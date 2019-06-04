Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Secuencia Didáctica 1 Practicante: Cheyleynney A. Berroteran G. Grado: 2do Sección: “A” Fecha: 27/05/2019 Áreas de aprendi...
predicado y encerrar en una circunferencia el verbo (anexo 1) Desarrollo  Presentar el contenido  Proveer guía en el apr...
Anexo 1 Actividad: 1) Busca en la sopa de letras las siguientes palabras T E A T R O R D U G H U L P J Q U S V D L P R A D...
Anexo 2 HOSPITALES AMBULATORIOS CLINICAS ESCUELAS BIBLIOTECAS UNIVERSIDADES MUSEOS LA RADIO LA TELEVISIÓN LA PRENSA REPÚBL...
Nombre y apellido: ___________________ Fecha: ____________ Anexo 3  Identifica que tipo de servicio representa cada image...
Anexo 4 Registro anecdótico Grado: ________________________ Alumno: _______________________ Fecha: _______________________...
Anexo 5 2do grado “A” Practicante: Cheyleynney Berroteran CI. 25.225.925 Contenidos: La oración, los servicios públicos In...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Secuencia didáctica 1

7 views

Published on

Secuencia didáctica 1

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Secuencia didáctica 1

  1. 1. Secuencia Didáctica 1 Practicante: Cheyleynney A. Berroteran G. Grado: 2do Sección: “A” Fecha: 27/05/2019 Áreas de aprendizaje: Lenguaje, comunicación y cultura / ciencias sociales ciudadanía e identidad. Contenidos: La oración. Los servicios públicos. Enfoque teórico: Teoría instruccional de Robert Gagné Propósito:  Identificar las oraciones y sus partes.  Reconocer la importancia del buen uso de los servicios públicos. Fase Momento Eventos de instrucción Descripción de Actividades Medio, Recurso y Ambiente Técnica/ estrategia de Evaluación Distribución del tiempo Inicio  Ganar la atención  Informar sobre los objetivos  Evocar los conocimientos previos Mientras los estudiantes desayunan la facilitadora irá colocando en los alrededores del salón los tipos de servicios: asistenciales, educativos, culturales, y recreativos (que serán utilizados en el desarrollo de la clase) se inicia la clase saludando al grupo, entregándoles unos distintivos en el cual estará escrito su nombre para mayor facilidad a la hora de nombrarlos. Se colocará el título del tema a trabajar en la pizarra: los servicios públicos, y se les pedirá que nombren los tipos de acuerdo a la ambientación, como actividad se colocará una sopa de letras para que la realicen en el cuaderno, con cada palabra deberán formar una oración y subrayar sujeto, Participantes Facilitadora Aula de clases Pizarra Lápices Marcadores Técnica: Observación Instrumento: Registro anecdótico (anexo 4) 90 minutos REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGÓGICA EXPERIMENTAL LIBERTADOR INSTITUTO PEDAGÓGICO DE MIRANDA JOSÉ MANUEL SISO MARTÍNEZ FASE DE INTEGRANCIÒN DOCENCIA ADMINISTRACIÒN
  2. 2. predicado y encerrar en una circunferencia el verbo (anexo 1) Desarrollo  Presentar el contenido  Proveer guía en el aprendizaje  Provocar el desempeño Seguidamente la docente, a través de una lluvia de ideas conceptualizará ambos contenidos, a cada estudiante se les entregará una ficha (anexo 2) donde estarán escritos varios ejemplos de los tipos de servicios, se les pedirá a uno por uno que vaya ubicando donde corresponda el que le toco, y luego se le pedirá que diga por qué es tal servicio, se le preguntará a los otros compañeros si la ubicación fue correcta, si no lo fue la facilitadora lo ubicará de forma correcta y dará la explicación. Participantes Facilitadora Aula de clases Tirro Cartulina Hojas blancas Técnica: Observación Instrumento: Registro anecdótico (anexo 4) 45 minutos Cierre  Evaluar el desempeño  Proveer el feedback  Mejorar la retención y propuesta de enlace Luego la facilitadora les entregará una hoja a cada estudiante para que realicen unas actividades (identificación del tipo de servicio, ordenar las oraciones y subrayar sujeto, predicado y encerrar en una circunferencia el verbo) (anexo 3). Seguidamente se realizará un recuento verbal sobre lo que se trabajó el día de hoy y así verificar el aprendizaje logrado por los estudiantes. Se les dirá que ubiquen en su comunidad donde quedan los servicios estudiados. La facilitadora felicitará a los estudiantes por el trabajo realizado. Participantes Facilitadora Aula de clases Lápices Colores Hojas blancas Técnica: Observación Instrumento: Lista de cotejo (anexo 5) 45 minutos
  3. 3. Anexo 1 Actividad: 1) Busca en la sopa de letras las siguientes palabras T E A T R O R D U G H U L P J Q U S V D L P R A D I O A R A Y H B X Z N P R E N S A a) Teatro b) Parque c) Agua d) Radio e) Plaza f) Prensa 2) Forma oraciones con cada una de las palabras encontradas y luego subraya sujeto, predicado y encierra en una circunferencia el verbo. Ejemplo: Parque: Pedro juega en el parque S V P REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGÓGICA EXPERIMENTAL LIBERTADOR INSTITUTO PEDAGÓGICO DE MIRANDA JOSÉ MANUEL SISO MARTÍNEZ FASE DE INTEGRANCIÒN DOCENCIA ADMINISTRACIÒN
  4. 4. Anexo 2 HOSPITALES AMBULATORIOS CLINICAS ESCUELAS BIBLIOTECAS UNIVERSIDADES MUSEOS LA RADIO LA TELEVISIÓN LA PRENSA REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGÓGICA EXPERIMENTAL LIBERTADOR INSTITUTO PEDAGÓGICO DE MIRANDA JOSÉ MANUEL SISO MARTÍNEZ FASE DE INTEGRANCIÒN DOCENCIA ADMINISTRACIÒN
  5. 5. Nombre y apellido: ___________________ Fecha: ____________ Anexo 3  Identifica que tipo de servicio representa cada imagen y colorea. __________________ ________________ ______________  Ordena las siguientes oraciones, subraya sujeto y predicado y encierra en una circunferencia el verbo.  la – En – escuela – aprendo – cosas – muchas  Mi – abuela – parque – camina – en – el  En – biblioteca – la – hay – libros – muchos ¡Éxitos! Nombre y apellido: ___________________ Fecha: ___________ Anexo 3  Identifica que tipo de servicio representa cada imagen y colorea. __________________ ________________ ______________  Ordena las siguientes oraciones, subraya sujeto y predicado y encierra en una circunferencia el verbo.  la – En – escuela – aprendo – cosas – muchas  Mi – abuela – parque – camina – en – el  En – biblioteca – la – hay – libros – muchos ¡Éxitos! REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGÓGICA EXPERIMENTAL LIBERTADOR INSTITUTO PEDAGÓGICO DE MIRANDA JOSÉ MANUEL SISO MARTÍNEZ FASE DE INTEGRANCIÒN DOCENCIA ADMINISTRACIÒN REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGÓGICA EXPERIMENTAL LIBERTADOR INSTITUTO PEDAGÓGICO DE MIRANDA JOSÉ MANUEL SISO MARTÍNEZ FASE DE INTEGRANCIÒN DOCENCIA ADMINISTRACIÒN
  6. 6. Anexo 4 Registro anecdótico Grado: ________________________ Alumno: _______________________ Fecha: _________________________ Lugar: _________________________ Descripción: ____________________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________________ _____________________ Interpretación: __________________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________ REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGÓGICA EXPERIMENTAL LIBERTADOR INSTITUTO PEDAGÓGICO DE MIRANDA JOSÉ MANUEL SISO MARTÍNEZ FASE DE INTEGRANCIÒN DOCENCIA ADMINISTRACIÒN
  7. 7. Anexo 5 2do grado “A” Practicante: Cheyleynney Berroteran CI. 25.225.925 Contenidos: La oración, los servicios públicos Indicadores: A. Identifica los tipos de servicios B. Ordena correctamente las oraciones C. Identifica las partes de la oración. D. Comportamiento – disciplina A B C D N° Nombres y apellidos SI NO SI NO SI NO SI NO 4 A 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 4 = A 3 = B 2 = C 1 = D 0 = E REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGÓGICA EXPERIMENTAL LIBERTADOR INSTITUTO PEDAGÓGICO DE MIRANDA JOSÉ MANUEL SISO MARTÍNEZ FASE DE INTEGRANCIÒN DOCENCIA ADMINISTRACIÒN

×