Chiara Sardi Gressi 1
ÍNDICE.  Orígenes  Características  Contagio y Transmisión  Anatomía Patológica 2
Orígenes. 3 El virus toma su nombre de la ciudad alemana de Marburgo, donde fue aislado en 1967 tras una epidemia de fieb...
Características. Familia: filovirus Morfología: variable (pleomórfico) Longitud: 800 y 1400 nm Diámetro: 80 nm En oca...
Contagio y Transmisión. La transmisión interhumana es la principal forma de contagio. Contacto cercano con el enfermo. ...
Anatomía Patológica. 6 Necrosis focales de hígado, nódulos linfáticos, testículos, ovarios, pulmones, riñones y órganos li...
Marburgovirus

Marburgovirus

  1. 1. Chiara Sardi Gressi 1
  2. 2. ÍNDICE.  Orígenes  Características  Contagio y Transmisión  Anatomía Patológica 2
  3. 3. Orígenes. 3 El virus toma su nombre de la ciudad alemana de Marburgo, donde fue aislado en 1967 tras una epidemia de fiebre hemorrágica que cundió en el personal de laboratorio encargado de cultivos celulares que había trabajado con riñones de simios verdes ugandeses (Cercopithecus aethiops) importados hacía poco, que luego resultaron estar infectados.
  4. 4. Características. Familia: filovirus Morfología: variable (pleomórfico) Longitud: 800 y 1400 nm Diámetro: 80 nm En ocasiones tiene apariencia de “6” o de “u” Genoma: una molécula ARN de polaridad negativa. 4
  5. 5. Contagio y Transmisión. La transmisión interhumana es la principal forma de contagio. Contacto cercano con el enfermo. En particular, a través de los líquidos del cuerpo: sangre, saliva, vómito, heces, orina y secreciones respiratorias. La transmisión por vía sexual es posible durante varias semanas después de la enfermedad. El pico de máxima infectividad ocurre durante las manifestaciones más graves de la enfermedad, junto con las manifestaciones hemorrágicas. Puede inocularse a través de instrumentos contaminados (fómites). 5
  6. 6. Anatomía Patológica. 6 Necrosis focales de hígado, nódulos linfáticos, testículos, ovarios, pulmones, riñones y órganos linfoides. La necrosis focal de los órganos linfoides es bastante característica, mientras que la necrosis tubular renal ocurre sobre todo en las últimas fases de enfermedad. En el sistema nervioso hay infartos hemorrágicos múltiples y proliferación células de la glía.

