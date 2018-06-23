Successfully reported this slideshow.
Simple Does It:Weakly Supervised Instance and Semantic Segmentation Author: Anna Khoreva, Rodrigo Benenson, Jan Hosang, Ma...
Fully Supervised Segmentation Segmentation network Input Label Output
Weakly Supervised Segmentation Weakly Supervised Segmentation network Input Label Output
Weakly Supervised Segmentation Weakly Supervised Segmentation network Input Label Output # Horse
Result
Segmentation network Ex: deepLab Label NaïveInput Output
Segmentation network C1：background C2：object extend C3：objectness Post processing Box Ex: deepLab Label Input Output
C1：background C1
C2：object extend C2 bbox’ label 𝑏𝑏𝑜𝑥′𝑖 𝑙𝑎𝑏𝑒𝑙𝑖 𝑏𝑏𝑜𝑥′𝑖 𝑙𝑎𝑏𝑒𝑙𝑖 IoU:
C3: objectness C3 Fully connected CRF
Fully connected CRF – machine learning
Example High penalty Low penalty
Segmentation network C1：background C2：object extend C3：objectness Post processing Box𝑖 Ex: deepLab Label Input Output
Segmentation network bbox’ C1：background C2：object extend C3：objectness Post processing Ex: deepLab GrabCut+ GrabCut+ Inpu...
GrabCut – traditional computer vision
Segmentation network bbox’ C1：background C2：object extend C3：objectness Post processing Ex: deepLab M G+ Output M G+Input ...
Result
Reference  [1] Anna Khoreva, Rodrigo Benenson, Jan Hosang, Matthias Hein, Bernt Schiele Simple Does It: Weakly Supervised...
