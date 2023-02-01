Successfully reported this slideshow.
Project Management - A Researcher's Guide.pdf

Feb. 01, 2023
Project Management - A Researcher's Guide.pdf

Feb. 01, 2023
Suppose you are a researcher who is unsure how to schedule yourself and conduct your research. Learn about laying out your schedule and then using Microsoft Excel, Google Spreadsheets, Trello, Microsoft To Do and Forest to keep you on track.

Project Management - A Researcher's Guide.pdf

  1. 1. PROJECT MANAGEMENT by Chevonnese Chevers Whyte CARIMAC Research Seminar | 01Feb2023 A Researcher's Guide
  2. 2. STEP BY STEP What's the due date? What are the major activities to be done? What are the sub-activities to be done? PROJECT TIMELINE 01 Estimate the number of days to complete a sub-activity Be Realistic Use Microsoft Excel or Google Spreadsheet template NUMBER OF DAYS 02 Trello Asana Microsoft Planner PROJECT MANAGEMENT APP 03 1 - 2 Activities per day Microsoft To Do Forest and Writing Groups TO-DO LIST 04 Chevonnese Chevers Whyte Project Management: A Researcher's Guide | CARIMAC Research Seminar | 01Feb2023
  3. 3. PROJECT TIMELINE The due date is not the actual due date. Give yourself a week or some days BEFORE the actual due date. WHAT'S THE DUE DATE? Chevonnese Chevers Whyte Project Management: A Researcher's Guide | CARIMAC Research Seminar | 01Feb2023 GIVE YOURSELF SOME WIGGLE ROOM
  4. 4. PROJECT TIMELINE Courses, Reading, Writing, Meetings, Chapter 1, Chapter 2, Chapter 3, Proposal, Ethics Approval, Execute Research, Chapter 4, Chapter 5, Chapter 6, Publication(s) etc. LIST ALL THE REQUIREMENTS WHAT ARE THE MAJOR ACTIVITIES TO BE DONE? Chevonnese Chevers Whyte Project Management: A Researcher's Guide | CARIMAC Research Seminar | 01Feb2023
  5. 5. PROJECT TIMELINE Courses - Number of Assignments Meetings - Once per week/ month Chapter 1 - Reading, Writing, 1st Supervisor Review, 1st Revision, More Reading, More Writing, 2nd Supervisor Review, 2nd Revision etc. LIST ALL YOU NEED TO DO TO COMPLETE THE MAJOR ACTIVITY WHAT ARE THE SUB- ACTIVITIES TO BE DONE? Chevonnese Chevers Whyte Project Management: A Researcher's Guide | CARIMAC Research Seminar | 01Feb2023
  6. 6. NUMBER OF DAYS ESTIMATE THE NUMBER OF DAYS TO COMPLETE A SUB-ACTIVITY It must always be in days: 3 days, 14 days, 30 days, 100 days, etc. Chevonnese Chevers Whyte Project Management: A Researcher's Guide | CARIMAC Research Seminar | 01Feb2023
  7. 7. NUMBER OF DAYS BE REALISTIC Not how long you would like to take but how long you will really take to complete the activity. Think about the amount of time you can really commit to your research each week. Chevonnese Chevers Whyte Project Management: A Researcher's Guide | CARIMAC Research Seminar | 01Feb2023
  8. 8. NUMBER OF DAYS USE MICROSOFT EXCEL OR GOOGLE SPREADSHEET TEMPLATE Microsoft Date Tracking Gantt Chart template | https://1drv.ms/x/s!ApMA- kIojoyOjWKH1tuf0fPf7I-l?e=V68T84 Google Gantt Chart template | https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1Qe 3m15FUyLJHALkgMP9a1UeZh9GDm__vPFGxz p9ncA0/edit?usp=sharing Consider using Chevonnese Chevers Whyte Project Management: A Researcher's Guide | CARIMAC Research Seminar | 01Feb2023
  9. 9. PROJECT MANAGEMENT APP Board, Lists, Cards, Due Dates https://trello.com/b/Fkupdq5V CONVERT YOUR GANTT CHART TRELLO, ASANA, MICROSOFT PLANNER Chevonnese Chevers Whyte Project Management: A Researcher's Guide | CARIMAC Research Seminar | 01Feb2023
  10. 10. TO-DO LIST Only 1 - 2 tasks (sub-activities) per day HOW MANY TASKS? Chevonnese Chevers Whyte Project Management: A Researcher's Guide | CARIMAC Research Seminar | 01Feb2023
  11. 11. TO-DO LIST A great tool to track your daily tasks MICROSOFT TO DO Chevonnese Chevers Whyte Project Management: A Researcher's Guide | CARIMAC Research Seminar | 01Feb2023
  12. 12. TO-DO LIST Forest App Writing Groups STAYING ON TARGET Chevonnese Chevers Whyte Project Management: A Researcher's Guide | CARIMAC Research Seminar | 01Feb2023
  13. 13. https://www.indeed.com/career-advice/career- development/how-to-write-research-plan https://www.uwa.edu.au/students/-/media/Project/ UWA/UWA/Students/Docs/STUDYSmarter/HM1- Planning-a-research-project.pdf https://college.cengage.com/english/raimes/keys_ writers/5e/assets/students/research_schedule.pdf https://www.upstateresearch.org/assets/Timeline- Example-1.pdf https://ojjdp.ojp.gov/sites/g/files/xyckuh176/files /media/document/sample_resrch_timeln.pdf RESOURCES *Alternative Names: Research Timeline, Research Schedule, Research Planning
  14. 14. CONTACT ME http://chevonnesewhyte.com https://www.slideshare.net/ChevonneseWhyte @ChevonneseWhyte ANY QUESTIONS? Chevonnese Chevers Whyte Project Management: A Researcher's Guide | CARIMAC Research Seminar | 01Feb2023

