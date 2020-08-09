Theory of Drying(Food Engineering)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
DRYING • Unit operation involving removal of water from a food product by evaporation/sublimation • Involves reduction of ...
DRYING PROCESS • Takes place by heat & mass transfer • When food is subjected to thermal drying, processes taking place ar...
HEAT & MASS TRANSFER • Occurs at molecular level • Heat transfer attributed to temperature gradient b/w hot air & product ...
Typical drying rate curve time (hrs) A B C D time (hrs) Moisture content (kg /kg dry solids) D Drying rate, dW/dt (kg/h) A...
AB = Settling down period where the solid surface conditions come into equilibrium with the drying air. BC = Constant rate...
PARAMETERS IMPORTANT TO DRYING MECHANISM
MOISTURE DIFFUSION • Drying occurs by the virtue of vapor pressure gradient b/w air & product surface • The rate of moistu...
WATER ACTIVITY • Amount of water available for biological reactions. E.g. microbes • One of the important parameters in dr...
MOISTURE CONTENT ON DRY & WET BASIS • Moisture content on wet basis is the amount of moisture present per 100 g of product...
RELATION B/W MOISTURE CONTENT ON WET & DRY BASIS • This relationship is useful to calculate Mw when Md is known, similarly...
NUMERICAL A wet food product contains 70% water. After drying, it is found that 80% of original water has been removed. De...
  1. 1. DRYING • Unit operation involving removal of water from a food product by evaporation/sublimation • Involves reduction of water activity • To be considered dried, the final product must be solid • Widely used method of food preservation • Energy-intensive & time consuming process
  2. 2. DRYING PROCESS • Takes place by heat & mass transfer • When food is subjected to thermal drying, processes taking place are: Transfer of heat to the food & transfer of moisture(mass) from the food (HEAT MASS TRANSFER)
  3. 3. HEAT & MASS TRANSFER • Occurs at molecular level • Heat transfer attributed to temperature gradient b/w hot air & product surface & limited by thermal conductivity • The gradient causing moisture diffusion is vapor pressure of water in air, compared to vapor pressure of air at product surface and depends on molecular diffusion of water vapor in air
  4. 4. Typical drying rate curve time (hrs) A B C D time (hrs) Moisture content (kg /kg dry solids) D Drying rate, dW/dt (kg/h) A B C tc tc 1a 1b
  5. 5. AB = Settling down period where the solid surface conditions come into equilibrium with the drying air. BC = Constant rate period which the surface of the solid remains saturated with liquid because the movement of water vapour to the surface equals the evaporation rate. Thus the drying rate depends on the rate of heat transfer to the drying surface and temperature remains constant. C = Critical moisture content where the drying rate starts falling and surface temperature rises. CD = Falling rate period which surface is drying out and the drying rate falls. This is influenced by the movement of moisture within the solid and take time.
  6. 6. PARAMETERS IMPORTANT TO DRYING MECHANISM
  7. 7. MOISTURE DIFFUSION • Drying occurs by the virtue of vapor pressure gradient b/w air & product surface • The rate of moisture diffusion can be estimated by the expressions for molecular diffusion • Expression for Fick’s first law of diffusion: J= diffusion flux D= diffusion coefficient = concentration x= distance (for vapor movement in the product structure)
  8. 8. WATER ACTIVITY • Amount of water available for biological reactions. E.g. microbes • One of the important parameters in drying is the equilibrium condition that establishes a limit to the process • It represents an important portion of the moisture movement process • By definition, water activity is ERH/100
  9. 9. MOISTURE CONTENT ON DRY & WET BASIS • Moisture content on wet basis is the amount of moisture present per 100 g of product • Wet basis moisture is used to describe the water content of agricultural materials and food products • When the term "moisture content" is used in the food industry it almost always refers to wet basis moisture content. • Moisture content on dry basis is the amount of moisture present per 100 g of dry solids in the bone dry product • In drying calculations, M.C is commonly expressed on dry basis • This can range from 0 to very large percentages(amount of water may be greater than dry solids)
  10. 10. RELATION B/W MOISTURE CONTENT ON WET & DRY BASIS • This relationship is useful to calculate Mw when Md is known, similarly, if Mw is known, then Md may be calculated from the following equation: • Eg: Convert 85% M.C on wet basis to M.C on dry basis (567%)
  11. 11. NUMERICAL A wet food product contains 70% water. After drying, it is found that 80% of original water has been removed. Determine (a) mass of water removed per kilogram of wet food and (b) composition of dried food • Select basis: 1 kg wet food product • Mass of water in inlet stream: 0.7 kg • Water removed in drying: (0.7) (0.8) = 0.56 kg/kg wet food • Now, water in dried food : 0.7(1)-0.56= 0.14 kg • Similarly for solids, 0.3(1)= solids in exit stream = 0.3 kg

