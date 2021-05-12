Successfully reported this slideshow.
May. 12, 2021

Premio pa sostenibile e resiliente 2021

Soluzioni di didattica digitale a distanza sul tema educazione alla sostenibilità ambientale

  1. 1. #forumpa2021 www.forumpa2021.it PA SOSTENIBILE E RESILIENTE 2021 Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare rete sui temi dello sviluppo sostenibile In collaborazione con
  2. 2. FORUM PA 2021 "PA Sostenibile e Resiliente 2021» Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare rete sui temi dello sviluppo sostenibile LA LUMACA SOCIETA’ COOPERATIVA SOCIALE «LUMACA 4 SCHOOL» #LaDidatticaAmbientaleNonSiFerma FORMARE SUI TEMI DELLA SOSTENIBILITA’ CAPITALE UMANO ED EDUCAZIONE (Sdg4)
  3. 3. FORUM PA 2021 "PA Sostenibile e Resiliente 2021» Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare rete sui temi dello sviluppo sostenibile GRUPPO DI LAVORO La Lumaca Soc. Coop. Sociale è socia fondatrice dell’“Associazione per la RSI”, network di imprese modenesi che dal 2014 ha l’obiettivo di promuovere principi e pratiche di Responsabilità Sociale d’Impresa. Progetta i percorsi didattici sulla base dei principi etici di corporate social responsability che integrano le questioni sociali, ambientali, etiche e diritti umani, in coerenza con le strategie per lo sviluppo economico e sociale promossi dalla Commissione Europea e in linea con gli Obiettivi (Sustainable Development Goals – SDGs) fissati dall’Agenda 2030 dell’ONU. La Lumaca adotta il Modello 231, è certificata secondo il Sistema di Gestione Qualità ISO 9001:2015, il Sistema di Gestione Ambientale UNI EN ISO 14001 e le è stato attribuito il Rating di legalità. PARTNER ESTERNI: CIREA – Centro di Ricerca per l’Educazione Ambientale dell’Università di Parma; Progetti di Impresa Partner per l'innovazione di Modena; Gruppo Hera; Clara spa; CEAS – Centro di Educazione alla sostenibilità dell’Unione delle Terre d'Argine; MOMO Centro Multi educativo del Comune di Modena
  4. 4. FORUM PA 2021 "PA Sostenibile e Resiliente 2021» Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare rete sui temi dello sviluppo sostenibile PRESENTAZIONE DELLA SOLUZIONE 1/2 Il progetto nasce in periodo di lockdown per supportare le scuole offrendo gratuitamente gli strumenti per realizzare la continuità in didattica a distanza e proporre alle famiglie suggerimenti di attività ludico-didattiche da realizzare a casa sul tema della sostenibilità ambientale. Nel suo sviluppo si configura come un progetto funzionale per applicare l’e- learning in maniera diffusa all’educazione ambientale, mantenendo vivo il desiderio dei giovani all’apprendimento, proponendo una didattica a distanza coinvolgente e innovativa, che parla la stessa lingua dei nativi digitali, differenziata per ordine scolastico, con cui integrare la didattica in presenza.
  5. 5. FORUM PA 2021 "PA Sostenibile e Resiliente 2021» Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare rete sui temi dello sviluppo sostenibile PRESENTAZIONE DELLA SOLUZIONE 2/2 L’attività si è articolata in tre fasi. Nella prima fase “Corona4kids-Il virus sotto la lente”, open space digitale per spiegare il Covid19 ai più piccoli con una serie di videoclip. Nella seconda fase “LUMACA4KIDS" sono state realizzate schede didattiche di educazione alla sostenibilità (disponibili on line gratuitamente) per supportare gli insegnanti durante il lockdown con percorsi di didattica a distanza. Nella terza fase sono stati progettati percorsi educativi, incentrati sulla sostenibilità, in funzione della riapertura delle scuole in modalità di didattica a distanza, per favorire la socializzazione dei giovani e convertire i progetti in presenza di educazione green in didattica digitale.
  6. 6. FORUM PA 2021 "PA Sostenibile e Resiliente 2021» Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare rete sui temi dello sviluppo sostenibile PER ULTERIORI APPROFONDIMENTI Corona4kids | News | La Lumaca Corona4kids il virus sotto la lente Corona4Kids per le scuole Da oggi si fa eco-learning con Lumaca4kids! Le schede di Lumaca4kids A scuola con la didattica digitale | News | La Lumaca La Lumaca Didattica ambientale a distanza con La Lumaca
  7. 7. FORUM PA 2021 "PA Sostenibile e Resiliente 2021» Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare rete sui temi dello sviluppo sostenibile ANAGRAFICA DEL REFERENTE Nome e Cognome: Marco Venturi Email: info@lalumaca.org Altre informazioni:www.lalumaca.org

