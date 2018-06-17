Successfully reported this slideshow.
Open Source AI / ML Technologies and Application for Product Development Chetan Khatri, India HKOSCon, 2018 @khatri_chetan...
￼ Chetan Khatri Lead - Data Science, Accionlabs Inc. Open Source Contributor: Apache Spark, Apache HBase, Elixir Lang. Alu...
WHO AM I ? Lead - Data Science, Technology Evangelist @ Accion labs India Pvt. Ltd. Committer @ Apache Spark, Apache HBase...
What is Artificial Intelligence ? “Artificial intelligence is intelligence demonstrated by machines, in contrast to the na...
“Software is eating the world, and A.I is eating software !” - GPUs / TPUs are eating Linear Algebra. - Linear Algebra is ...
Machine learning It is a subfield of AI concerned with algorithms that allow computer to learn from examples/data and expe...
How deep learning is different ? Data Feature engineering Statistical Machine learning Model Features Unseen Sample Data D...
What is an Artificial Neural Network ? BEACH SEA SKY ...
Neural Networks have been around for a while ...
… But then this happened 1 WEB-SCALE DATA Data volumes double every year
… But then this happened 2 WEB-SCALE DATA Massive Adoption of GPU and TPU.
… But then this happened 3 ADVANCED NEURAL NETWORK DESIGNS
Supervised Learning ! A (INPUT) B (RESPONSE) EMAIL SPAM ? (0/1) IMAGE OBJECT(1,...,10 00) AUDIO TEXT ENGLISH FRENCH
Machine learning / AI: Use Cases Regression & Classification Real-time Data Analysis Character Recognition (OCR) ML Worklo...
TOOLS & TECHNOLOGIES Languages Data Quality
Predictive Modelling Deep Learning / AI TOOLS & TECHNOLOGIES
Data Visualization Containerized Scheduling TOOLS & TECHNOLOGIES
Scheduling GPU Enabled TOOLS & TECHNOLOGIES
Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning Automating the organization Improving Decision making & Reducing Inefficienci...
Machine learning process Collect and prepare training data Choose and optimize your ML algorithm Setup and manage environm...
High level Architecture BUILD TRAIN Machine learning as Service ALGORITHMS FRAMEWORKS K-Means Clustering Principal Compone...
Applications of AI : Computer Vision Self-Driving Cars Convolution Neural Network Recurrent Neural network Vision i.e Came...
Applications of AI : Computer Vision Visual Search & Recommendation Convolution Neural Network Recurrent Neural network Ca...
Applications of AI : Computer Vision
Applications of AI : Computer Vision Ad / User Click ? (0/1) Whether user will click to adv. or not ? UI Wireframe UI Scre...
Applications of AI : Computer Vision Ad / User Click ? (0/1) Whether user will click to adv. or not ? UI Wireframe UI Screen Possible ??? Screenshot Source Code DEMO
Applications of AI : Computer Vision - DEMO UI Wireframe UI Screen
Applications of AI : Computer Vision - DEMO Screenshot Source Code
Natural Language Processing Entities Key Phrases Language Sentiment Topics
Application of AI: Natural Language Processing Business Applications Entity Recognition Sentiment Analysis Content Classif...
Challenges - Interoperability of Deep Learning frameworks. - Scale Inference at Production. - Distribution and Parallelism...
Facial Emotion Recognition: DEMO 1. Facial Emotion Recognition Convolution Neural Network Recurrent Neural network Vision ...
Real time object recognition : DEMO Real time Object recognition Convolution Neural Network Recurrent Neural network Visio...
Everyone has own choice of Deep Learning Frameworks
Research to Production Everyone has own choice of Deep Learning Frameworks Reimplementation takes Weeks or months
Deep Learning Framework Zoo ... Framework backends Vendor and numeric libraries ... O (n2 ) pairs Apple CoreML Nvidia Tens...
Open Neural Network Exchange (ONNX) ... Framework backends Vendor and numeric libraries ... Apple CoreML Nvidia TensorRT I...
Train at GPU, Inference at Mobile App ! ... Apple CoreML TensorFlow Light
Thanks ! @khatri_chetan chetan.khatri@live.com
HKOSCon18 - Chetan Khatri - Open Source AI / ML Technologies and Application for Product Development

24 views

Published on

Open Source AI / ML Technologies and Application for Product Development

Published in: Data & Analytics
HKOSCon18 - Chetan Khatri - Open Source AI / ML Technologies and Application for Product Development

  1. 1. Open Source AI / ML Technologies and Application for Product Development Chetan Khatri, India HKOSCon, 2018 @khatri_chetan Hong Kong Open Source Conference 2018 Charles K Kao Auditorium and Conference Hall 4-7, Hong Kong Science Park, Shatin. Hong Kong.
  2. 2. ￼ Chetan Khatri Lead - Data Science, Accionlabs Inc. Open Source Contributor: Apache Spark, Apache HBase, Elixir Lang. Alumni - University of Kachchh. HKOSCon 2018, Hong Kong Science Park, Shatin. Hong Kong
  3. 3. WHO AM I ? Lead - Data Science, Technology Evangelist @ Accion labs India Pvt. Ltd. Committer @ Apache Spark, Apache HBase, Elixir Lang. Co-Authored University Curriculum @ University of Kachchh. Data Engineering @: Nazara Games, Eccella Corporation. M.Sc. - Computer Science from University of Kachchh.
  4. 4. What is Artificial Intelligence ? “Artificial intelligence is intelligence demonstrated by machines, in contrast to the natural intelligence displayed by humans and other animals”. - Wikipedia The Original definition of A.I: “Every aspect of learning or any other feature of intelligence can in principle be so precisely described that a machine can be made it simulate it. An attempt will be made to find how to make machines use language, form abstractions and concepts, solve kinds of problems now reserved for humans, and improve themselves”. - John McCarthy at Dartmouth Conference. 1955 AI is new electricity!
  5. 5. “Software is eating the world, and A.I is eating software !” - GPUs / TPUs are eating Linear Algebra. - Linear Algebra is eating Deep Learning. - Deep Learning is eating Machine Learning. - Machine Learning is eating Artificial Intelligence (AI). - AI is eating Software. - Software is eating the world.
  6. 6. Machine learning It is a subfield of AI concerned with algorithms that allow computer to learn from examples/data and experience. Machine Learning Machine Learning Supervised Learning Unsupervised Learning Reinforcement Learning Deep Neural Network / Deep learning
  7. 7. How deep learning is different ? Data Feature engineering Statistical Machine learning Model Features Unseen Sample Data Deep Learning kind of Machine learning Model Automatically identifies features ! Prediction Prediction Unseen Sample
  8. 8. What is an Artificial Neural Network ? BEACH SEA SKY ...
  9. 9. Neural Networks have been around for a while ...
  10. 10. … But then this happened 1 WEB-SCALE DATA Data volumes double every year
  11. 11. … But then this happened 2 WEB-SCALE DATA Massive Adoption of GPU and TPU.
  12. 12. … But then this happened 3 ADVANCED NEURAL NETWORK DESIGNS
  13. 13. Supervised Learning ! A (INPUT) B (RESPONSE) EMAIL SPAM ? (0/1) IMAGE OBJECT(1,...,10 00) AUDIO TEXT ENGLISH FRENCH
  14. 14. Machine learning / AI: Use Cases Regression & Classification Real-time Data Analysis Character Recognition (OCR) ML Workload Automation Recommendation & Personalization Natural Language Processing Computer Vision Data Visualization Information Extraction Deep Neural Network Conversational Dialog Agent (Bots) Speech Recognition Forecasting Predictions Reinforcement Learning Scaling Prediction services Federated Learning
  15. 15. TOOLS & TECHNOLOGIES Languages Data Quality
  16. 16. Predictive Modelling Deep Learning / AI TOOLS & TECHNOLOGIES
  17. 17. Data Visualization Containerized Scheduling TOOLS & TECHNOLOGIES
  18. 18. Scheduling GPU Enabled TOOLS & TECHNOLOGIES
  19. 19. Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning Automating the organization Improving Decision making & Reducing Inefficiencies
  20. 20. Machine learning process Collect and prepare training data Choose and optimize your ML algorithm Setup and manage environments for training Train and tune model (trial and error) Deploy model in production Scale and manage the production environment
  21. 21. High level Architecture BUILD TRAIN Machine learning as Service ALGORITHMS FRAMEWORKS K-Means Clustering Principal Component Analysis Neural Topic Modelling Factorization Machines Linear Learner - Regression Deep Reinforcement Learner Convolutional Neural Network XGBoost Latent Dirichlet Allocation Seq2Seq , LSTM Recurrent Neural Network Linear Learner - Classification TensorFlow PyTorch Torch Caffe2 CNTK Caffe Apache Spark MLlib Apache Flink Setup and manage environments for training Train and tune model (trial and error) Deploy model in production Scale & manage the production environment
  22. 22. Applications of AI : Computer Vision Self-Driving Cars Convolution Neural Network Recurrent Neural network Vision i.e Camera Object recognition and identification Real time, Per pixel Object Segmentation Centimeter-accurate positioning
  23. 23. Applications of AI : Computer Vision Visual Search & Recommendation Convolution Neural Network Recurrent Neural network Camera
  24. 24. Applications of AI : Computer Vision
  25. 25. Applications of AI : Computer Vision Ad / User Click ? (0/1) Whether user will click to adv. or not ? UI Wireframe UI Screen Possible ??? Screenshot Source Code
  26. 26. Applications of AI : Computer Vision Ad / User Click ? (0/1) Whether user will click to adv. or not ? UI Wireframe UI Screen Possible ??? Screenshot Source Code DEMO
  27. 27. Applications of AI : Computer Vision - DEMO UI Wireframe UI Screen
  28. 28. Applications of AI : Computer Vision - DEMO Screenshot Source Code
  29. 29. Natural Language Processing Entities Key Phrases Language Sentiment Topics
  30. 30. Application of AI: Natural Language Processing Business Applications Entity Recognition Sentiment Analysis Content Classification Language Translation, Speech Recognition Conversational Dialog Agent / Chatbots Syntax Analysis (Key Phrases, Language Understanding) Techniques Recurrent Neural Network Latent Dirichlet Allocation (LDA) Neural Topic Modeling Neural Recursive Network / Attention Network Transfer Learning Seq-to-Seq + LSTM
  31. 31. Challenges - Interoperability of Deep Learning frameworks. - Scale Inference at Production. - Distribution and Parallelism of ML / AI Models. - Build reusable components that work well together (across frameworks) - UNIX Philosophy - Train at GPU / CPU - Inference @ Mobile, Raspberry PI, Drone, Streaming Application
  32. 32. Facial Emotion Recognition: DEMO 1. Facial Emotion Recognition Convolution Neural Network Recurrent Neural network Vision i.e Camera
  33. 33. Real time object recognition : DEMO Real time Object recognition Convolution Neural Network Recurrent Neural network Vision i.e Camera
  34. 34. Everyone has own choice of Deep Learning Frameworks
  35. 35. Research to Production Everyone has own choice of Deep Learning Frameworks Reimplementation takes Weeks or months
  36. 36. Deep Learning Framework Zoo ... Framework backends Vendor and numeric libraries ... O (n2 ) pairs Apple CoreML Nvidia TensorRT Intel/Nervana ngraph Qualcomm SNPE
  37. 37. Open Neural Network Exchange (ONNX) ... Framework backends Vendor and numeric libraries ... Apple CoreML Nvidia TensorRT Intel/Nervana ngraph Qualcomm SNPE Shared model and operator representation From O(n2 ) to O(n) pairs
  38. 38. Train at GPU, Inference at Mobile App ! ... Apple CoreML TensorFlow Light
  39. 39. Thanks ! @khatri_chetan chetan.khatri@live.com

