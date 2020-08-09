Enzymatic & non enzymatic browning

Successfully reported this slideshow.
 Enzyme assisted bio-chemical process that results in the formation of brown pigments, hence the name enzymatic browning ...
FRUITS Apple, Pear, Banana
Potato, Mushroom, Brinjal
Lobsters, Shrimps, Crabs
DESIRABLE Tea, Coffee, Dried fruits eg: Raisins, Figs etc UNDESIRABLE Fruits, Vegetables, Sea foods etc
 Phenolic substrate acted upon by the enzyme is converted to quinones, which in turn polymerise to form dark brown-black,...
 Discolored foods are unappealing & low on consumer acceptance  Directly affects the quality of food (Quality Indicator)...
 BLANCHING: Mild heat treatment(70-100°C) for enzyme inactivation; Often used as a pre-treatment; Types: Hot water, Steam...
 Sulphites (Sulphur dioxide) added as a reducing agent  Ascorbic Acid as an anti-oxidant
 Reduce the pH that impairs the enzyme activity  Enzyme activity is pH dependent  Acids like citric acid, phosphoric et...
 Food subjected to ionizing radiations eg: gamma rays, x-rays  Enzymes are inactivated  Low consumer acceptance
FRUITS AND VEGETABLES SEA FOOD  During transport & warehouse storage, F & V subjected to mechanical injury (bruising)  C...
• Major concern for developing countries like India • 50% F & V wasted every year • Losses that occur between harvest and ...
HARVESTING & FIELD HANDLING  Harvesting should be done in cooler parts of the day  Harvest should be shifted to shade as...
 Harvested crop should reach a packing-house  Cleaning, grading, packing etc unit operations are carried out  This conc...
 Cold storage to be set up in F & V producing regions & in major consumption centres  Optimum temperature to be maintain...
MAILLARD REACTION
INTRODUCTION
PROCESS
3 BASIC STEPS
FACTORS AFFECTING MAILLARD REACTION… TEMPERATURE – Generally, the higher the temperature, the greater the browning pH – As...
OXYGEN – Seems to have little effect METAL IONS – Cu(I), Cu(II) and Fe(II), Fe(III) speed up thereaction. Other metals see...
WHY WORRY ABOUT IT??? • – Overly browned foods are not aesthetically attractive and may not be accepted •– Also, due to th...
PRODUCTS  caramel made from milk and sugar  the browning of bread into toast  the color of beer, chocolate, coffee, and...
 is one of the most important types of browning processes in foods. Carmelization leads desirable color and flavor in bak...
what is caramelization reaction  As no enzymes are involved in the caramelization process, it is a non-enzymatic browning...
WHAT HAPPENS DURING CARAMELIZATION ??  During caramelization several flavor compounds as well as polymeric compounds are ...
 CARAMELAN : they are the 1st polymers formed during polymerization.  They are soluble in water as well as in alcohol. T...
 Diacetyl is an important flavor compound, produced during the first stages of caramelization. Diacetyl is mainly respons...
Process:  The process of caramelization starts with the melting of the sugar at high temperatures, followed by foaming (b...
 This process is often used in cooking in order to evoke richer and more complicated flavors from food.  It is also crit...
 Decomposition of sucrose: in which one molecule of sucrose has to break down into fructose and glucose.  Decomposition ...
  1. 1.  Enzyme assisted bio-chemical process that results in the formation of brown pigments, hence the name enzymatic browning  Conditions required: Exposure to air/oxygen, warm temperature, enzyme: phenolase, pH : 5-7
  2. 2. FRUITS Apple, Pear, Banana
  3. 3. Potato, Mushroom, Brinjal
  4. 4. Lobsters, Shrimps, Crabs
  5. 5. DESIRABLE Tea, Coffee, Dried fruits eg: Raisins, Figs etc UNDESIRABLE Fruits, Vegetables, Sea foods etc
  6. 6.  Phenolic substrate acted upon by the enzyme is converted to quinones, which in turn polymerise to form dark brown-black, insoluble polymers called melanins  Involves a series of bio-chemical reactions POLYPHENOL QUINONES MELANINS
  7. 7.  Discolored foods are unappealing & low on consumer acceptance  Directly affects the quality of food (Quality Indicator)  Limits the shelf-life & decreases market value of the product  Contributes to post-harvest losses
  8. 8.  BLANCHING: Mild heat treatment(70-100°C) for enzyme inactivation; Often used as a pre-treatment; Types: Hot water, Steam, Microwave
  9. 9.  Sulphites (Sulphur dioxide) added as a reducing agent  Ascorbic Acid as an anti-oxidant
  10. 10.  Reduce the pH that impairs the enzyme activity  Enzyme activity is pH dependent  Acids like citric acid, phosphoric etc may be added
  11. 11.  Food subjected to ionizing radiations eg: gamma rays, x-rays  Enzymes are inactivated  Low consumer acceptance
  12. 12. FRUITS AND VEGETABLES SEA FOOD  During transport & warehouse storage, F & V subjected to mechanical injury (bruising)  Cells are broken, enzyme released, that leads to browning  It contributes to post- harvest losses  Also called melanosis  Common in crustaceans  Leads to discoloration of the shell & the muscle  Decreases the market value of otherwise highly prized products
  13. 13. • Major concern for developing countries like India • 50% F & V wasted every year • Losses that occur between harvest and the moment of human consumption i.e during handling, transport, storage etc.
  14. 14. HARVESTING & FIELD HANDLING  Harvesting should be done in cooler parts of the day  Harvest should be shifted to shade as early as possible
  15. 15.  Harvested crop should reach a packing-house  Cleaning, grading, packing etc unit operations are carried out  This concept of packing house can reduce post- harvest losses considerably
  16. 16.  Cold storage to be set up in F & V producing regions & in major consumption centres  Optimum temperature to be maintained (so as not to cause chill injury)  This also ensures supply round the year
  17. 17. MAILLARD REACTION
  18. 18. INTRODUCTION
  19. 19. PROCESS
  20. 20. 3 BASIC STEPS
  21. 21. FACTORS AFFECTING MAILLARD REACTION… TEMPERATURE – Generally, the higher the temperature, the greater the browning pH – As pH goes down, so does browning. Due to protonation of the reactive amino group, making it unreactive
  22. 22. OXYGEN – Seems to have little effect METAL IONS – Cu(I), Cu(II) and Fe(II), Fe(III) speed up thereaction. Other metals seems to have little effect. Can control the with metal chelators (e.g., EDTA). WATER 0%MIN 30%MAX 100% MIN
  23. 23. WHY WORRY ABOUT IT??? • – Overly browned foods are not aesthetically attractive and may not be accepted •– Also, due to the pyrazines produced by the Strecker degradation, these highly browned foods may have odd, off flavors and also not be accepted AESTHETICS •– Amino acids that participate in the Maillard reactions are lost from a nutritional point of view. •This may be especially important where the amino acid is very reactive and in foods where it is already in very low concentration. This would be the case for L-lysine in cereals. NUTRITIONAL VALUE •Some researchers find mutagenic products in browned model systems, others do not. But there is still the possibility that highly browned food may contain potential mutagens. MUTAGENICITY
  24. 24. PRODUCTS  caramel made from milk and sugar  the browning of bread into toast  the color of beer, chocolate, coffee, and maple syrup  self-tanning products  the flavor of roast meat  the color of dried or condensed milk
  25. 25.  is one of the most important types of browning processes in foods. Carmelization leads desirable color and flavor in bakery's goods, coffee, beverages, beer and peanuts. Undesirable effects of caramelization are for example burned sugar smell and blackening. Caramelization
  26. 26. what is caramelization reaction  As no enzymes are involved in the caramelization process, it is a non-enzymatic browning reaction.  Sugars in a dry condition or in concentrated form when heated undergo a series of reaction leading to the formation of brown color pigment called as caramels.
  27. 27. WHAT HAPPENS DURING CARAMELIZATION ??  During caramelization several flavor compounds as well as polymeric compounds are produced. Caramels are complex mixture of various high molecular weight components. They can be classified into three groups:  Caramelans (C24H36O18)  Caramelens (C36H50O25)  Caramelins (C125H188O80)
  28. 28.  CARAMELAN : they are the 1st polymers formed during polymerization.  They are soluble in water as well as in alcohol. They are significantly bitter in taste , on further heating these they get converted into Caramelen.  CARAMELEN: these are dark brown in color &bitter in taste . They are not soluble in water but soluble in alcohol.  CARAMELIN: these are almost black brown in color and very bitter in taste . It is completely insoluble in water &partially soluble in alcohol.
  29. 29.  Diacetyl is an important flavor compound, produced during the first stages of caramelization. Diacetyl is mainly responsible for a buttery or butterscotch flavor.  Besides diacetyl hundreds of other flavor compounds are produced for instance furans which have a nutty flavor .  Maltol has a toasty flavor.  Esters and lactones have a sweet rum like flavor.
  30. 30. Process:  The process of caramelization starts with the melting of the sugar at high temperatures, followed by foaming (boiling). At this stage sugar decomposes into glucose and fructose. This is followed by a condensation step, in which the individual sugars lose water and react with each other to form dimers eg: difructose-anhydride. The next step is the isomerization of aldoses to ketoses and further dehydration reactions. The last series of reactions include both fragmentation reactions (flavor production) and polymerization reactions (colour production).
  31. 31.  This process is often used in cooking in order to evoke richer and more complicated flavors from food.  It is also critical in making of candy and is responsible for the flavor, texture, and appearance of caramel.  Caramel is used to enhance the attractiveness of baked goods by supplementing the inadequate and irregular coloring power of refined ingredients.  Sausage casings are commonly dipped in solutions of caramel color to give them the desired tone.  In chocolate milk , caramel colors can create an almost muddy appearance.  In cookies, very pleasing dark shades can be achieved by caramel color
  32. 32.  Decomposition of sucrose: in which one molecule of sucrose has to break down into fructose and glucose.  Decomposition of fructose and glucose into aroma molecules: producing typical aroma flavor.  Oligomerization of fructose and glucose: in which 2 sugar molecule dimerize to form a new molecule.
