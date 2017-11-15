CHK 2017 BAML presentaiton

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH 2017 GLOBAL ENERGY CONFERENCE Miami, Florida | November 16, 2017
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This presentation includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of th...
Focused on cash flow neutrality Retain posture for growth $2 – $3 billion of asset sales Capital allocation focused on por...
JASON PIGOTT EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, OPERATIONS & TECHNICAL SERVICES 4 RESPONSIBILITIES: Drilling Completions Infrastruc...
Reservoir Technology Center Field Automation 2005 2007 V O L U M E JOURNEY TO SOLVING THE DATA PUZZLE 5Bank of America Mer...
ACCELERATING VALUE ON LOW-VOLUME WELLS MARKETING AND THE FUTURE 6Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Global Energy Conferen...
Gulf Coast ˃ Longer laterals creating greater value ˃ Refracs improve capital efficiency ˃ Bossier resource potential Bank...
First CHK Haynesville refracs First CHK 15,000' Haynesville laterals First 10,000' Bossier enhanced completion 2Q ‘17 4Q ‘...
CHESAPEAKE OWNS THE HAYNESVILLE TECHNOLOGY AND INNOVATION CREATE DIFFERENTIAL PERFORMANCE Bank of America Merrill Lynch 20...
South Texas ˃ Oil production growth engine ˃ Longer laterals driving value ˃ Enhanced completions yielding encouraging res...
0 10 20 30 40 50 60 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 CumulativeOilProduction(mbo) Producing Days Vesper Unit IV DIM H 3H Vesper U...
TARGETING TECHNIQUES SOUTH TEXAS • Arena Roja / Vesper project utilized staggered targeting • Vesper wells steered out of ...
POSITIVE WELLBORE INCLINATION SOUTH TEXAS Source: IHS 2013 – 2017; Companies include: APC, CRZO, EOG, EP, MUR Bank of Amer...
COMPLETIONS FLUID ANALYSIS SOUTH TEXAS • Public and proprietary data sources used to evaluate completions designs • Learni...
INNOVATION IN REAL-TIME OPERATIONS SOUTH TEXAS Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Global Energy Conference 15 Alert goes o...
INNOVATION THAT DRIVES RESULTS DRAMATIC IMPROVEMENT IN 60-DAY AVERAGE IP Q317 wells with full 60 days production represent...
Powder River Basin ˃ Hotspot advantage ˃ Stacked pay opportunities ˃ Significant resource potential Bank of America Merril...
WHY WE THE PRB • One of the largest, least-developed stacked pay opportunities in the country ˃ 10+ prolific, proven forma...
PUTTING THE PIECES TOGETHER 19Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Global Energy Conference
OUR STRATEGY STRONG THROUGH COMMODITY PRICE CYCLES Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Global Energy Conference BUSINESS ST...
Appendix 21Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Global Energy Conference
Oil Oct–Dec 2017(1) 62% Swaps $50.36/bbl NGL Oct–Dec 2017(1) 7% Propane Swaps $0.76/gal Natural Gas Oct–Dec 2017(1) 83% 72...
$500 $1,077 $669 $1,500 $1,800 $1,700 $1,500 $1,100 $396 $1,168 $347 $0 $500 $1,000 $1,500 $2,000 $2,500 $3,000 2015 2016 ...
CORPORATE INFORMATION Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Global Energy Conference HEADQUARTERS 6100 N. Western Avenue Okla...
  1. 1. BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH 2017 GLOBAL ENERGY CONFERENCE Miami, Florida | November 16, 2017
  2. 2. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This presentation includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements other than statements of historical fact. They include statements that give our current expectations, guidance or forecasts of future events, production and well connection forecasts, estimates of operating costs, anticipated capital and operational efficiencies, planned development drilling and expected drilling cost reductions, general and administrative expenses, capital expenditures, the timing of anticipated asset sales and proceeds to be received therefrom, projected cash flow and liquidity, our ability to enhance our cash flow and financial flexibility, plans and objectives for future operations, and the assumptions on which such statements are based. Although we believe the expectations and forecasts reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance they will prove to have been correct. They can be affected by inaccurate or changed assumptions or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include those described under “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of our annual report on Form 10-K and any updates to those factors set forth in Chesapeake’s subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or current reports on Form 8-K (available at http://www.chk.com/investors/ sec-filings). These risk factors include: the volatility of oil, natural gas and NGL prices; the limitations our level of indebtedness may have on our financial flexibility; our inability to access the capital markets on favorable terms; the availability of cash flows from operations and other funds to finance reserve replacement costs or satisfy our debt obligations; our credit rating requiring us to post more collateral under certain commercial arrangements; write-downs of our oil and natural gas asset carrying values due to low commodity prices; our ability to replace reserves and sustain production; uncertainties inherent in estimating quantities of oil, natural gas and NGL reserves and projecting future rates of production and the amount and timing of development expenditures; our ability to generate profits or achieve targeted results in drilling and well operations; leasehold terms expiring before production can be established; commodity derivative activities resulting in lower prices realized on oil, natural gas and NGL sales; the need to secure derivative liabilities and the inability of counterparties to satisfy their obligations; adverse developments or losses from pending or future litigation and regulatory proceedings, including royalty claims; charges incurred in response to market conditions and in connection with our ongoing actions to reduce financial leverage and complexity; drilling and operating risks and resulting liabilities; effects of environmental protection laws and regulation on our business; legislative and regulatory initiatives further regulating hydraulic fracturing; our need to secure adequate supplies of water for our drilling operations and to dispose of or recycle the water used; impacts of potential legislative and regulatory actions addressing climate change; federal and state tax proposals affecting our industry; potential OTC derivatives regulation limiting our ability to hedge against commodity price fluctuations; competition in the oil and gas exploration and production industry; a deterioration in general economic, business or industry conditions; negative public perceptions of our industry; limited control over properties we do not operate; pipeline and gathering system capacity constraints and transportation interruptions; terrorist activities and/or cyber-attacks adversely impacting our operations; potential challenges by SSE’s former creditors of our spin-off of in connection with SSE’s recently completed bankruptcy under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; an interruption in operations at our headquarters due to a catastrophic event; the continuation of suspended dividend payments on our common stock; the effectiveness of our remediation plan for a material weakness; certain anti-takeover provisions that affect shareholder rights; and our inability to increase or maintain our liquidity through debt repurchases, capital exchanges, asset sales, joint ventures, farmouts or other means. In addition, disclosures concerning the estimated contribution of derivative contracts to our future results of operations are based upon market information as of a specific date. These market prices are subject to significant volatility. Our production forecasts are also dependent upon many assumptions, including estimates of production decline rates from existing wells and the outcome of future drilling activity. Expected asset sales may not be completed in the time frame anticipated or at all. We caution you not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation, and we undertake no obligation to update any of the information provided in this presentation, except as required by applicable law. In addition, this presentation contains time-sensitive information that reflects management’s best judgment only as of the date of this presentation. We use certain terms in this presentation such as “Resource Potential,” “Net Reserves” and similar terms that the SEC’s guidelines strictly prohibit us from including in filings with the SEC. These terms include reserves with substantially less certainty, and no discount or other adjustment is included in the presentation of such reserve numbers. U.S. investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, File No. 1-13726 and in our other filings with the SEC, available from us at 6100 North Western Avenue, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73118. These forms can also be obtained from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330. 2Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Global Energy Conference
  3. 3. Focused on cash flow neutrality Retain posture for growth $2 – $3 billion of asset sales Capital allocation focused on portfolio expansion optionality 2018 Priorities OUR STRATEGY STRONG THROUGH COMMODITY PRICE CYCLES Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Global Energy Conference BUSINESS STRATEGIES: Financial Discipline Business Development Profitable and Efficient Growth from Captured Resources Exploration 3
  4. 4. JASON PIGOTT EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, OPERATIONS & TECHNICAL SERVICES 4 RESPONSIBILITIES: Drilling Completions Infrastructure Services Land Operations Services Supply Chain Information Technology Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Global Energy Conference
  5. 5. Reservoir Technology Center Field Automation 2005 2007 V O L U M E JOURNEY TO SOLVING THE DATA PUZZLE 5Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Global Energy Conference Production Operations Center 2014 Drilling Operations Center ERP Automated Impoundments 2012 2015 V E L O C I T Y Robotic Processing Automation 2016 Marketing Oil optimization Remote Frac Monitoring Big Data Analytics Frac fluid analysis Proppant loading Perf cluster spacing Reservoir characterization Choke management Lateral length efficiency Formation targeting 2017 V A R I E T Y
  6. 6. ACCELERATING VALUE ON LOW-VOLUME WELLS MARKETING AND THE FUTURE 6Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Global Energy Conference 00110011101011001 11001110101100111 11001110101100100 00110011101011001 11001110101100111 11001110101100100 Mid-Continent opportunity: 88,000 bbls Unsold inventory $4.2mm Inventory reduction Using Big Data to efficiently create value for Chesapeake and our partners
  7. 7. Gulf Coast ˃ Longer laterals creating greater value ˃ Refracs improve capital efficiency ˃ Bossier resource potential Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Global Energy Conference 7 (1) Breakeven is PV10 with oil held flat at $50/bbl and gas held flat at $3/mcf Haynesville Shale 3 Rigs / 1 Frac Crew Breakeven ~$2.50/mcf (1)
  8. 8. First CHK Haynesville refracs First CHK 15,000' Haynesville laterals First 10,000' Bossier enhanced completion 2Q ‘17 4Q ‘17 DELIVERING EXCEPTIONAL PRODUCTIVITY GULF COAST – HAYNESVILLE 8 One pad, 133 mmcf/d BSNR 1H – 37 mmcf/d, 9,800' lateral, 9/26/2017 TIL BSNR 2H – 32 mmcf/d, 9,800' lateral, 9/26/2017 TIL BSNR 3H – 35 mmcf/d, 9,800' lateral, 9/28/2017 TIL BSNR 4H – 29 mmcf/d, 9,800' lateral, 9/28/2017 TIL Pushing the envelope Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Global Energy Conference
  9. 9. CHESAPEAKE OWNS THE HAYNESVILLE TECHNOLOGY AND INNOVATION CREATE DIFFERENTIAL PERFORMANCE Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Global Energy Conference 9 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 0 200,000 400,000 600,000 800,000 1,000,000 1,200,000 1,400,000 01/2014 01/2015 01/2016 01/2017 RigCount GrossOperatedProduction(mcf/d) Core Development Technological Breakthrough Reservoir modeling, longer laterals, enhanced completions Rig Count ~30% growth – three-rig program over two years
  10. 10. South Texas ˃ Oil production growth engine ˃ Longer laterals driving value ˃ Enhanced completions yielding encouraging results Eagle Ford Shale 5 Rigs / 5 Frac Crews Breakeven <$40/bbl (1) Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Global Energy Conference 10 (1) Breakeven is PV10 with oil held flat at $50/bbl and gas held flat at $3/mcf
  11. 11. 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 CumulativeOilProduction(mbo) Producing Days Vesper Unit IV DIM H 3H Vesper Unit IV DIM H 3H CHK Offsets Industry Offsets Notable performance Vesper Unit IV DIM H 3H TIL 10/06/2017 – 16,194' lateral Peak rate – 2,350 bo/d, 2,580 boe/d Longer laterals are paying off Enhanced completions are leading to improved well results TESTING NEW COMPLETIONS DESIGNS SOUTH TEXAS 11Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Global Energy Conference
  12. 12. TARGETING TECHNIQUES SOUTH TEXAS • Arena Roja / Vesper project utilized staggered targeting • Vesper wells steered out of plane with Rogers wells to limit additional frac hits ˃ No negative impact on Rogers wells from Vesper completions Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Global Energy Conference 12 Rogers Project Arena Roja / Vesper Project
  13. 13. POSITIVE WELLBORE INCLINATION SOUTH TEXAS Source: IHS 2013 – 2017; Companies include: APC, CRZO, EOG, EP, MUR Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Global Energy Conference 13 • Toe-up wells regularly outperform toe-down wells • Data shows immediate and lasting improvements in productivity 0.09 2.5 3.7 6.4 9.4 12.3 13.3 1.3 3.3 4.9 8.1 11.7 14.9 16.2 0 5 10 15 20 1 mo 2 mo 3 mo 6 mo 12 mo 24 mo 36 mo Toe Up Toe Down Cumulative Oil Production – bbls/ft Basin leading 75% toe-up wells 25% 75% 37% 63% Competitor BCHK 59% 41% Competitor A 38% 62% Competitor C Competitor D 43% 57% Competitor E 47% 53%
  14. 14. COMPLETIONS FLUID ANALYSIS SOUTH TEXAS • Public and proprietary data sources used to evaluate completions designs • Learning from our results and our peers • New designs online Q3 and Q4 2017 Source: FracFocus database Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Global Energy Conference 14 Linear gel Crosslinked Slickwater 100% 80% 60% 40% 20% 0% Company A Company B Company C Jun Aug Oct Dec 2013 Feb Apr Jun Aug Oct Dec 2014 Feb Apr Jun Aug Oct Dec 2015 Feb Apr Jun Aug Oct Dec 2016 Feb Apr Jun Aug 2017 100% 80% 60% 40% 20% 0% 100% 80% 60% 40% 20% 0%
  15. 15. INNOVATION IN REAL-TIME OPERATIONS SOUTH TEXAS Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Global Energy Conference 15 Alert goes out to Ops Center, frac van and engineers Well A experiences a 50 psi increase Producing Well (30-second updates) Frac van confirms with engineers and drops diverter ~10 minutes later Diverter hits and stage levels off Pressure ramp slows dramatically 24/7, real-time monitoring and feedback loop Instant reaction and immediate response Completions Job (streaming into OKC)
  16. 16. INNOVATION THAT DRIVES RESULTS DRAMATIC IMPROVEMENT IN 60-DAY AVERAGE IP Q317 wells with full 60 days production represented in the graphs Big Data + Innovation + Ops = Transformational Change Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Global Energy Conference 16 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 800 900 1,000 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 TILIP60Avg.(boe/d) 0 500 1,000 1,500 2,000 2,500 3,000 3,500 4,000 4,500 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 TILIP60Avg.(boe/d) Eagle FordHaynesville Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
  17. 17. Powder River Basin ˃ Hotspot advantage ˃ Stacked pay opportunities ˃ Significant resource potential Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Global Energy Conference 17 (1) Breakeven is PV10 with oil held flat at $50/bbl and gas held flat at $3/mcf Powder River Basin 3 Rigs / 1 Frac Crew Breakeven <$40/bbl (1)
  18. 18. WHY WE THE PRB • One of the largest, least-developed stacked pay opportunities in the country ˃ 10+ prolific, proven formations ˃ 1,800+ mi2 of 3D seismic; 3,100' of whole core • Prolific CHK producers from multiple zones ˃ Sussex: 2,240 boe/d ˃ Niobrara: 1,930 boe/d ˃ Turner: 2,886 boe/d • ~2.7 bboe gross recoverable resource • ~2,700 operated potential locations Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Global Energy Conference 18 ADDITIONAL UPSIDE 170 mmboe PARKMAN 230 mmboe SUSSEX 150 mmboe NIOBRARA 440 mmboe TURNER 460 mmboe MOWRY 1,280 mmboe Gross Recoverable Resource Potential
  19. 19. PUTTING THE PIECES TOGETHER 19Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Global Energy Conference
  20. 20. OUR STRATEGY STRONG THROUGH COMMODITY PRICE CYCLES Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Global Energy Conference BUSINESS STRATEGIES: Financial Discipline Business Development Profitable and Efficient Growth from Captured Resources Exploration Focused on cash flow neutrality Retain posture for growth $2 – $3 billion of asset sales Capital allocation focused on portfolio expansion optionality 2018 Priorities 20
  21. 21. Appendix 21Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Global Energy Conference
  22. 22. Oil Oct–Dec 2017(1) 62% Swaps $50.36/bbl NGL Oct–Dec 2017(1) 7% Propane Swaps $0.76/gal Natural Gas Oct–Dec 2017(1) 83% 72% Swaps 11% Collars $3.25/$3.68/mcf NYMEX $3.16/mcf NYMEX HEDGING POSITION Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Global Energy Conference (1) As of 10/30/17, using midpoints of total production from 11/2/2017 Outlook ~531 bcf of 2018 gas hedged with swaps at an average price of $3.11 ~47 bcf of 2018 gas hedged with collars at an average price of $3.00/$3.25 ~18.9 mmbbl of 2018 oil hedged with swaps at an average price of $51.74 ~1.8 mmbbl of 2018 oil hedged with three-way collars at an average price of $39.15/$47.00/$55.00 22
  23. 23. $500 $1,077 $669 $1,500 $1,800 $1,700 $1,500 $1,100 $396 $1,168 $347 $0 $500 $1,000 $1,500 $2,000 $2,500 $3,000 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2025 2026 2027 #REF! Convertibles $2,245 $1,015 Convertibles(2) Other Senior Notes $millions 2015OUTLOOK DEBT MATURITY PROFILE (1) As of 10/31/2017 (2) Recognizes earliest investor put option as maturity for the 2.75% 2035, 2.5% 2037 and 2.25% 2038 Contingent Convertible Senior Notes Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Global Energy Conference 23 $9.2 billion Senior Notes & Term Loan (1) 7.11% WACD $643mm Revolving Credit Facility (1) $1,263 $1,417 $53 $380 $665 $815 $451 $338 $1,300 $1,250 $1,300$643 $0 $500 $1,000 $1,500 $2,000 $2,500 $3,000 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2025 2026 2027 Revolving Credit Facility Unsecured Secured $2,078 $1,868 $1,023 $millions Revolving Credit Facility Unsecured Secured 2017OUTLOOK
  24. 24. CORPORATE INFORMATION Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Global Energy Conference HEADQUARTERS 6100 N. Western Avenue Oklahoma City, OK 73118 WEBSITE: www.chk.com CORPORATE CONTACTS BRAD SYLVESTER, CFA Vice President – Investor Relations and Communications DOMENIC J. DELL’OSSO, JR. Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations department can be reached at ir@chk.com PUBLICLY TRADED SECURITIES CUSIP TICKER 7.25% Senior Notes due 2018 #165167CC9 CHK18A 3mL + 3.25% Senior Notes due 2019 #165167CM7 CHK19 6.625% Senior Notes due 2020 #165167CF2 CHK20A 6.875% Senior Notes due 2020 #165167BU0 CHK20 6.125% Senior Notes due 2021 #165167CG0 CHK21 5.375% Senior Notes due 2021 #165167CK21 CHK21A 8.00% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2022 #165167CQ8 N/A #U16450AT2 N/A 4.875% Senior Notes due 2022 #165167CN5 CHK22 5.75% Senior Notes due 2023 #165167CL9 CHK23 8.00% Senior Notes due 2025 #165167CT2 N/A #165167CX3 N/A #U16450AU99 N/A #U16450AW55 N/A 8.00% Senior Notes due 2027 #165167CV7 N/A #U16450AV7 N/A 5.50% Contingent Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 #165167CR6 N/A 2.25% Contingent Convertible Senior Notes due 2038 #165167CB1 CHK38 4.5% Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock #165167842 CHK PrD 5.0% Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Series 2005B) #165167834/ N/A #165167826 5.75% Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock #U16450204/ N/A#165167776/ #165167768 5.75% Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Series A) #U16450113/ N/A#165167784/ #165167750 Chesapeake Common Stock #165167107 CHK 24

