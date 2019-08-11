Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
best movies online free Elling 2001 | Drama best movies trailers online free Elling 2001 | cinema movie trailers online fr...
best movies online free Elling 2001 | Drama Elling is a movie starring Per Christian Ellefsen, Sven Nordin, and Marit Pia ...
best movies online free Elling 2001 | Drama Type: Movie Genre: Comedy,Drama Written By: Ingvar Ambj�rnsen, Axel Hellsteniu...
best movies online free Elling 2001 | Drama Download Full Version Elling 2001 Video OR Download Movie Free
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

best movies online free Elling 2001 | Drama

10 views

Published on

best movies online free Elling 2001 | Drama

best movies trailers online free Elling 2001 | cinema movie trailers online free Elling 2001 | Drama

Published in: Economy & Finance
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

best movies online free Elling 2001 | Drama

  1. 1. best movies online free Elling 2001 | Drama best movies trailers online free Elling 2001 | cinema movie trailers online free Elling 2001 | Drama LINK IN LAST PAGE TO WATCH OR DOWNLOAD MOVIE
  2. 2. best movies online free Elling 2001 | Drama Elling is a movie starring Per Christian Ellefsen, Sven Nordin, and Marit Pia Jacobsen. When his mother, who has sheltered him his entire 40 years, dies, Elling, a sensitive, would-be poet, is sent to live in a state institution.... When his mother, who has sheltered him his entire 40 years, dies, Elling, a sensitive, would-be poet, is sent to live in a state institution. There he meets Kjell Bjarne, a gentle giant and female-obsessed virgin in his 40s. After two years, the men are released and provided with a state-funded apartment and stipend with the hope they will be able to live on their own. Initially, the simple act of going around the corner for groceries is a challenge. Through a friendship born of desperate dependence, the skittish Elling and the boisterous, would-be lover of women, Kjell Bjarne, discover they can not only survive on the outside, they can thrive. But as their courage grows, the two find oddball ways to cope with society, striking up the most peculiar friendships in the most unlikely places.
  3. 3. best movies online free Elling 2001 | Drama Type: Movie Genre: Comedy,Drama Written By: Ingvar Ambj�rnsen, Axel Hellstenius, Larry Stuckey. Stars: Per Christian Ellefsen, Sven Nordin, Marit Pia Jacobsen, J�rgen Langhelle Director: Petter N�ss Rating: 7.5 Date: 2001-03-16 Duration: PT1H29M Keywords: mental illness,sex obsession,watching tv,character name as title,one word title
  4. 4. best movies online free Elling 2001 | Drama Download Full Version Elling 2001 Video OR Download Movie Free

×