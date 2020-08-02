Device Tree Overlay Implementation​ on AOSP 9.0​

With the popularity of Android phones, along with the success in the consumer field, the industrial Android platform is also becoming more and more popular in Europe.

In this session, the presenter will share his experience of integrating AOSP 9.0 on multiple industrial grade platform with various hardware specifications, as well as demonstrate a real case of using the latest dtbo.img architecture to achieve separating the hardware specifications from the software definitions. With this additional abstract layer, the maintenance costs and upgrade complexity will be dramatically improved while fully matching the security architecture of AOSP.