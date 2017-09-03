Understanding the Free Secondary Public School Act of 1988

R.A. 6655 AN ACT ESTABLISHING AND PROVIDING FOR A FREE PUBLIC SECONDARY EDUCATION AND FOR OTHER PURPOSES
AGENDA • Financing Education in the Philippines • Establishment of R.A. 6655 • Provisions in the Republic Act 6655
The system of free public basic education has long been in existence in the Philippines. Free and compulsory elementary ed...
FINANCING EDUCATION IN THE PHILIPPINES
The sources of government income for education are the following: • Taxes imposed by the law (import and export tax, incom...
• Rental from lease of school sites (any part of a school site not used by the school) and sale of school products (produc...
Financing Public Education ELEMENTARY EDUCATION • The support for all elementary schools in municipalities and municipal d...
Financing Public Education ELEMENTARY EDUCATION • Of the national appropriation for elementary education, 95% goes to the ...
Establishment of R.A. 6655 Republic Act No. 6655 known as the Free Public Secondary Education Act of 1988 established and ...
However, fees related to membership in the school community as identification cards, student organizations and publication...
Implementation of R.A. 6655 (Sec 4) • Free public secondary education as provided in this Act shall commence in School Yea...
• fees related to membership in the school community as identification cards, student organizations and publications may b...
Formulation of a Secondary Education Curriculum (Sec.5) • DECS shall formulate a secondary education curriculum in order t...
Limitation (Sec. 6) • The right of any student to avail of free public high school shall terminate if he fails for two (2)...
Priority in Admission (Sec. 8) • Graduates of public elementary schools in a municipality shall be given priority in admis...
Implementing Rules and Regulations (Sec. 9) • The Secretary of Education, Culture and Sports shall issue the necessary rul...
Funding (Sec. 10) • The President is hereby authorized to realign or transfer any item of appropriation within the Departm...
Effectivity (Sec.12) Approved: May 26, 1988 School year implementation: SY 1988-1989
Understanding the Free Secondary Public School Act of 1988

The system of free public basic education has long been in existence in the Philippines. Free and compulsory elementary education was established by the Malolos Constitution in 1899, whereas free secondary education was formalized with the enactment of Republic Act No. 6655 in 1988.

This paper aims to discuss the following: financing education in the Philippines, the establishment of Republic Act 6655 also known as The Free Public Secondary Education Act of 1988 and its provisions that were further discussed in the DepEd Order 44, s. 1988.

Understanding the Free Secondary Public School Act of 1988

×