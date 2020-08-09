Application of nanotechnology in food processing

Successfully reported this slideshow.
• Nanofiltration : a process between ultrafiltration and reverse osmosis • Nanofiltration is a pressure driven cross flow ...
Applications:  Water softening  Waste water treatment  Vegetable oil processing  Beverage  Dairy (cheese whey recover...
• Membrane emulsification (ME) is a relatively novel technique for producing all types of single and multiple emulsions • ...
Advantages:  Enables one to obtain very fine emulsions of controlled droplet sizes and narrow droplet size distributions ...
• Nanoencapsulation is defined as the technology of packaging nanoparticles of solid, liquid, or gas, also known as the co...
Application: • Food additions and food enhancements such as Omega-3 fatty acid additions to bread that do not alter taste ...
Advantages:  Mask the undesirable taste  Enhance bioavailability  Better dispersion of insoluble additives without need...
REFRENCES • http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S02608 77408005700 • http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/art...
How nano-technology is put to use in different aspects of food technology

  1. 1. • Nanofiltration : a process between ultrafiltration and reverse osmosis • Nanofiltration is a pressure driven cross flow separation process • Also referred as membrane softening • Pore size of nanofiltration membrane ranges between 1-10 μm , made up of polymer thin film
  2. 2. Applications:  Water softening  Waste water treatment  Vegetable oil processing  Beverage  Dairy (cheese whey recovery)  Sugar industry Advantages:  Works on lower pressure than RO and so required less energy  Removes toxic heavy metals  Soften hard water Disadvantages:  Main disadvantage is the cost and maintenance of the membrane  Nanofiltration membranes are expensive part of the process
  3. 3. • Membrane emulsification (ME) is a relatively novel technique for producing all types of single and multiple emulsions • The dispersed phase is forced through the pores of a microporous membrane directly into the continuous phase. • Emulsified droplets are formed and detached at the end of the pores with a drop-by-drop mechanism • distinguishing feature is that the resulting droplet size is controlled primarily by the choice of the membrane and not by the generation of turbulent droplet break-up
  4. 4. Advantages:  Enables one to obtain very fine emulsions of controlled droplet sizes and narrow droplet size distributions  Successful emulsification can be carried out with much less consumption of emulsifier and energy,  and because of the lowered shear stress effect, membrane emulsification allows the use of shear-sensitive ingredients, such as starch and proteins Disadvantages:  A major limiting factor of Membrane Emulsification is the low dispersed phase flux
  5. 5. • Nanoencapsulation is defined as the technology of packaging nanoparticles of solid, liquid, or gas, also known as the core or active, within a secondary material, named as the matrix or shell, to form nanocapsules • The core contains the active ingredient (e.g., drugs, perfumes, biocides, vitamins, etc. • shell isolates and protects the core from the surrounding environment • Nanocapsules may range from 1 to 1,000 nm in size and they have a multitude of different shapes, depending on the material
  6. 6. Application: • Food additions and food enhancements such as Omega-3 fatty acid additions to bread that do not alter taste • Increasing shelf life and stability of products like vitamin • Used as nano-food additives • encapsulation of essential oils into nanometric delivery systems for incorporation into fruit juices, in order to enhance their antimicrobial activity • Tip-Top, a leading bakery in West Australia, has incorporated nanocapsules containing tuna fish oil in their bread products. These nanocapsules break open only when they reach the stomach, avoiding the unpleasant taste of fish oil
  7. 7. Advantages:  Mask the undesirable taste  Enhance bioavailability  Better dispersion of insoluble additives without need for surfactant or emulsifier  Extend the shelf life of product  Reduce the oxidation
  8. 8. REFRENCES • http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S02608 77408005700 • http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S09242 24414001356 • http://www.azonano.com/article.aspx?ArticleID=1875

