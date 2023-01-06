FINAL VERMIWASH.ppt

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 06, 2023
Vermiwash is an effective fertilizer to retain the nutrients in the soil

  1. 1. Vermiwash As a component of INM Rahul Kumar and Shweta Vermiculture Research Station, Department of Zoology D.S. College (Dr. B.R.A. University) , Aligarh – 202001, Uttar Pradesh, India kmshweta3@yahoo.com
  2. 2. OBJECTIVES After going through this lesson, you will be able to produce Vermiwash.
  3. 3. Introduction • Vermiwash, a liquid bio-fertilizer can be collected through the column of activated earthworm. •It contains plant growth hormones like auxins and cytokinin apart from nitrogen, phosphorus, potash and other micronutrients.
  4. 4. Agriculturally Important Microbes in Vermiwash Vermiwash contains:  Nitrogen fixing bacteria Azotobacter sp Rhizobium sp.  Phosphate solublizing bacteria.
  5. 5. Benefits of Vermiwash • Vermiwash acts as a plant tonic and helps to reduce many plant diseases. • A mixture of vermiwash (1litre) with cow urine (1litre) in 10 liters of water acts as biopesticide and liquid manure.
  6. 6. Principle of Vermiwash production The trickling of water takes away all the body secretions of the earthworm along with it and also other nutrients from the decomposed materials. The collected water contains many nutrients readily available to the crop plants.
  7. 7. Composition of Vermiwash The composition of vermiwash is as follow: pH 7.48 ± 0.03 Organic carbon% 0.008 ± 0.001 Nitrogen% 0.01 ± 0.005 Available phosphorous% 1.69 ± 0.05 Potassium (ppm) 25 ± 2
  8. 8. Micro-nutrients in Vermiwash Sl. No. Nutrient Quantity (ppm) 1. Sodium 8 ± 1 2. Calcium 3 ± 1 3. Copper 0.01 ± 0.001 4. Ferrous 0.06 ± 0.001 5. Magnesium 158.44 ± 23.42 6. Manganese 0.58 ± 0.040 7. Zinc 0.02 ± 0.001
  9. 9. Microbial composition of vermi-wash Sl. No. Microbes Microbial count (CFU/ml) 1. Total heterotrophs 1.79x103 2. Nitrosomonas sp. 1.01 x103 3. Nitrobacter sp. 1.12 x 103 4. Total fungi 1.46 x 103
  10. 10. Requirements for the production of Vermiwash •Bucket with tap •Earthworms •Cow dung
  11. 11. Method of preparation of vermiwash • Select one sufficiently large container made of concrete or plastic bucket . • Drill a hole at the base of the container to fix a tap to it.
  12. 12. Method of preparation of Vermiwash • A base layer of gravel or broken small pieces of bricks are placed upto height of 10- 15 cm. • On the coarse sand layer place 40-45 cm pre-decomposed organic wastes and moisten the different layers by using water. • Introduce about 2000 earthworms into the container.
  13. 13. Integrated Vermiwash Unit • Vermiwash unit should be established with vermicomposting beds for large scale production.
  14. 14. Precautions • Water should be poured slowly. • Do not mix un-decomposed material while, watering. • Do not add any green material. • Do not allow to compact the contents.
  15. 15. LET US SUM UP • Vermiwash, a liquid fertilizer collected after the passage of water through a column of worm activation is very useful as a foliar spray. • It contains plant growth hormones like auxins and cytokinin apart from nitrogen, phosphorus, potash and other micro nutrients. • It contains nitrogen fixing bacteria like Azatobacter sp., Arobactericum sp. and Rhizobium sp. and some phosphate solublizing bacteria. • It acts as a plant tonic and helps to reduce many plant diseases.

