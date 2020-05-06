Kaligirang Pangkasaysayan ng Florante at Laura

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Florante at Laura • Isinulat ang Florante at Laura noong 1838, panahon ng pananakop ng Espanyol sa bansa. • Mahigpit na ip...
Florante at Laura • Dahil sa pagkontrol ng mga Espanyol, ang mga aklat na nalimbag sa panahong ito ay karaniwang patungkol...
Florante at Laura • Naging matagumpay si Balagtas na mailusot ang kanyang awit dahil ang temang kanyang ginamit rito ay re...
Florante at Laura • Ang kanyang pagtuligsa sa mga Espanyol ay naitago niya sa pamamagitan ng paggamit ng alegorya. • Gumam...
Florante at Laura • Ang mga tauhan at mga pangyayaring nagdulot ng kaawa-awang kalagayan ng kahariang Albanya ay masasalam...
Florante at Laura Masasalamin sa akda ang tinutukoy ni Lope K. Santos na apat na himagsik na naghari sa sa puso at isipan ...
Florante at Laura Masasalamin sa akda ang tinutukoy ni Lope K. Santos na apat na himagsik na naghari sa sa puso at isipan ...
Florante at Laura Masasalamin sa akda ang tinutukoy ni Lope K. Santos na apat na himagsik na naghari sa sa puso at isipan ...
Florante at Laura Masasalamin sa akda ang tinutukoy ni Lope K. Santos na apat na himagsik na naghari sa sa puso at isipan ...
Florante at Laura • Ang Florante at Laura ang nagbukas ng landas para sa panulaang Tagalog noong ika-19 na dantaon. • Si B...
Florante at Laura • Ang Florante at Laura ay inialay niya kay “Selya” o Maria Asuncion Rivera, ang babaeng minahal niya na...
Florante at Laura • Ang malabis na sakit, kabiguan, kaapihan, himagsik at walang katarungang nararanasan ni Kiko sa lipuna...
Florante at Laura Ang awit na Florante at Laura ay nagsilbing gabay at nagturo sa mga Pilipino ng maraming bagay tulad ng:...
Florante at Laura Pagmamahal at pagmamalasakit sa bayan. Pagiging mabuting magulang.
Florante at Laura Pag-iingat laban sa mga taong mapagpanggap o mapagkunwari at makasarili.
Florante at Laura Pagpapaalala sa madla na maging maingat sa pagpili ng pinuno sapagkat napakalaki ng panganib na dulot sa...
Florante at Laura Ang kahalagahan ng pagtulong sa kapwa maging doon sa may magkakaibang relihiyon tulad ng mga Muslim at K...
Florante at Laura • Sa panahong ang kababaihan ay mailalarawang mahinhin, hindi makabasag pinggan at mahina, binigyang-dii...
Florante at Laura • Sinasabing si Dr. Jose Rizal ay nagdala ng kopya ng Florante at Laura habang siya’y naglalakbay sa Eur...
Florante at Laura • Maging si Apolinario Mabini ay sumipi sa pamamagitan ng sarili niyang sulat-kamay ng kopya ng awit hab...
Florante at Laura • Bagama’t napakatagal nang panahon mula nang isulat ni Balagtas ang awit ay hindi mapasusubaliang ang m...
Florante at Laura “Pinagdaanang Buhay ni Florante at ni Laura, sa Kahariang Albania Kinuha sa Madlang Cuadro Historico o P...
Paano naisulat ni Balagtas ang Florante at Laura?

  2. 2. Florante at Laura • Isinulat ang Florante at Laura noong 1838, panahon ng pananakop ng Espanyol sa bansa. • Mahigpit na ipinagbabawal ang mga babasahin at palabas na tumutuligsa sa pagmamalabis at kalupitan ng mga Espanyol.
  3. 3. Florante at Laura • Dahil sa pagkontrol ng mga Espanyol, ang mga aklat na nalimbag sa panahong ito ay karaniwang patungkol sa relihiyon o di kaya’y sa paglalaban ng mga Moro at Kristiyano na tinatawag ding komedya o moro-moro, pati mga diksiyonaryo at aklat panggramatika.
  4. 4. Florante at Laura • Naging matagumpay si Balagtas na mailusot ang kanyang awit dahil ang temang kanyang ginamit rito ay relihiyon at paglalaban ng mga Moro at Kristiyano pero iniugnay niya ito sa pag-iibigin nina Florante at Laura.
  5. 5. Florante at Laura • Ang kanyang pagtuligsa sa mga Espanyol ay naitago niya sa pamamagitan ng paggamit ng alegorya. • Gumamit din siya ng simbolismong kakikitaan ng pailalim na diwa ng nasyonalismo.
  6. 6. Florante at Laura • Ang mga tauhan at mga pangyayaring nagdulot ng kaawa-awang kalagayan ng kahariang Albanya ay masasalamin sa naging karanasan ng Pilipinas noong nasa ilalim ng pamamahala ng mga Espanyol.
  7. 7. Florante at Laura Masasalamin sa akda ang tinutukoy ni Lope K. Santos na apat na himagsik na naghari sa sa puso at isipan ni Balagtas: Ang himagsik laban sa malupit na pamahalaan
  8. 8. Florante at Laura Masasalamin sa akda ang tinutukoy ni Lope K. Santos na apat na himagsik na naghari sa sa puso at isipan ni Balagtas: Ang himagsik laban sa hidwaang pananampalataya
  9. 9. Florante at Laura Masasalamin sa akda ang tinutukoy ni Lope K. Santos na apat na himagsik na naghari sa sa puso at isipan ni Balagtas: Ang himagsik laban sa mga maling kaugalian
  10. 10. Florante at Laura Masasalamin sa akda ang tinutukoy ni Lope K. Santos na apat na himagsik na naghari sa sa puso at isipan ni Balagtas: Ang himagsik laban sa mababang uri ng panitikan
  11. 11. Florante at Laura • Ang Florante at Laura ang nagbukas ng landas para sa panulaang Tagalog noong ika-19 na dantaon. • Si Balagtas lamang ang tanging sumulat ng akda sa wikang Tagalog sa panahong ang karamihan sa Pilipinong manunulat ay wikang Espanyol ang ginamit.
  12. 12. Florante at Laura • Ang Florante at Laura ay inialay niya kay “Selya” o Maria Asuncion Rivera, ang babaeng minahal niya nang labis at pinagmulan ng kanyang pinakamalaking kabiguan.
  13. 13. Florante at Laura • Ang malabis na sakit, kabiguan, kaapihan, himagsik at walang katarungang nararanasan ni Kiko sa lipunang kanyang ginagalawan ay siyang nagtulak sa kanya upang likhain ang walang kamatayang Florante at Laura.
  14. 14. Florante at Laura Ang awit na Florante at Laura ay nagsilbing gabay at nagturo sa mga Pilipino ng maraming bagay tulad ng: Wastong pagpapalaki sa anak.
  15. 15. Florante at Laura Pagmamahal at pagmamalasakit sa bayan. Pagiging mabuting magulang.
  16. 16. Florante at Laura Pag-iingat laban sa mga taong mapagpanggap o mapagkunwari at makasarili.
  17. 17. Florante at Laura Pagpapaalala sa madla na maging maingat sa pagpili ng pinuno sapagkat napakalaki ng panganib na dulot sa bayan ng pinunong sakim at mapaghangad sa yaman.
  18. 18. Florante at Laura Ang kahalagahan ng pagtulong sa kapwa maging doon sa may magkakaibang relihiyon tulad ng mga Muslim at Kristiyano.
  19. 19. Florante at Laura • Sa panahong ang kababaihan ay mailalarawang mahinhin, hindi makabasag pinggan at mahina, binigyang-diin sa akda ang taglay na lakas ng kababaihan sa katauhan ni Flerida, isang babaeng Muslim.
  20. 20. Florante at Laura • Sinasabing si Dr. Jose Rizal ay nagdala ng kopya ng Florante at Laura habang siya’y naglalakbay sa Europa at naging inspirasyon niya sa pagsulat ng Noli Me Tangere.
  21. 21. Florante at Laura • Maging si Apolinario Mabini ay sumipi sa pamamagitan ng sarili niyang sulat-kamay ng kopya ng awit habang siya ay nasa Guam noong 1901.
  22. 22. Florante at Laura • Bagama’t napakatagal nang panahon mula nang isulat ni Balagtas ang awit ay hindi mapasusubaliang ang mga aral na taglay nitong gumabay sa ating mga ninuno at mga bayani ay nanatiling makabuluhan, angkop, at makagagabay pa rin sa mga Pilipino hanggang sa kasalukuyang panahon.
  23. 23. Florante at Laura “Pinagdaanang Buhay ni Florante at ni Laura, sa Kahariang Albania Kinuha sa Madlang Cuadro Historico o Pinturang Nagsasabi sa mga Nangyari nang Unang Panahon sa Imperio ng Grecia at Tinula nang Isang Matuwain sa Bersong Tagalog”

