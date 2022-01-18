Successfully reported this slideshow.
Capsule Filling Machine Market to Garner 211.32 Mn, Globally, by 2028 at 4.7% CAGR: The Insight Partners

Jan. 18, 2022
The capsule filling machine market is projected to reach US$ 290.92 million by 2028 from US$ 211.32 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021 to 2028.
Capsule filling machines, also known as encapsulation machines, are mechanical devices extensively employed in pharmaceutical and industrial purposes. These machines fill empty soft or hard gelatin capsules of various sizes with powders, granules, semi-solids, or liquids carrying active pharmaceutical ingredients or a combination of active pharmaceutical ingredients and excipients.
Download Research Sample Pages @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008630/?utm_source=FreePlatform&utm_medium=10379

  1. 1. US$ 290.92 Million US$ 211.32 Million COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Globe Control Valves, Ball Control Valves, Butterfly Control Valves, and Others) Application (Power Generation, Oil and Gas, Food and beverages, and Others) Capsule Filling Machine Market Forecast to 2028 2021 2028
  2. 2. Table of Content Capsule Filling Machine Market Landscape Capsule Filling Machine Market – Key Market Dynamics Capsule Filling Machine – Global Market Analysis Global Capsule Filling Machine Market Analysis – By Type Capsule Filling Machine Market – Geographic Analysis Capsule Filling Machine Market - Covid-19 Impact Analysis Industry Landscape Company Profiles
  3. 3. The Global Capsule Filling Machine Market has been Segmented as Mentioned Below: • manual capsule filling machines • semi-automatic capsule filling machines By Type By Therapy • North America • Europe • Asia Pacific (APAC) • Middle East & Africa By Geography
  Download Research Sample Pages @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008630/
  5. 5. The List of Companies - Capsule Filling Machine Market • ACG • Capsugel, Inc (A subsidiary of Lonza Group AG) • Schaefer Technologies • Syntegon Technology GmbH • Torpac Inc. • Zhejiang Fuchang Machinery Co. • Ltd; Beijing Hanlin Hangyu Technology Development Inc. • M2G S.r.l; • I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A. Company Profiles
×