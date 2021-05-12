Successfully reported this slideshow.
Documento di approfondimento della soluzione: LUMACA 4 SCHOOL #LaDidatticaAmbientaleNonSiFerma INDIC...
1. Descrizione della soluzione Il progetto "LUMACA 4 SCHOOL" nasce a inizio marzo 2020 durante il pe...
scuole, per convertirli in didattica digitale e permettere la continuità didattica anche sui temi de...
Dalla sua nascita nel 1979, l'impresa è diventata un punto di riferimento della cultura della sosten...
sostenibilità prefissati, per diffondere la cultura dello sviluppo sostenibile attraverso progetti e...
Nello specifico i bisogni che il progetto intendeva soddisfare nelle 3 fasi in cui è stato struttura...
A seconda dell'età degli studenti e necessità degli insegnanti, la didattica digitale offerta era in...
punto di vista su uno specifico tema ambientale, quale la mobilità, la cura delle risorse, i cambiam...
Il progetto si è articolato in 3 diverse fasi dal 9 marzo 2020 al 30 giugno 2020. Il progetto è repl...
Premio pa sostenibile e resiliente 2021

Soluzioni di didattica digitale a distanza sul tema educazione alla sostenibilità ambientale

Premio pa sostenibile e resiliente 2021

  1. 1. In collaborazione con Documento di approfondimento della soluzione: LUMACA 4 SCHOOL #LaDidatticaAmbientaleNonSiFerma INDICE (da seguire come traccia guida) 1. Descrizione della soluzione 2. Descrizione del team e delle proprie risorse e competenze 3. Descrizione dei bisogni che si intende soddisfare 4. Descrizione dei destinatari della misura 5. Descrizione della tecnologia adottata 6. Indicazione dei valori economici in gioco (costi, risparmi ipotizzati, investimenti necessari) 7. Tempi di progetto
  2. 2. In collaborazione con 1. Descrizione della soluzione Il progetto “LUMACA 4 SCHOOL” nasce a inizio marzo 2020 durante il periodo di chiusura totale delle scuole a causa dell’emergenza sanitaria. Dall’idea di La Lumaca è nata la voglia di proporre alle scuole delle soluzioni di didattica digitale a distanza sul tema educazione alla sostenibilità ambientale, differenziate per ordine scolastico, con cui sostituire l’offerta didattica tradizionale in presenza. Il progetto è stato funzionale nel periodo di lockdown a supportare le scuole, offrendo gratuitamente gli strumenti per realizzare la continuità didattica a distanza, e alle famiglie proponendo gratuitamente suggerimenti di attività ludico-didattiche ambientali da realizzare a casa per promuovere in famiglia la cultura della sostenibilità e favorire la socializzazione dei ragazzi attraverso i nuovi media. Il progetto, conclusosi a giugno 2020, visto il persistere dell’emergenza sanitaria, è stato replicato anche in questo anno scolastico ed è attualmente in corso. Oggi è funzionale a offrire una didattica ambientale e digitale coinvolgente, che parla la stessa lingua dei nativi digitali, offrendo alle scuole e alle famiglie una didattica innovativa che può supportare anche la didattica in presenza e coinvolgere esperti esterni nelle scuole in tutta sicurezza. Il progetto “LUMACA 4 SCHOOL” è stato organizzato in 3 fasi per 3 specifici motivi: 1. Fase 1: spiegare con linguaggio semplice ai giovani il Covid19 e ciò che gli stava accadendo intorno. 2. Fase 2: supportare la scuola nel processo educativo dando agli insegnanti strumenti gratuiti di didattica a distanza per contribuire ad assicurare la continuità educativa. 3. Fase 3: progettare e realizzare percorsi educativi a distanza che mettessero al centro la sostenibilità, che parlassero la stessa lingua dei nativi digitali, che favorissero la socializzazione dei giovani e che proseguissero alla riapertura delle scuole. Nella 1° fase abbiamo realizzato “Corona4kids-Il virus sotto la lente”, un open space digitale per spiegare il Covid19 ai più piccoli con una serie di videoclip (https://www.lalumaca.org/news/corona4kids-il-virus-sotto-la-lente; https://www.lalumaca.org/news/corona4kids; https://www.orizzontescuola.it/come- spiegare-il-coronavirus-ai-piu-piccoli-la-lumaca-realizza-una-serie-di-videoclip/ ) . Nella 2° fase abbiamo realizzato “Lumaca4Kids: schede didattiche di educazione alla sostenibilità” scaricabili on line gratuitamente per supportare gli insegnanti nel lockdown e fare autonomamente percorsi di didattica a distanza (https://www.lalumaca.org/news/e-learning-lumaca-4-kids-schede-didattiche; https://shop.lalumaca.org/materiale-didattico/ ) . Nella 3° fase abbiamo coinvolto i nostri clienti per convincerli a non sospendere i progetti didattici di educazione alla sostenibilità ambientale previsti in presenza nelle
  3. 3. In collaborazione con scuole, per convertirli in didattica digitale e permettere la continuità didattica anche sui temi dello sviluppo sostenibile. (http://ragazzi.gruppohera.it/primo_piano/pagina89.html; https://www.ravennanotizie.it/ambiente-salute/2020/03/27/hera-al-via-progetti- didattici-digitali-e-aule-virtuali-parola-dordine-resilienza/ https://www.clarambiente.it/clarainforma/pianeta-clara-progetto-scuola-per-le-scuole- del-territorio-servito-da-clara/ ) Il progetto ha realizzato percorsi didattici per sviluppare maggior consapevolezza sui temi della sostenibilità tra i più giovani e le loro famiglie, per contribuire a creare un territorio più verde, digitale e resiliente e contribuire a uno sviluppo economico sociale che garantisca benessere equo e sostenibile, in linea con gli Obiettivi fissati dall’Agenda ONU 2030. In particolare nei percorsi didattici si sono approfonditi i seguenti obiettivi di sostenibilità: Sdg 3 – salute e benessere: la 1° fase ha trattato il tema di “Assicurare la salute e il benessere per tutti” con un’informazione sul virus di qualità, chiara e trasparente, dedicata in particolar modo ai più piccoli. Sdg 4 – istruzione di qualità: in tutte le sue fasi il progetto offre un’educazione di qualità, equa ed inclusiva, e opportunità di apprendimento per tutti, essendo i percorsi offerti gratuitamente e aperti a tutte le scuole e a tutti gli studenti. Sdg 7 - energia pulita e accessibile; 11 - città e comunità ecosostenibili; 12 - consumo e produzione responsabili; 13 - lotta contro il cambiamento climatico; 14 - Salvaguardare gli oceani, i mari e le risorse marine; 15 - vita sulla terra: i percorsi hanno trattato e trattano tuttora i temi della sostenibilità ambientale e in particolar modo l’energia sostenibile come opportunità; smart-city e la sostenibilità degli ambienti urbani; la promozione di modelli sostenibili di produzione e di consumo; la promozione di azioni e buone pratiche per combattere il cambiamento climatico; la protezione e la tutela della biodiversità e dell’ecosistema e i temi e obiettivi dell’Agenda2030. 2. Descrizione del team e delle proprie risorse e competenze La Lumaca è una cooperativa sociale di Modena, nata nel 1979 e specializzata nella didattica ambientale. Da oltre 40 anni realizza progetti di educazione alla sostenibilità ambientale, campagne educative e di informazione territoriale con l’obiettivo di diffondere, nelle scuole, nelle famiglie, tra i cittadini e i consumatori, un atteggiamento responsabile nei confronti dell’ambiente e delle generazioni future. La sua mission è quella di accompagnare la società sulla strada della sostenibilità attraverso l’educazione, la comunicazione e il coinvolgimento per promuovere la crescita sostenibile e solidale del Paese.
  4. 4. In collaborazione con Dalla sua nascita nel 1979, l’impresa è diventata un punto di riferimento della cultura della sostenibilità. Da sempre offre soluzioni innovative per informare, educare e comunicare a un numero sempre maggiore di giovani, adulti, aziende e istituzioni per raggiungere un mondo in cui sia pienamente realizzata la transizione verde e dove possano generarsi opportunità sostenibili per la comunità e le nuove generazioni. La Lumaca è socia fondatrice dell’“Associazione per la RSI”, network di imprese modenesi che dal 2014 ha l’obiettivo di promuovere principi e pratiche di Responsabilità Sociale d’Impresa. Progetta i percorsi didattici sulla base dei principi etici di Corporate Social Responsability che integrano i temi sociali, ambientali, etici e dei diritti umani, in coerenza con le strategie per lo sviluppo economico e sociale, promossi dalla Commissione Europea, in linea con gli Obiettivi (Sustainable Development Goals – SDGs) fissati dall’Agenda 2030 dell’ONU. La Lumaca adotta il Modello 231, modello di organizzazione, gestione e controllo che disciplina la responsabilità amministrativa delle imprese e che è finalizzato a prevenire la commissione dei reati. È una società certificata secondo il Sistema di Gestione Qualità ISO 9001:2015, il Sistema di Gestione Ambientale UNI EN ISO 14001 e le è stato attribuito il Rating di legalità. È composta da 35 soci e ogni anno impiega 60 persone fra soci, dipendenti e collaboratori. La Lumaca è un’azienda a prevalenza femminile: il 79% dei dipendenti sono donne. Il presente progetto, realizzato durante la crisi sanitaria, è stato compiuto interamente in smartworking per tutela la salute dei dipendenti e per favorire le esigenze famigliari in particolare del personale femminile. La Lumaca ha appena ottenuto un finanziamento, dall’Assessorato Pari Opportunità del Comune di Modena per realizzare iniziative finalizzate al miglioramento della qualità della vita delle persone e per la conciliazione dei tempi di vita e lavoro e per la presenza paritaria delle donne nella vita economica, l’accesso al lavoro e i percorsi di carriera. È un’azienda che da sempre promuove la parità di genere e l'empowerment di tutte le donne e le ragazze che collaborano con la Cooperativa. Il Consiglio di Amministrazione di è composto da 3 socie lavoratrici donne e 3 soci lavoratori uomini, oltre che un socio sovventore. Le massime cariche, Presidenza e Vice-Presidenza, sono ricoperte da un uomo e una donna. La cooperativa ha attivato diverse azioni di welfare aziendale e servizi di time saving per favorire la conciliazione dei tempi di vita con quelli di lavoro quali: la flessibilità oraria in entrata/uscita, la banca ore, la consegna di pacchi personali in azienda, l’adesione a Gruppi di Acquisto Solidali per la consegna direttamente in ufficio di frutta e verdura a km zero, l’attivazione dello smartworking, la riduzione temporanea dell’orario di lavoro, centri ricreativi per i figli dei dipendenti, uffici aperti ai figli dei lavoratori in visita. Il presente progetto ha potuto realizzarsi grazie all’attivazione di una rete di partnership a livello regionale (Emilia-Romagna). Insieme a La Lumaca, si è formato un team di imprese che ha reso possibile il raggiungimento degli obiettivi di
  5. 5. In collaborazione con sostenibilità prefissati, per diffondere la cultura dello sviluppo sostenibile attraverso progetti educativi dedicati ai SDGs dell’Agenda 2030. I partner coinvolti nel progetto sono soggetti sia pubblici che privati, nello specifico sono: il CIREA – Centro di Ricerca per l’Educazione Ambientale dell’Università di Parma; Progetti di Impresa Partner per l'innovazione di Modena; il Gruppo Hera; Clara spa; il CEAS – Centro di Educazione alla Sostenibilità Ambientale dell’Unione delle Terre d'Argine; MOMO Centro Multieducativo del Comune di Modena, la Cooperativa Atlantide di Cervia, la Cooperativa Il Millepiedi di Rimini, l’Associazione di Promozione Sociale Centro Antartide - Università Verde di Bologna. In specifico, il progetto ha coinvolto quali clienti del progetto: la Multiutility Hera con le oltre 180 Amministrazioni comunali con cui collabora, Clara con le 19 amministrazioni con cui collabora, i Comuni di Modena, Carpi, Novi, Soliera e Rio Saliceto. Tutti questi, nella fase 3 del progetto, hanno accettato di trasformare i progetti educativi previsti in presenza con La Lumaca, in percorsi digitali e a distanza, in modo da assicurare alle scuole la continuità didattico-ambientale, nonostante la grave situazione di emergenza sanitaria. Con i partner Atlantide di Cervia, Millepiedi di Rimini, Università Verde di Bologna sono invece state realizzate alcune attività educative della 3° fase. Le attività a distanza sono state progettate in sintonia con le indicazioni del Ministero dell'istruzione, dell'università e della ricerca (MIUR). Con Il Cirea si sono progettate parte delle attività didattiche e l’Ufficio scolastico regionale ha patrocinato il percorso educativo di sostenibilità ambientale del Gruppo Hera. Nelle attività della 3° fase sono stati coinvolti oltre 30 educatori ambientali specializzati sui temi della didattica green, che hanno realizzato le attività. 3. Descrizione dei bisogni che si intende soddisfare Il progetto nasce con il lockdown, dallo stimolo e la voglia di La Lumaca di realizzare qualcosa di concreto e utile per supportare i più giovani, le famiglie e le scuole. Si è pensato al disagio che stavano vivendo gli alunni, soprattutto quelli di più giovane età che si sono visti sottrarre una parte importante della propria vita sociale dalle misure d’emergenza. Per questo il progetto nasce per dare risposte e trovare soluzioni utili a garantire: la continuità della didattica delle scuole, il supporto educativo e digitale agli insegnanti, la socializzazione dei più giovani nel periodo di chiusura totale delle scuole, l’offerta di proposte innovative di didattica a distanza dedicate al tema dell’educazione alla sostenibilità ambientale. Attraverso un’offerta di proposte diversificate quali, videoclip, schede didattiche e percorsi educativi digitali, differenziati per ordine scolastico, con cui integrare o sostituire l’offerta didattica tradizionale, il progetto è stato funzionale nel periodo di lockdown a supportare da una parte le scuole, dall’altra le famiglie, proponendo gratuitamente suggerimenti di attività ludico-didattiche ambientali da realizzare a casa, per promuovere in famiglia la cultura della sostenibilità ambientale e favorire attività ludico-didattiche da fare insieme attraverso i nuovi media. Ora il progetto è funzionale a offrire una didattica ambientale coinvolgente, che parla la stessa lingua dei nativi digitali, che offre alle scuole e alle famiglie una didattica innovativa.
  6. 6. In collaborazione con Nello specifico i bisogni che il progetto intendeva soddisfare nelle 3 fasi in cui è stato strutturato: Nella Fase 1, nei giorni della piena emergenza, era fondamentale comunicare in modo chiaro anche ai più piccoli cosa stava accadendo e perché si erano così tanto modificate le abitudini di vita. Questo il contributo che ha sentito il dovere di dare La Lumaca ai milioni di alunni che si sono trovati così, senza preavviso e spesso senza neanche un perché, a vivere in un mondo nuovo, fortemente limitativo di quelle relazioni sociali che sono il sale e il nutrimento per la fase della crescita. Nella Fase 2 e 3 ci è piaciuta poi l’idea di allargare il progetto e applicare l’e-learning in maniera diffusa all’educazione ambientale, che solitamente associamo a realtà più legate al mondo universitario o delle scuole superiori, per consentire ai giovani di mantenere vivo il desiderio dell’apprendimento, di proseguire in modo nuovo e coinvolgente le attività di educazione alla sostenibilità avviate in classe, ma anche per agevolare i genitori dei bambini più piccoli, offrendo laboratori ambientali ludico- didattici utili a combattere la noia casalinga imposta dal lockdown. 4. Descrizione dei destinatari della misura Il progetto era destinato, nello specifico, al mondo della scuola dell’Emilia-Romagna, composto da circa 4.020 istituti di ogni ordine e grado, 510.000 alunni, 23.000 classi e circa 40.000 docenti. Il progetto vuole offrire soluzioni smart di didattica a distanza gratuite applicate all’educazione alla sostenibilità ambientale per supportare la transizione verso moduli didattici multimediali e in e-learning da integrare o sostituire all’offerta didattica tradizionale. Altri destinatari erano le oltre 490.000 famiglie degli studenti a cui si è offerta un’educazione ambientale di qualità, che può essere realizzata anche a casa e che, attraverso le giovani generazioni, può coinvolgere anche gli adulti. Rispetto ai risultati raggiunti di coinvolgimento del target, la 1 fase “Corona4Kids” ha registrato oltre 31.800 visualizzazioni dei videoclip sulla pagina YouTube di La Lumaca e più di 6.000 visualizzazioni sul sito di La Lumaca. La pubblicazione di una news dedicata su 11 portali di agenzie stampa o quotidiani nazionali, 6 portali dedicati al mondo scolastico, 6 di amministrazioni comunali, locali e regionali. La 2° fase “Lumaca4kids” ha registrato 450 download delle schede didattiche da parte di altrettante scuole emiliano-romagnole, e il conseguente utilizzo all’interno dell’attività didattica. La 3° fase ha previsto la realizzazione a distanza di itinerari di educazione ambientale che hanno coinvolto le scuole dell’Emilia-Romagna, comprendendo le provincie di Modena, Bologna, Ferrara, Forlì-Cesena, Ravenna, Rimini, Reggio Emilia, 71.420 studenti, 5.878 insegnanti, 3.259 classi di 988 scuole di 204 Comuni, per un totale di 3.634 ore di didattica dedicate. Dalle 708 schede di customer satisfaction raccolte e compilate dagli insegnanti che hanno partecipato alla fase 3 del progetto emergono i seguenti dati: l’89% dei docenti valuta positivamente le attività (ottimo 46%, buono 43%), l’11% le valuta sufficienti. 5. Descrizione della tecnologia adottata
  7. 7. In collaborazione con A seconda dell’età degli studenti e necessità degli insegnanti, la didattica digitale offerta era in diretta o forniva kit scaricabili on line da usare senza vincoli di orario. Video-lezioni, presentazioni multimediali, giochi interattivi, letture animate, laboratori on line, tutorial componevano la tecnologia adottata e l’esperienza della didattica digitale. Soluzioni tecnologiche per la navigazione immersiva e interattiva (Realtà Aumentata, Realtà Virtuale, Ricostruzioni 3D) si sono prestate a numerose attività in campo educativo grazie al potere di simulare esperienze coinvolgenti e stimolare curiosità. Con i virtual tour a 360 gradi è stato possibile visitare impianti ambientali e con la tecnologia della realtà aumentata si accede ad approfondimenti multimediali. Il digitale crea opportunità di formazione per gli insegnanti con i webinar. La gamification realizza percorsi didattici per far comprendere anche i concetti più astratti in modo divertente. Progettata con cura, prestando la massima attenzione alle esigenze pedagogiche dei destinatari, l’educazione alla sostenibilità ambientale a distanza è un modo innovativo per appassionare le giovani generazioni alla cura del pianeta. L’innovazione sta anche nell’applicare le tecniche digitali a temi quali: energia, cambiamenti climatici, alimentazione, consumo e produzioni responsabili, rifiuti e raccolta differenziata, mobilità, economia circolare, acqua e risparmio idrico, biodiversità, per rendere i giovani più consapevoli e attivi nel progettare un futuro più sostenibile. Per creare consapevolezza sui temi dell’educazione alla sostenibilità ambientale e per riuscire a trasformare le limitazioni in opportunità per guardare al futuro con maggiore speranza, è particolarmente importante che l’educazione sappia parlare la stessa lingua dei nativi digitali, per entusiasmarli e coinvolgerli in percorsi didattici che siano in grado di mettere al centro i contenuti e i valori educativi, sfruttando al meglio le opportunità del digitale. Per tutto ciò, “LUMACA 4 SCHOOL” ha voluto realizzare nuovi progetti di didattica ambientale digitali e innovativi. La didattica digitale modifica la tradizionale impostazione basata sulle lezioni frontali e sulla centralità dell’insegnante per promuovere l’acquisizione delle competenze da parte degli studenti, attraverso un coinvolgimento attivo e partecipativo. Quando si parla di didattica digitale non si intende solamente didattica a distanza ma di tutti gli strumenti che, anche in classe, consentano di utilizzare in maniera intelligente le nuove tecnologie andando oltre i confini dell'aula. Per farlo si valorizzano gli strumenti multimediali quali video, app, realtà aumentata, virtuale ed immersiva, risorse web e didattiche innovative che mettono al centro il gioco, la conoscenza, la partecipazione attiva, il confronto cooperativo “tra pari” e che consentono di sperimentare l'apprendimento continuo e la pratica di competenze trasversali. Tutti gli appuntamenti di didattica digitale sono stati progettati secondo una chiave di lettura multidisciplinare, che mette al centro l'approccio creativo, per aiutare i ragazzi a riflettere sul contesto in cui vivono, per analizzarlo con una visione più ampia, osservando i dati e il loro andamento e collegando gli argomenti sviluppati. Questo approccio è necessario per contribuire a maturare, ad esempio, maggior consapevolezza rispetto agli obiettivi dell’Agenda ONU 2030 o a sviluppare un proprio
  8. 8. In collaborazione con punto di vista su uno specifico tema ambientale, quale la mobilità, la cura delle risorse, i cambiamenti climatici, il risparmio idrico ed energetico, lo spreco alimentare. 6. Indicazione dei valori economici in gioco (costi, risparmi ipotizzati, investimenti necessari) La Fase 1 ha previsto un costo complessivo di 2.100 € comprensivo di: ore di progettazione iniziale, studio e sviluppo dei contenuti e dei codici comunicativi, ore di realizzazione dei video, compreso location e allestimento studio, ore di montaggio ed editing e pubblicazione sui vari canali on line, ore per la promozione, la comunicazione esterna e l’ufficio stampa, costi grafici e di video-maker per i materiali e la realizzazione finale dei video. Gli investimenti necessari sono i costi di attrezzatura. I risparmi ipotizzati possono essere individuati nella realizzazione di un format di comunicazione standard a cui implementare sempre più video sulla stessa struttura. La Fase 2 ha previsto un costo complessivo di 1.900 € comprensivo di: ore di ore di progettazione iniziale, studio e sviluppo dei contenuti e dei codici comunicativi, ore di realizzazione delle schede didattiche, compreso grafica e copy e pubblicazione sui vari canali on line, ore per la promozione, la comunicazione esterna e l’ufficio stampa. Non ci sono particolari investimenti necessari. I risparmi ipotizzati possono essere individuati nel trasferire in una scheda didattica e rendere fruibili gratuitamente on line i contenuti delle attività di educazione alla sostenibilità già realizzate in presenza od on line. La Fase 3, risultata certamente la più costosa perché più capillare ed ampia, a cui hanno contribuito i clienti di La Lumaca decidendo di non sospendere ma di convertire le attività in presenza di educazione alla sostenibilità previste in didattica digitale a distanza per l’anno scolastico 2019/20. Le attività hanno avuto un costo complessivo di 94.900 € comprensivo di: ore di ore di progettazione iniziale, studio e sviluppo dei contenuti e dei codici comunicativi in modalità digitale e a distanza, sviluppo delle metodologie didattiche più efficaci, ore di realizzazione delle attività con le classi e le insegnanti, compreso l’acquisto di software e abbonamenti ad applicazioni per supportare la didattica digitale. Gli investimenti necessari sono i costi di attrezzatura, software ed applicazioni oltre la strumentazione informatica. I risparmi ipotizzati possono essere individuati nella realizzazione di format percorsi didattici che possono essere realizzati su più classi divulgando al meglio gli obiettivi di sostenibilità dell’Agenda 2030. Il costo del progetto complessivamente è stato di 98.900 €. 7. Tempi di progetto
  9. 9. In collaborazione con Il progetto si è articolato in 3 diverse fasi dal 9 marzo 2020 al 30 giugno 2020. Il progetto è replicabile ed è proseguito poi nel corso del nuovo anno scolastico 2020/2021.

