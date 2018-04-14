Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 Student: Chih-Chan Tu Advisor: Tsung-Hsien Lin Apr. 13th, 2018 Design of Energy- and Area-Efficient Sensor Interface Cir...
2 Outline • Introduction • Fundamentals of Sensor Interface Circuits and Prior Art • Capacitively-Coupled CTDSM with Curre...
3 Sensors • Physical signals to digital data Pressure Temperature Magnetic Field Bio-Potential
4 Sensor Interface Circuits • Transducers: physical signal to electrical signal • Sensor Interface Circuits convert output...
5 Target Specifications • Sensors deal with signal in mV range and BW from DC to kHz • 8 – 20 bits ENOB depending on appli...
6 Contribution • Conventional: Instrumentation Amplifier (IA) + ADC • This Dissertation: merge IA and ADC to achieve bette...
7 Organization
8 Outline • Introduction • Fundamentals of Sensor Interface Circuits and Prior Art • Capacitively-Coupled CTDSM with Curre...
9 Design Considerations • Low noise & low power • Low offset / gain error / linearity error • High input impedance for vol...
10 Improve Resolution  Chopping • Modulate signal to avoid 1/f noise and offset • Continuous-time operation  no noise fo...
11 Instrumentation Amplifier (1/2) 3-OPAMP IA Poor common-mode rejection Current-Feedback IA Gm isolates input common-mode...
12 Instrumentation Amplifier (2/2) • Chopping  low offset and 1/f noise • Noise & power dominated by the input Gm stage •...
13 Delta-Sigma Modulator (DSM) • High resolution ADC with low resolution quantizer • The quantization noise is shaped by f...
14 State-of-the-Art IA + ADC • CFIA + Discrete-time DSM (DTDSM) • ±6ppm INL, 50nV offset, 17nV/√Hz noise PSD • 1.35 mW, 6 ...
15 State-of-the-Art IA + ADC [H. Jiang, ISSCC 2017] • CCIA + Continuous-time DSM (CTDSM) • 3.7nV/√Hz noise PSD • 1.2 mW, 0...
16 CTDSM as Sensor Interface • IA = OPAMP + Feedback • CTDSM = OPAMP + Quantizer + DAC
17 CTDSM as Sensor Interface GmΣ + - DAC VIN VFB DOUT fS CL VLF GmΣ + - VIN VFB CL VOUT β ADC DOUT • Same Zin, Gm noise • ...
18 Prior Art of CTDSM Sensor Interface [G. Singh, ESSCIRC 2012] • CFIA  Gm-C CTDSM • 1-bit quantizer replace 21-bit DTDSM...
19 Outline • Introduction • Fundamentals of Sensor Interface Circuits and Prior Art • Capacitively-Coupled CTDSM with Curr...
20 Proposed Idea • CCIA  CC-CTDSM • 1-bit Quantizer avoids multibit DAC nonlinearity • Large DAC output swing degrades Gm...
21 LPF in Feedback Path • Smooth feedback voltage by LPF • Loop BW should be small enough for stability
22 2nd order DSM • Add inner loop for additional noise shaping
23 LPF: FIR-DAC • Semi-digital implementation to avoid large caps Impulse Response Coefficients/Amplitude Time / Tap Numbe...
24 Current-Splitting OTA • Current Splitting OTA saves large integrating capacitor CINT
25 Inner Loop with Attenuator • Reduce signal swing of inner loop by adding attenuator and using different reference volta...
26 Overall Architecture • CC-CTDSM • FIR-DAC & Current-Splitting OTA • Inner loop with scaled reference voltage
27 Small Signal and Parameter Parameter Value CIN/CFB 10pF / 1pF Primary loop VREF ± 1V Gm11/CINT 100μS / 2pF Current spli...
28 Outline • Introduction • Fundamentals of Sensor Interface Circuits and Prior Art • Capacitively-Coupled CTDSM with Curr...
29 FIR-DAC Design Considerations • Design Method / Implementation Possibility • Number of taps  cutoff frequency  swing ...
30 FIR-DAC Design Method 𝐻𝑎𝑚𝑚𝑖𝑛𝑔(𝑛) = 0.54 − 0.46 cos 2𝜋𝑛 𝑁 − 1 • Use Window Design Method • Hamming window has smallest c...
31 FIR Order and Stability • The Inner loop is with unity-gain and high 3dB BW • The first integrator provides -90o phase ...
32 FIR-Order and Stability FIR Tap BW @ -50o 10 150 kHz 20 70 kHz 50 28 kHz 100 15 kHz fS = 5 MHz
33 Simulated SQNR under different N SQNR = 128 dB 2kHz BW
34 FIR-DAC Implementation n b(n) Proposed Rn/Rpar = 1/b(n) 0,20 0.0074 68 1,19 0.0094 53.0659 2,18 0.0154 32.4095 3,17 0.0...
35 Current-Splitting OTA • Additional branch to divide 90% signal to GND • 90% Area saved, 2.8X Noise (M=5, K=9) 𝑺 𝑽𝑰𝑵,𝑶𝑻𝑨...
36 Inner Loop Design • VOUT1 = 800mVpp swing • Attenuator + source degeneration to maintain acceptable linearity
37 Outline • Introduction • Fundamentals of Sensor Interface Circuits and Prior Art • Capacitively-Coupled CTDSM with Curr...
38 DC Result • TSMC 0.18μm process • Area = 0.2 mm2 (0.14mm2 if test cap removed) • Itot = 70μA under 1.8-V Supply
39 Measured FFT Spectrum • 221 point FFT, fS = 5MHz, VIN = 80mVpp • 75.1 dB SNDR, 76.14dB SNR over 2kHz BW
40 Comparison [1] This Work [13] JSSC‘12 [32] ESSCIRC‘12 [5] VLSI‘17 [14] ISSCC‘17 [52] VLSI‘17 Process 0.18μm 0.7μm 0.7μm...
41 Discussion • A sensor interface ADC based on CCIA architecture is proposed (CC-CTDSM) • Area-Efficient Techniques – Cur...
42 Outline • Introduction • Fundamentals of Sensor Interface Circuits and Prior Art • Capacitively-Coupled CTDSM with Curr...
43 Why VCO-based Design? • Process scaling down  no enough VDD  no stacking transistors • VCO is a perfect lossless inte...
44 Operation of VCO-based Integrator • Integrate the input voltage to phase 𝛷 𝑉𝐶𝑂𝑛 ( 𝑡) = 2π 𝑓𝑓𝑟𝑒𝑒 𝑡 + 𝐾𝑉𝐶𝑂 𝑉𝐼𝑁(𝜏)𝑑𝜏 𝑡 −∞ ...
45 Phase Quantizer • The obtainable phase data is inherently quantized but not sampled • Different counters are still call...
46 Phase Quantizer • The quantizer gain is adjustable !! A 𝑄𝑢𝑎𝑛𝑡𝑖𝑧𝑒𝑟 = 𝑁 × 𝑃 2𝜋
47 Open-Loop VCO-based ADC • Output phase is reset periodically • The output takes difference between samples  1-z-1  fr...
48 Open-Loop VCO-based ADC 𝐷 𝑂𝑈𝑇 𝑉𝐼𝑁 = 𝑁𝑃 𝐾𝑉𝐶𝑂 𝑓𝑆 • Quantization noise is added in phase domain • 1st-order noise shaping
49 1-bit frequency quantizer • Avoid multibit counter  hardware efficient • Sampling frequency = 4X VCO free-run freq
50 Implementation Possibilities • For high impedance sensor interface, modulate current is the best way • VCO = Gm + CCO (...
51 Prior Art (1/3) • Current sensor • Closed-loop  high DR • No chopper  1/f noise limits the resolution [P. Prabha et a...
52 Prior Art (2/3) • Neural signal readout circuit • Foreground calibration  good linearity • The 1/f noise is not solved...
53 Prior Art (3/3) • Neural signal readout circuit • Pre-amplifier before VCO-ADC – With chopper  no flicker noise – Line...
54 Proposed Architecture • High input impedance • Chopping at Gm stage --> low 1/f noise • Simple 1-bit quantizer used • I...
55 Outline • Introduction • Fundamentals of Sensor Interface Circuits and Prior Art • Capacitively-Coupled CTDSM with Curr...
56 Gm-CCO Architecture KVCO is proportional to Gm/C
57 Noise • RF guys think “output phase noise” • Sensor guys think “input-referred voltage noise”
58 Noise • Output phase noise and sensor input-referred noise are the same thing
59 Noise at Rising Edge • MP0 is in cascode configuration  Gm dominates the noise
60 Noise at Falling Edge • MN0 sees amplified Gm noise  Gm still dominates if designed carefully
61 Simulation Result • Gm dominates noise performance • Chopping at Gm solves major problem
62 Proposed Implementation • Fully differential chopped Gm stage • Two CCOs generating “differential” output phase
63 Proposed Implementation • CCO is biased with less current than Gm • Gm = 100μS  23nV/√Hz noise • Theoretically 17mVpp ...
64 Outline • Introduction • Fundamentals of Sensor Interface Circuits and Prior Art • Capacitively-Coupled CTDSM with Curr...
65 Chip Photo • T40LP 1P6M Process • Area = 0.0145mm2 • Total dynamic power = 17μW under VDD = 1.2V
66 Measured DC Spectrum • Chopping effectively reduces 1/f noise • Gm offset is modulated, CCO offset is not solved
67 AC Signal Measurement • The same working as DC measurement • Measured noise floor = 32nV/√Hz
68 Benefits from Chopping • Offset reduced 10 times • DC SNR improves better than without chopping
69 DR Plot • When Input > 4mVP, THD starts to decrease • 62dB SNDR under 5 kHz BW, fS = 4.2MHz
70 Comparison Table This Work[3] JSSC 2015 [11] JSSC 2017 [45] JSSC 2015 [48] CICC 2014 [21] JSSC 2013 [47] Typology VCO-B...
71 Comparison Table This Work[3] JSSC 2017 [57] TCASI 2014 [58] JSSC 2012 [13] ESSCIRC 2012 [32] ESSCIRC 2012 [59] Typolog...
72 Conclusions • VCO-based ADC with chopper could be used directly to sensor interface circuit • The noise performance is ...
73 Outline • Introduction • Fundamentals of Sensor Interface Circuits and Prior Art • Capacitively-Coupled CTDSM with Curr...
74 Motivation • Open-loop VCO-ADC: Nonlinearity – Feedback architecture  CC-CTDSM • Large capacitor in voltage CC-CTDSM –...
75 Equivalence of VCO like Gm-C Gm CCOP CCON VIP VIN fchop ΦVCOP ΦVCON Gm fchop CINT VIP VIN 𝛷 𝑉𝐶𝑂(𝑠) 𝑉𝐼𝑁(𝑠) = 𝐺 𝑚 𝑠𝐶𝐼𝑁𝑇 2...
76 1st-order CTDSM Implementation • In voltage-based approach, AQ*ADAC ≈ 1 • In VCO-based approach, AQ is flexible • Small...
77 1st-order CTDSM Implementation • The integrator output swing is larger in VCO- based approach • 6.4X area saved with NV...
78 Circuit Architecture • Gm-CCO-Counter = Integrator + Quantizer • Multibit phase output  dynamic element matching in fe...
79 Outline • Introduction • Fundamentals of Sensor Interface Circuits and Prior Art • Capacitively-Coupled CTDSM with Curr...
80 Loop Parameter Parameter Value CIN/CFB 12.8 pF / 1.6 pF fS 1 MHz VREF 700 mV NQ 32 KVCO 150 MHz/V NVCO 1 P 1 Specificat...
81 Gm-CCO • Similar to previous work
82 Quantizer • The difference of quantized phase is sampled • Overflow limit circuit to avoid instability • Asynchronous f...
83 • Continuous-time capacitive DAC • Pseudo-Resistor Biasing • Dummy caps solve asymmetry from thermometer code DAC Design
84 DAC Design
85 Outline • Introduction • Fundamentals of Sensor Interface Circuits and Prior Art • Capacitively-Coupled CTDSM with Curr...
86 Chip Photo • VDDA = 1.2V, VDDD = 1V • Total Power: 21μW (Analog = 17 μW, Digital = 5 μW) • Total Area: 0.06mm2 CIN & CF...
87 Measured Output AC Spectrum • 1/f noise is solved • Input-referred offset ~ 1mV  0.3 mV
88 Dynamic Range • SNDR = 74.9dB, THD = -82dB, VIN = 100mVpp • Peak SNDR = 76.3dB under VIN = 140mVpp 0 20 40 60 80 100 -7...
89 Measurement Setup with Hall Sensor • HW-322B is used as sensing element • Function proved, with residual offset and non...
90 Comparison Table • 100X Area improvement compared to conventional ones
91 Comparison Table • State-of-the-art FoM compared to VCO-based ADCs
92 Conclusions • A sensor readout circuit combines – VCO-based integrator to save the circuit area – Chopping technique to...
93 Outline • Introduction • Fundamentals of Sensor Interface Circuits and Prior Art • Capacitively-Coupled CTDSM with Curr...
94 Contribution Chapter 3 A-SSCC’17 [1] Chapter 4 JSSC’17 [3] Chapter 5 VLSI’17 [5] Architecture CC-CTDSM (Gm-C) Open-Loop...
95 Future Works • Aliasing effect when chopping in a CTDSM • Another closed-loop buffer for Gm to make it more insensitive...
96 Thank You for Your Attention !
  1. 1. 1 Student: Chih-Chan Tu Advisor: Tsung-Hsien Lin Apr. 13th, 2018 Design of Energy- and Area-Efficient Sensor Interface Circuits Electronic Research Laboratory Graduate Institute of Electronics Engineering National Taiwan University
  2. 2. 2 Outline • Introduction • Fundamentals of Sensor Interface Circuits and Prior Art • Capacitively-Coupled CTDSM with Current-Splitting OTA and FIR DAC • Open-Loop Chopped VCO-Based ADC • VCO-Based Chopped Capacitively-Coupled CTDSM • Conclusions and Future Work
  3. 3. 3 Sensors • Physical signals to digital data Pressure Temperature Magnetic Field Bio-Potential
  4. 4. 4 Sensor Interface Circuits • Transducers: physical signal to electrical signal • Sensor Interface Circuits convert output of transducers to digital codes
  5. 5. 5 Target Specifications • Sensors deal with signal in mV range and BW from DC to kHz • 8 – 20 bits ENOB depending on application – Resolution / Power / BW trade-off Parameter Target Value Signal range ± 50mV Noise PSD 40nV/√Hz Bandwidth 2 kHz Resolution > 12 bits ZIN 10 MΩ Power 20 μW
  6. 6. 6 Contribution • Conventional: Instrumentation Amplifier (IA) + ADC • This Dissertation: merge IA and ADC to achieve better hardware efficiency
  7. 7. 7 Organization
  8. 8. 8 Outline • Introduction • Fundamentals of Sensor Interface Circuits and Prior Art • Capacitively-Coupled CTDSM with Current-Splitting OTA and FIR DAC • Open-Loop Chopped VCO-Based ADC • VCO-Based Chopped Capacitively-Coupled CTDSM • Conclusions and Future Work
  9. 9. 9 Design Considerations • Low noise & low power • Low offset / gain error / linearity error • High input impedance for voltage sensing • High common-mode rejection Poor Precision Poor Accuracy
  10. 10. 10 Improve Resolution  Chopping • Modulate signal to avoid 1/f noise and offset • Continuous-time operation  no noise folding
  11. 11. 11 Instrumentation Amplifier (1/2) 3-OPAMP IA Poor common-mode rejection Current-Feedback IA Gm isolates input common-mode • Gm input stage – High input impedance • Feedback – Gain error and linearity determined by passive elements
  12. 12. 12 Instrumentation Amplifier (2/2) • Chopping  low offset and 1/f noise • Noise & power dominated by the input Gm stage • CFIA & CCIA are the most popular architectures Current-Feedback IA Capacitively-Coupled IA  Higher Input Impedance  2X noise and power  Limited input CM voltage  Lower Input Impedance  Better noise-power efficiency  Wider input CM voltage
  13. 13. 13 Delta-Sigma Modulator (DSM) • High resolution ADC with low resolution quantizer • The quantization noise is shaped by feedback • High SNR is obtained with high oversampling ratio
  14. 14. 14 State-of-the-Art IA + ADC • CFIA + Discrete-time DSM (DTDSM) • ±6ppm INL, 50nV offset, 17nV/√Hz noise PSD • 1.35 mW, 6 mm2 area [R. Wu, JSSC 2012]
  15. 15. 15 State-of-the-Art IA + ADC [H. Jiang, ISSCC 2017] • CCIA + Continuous-time DSM (CTDSM) • 3.7nV/√Hz noise PSD • 1.2 mW, 0.63 mm2 area
  16. 16. 16 CTDSM as Sensor Interface • IA = OPAMP + Feedback • CTDSM = OPAMP + Quantizer + DAC
  17. 17. 17 CTDSM as Sensor Interface GmΣ + - DAC VIN VFB DOUT fS CL VLF GmΣ + - VIN VFB CL VOUT β ADC DOUT • Same Zin, Gm noise • Precision ADC  low resolution quantizer • Additional DAC implementation
  18. 18. 18 Prior Art of CTDSM Sensor Interface [G. Singh, ESSCIRC 2012] • CFIA  Gm-C CTDSM • 1-bit quantizer replace 21-bit DTDSM • Large integrating capacitor C1 (200pF) • Large feedback LPF capacitor (200pF)
  19. 19. 19 Outline • Introduction • Fundamentals of Sensor Interface Circuits and Prior Art • Capacitively-Coupled CTDSM with Current-Splitting OTA and FIR DAC – Architecture – Circuit design and implementation – Measurement results and conclusions • Open-Loop Chopped VCO-Based ADC • VCO-Based Chopped Capacitively-Coupled CTDSM • Conclusions and Future Work
  20. 20. 20 Proposed Idea • CCIA  CC-CTDSM • 1-bit Quantizer avoids multibit DAC nonlinearity • Large DAC output swing degrades Gm linearity
  21. 21. 21 LPF in Feedback Path • Smooth feedback voltage by LPF • Loop BW should be small enough for stability
  22. 22. 22 2nd order DSM • Add inner loop for additional noise shaping
  23. 23. 23 LPF: FIR-DAC • Semi-digital implementation to avoid large caps Impulse Response Coefficients/Amplitude Time / Tap Number Frequency Response Frequency Magnitude
  24. 24. 24 Current-Splitting OTA • Current Splitting OTA saves large integrating capacitor CINT
  25. 25. 25 Inner Loop with Attenuator • Reduce signal swing of inner loop by adding attenuator and using different reference voltage
  26. 26. 26 Overall Architecture • CC-CTDSM • FIR-DAC & Current-Splitting OTA • Inner loop with scaled reference voltage
  27. 27. 27 Small Signal and Parameter Parameter Value CIN/CFB 10pF / 1pF Primary loop VREF ± 1V Gm11/CINT 100μS / 2pF Current splitting ratio (1+K) 10 Inner loop VREF ± 0.1V Attenuation factor α 0.1 Gm2/C2 5μS/ 1pF FIR-DAC order N 20 Specification Value Input range ± 40mV Thermal noise 40nV/√Hz Signal BW 2 kHz SNDR 84 dB
  28. 28. 28 Outline • Introduction • Fundamentals of Sensor Interface Circuits and Prior Art • Capacitively-Coupled CTDSM with Current-Splitting OTA and FIR DAC – Architecture – Circuit design and implementation – Measurement results and conclusions • Open-Loop Chopped VCO-Based ADC • VCO-Based Chopped Capacitively-Coupled CTDSM • Conclusions and Future Work
  29. 29. 29 FIR-DAC Design Considerations • Design Method / Implementation Possibility • Number of taps  cutoff frequency  swing before Gm stage
  30. 30. 30 FIR-DAC Design Method 𝐻𝑎𝑚𝑚𝑖𝑛𝑔(𝑛) = 0.54 − 0.46 cos 2𝜋𝑛 𝑁 − 1 • Use Window Design Method • Hamming window has smallest coefficient variation and smaller cutoff frequency • Example: 20 taps
  31. 31. 31 FIR Order and Stability • The Inner loop is with unity-gain and high 3dB BW • The first integrator provides -90o phase shift • The FIR-DAC should provide no more than -50o for a 40o phase margin
  32. 32. 32 FIR-Order and Stability FIR Tap BW @ -50o 10 150 kHz 20 70 kHz 50 28 kHz 100 15 kHz fS = 5 MHz
  33. 33. 33 Simulated SQNR under different N SQNR = 128 dB 2kHz BW
  34. 34. 34 FIR-DAC Implementation n b(n) Proposed Rn/Rpar = 1/b(n) 0,20 0.0074 68 1,19 0.0094 53.0659 2,18 0.0154 32.4095 3,17 0.0248 20.1766 4,16 0.0366 13.6734 5,15 0.0496 10.0741 6,14 0.0627 7.9748 7,13 0.0745 6.7129 8,12 0.0838 5.9639 9,11 0.0898 5.5653 10 0.0919 10.88 • Resistive DAC with area reduction • Rpar = 10kΩ
  35. 35. 35 Current-Splitting OTA • Additional branch to divide 90% signal to GND • 90% Area saved, 2.8X Noise (M=5, K=9) 𝑺 𝑽𝑰𝑵,𝑶𝑻𝑨(𝒇) ≅ 𝟏𝟔𝒌𝑻𝜸 𝒈 𝒎𝟎 𝟏 + 𝑲 𝑴
  36. 36. 36 Inner Loop Design • VOUT1 = 800mVpp swing • Attenuator + source degeneration to maintain acceptable linearity
  37. 37. 37 Outline • Introduction • Fundamentals of Sensor Interface Circuits and Prior Art • Capacitively-Coupled CTDSM with Current-Splitting OTA and FIR DAC – Architecture – Circuit design and implementation – Measurement results and conclusions • Open-Loop Chopped VCO-Based ADC • VCO-Based Chopped Capacitively-Coupled CTDSM • Conclusions and Future Work
  38. 38. 38 DC Result • TSMC 0.18μm process • Area = 0.2 mm2 (0.14mm2 if test cap removed) • Itot = 70μA under 1.8-V Supply
  39. 39. 39 Measured FFT Spectrum • 221 point FFT, fS = 5MHz, VIN = 80mVpp • 75.1 dB SNDR, 76.14dB SNR over 2kHz BW
  40. 40. 40 Comparison [1] This Work [13] JSSC‘12 [32] ESSCIRC‘12 [5] VLSI‘17 [14] ISSCC‘17 [52] VLSI‘17 Process 0.18μm 0.7μm 0.7μm 0.04μm 0.18μm 0.18μm Arch. CC- CTDSM CFIA+ DTDSM Gm-C CTDSM VCO- CTDSM CCIA+ CTDSM SAR+ DTDSM Supply 1.8 V 5V 5V 1.2 V 1.8 V 1.8 V fs 5 MHz 10 kHz 5 MHz 1 MHz 2 MHz 35 kHz Input 80 mVpp 80 mVpp 100 mVpp 100 mVpp 20 mVpp 1.8 Vpp BW 2 kHz 6 Hz 2 kHz 2 kHz 2 kHz 10 Hz Noise 98 nV/√Hz 16 nV/√Hz 20 nV/√Hz 142 nV/√Hz 3.7 nV/√Hz 3.8 μV/√Hz SNR 76.14dB 117.2 dB* 91.9 dB 74.6 dB 92.6 dB* 94.5 dB Linearity -81.5dB THD 5 ppm INL -102dB THD -82 dB THD 28 ppm INL 0.50% Error Power 130 μW 1.35mW 1.2mW 21 μW 2.16 mW 8.3 μW FoMs 148 dB 153.7 dB 151.2 dB 154.7 dB 152.3 dB 155.3 dB Area 0.2 mm2 6 mm2 6 mm2 0.06 mm2 0.73 mm2 0.33 mm2 • Comparable FoMS to state-of-the-art sensor interface circuits with area efficiency
  41. 41. 41 Discussion • A sensor interface ADC based on CCIA architecture is proposed (CC-CTDSM) • Area-Efficient Techniques – Current-Spitting OTA – FIR-DAC • High digital power consumption  advanced process • Complex analog implementation  VCO based approach
  42. 42. 42 Outline • Introduction • Fundamentals of Sensor Interface Circuits and Prior Art • Capacitively-Coupled CTDSM with Current-Splitting OTA and FIR DAC • Open-Loop Chopped VCO-Based ADC – Introduction – Gm-CCO Architecture – Measurement and Discussion • VCO-Based Chopped Capacitively-Coupled CTDSM • Conclusions and Future Work
  43. 43. 43 Why VCO-based Design? • Process scaling down  no enough VDD  no stacking transistors • VCO is a perfect lossless integrator • Simple analog circuit, mostly digital • Can VCO-based design achieve similar performance compare to IA + ADC?
  44. 44. 44 Operation of VCO-based Integrator • Integrate the input voltage to phase 𝛷 𝑉𝐶𝑂𝑛 ( 𝑡) = 2π 𝑓𝑓𝑟𝑒𝑒 𝑡 + 𝐾𝑉𝐶𝑂 𝑉𝐼𝑁(𝜏)𝑑𝜏 𝑡 −∞ + 𝑛 𝑁 𝛷 𝑉𝐶𝑂(𝑠) 𝑉𝐼𝑁 (𝑠) = 2𝜋𝐾𝑉𝐶𝑂 𝑠
  45. 45. 45 Phase Quantizer • The obtainable phase data is inherently quantized but not sampled • Different counters are still called “quantizers”, converting the phase data to digital code
  46. 46. 46 Phase Quantizer • The quantizer gain is adjustable !! A 𝑄𝑢𝑎𝑛𝑡𝑖𝑧𝑒𝑟 = 𝑁 × 𝑃 2𝜋
  47. 47. 47 Open-Loop VCO-based ADC • Output phase is reset periodically • The output takes difference between samples  1-z-1  frequency information
  48. 48. 48 Open-Loop VCO-based ADC 𝐷 𝑂𝑈𝑇 𝑉𝐼𝑁 = 𝑁𝑃 𝐾𝑉𝐶𝑂 𝑓𝑆 • Quantization noise is added in phase domain • 1st-order noise shaping
  49. 49. 49 1-bit frequency quantizer • Avoid multibit counter  hardware efficient • Sampling frequency = 4X VCO free-run freq
  50. 50. 50 Implementation Possibilities • For high impedance sensor interface, modulate current is the best way • VCO = Gm + CCO (current-controlled oscillator)
  51. 51. 51 Prior Art (1/3) • Current sensor • Closed-loop  high DR • No chopper  1/f noise limits the resolution [P. Prabha et al., JSSC 2015]
  52. 52. 52 Prior Art (2/3) • Neural signal readout circuit • Foreground calibration  good linearity • The 1/f noise is not solved [W. Jiang et al., JSSC 2017]
  53. 53. 53 Prior Art (3/3) • Neural signal readout circuit • Pre-amplifier before VCO-ADC – With chopper  no flicker noise – Linearity degrade due to pre-amplification [R. Muller et al., JSSC 2015]
  54. 54. 54 Proposed Architecture • High input impedance • Chopping at Gm stage --> low 1/f noise • Simple 1-bit quantizer used • Is this design comparable to IA + ADC?
  55. 55. 55 Outline • Introduction • Fundamentals of Sensor Interface Circuits and Prior Art • Capacitively-Coupled CTDSM with Current-Splitting OTA and FIR DAC • Open-Loop Chopped VCO-Based ADC – Introduction – Gm-CCO Architecture and circuit implementation – Measurement and Discussion • VCO-Based Chopped Capacitively-Coupled CTDSM • Conclusions and Future Work
  56. 56. 56 Gm-CCO Architecture KVCO is proportional to Gm/C
  57. 57. 57 Noise • RF guys think “output phase noise” • Sensor guys think “input-referred voltage noise”
  58. 58. 58 Noise • Output phase noise and sensor input-referred noise are the same thing
  59. 59. 59 Noise at Rising Edge • MP0 is in cascode configuration  Gm dominates the noise
  60. 60. 60 Noise at Falling Edge • MN0 sees amplified Gm noise  Gm still dominates if designed carefully
  61. 61. 61 Simulation Result • Gm dominates noise performance • Chopping at Gm solves major problem
  62. 62. 62 Proposed Implementation • Fully differential chopped Gm stage • Two CCOs generating “differential” output phase
  63. 63. 63 Proposed Implementation • CCO is biased with less current than Gm • Gm = 100μS  23nV/√Hz noise • Theoretically 17mVpp signal allowed
  64. 64. 64 Outline • Introduction • Fundamentals of Sensor Interface Circuits and Prior Art • Capacitively-Coupled CTDSM with Current-Splitting OTA and FIR DAC • Open-Loop Chopped VCO-Based ADC – Introduction – Gm-CCO Architecture – Measurement and Discussion • VCO-Based Chopped Capacitively-Coupled CTDSM • Conclusions and Future Work
  65. 65. 65 Chip Photo • T40LP 1P6M Process • Area = 0.0145mm2 • Total dynamic power = 17μW under VDD = 1.2V
  66. 66. 66 Measured DC Spectrum • Chopping effectively reduces 1/f noise • Gm offset is modulated, CCO offset is not solved
  67. 67. 67 AC Signal Measurement • The same working as DC measurement • Measured noise floor = 32nV/√Hz
  68. 68. 68 Benefits from Chopping • Offset reduced 10 times • DC SNR improves better than without chopping
  69. 69. 69 DR Plot • When Input > 4mVP, THD starts to decrease • 62dB SNDR under 5 kHz BW, fS = 4.2MHz
  70. 70. 70 Comparison Table This Work[3] JSSC 2015 [11] JSSC 2017 [45] JSSC 2015 [48] CICC 2014 [21] JSSC 2013 [47] Typology VCO-Based Tech. 40 nm 65nm 40nm 180nm 65nm 130nm VDD 1.2 V 0.5V 1.2V 1.8V 1.2V 1V Power 17 μW 2.3μW 7μW 340μW 36μW 125μW FSR 8 mVpp 1mVpp 100mVpp 4μADC 2mVpp 100mVpp BW 5 kHz 500Hz 200Hz 1.25Hz 10kHz 10kHz fSAMPLE 4.2 MHz 1kHz 3kHz 10MHz 300kHz 10MHz Noise PSD 32 nV/√Hz 58 nV/√Hz 424 nV/√Hz 868 pA/√Hz 100 nV/√Hz 212 nV/√Hz SNDR 61.85 dB 48.7dB 74dB 73dB 43dB 55.5 dB THD (fin) -70.8 dB (220Hz) -52dB (10Hz) -79dB (203Hz) -- -56.7dB -- FoMs 146.5 dB 132.1dB 148.6dB 108.6dB 127.4dB 143.4dB FoMw 1.68 pJ 10.3 pJ 4.27 pJ 37.3 nJ 158.4pJ 12.8pJ Area(mm2) 0.0145 0.025 0.135 0.36 0.258 0.2
  71. 71. 71 Comparison Table This Work[3] JSSC 2017 [57] TCASI 2014 [58] JSSC 2012 [13] ESSCIRC 2012 [32] ESSCIRC 2012 [59] Typology VCO-Based Time Domain CFIA+ DTDSM Gm-C CTDSM DTDSM Tech. 40 nm 40nm 180nm 700nm 700nm 350nm VDD 1.2 V 0.6V 1.5V 5V 5V 2.8V Power 17 μW 3.3μW 15μW 1.35mW 1.2mW 42μW FSR 8 mVpp 40mVpp 130mVpp 80mVpp 80mVpp 60mVpp BW 5 kHz 150Hz 2.267kHz 10Hz 2kHz 0.5Hz fSAMPLE 4.2 MHz 25MHz 5.5kHz 10kHz 5MHz 500kHz Noise PSD 32 nV/√Hz 600 nV/√Hz 3.97 μV/√Hz 16 nV/√Hz 20 nV/√Hz 756 nV/√Hz SNDR 61.85 dB 40dB 47.7dB 126dB* 90dB** 101dB* THD (fin) -70.8 dB (220Hz) -40dB (11Hz) -58dB 6ppm (INL) -102dB (10Hz) ±4ppm (INL) FoMs 146.5 dB 116.6dB 129.5dB 153.7dB 152.2dB 141.8dB FoMw 1.68 pJ 135 pJ 14pJ 147pJ 11.6 pJ 458pJ Area(mm2) 0.0145 0.015 0.057 6 6 0.32
  72. 72. 72 Conclusions • VCO-based ADC with chopper could be used directly to sensor interface circuit • The noise performance is comparable to a differential Gm stage • The input range is limited by Gm linearity
  73. 73. 73 Outline • Introduction • Fundamentals of Sensor Interface Circuits and Prior Art • Capacitively-Coupled CTDSM with Current-Splitting OTA and FIR DAC • Open-Loop Chopped VCO-Based ADC • VCO-Based Chopped Capacitively-Coupled CTDSM – Motivation – Circuit Design – Measurement Results • Conclusions and Future Work
  74. 74. 74 Motivation • Open-loop VCO-ADC: Nonlinearity – Feedback architecture  CC-CTDSM • Large capacitor in voltage CC-CTDSM – Use VCO-based design to save area
  75. 75. 75 Equivalence of VCO like Gm-C Gm CCOP CCON VIP VIN fchop ΦVCOP ΦVCON Gm fchop CINT VIP VIN 𝛷 𝑉𝐶𝑂(𝑠) 𝑉𝐼𝑁(𝑠) = 𝐺 𝑚 𝑠𝐶𝐼𝑁𝑇 2𝜋 𝑉𝐶𝐶𝑂 𝑉𝑂𝑈𝑇(𝑠) 𝑉𝐼𝑁(𝑠) = 𝐺 𝑚 𝑠𝐶𝐼𝑁𝑇VOUTP VOUTN 𝑆 𝑉𝐼𝑁(𝑓) = 4𝑘𝑇γ 𝐺 𝑚 𝑁 • VCO = Gm-CCO (Current-Controlled Oscillator) • Similar frequency response and noise 𝑆 𝑉𝐼𝑁(𝑓) = 4𝑘𝑇γ 𝐺 𝑚 𝑁
  76. 76. 76 1st-order CTDSM Implementation • In voltage-based approach, AQ*ADAC ≈ 1 • In VCO-based approach, AQ is flexible • Small NVCO*P relaxes CINT requirement in closed- loop VCO-based ADC
  77. 77. 77 1st-order CTDSM Implementation • The integrator output swing is larger in VCO- based approach • 6.4X area saved with NVCO = 1 and P = 1
  78. 78. 78 Circuit Architecture • Gm-CCO-Counter = Integrator + Quantizer • Multibit phase output  dynamic element matching in feedback • Proposed Multi-Capacitor DAC
  79. 79. 79 Outline • Introduction • Fundamentals of Sensor Interface Circuits and Prior Art • Capacitively-Coupled CTDSM with Current-Splitting OTA and FIR DAC • Open-Loop Chopped VCO-Based ADC • VCO-Based Chopped Capacitively-Coupled CTDSM – Motivation – Circuit Design – Measurement Results • Conclusions and Future Work
  80. 80. 80 Loop Parameter Parameter Value CIN/CFB 12.8 pF / 1.6 pF fS 1 MHz VREF 700 mV NQ 32 KVCO 150 MHz/V NVCO 1 P 1 Specification Value Input range ± 50mV Thermal noise level 40nV/√Hz Signal bandwidth 2 kHz SNDR 86dB • Noise spec  Gm spec  CINT spec
  81. 81. 81 Gm-CCO • Similar to previous work
  82. 82. 82 Quantizer • The difference of quantized phase is sampled • Overflow limit circuit to avoid instability • Asynchronous fS and fVCO  glitch prevention
  83. 83. 83 • Continuous-time capacitive DAC • Pseudo-Resistor Biasing • Dummy caps solve asymmetry from thermometer code DAC Design
  84. 84. 84 DAC Design
  85. 85. 85 Outline • Introduction • Fundamentals of Sensor Interface Circuits and Prior Art • Capacitively-Coupled CTDSM with Current-Splitting OTA and FIR DAC • Open-Loop Chopped VCO-Based ADC • VCO-Based Chopped Capacitively-Coupled CTDSM – Motivation – Circuit Design – Measurement Results • Conclusions and Future Work
  86. 86. 86 Chip Photo • VDDA = 1.2V, VDDD = 1V • Total Power: 21μW (Analog = 17 μW, Digital = 5 μW) • Total Area: 0.06mm2 CIN & CFB CCO Gm Counter & IDWA Timing Ctrl
  87. 87. 87 Measured Output AC Spectrum • 1/f noise is solved • Input-referred offset ~ 1mV  0.3 mV
  88. 88. 88 Dynamic Range • SNDR = 74.9dB, THD = -82dB, VIN = 100mVpp • Peak SNDR = 76.3dB under VIN = 140mVpp 0 20 40 60 80 100 -70 -60 -50 -40 -30 -20 -10 0 10 VIN(dBFS) SNDR(dB) VFS = ±50 mV, BW=2 kHz
  89. 89. 89 Measurement Setup with Hall Sensor • HW-322B is used as sensing element • Function proved, with residual offset and nonlinearity from the sensing element
  90. 90. 90 Comparison Table • 100X Area improvement compared to conventional ones
  91. 91. 91 Comparison Table • State-of-the-art FoM compared to VCO-based ADCs
  92. 92. 92 Conclusions • A sensor readout circuit combines – VCO-based integrator to save the circuit area – Chopping technique to suppress flicker noise – Capacitively-Coupled input stage and DAC to provide moderate-high input impedance, and high linearity • 100X area improvement compared to conventional approaches • Best FoM (4X / 6dB) improvement compared to VCO-based approaches
  93. 93. 93 Outline • Introduction • Fundamentals of Sensor Interface Circuits and Prior Art • Capacitively-Coupled CTDSM with Current-Splitting OTA and FIR DAC • Open-Loop Chopped VCO-Based ADC • VCO-Based Chopped Capacitively-Coupled CTDSM – Motivation – Circuit Design – Measurement Results • Conclusions and Future Work
  94. 94. 94 Contribution Chapter 3 A-SSCC’17 [1] Chapter 4 JSSC’17 [3] Chapter 5 VLSI’17 [5] Architecture CC-CTDSM (Gm-C) Open-Loop VCO-ADC CC-CTDSM (VCO-based) Technology 180 nm 40 nm 40 nm Power 130 μW 17 μW 21 μW FSR 80 mVpp 8 mVpp 100 mVpp BW 2 kHz 5 kHz 2 kHz SNDR 76.14 dB 61.85 dB 74.9 dB THD @ 220Hz -81.5 dB -70.8 dB -82 dB FoMs 148 dB 146.5 dB 154.7 dB Area 0.2 mm2 0.0145 mm2 0.06 mm2 • Three sensor interface circuits combining IA + ADC – High input impedance, low-noise and low-power – Hardware efficient • Comparable FoMS to state-of-the-art sensor interfaces circuits
  95. 95. 95 Future Works • Aliasing effect when chopping in a CTDSM • Another closed-loop buffer for Gm to make it more insensitive to glitches • VCO-based ADC – CCO Offset – Extend 1st-order to higher order
  96. 96. 96 Thank You for Your Attention !

×