Constitutional design

Why should we accept the Constitution made by this Assembly more than 50 years? Because Basic rules were accepted by all ...
Guiding Values of the Indian Constitution
Gandhiji’s Dream of India
Dr. Ambedkar’s dream of India - In politics we will have equality - In social and economic life we will have inequality. I...
What do you mean by the term Treason? The crime of betraying one’s country, especially attempting to kill or overthrow the...
Apartheid?? A system of racial discrimination unique to South Africa.
Full form of ANC ? African National Congress
A set of written rules that are accepted by all the people living together in a country is called ____________________ Con...
Time taken to complete Indian Constitution? 2 Years, 11months and 18days
What do you mean by ‘Democratic’? It is a form of government in which people elect their representatives.
Column A Column B 1. Preamble US 2. Secular The head of the state 3. Constituent Assembly Set of basic rules 4. Dr. B.R. A...
Institutional Design 1. Constitution of India is very long and detailed document. Those who crafted the Indian Constitutio...
What is Preamble? Its is the soul of the Indian Constitution. It gives in brief all the laws and action of the government.
What does ‘Republic’ mean? In a Republic, the head of the state is an elected person and not on a hereditary position.
What is the meaning of ‘Secular’ A country does not have any official religion and all the religions are treated equally. ...
What are the salient features of Preamble? Sovereign-People have the right to take decisions on all matters. Socialist-Wea...
  1. 1. Why should we accept the Constitution made by this Assembly more than 50 years? Because Basic rules were accepted by all parties It represented people of India It worked in a systematic, open and consensual manner.
  2. 2. Guiding Values of the Indian Constitution
  3. 3. Gandhiji’s Dream of India
  4. 4. Dr. Ambedkar’s dream of India - In politics we will have equality - In social and economic life we will have inequality. In politics we will be recognizing the principle of one man one vote and one vote one value. In our social and economic life, we shall, by reason of our social and economic structure, continue to deny the principle of one man one value. How long shall we continue to live this life of contradictions?
  5. 5. What do you mean by the term Treason? The crime of betraying one’s country, especially attempting to kill or overthrow the sovereign or government.
  6. 6. Apartheid?? A system of racial discrimination unique to South Africa.
  7. 7. Full form of ANC ? African National Congress
  8. 8. A set of written rules that are accepted by all the people living together in a country is called ____________________ Constitution
  9. 9. Time taken to complete Indian Constitution? 2 Years, 11months and 18days
  10. 10. What do you mean by ‘Democratic’? It is a form of government in which people elect their representatives.
  11. 11. Column A Column B 1. Preamble US 2. Secular The head of the state 3. Constituent Assembly Set of basic rules 4. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Soul of the Indian Constitution 5. Republic Govt formed by the people 6. Universal Adult Franchise Freedom to follow any religion 7. Democratic Chairman of Drafting Committee 8. Karachi Session 299 members 9. Constitution Right to vote 10. Bills of Rights 1931
  12. 12. Institutional Design 1. Constitution of India is very long and detailed document. Those who crafted the Indian Constitution felt that it has to be in accordance with peoples aspirations and changes in society. So, they made provisions to incorporate changes from time to time. These changes are called Constitutional Amendments. 2. Constitution lays down a procedure for choosing persons to govern the country. It defines who will have how much power to take which decisions. And it puts limits to what the government can do by providing some rights to the citizens that cannot be violated.
  13. 13. What is Preamble? Its is the soul of the Indian Constitution. It gives in brief all the laws and action of the government.
  14. 14. What does ‘Republic’ mean? In a Republic, the head of the state is an elected person and not on a hereditary position.
  15. 15. What is the meaning of ‘Secular’ A country does not have any official religion and all the religions are treated equally. People have the freedom to adopt any religion.
  16. 16. What are the salient features of Preamble? Sovereign-People have the right to take decisions on all matters. Socialist-Wealth to be distributed equally Secular- All religions equal. Democratic – People have the right to choose their government. Republic- Elected head of the state

