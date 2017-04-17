> Write a brief half page summary of the story you would like to cover. > Covering each of Galtang and Ruges’ nine bullet ...
The story I would like to cover is on Teenager’s mental health and how the use of social media effects that and whether so...
Nine news story values - Media researchers Galtung & Ruge, set out to categorise International News Articles.They created ...
- Recency - How recent a news story is - Superlatives - Exaggerated expressions - Unambiguity - Not being open to more tha...
The story will meet the point of recency because I feel that mental health and teenagers being affected by social media is...
In terms of more than one interpretation I feel my story wont have unambiguity because I want to have lots of different op...
I feel there will be a agreement with the story and opinions I am trying to be made aware of to help children and teenager...
There wont be any mention I think to royalty or any elites, maybe a politician or someone advocating for mental health pro...
I will present the information of my story in a very much ‘toned down’ manner.This means there won’t be any left right cla...
Moral Panic: The idea that news articles can stir up panic in people in their own lives by what they read or hear.
How the story could cause moral panic through… A hyperbole is an exaggeration of a statement, my story could cause moral p...
How the story could cause moral panic through… Superlatives are the words of the highest degree of praise or hype, for exa...
I intend on not causing my young audience a sense of moral panic by not over exaggerating phrases or words like saying ‘so...
As I said, I will use a calm voice and use very basic, outline information – sparing the younger viewers of details.The po...
News Values - P4
News Values - P4
News Values - P4
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

News Values - P4

30 views

Published on

News Values

Published in: News & Politics
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
30
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
3
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

News Values - P4

  1. 1. > Write a brief half page summary of the story you would like to cover. > Covering each of Galtang and Ruges’ nine bullet points from lesson 12 - state how or why this story will meet them. > Discuss how you will present this information especially as it is for a Newsround audience > Explain how your story COULD cause moral panic through Hyperbole, Emotive Language, Superlatives and images. > State how you intend to avoid causing your young target audience a sense of moral panic, would be good to hear the sorts of things you could say but won't. > State how you will get the information you will need to get across to them. How will you do this without causing panic?
  2. 2. The story I would like to cover is on Teenager’s mental health and how the use of social media effects that and whether social media has helped mental health in teenagers or hindered it. I think my specific title I would round this all up in would be ‘How using Social Media affects teenager's mental health and their future’ I have chosen to cover this topic because I personally think it is really interesting and how the introduction of social media happened so fast and how its hard to escape that now as a teenager.There’s so much pressure to be known both in person and online whether that’s in Facebook,Twitter, Instagram or all three – there’s so much pressure on young people to have a good and updated ‘online persona’ that it can lead to a great deal of stress and anxiety about what your posting or sharing with your friends.There’s also the factor of ‘likes’ on a picture and whether 20 likes is a good enough amount for a young person to be satisfied.To put yourself online and have so much pressure on how you are literally being ‘rated’ and ‘put a price on your worth’ as to how many likes you’re getting is huge socail pressure and can really set young people off on a downward spiral fast. I just think the entire ‘culture’ of being online is interesting and there are so many opinions and routes to go down. I alos think that because the article is for Newsround, if I had the chance I would try to warn kids early not to get so het up and flustered on their online presence and just focus on the important things.
  3. 3. Nine news story values - Media researchers Galtung & Ruge, set out to categorise International News Articles.They created categories by comparing different factors that stories had in common, often a story was scored. If it had a high score, then the story would make the news, if the story was scored low, it had a much smaller chance of being screened.
  4. 4. - Recency - How recent a news story is - Superlatives - Exaggerated expressions - Unambiguity - Not being open to more than one interpretation of something - Relevance & Proximity - Proximity - nearness to fact - Relvance - Connection to matter at hand - Consonance - Agreement on opinions or actions - Unexpectedness - Occurring without warning - Reference to Elites - Reference to higher powers, the ruling minority, privileged few examples are royalty, billionaires, politicians - Personlisation - Factors specific to a certain individual - Negativity - Absence of a reaction or harsh reaction
  5. 5. The story will meet the point of recency because I feel that mental health and teenagers being affected by social media is still, and I think will be for a few years more, a big problem in our society. There are so many teenage suicides each year that there must be a problem with growing up will all the stresses and expectations around you at such a young age. So, again, I think if its instilled in to young children that a number of likes on a picture doesn't determine your worth, is good and should be talked about more. I think in some respect the story will have to have a degree of superlatives only because it is aimed at children so I believe that you need a form of more ‘exciting’ language to get them interested. I don’t think it will come to the point where ‘exaggerated’ turns into ‘untrue’ however, yes I believe the story will hit this point to seem more interesting to the target audience as it is quite a maybe ‘boring’ and definitely serious story.
  6. 6. In terms of more than one interpretation I feel my story wont have unambiguity because I want to have lots of different opinions in interviews and the like however, saying that the main consensus will be against being overly obsessed with social media because it can lead to mental health problems in the future so in that respect yes the story will have unambiguity. In terms of easy to understand, the story will have to be with simple words and understanding because it’s target audience is children and essentially you want to get the message across, so I’ll make it as simple as I can. Proximity, yes I will use trusted interviews and real mental health experts in articles and make sure they are legitimately trusted in the field because I don’t want to be saying things that are over exaggerated or don’t have enough evidence to support the points. In terms of relevance, I will try my best at keeping to the subject matter and fully explaining and conveying the shear size of the problem without being to graphic or upfront to a younger audience. But I feel that even with an audience made up of children, that there are ways to stay very relevant to the subject matter while still keeping them engaged and making sure it’s something that the target audience would watch.
  7. 7. I feel there will be a agreement with the story and opinions I am trying to be made aware of to help children and teenagers shape a better start to life. I also feel like because there is more awareness of the dangers and consequences floating round that a story centering around quite a serious topic but being moulded into something for kids that still shows the dangers would be good and hard to disagree with. In terms of whether Newsround would feel happy showing the segment I would say definitely for the exact same reasons. I feel that yes the article would be a bit of a shock because it is quite serious, taboo, very mature topic in a sense however, I feel that if I present it in a toned down way which still outlines the main points but without the more hard-hitting details. I feel like because mental health/social media are big ‘problems’ in some ways in the world children are growing up in now that it wouldn’t be bad for Newsround to every week or so do a segment on a topic a bit more serious but essential, this would in turn not make it unexpected and make it the norm – this would also make the sentiments more prevalent in a child’s head because they’ve heard it more than once.
  8. 8. There wont be any mention I think to royalty or any elites, maybe a politician or someone advocating for mental health problems who is quite upper class however, not at the moment have I thought of anyone like that. There will be hints of personlisation by referencing the audience as ‘you’ and ‘we’ or phrases like ‘could this be affectingYOUR mental health’ to address them personally. But also language that fits in with younger people so more informal and colloquial phrases and language to fit in with the sort of feel they’re used to and it’s not ‘boring’ to the audience. With opening Newsround up to quite a serious topic, there is always going to be people who might be a bit against the introduction of such topics being talked about to an audience so young and instead of seeing the potential benefit that comes with having this knowledge they only see their fears. However, apart form that I think because I will cater to the audience the response will be positive.
  9. 9. I will present the information of my story in a very much ‘toned down’ manner.This means there won’t be any left right claims like ‘use social media and you will have depression your entire life!’ it will be very much engagement with the audience with a young adult host who won’t have a serious face looking dingy, the host will be cheerful and engaging with the audience. It will then cut to a pre-edited segment including screenshots with a voice over it simply explaining information about social media and teenagers as well as an interview with an expert and then back to the host who will, again address the audience cheerfully. All he points and opinions form people will be quite short and to the point so that it’s easy to take in and understand.
  10. 10. Moral Panic: The idea that news articles can stir up panic in people in their own lives by what they read or hear.
  11. 11. How the story could cause moral panic through… A hyperbole is an exaggeration of a statement, my story could cause moral panic if I came out with a statement like ‘ If you don’t save you child from social media now, they will definitely develop a serious mental health problem.’ Now that statement is blown way out of proportion and not even true however, if I said this hyperbole, it might get parents frightened enough to ban social media entirely. How the story could cause moral panic through… Emotive language is words used in order to create a bigger effect or a greater emotional impact so its like hyperbole except it’s only specific words. An example of this would be if I had a statement like ‘Children who are addicted to social media are more likely to be anxious of what people think’ now this is fine but if I swapped a few words for some more emotive language it might sound a bit scarier like ‘Children who are addicted to social media are more likely to be DEATHLY AFRAID of what people think’ and that would be using emotive language in the wrong way ergo, creating moral panic.
  12. 12. How the story could cause moral panic through… Superlatives are the words of the highest degree of praise or hype, for example ‘est’ words like ‘biggest’ ‘tallest’ or ‘iest’ words like ‘easiest’ or ‘prettiest.’ Superlatives can be used to create moral panic by doing just that, exaggerating the problem to the highest degree. If I said ‘Social media is the biggest problem in our society’ it would be wrong because it’s not the biggest, saying that creates moral panic and could lead someone to banning their child from social media. How the story could cause moral panic through… Images are probably one of the easiest ways you could possibly create moral panic because people can take anything from a picture. If I said a line about social media being bad and then immediately afterwards showed a kid in hospital – you wouldn’t even say anything but people might automatically in their brain go ‘SOCIAL MEDIA CAUSES ILLNESS IN MY CHILD’ so I will ave to be very careful in what images I choose and where I place them throughout the story.
  13. 13. I intend on not causing my young audience a sense of moral panic by not over exaggerating phrases or words like saying ‘social media is always bad’ or that ‘social media is a direct cause of depression’ because it’s not experiences online and elsewhere are different for different people and there are so many factors to every point I am making, it would be unfair to have anyone be unsettled by anything I say. As I said I will also be very wary of the sorts of pictures I use and where they come in the story. I will also have a calm and concise voice form the voice recording and not a serious or ‘scary’ one which might, to a younger viewer, cause panic or upset.
  14. 14. As I said, I will use a calm voice and use very basic, outline information – sparing the younger viewers of details.The points made will be very short sentences so the children take it in but it doesn’t overflow their capacity. If I do talk about mental health issues, it wouldn’t be in great detail and maybe I’d ‘sugar coat’ it if I felt the need by saying something like ‘you could be very nervous and stressed to go to school’ instead of saying words like anxious or anxiety. In conclusion, I just think I’ll use very basic and simple language and points with a calm voice just trying to get some understanding into their heads about the dangers of ‘staying on the computer for too long’

×