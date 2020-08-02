Successfully reported this slideshow.
Device Tree Overlay Implementation on AOSP 9.0 WIG CHENG IN COSCUP 2020 2020/8/1
Me Name: Wig Work: Technexion #> Embedded Linux #> Industrial Android BSP #> Robotic OS Github: @wigcheng
Contents • Introduce Device Tree Overlay • AOSP 9.0 new feature: DTBO • Implement DTBO on AOSP 9.0 • Big issue • Make a DT...
Introduce Device Tree Overlay
Why Device Tree Overlay? NFC HAT VOICE HAT RS485 HAT CAN BUS HAT LED HAT a.dtb DTB: Device Tree BlobDTS: Device Tree Sourc...
Why Device Tree Overlay? (cont.) NFC HAT VOICE HAT RS485 HAT CAN BUS HAT LED HAT a.dtb nfc.dtboOverlaySolution voicehat.dt...
Linux example (in u-boot) ~# fdt addr ${fdt_addr} ~# fdt resize ${fdt_buffer} ~# setexpr fdtovaddr ${fdt_addr} + 0xF0000; ...
AOSP 9.0 new feature: DTBO
AOSP 9.0 partitions bootloader boot dtbo vbmeta system vendor recovery presister user data Non-ABsystem bootloader user da...
Source: https://source.android.com/devices/architec ture/dto/partitions DTBO Overview o Special Image format such as boot....
DTBO Overview (cont.d) Structure prototype in U-boot: 1. Boot Image header: <source>/include/android_image.h 2. DT table: ...
Implement DTBO on AOSP 9.0
Big issue ANDROID OPEN SOURCE BSP
Case: PICO-IMX8MM • CPU: NXP ARM Cortex-A53 IMX8M-Mini4-core 1.2GHz • DRAM: 4GB • OS: Android 9.0.0 • Complexity issue:NXP...
[** L**] The dtbo image will be loaded from eMMC to dram in the process of AVB verify, after verify pass the correct dtb w...
I'm not very familiar with the dtbo.img loading process or format, I merely helped Linaro get the headers from AOSP to U-B...
Raspberry PI case Classic AOSP A/B system case bootloader boot_a dtbo_a vbmeta_a system_a vendor_a Normal reboot Fastboot ...
Raspberry PI case bootloader boot_a dtbo_a vmeta_a system vendor FAT partition zImage bootargs dtb,dtbos uramdisk Raspberr...
Is it useable?
Make a DTBO image Path: <source>/device/fsl/imx8m/pico_imx8mm/AndroidBoard.mk LOCAL_PATH := $(call my-dir) include device/...
Make a DTBO image (cont.d) Path: <source>/device/fsl/common/build/dtbo.mk TARGET_BOARD_DTS_CONFIG:= imx8mm:imx8mm-pico-pi-...
Make a DTBO image (cont.d) /host/linux-x86/bin/mkdtimg create dtbo.img target/product/pico_imx8mm/obj/KERNEL_OBJ/arch/arm6...
Make a DTBO image (cont.d) TARGET_BOARD_DTS_CONFIG:= imx8mm:imx8mm-pico-pi-ili9881c.dtb TARGET_BOARD_DTBO_CONFIG:= imx8mm:...
dtbo.img Get A/B slot boot.img Load kernel addr Load boot header U-boot Tweaking (before) Path: <source>/vendor/nxp-openso...
dtbo.img Get A/B slot boot.img Load kernel addr Load boot header U-boot Tweaking (after) Path: <source>/vendor/nxp-opensou...
Patch link
[** L**] Nice to hear it works out! We are glad to see the patches if you can share it with us.
Future Work
What about boot image V2 • For Android 10 • Add "DTB" field • Keep DTB files in Boot Image (concatenated or in DTBO image ...
End?? No, V3 format coming • For Android 11 • Needed for GKI (Generic Kernel Image) • Other new features and partition lay...
Other vendors.... V1 V2 V3 NXP IMX8 Android 10 ✔ TI Beagle Board Android 10 ✔ RockchipRK3399 Android 10 ✔ MTK Android 11 ✔
Summary • DTBOdiscussion ❖Pros • Overcome complexity issue for runtime level • Match AOSP security architecture • Easy to ...
Thank you for your listen!
Reference • Google DTBO overview • Linaro Connect resource: SAN19-217 - New Android requirements for bootloaders • Linux e...
Device Tree Overlay Implementation​ on AOSP 9.0​
Device Tree Overlay Implementation​ on AOSP 9.0​

With the popularity of Android phones, along with the success in the consumer field, the industrial Android platform is also becoming more and more popular in Europe.
In this session, the presenter will share his experience of integrating AOSP 9.0 on multiple industrial grade platform with various hardware specifications, as well as demonstrate a real case of using the latest dtbo.img architecture to achieve separating the hardware specifications from the software definitions. With this additional abstract layer, the maintenance costs and upgrade complexity will be dramatically improved while fully matching the security architecture of AOSP.

Published in: Technology
License: CC Attribution-ShareAlike License
Device Tree Overlay Implementation​ on AOSP 9.0​

  1. 1. Device Tree Overlay Implementation on AOSP 9.0 WIG CHENG IN COSCUP 2020 2020/8/1
  2. 2. Me Name: Wig Work: Technexion #> Embedded Linux #> Industrial Android BSP #> Robotic OS Github: @wigcheng
  3. 3. Contents • Introduce Device Tree Overlay • AOSP 9.0 new feature: DTBO • Implement DTBO on AOSP 9.0 • Big issue • Make a DTBO image including DTB and DTBO • U-boot Tweaking • Future work • Android 10 and 11 • Conclusion
  4. 4. Introduce Device Tree Overlay
  5. 5. Why Device Tree Overlay? NFC HAT VOICE HAT RS485 HAT CAN BUS HAT LED HAT a.dtb DTB: Device Tree BlobDTS: Device Tree Source DTBO: Device Tree Blob for Overlay a-nfc.dtbTraditional Solution a-voicehat.dtb a-rs485.dtb a-can.dtb a-led.dtb Multiple inch LCD a-5inch-lcd.dtb a-10inch-lcd.dtb ... a-60inch-lcd.dtb U-boot Kernel Image a-nfc.dtb a-voicehat.dtb a-rs485.dtb a-60inch-lcd.dtb ...
  6. 6. Why Device Tree Overlay? (cont.) NFC HAT VOICE HAT RS485 HAT CAN BUS HAT LED HAT a.dtb nfc.dtboOverlaySolution voicehat.dtbo rs485.dtbo can.dtbo led.dtbo Multiple inch LCD 5inch-lcd.dtbo 10inch-lcd.dtbo ... 60inch-lcd.dtbo U-boot Kernel Image a.dtb nfc.dtbo voicehat.dtbo 60inch-lcd.dtbo ...
  7. 7. Linux example (in u-boot) ~# fdt addr ${fdt_addr} ~# fdt resize ${fdt_buffer} ~# setexpr fdtovaddr ${fdt_addr} + 0xF0000; ~# fatload mmc ${mmcdev}:${mmcpart} ${fdtovaddr} xxx.dtbo ~# fdt apply ${fdtovaddr} U-boot Kernel Image a.dtb nfc.dtbo voicehat.dtbo 60inch-lcd.dtbo ... Rootfs FAT partition
  8. 8. AOSP 9.0 new feature: DTBO
  9. 9. AOSP 9.0 partitions bootloader boot dtbo vbmeta system vendor recovery presister user data Non-ABsystem bootloader user data system boot vendor AB system dtbo vbmeta presister
  10. 10. Source: https://source.android.com/devices/architec ture/dto/partitions DTBO Overview o Special Image format such as boot.img o Depend on dt_table structure o Depend on boot image header version Pie Pie Non AB
  11. 11. DTBO Overview (cont.d) Structure prototype in U-boot: 1. Boot Image header: <source>/include/android_image.h 2. DT table: <source>/include/dt_table.h
  12. 12. Implement DTBO on AOSP 9.0
  13. 13. Big issue ANDROID OPEN SOURCE BSP
  14. 14. Case: PICO-IMX8MM • CPU: NXP ARM Cortex-A53 IMX8M-Mini4-core 1.2GHz • DRAM: 4GB • OS: Android 9.0.0 • Complexity issue:NXP does not support multiple dtb in DTBO
  15. 15. [** L**] The dtbo image will be loaded from eMMC to dram in the process of AVB verify, after verify pass the correct dtb will then be loaded to the right address. We have only one dtb so the load process is quite simple, you can check do_boota() in “drivers/usb/gadget/f_fastboot.c” for more details. You don’t see the custom dtb becauseonly the first dtb in the dtbo will be loaded by default, what you have to do is loadthe second dtb (custom dtb) yourself.
  16. 16. I'm not very familiar with the dtbo.img loading process or format, I merely helped Linaro get the headers from AOSP to U-Boot. In your case I would ask Sam ( s***n.p******o@linaro.org ) about it. This dtbo.img is relatively new and a bit of a niche so googling might not help. Regards, d****
  17. 17. Raspberry PI case Classic AOSP A/B system case bootloader boot_a dtbo_a vbmeta_a system_a vendor_a Normal reboot Fastboot mode Upgrade mode
  18. 18. Raspberry PI case bootloader boot_a dtbo_a vmeta_a system vendor FAT partition zImage bootargs dtb,dtbos uramdisk RaspberryOpen sourceproject (Reference: android-rpirepo)
  19. 19. Is it useable?
  20. 20. Make a DTBO image Path: <source>/device/fsl/imx8m/pico_imx8mm/AndroidBoard.mk LOCAL_PATH := $(call my-dir) include device/fsl/common/build/kernel.mk include device/fsl/common/build/uboot.mk include device/fsl/common/build/dtbo.mk ... include $(LOCAL_PATH)/AndroidTee.mk include $(FSL_PROPRIETARY_PATH)/fsl-proprietary/media-profile/media-profile.mk include $(FSL_PROPRIETARY_PATH)/fsl-proprietary/sensor/fsl-sensor.mk
  21. 21. Make a DTBO image (cont.d) Path: <source>/device/fsl/common/build/dtbo.mk TARGET_BOARD_DTS_CONFIG:= imx8mm:imx8mm-pico-pi-ili9881c.dtb dtbo-imx8mm.img
  22. 22. Make a DTBO image (cont.d) /host/linux-x86/bin/mkdtimg create dtbo.img target/product/pico_imx8mm/obj/KERNEL_OBJ/arch/arm64/boot/dts/freescale/imx8mm-pico-pi.dtb target/product/pico_imx8mm/obj/KERNEL_OBJ/arch/arm64/boot/dts/freescale/overlays/imx8mm-pico-pi-nfc.dtbo
  23. 23. Make a DTBO image (cont.d) TARGET_BOARD_DTS_CONFIG:= imx8mm:imx8mm-pico-pi-ili9881c.dtb TARGET_BOARD_DTBO_CONFIG:= imx8mm:imx8mm-pico-pi-mipi_5-overlay.dts.dtbo dtbo-imx8mm.img
  24. 24. dtbo.img Get A/B slot boot.img Load kernel addr Load boot header U-boot Tweaking (before) Path: <source>/vendor/nxp-opensource/uboot-imx/drivers/usb/gadget/f_fastboot.c Start boota AVB verification Checking AB/ NonAB Load ramdisk addr Second addr Load table Load entry[0] boot kernel U-boot V2018.03
  25. 25. dtbo.img Get A/B slot boot.img Load kernel addr Load boot header U-boot Tweaking (after) Path: <source>/vendor/nxp-opensource/uboot-imx/drivers/usb/gadget/f_fastboot.c Start boota AVB verification Checking AB/ NonAB Load ramdisk addr Second addr Load table Load entry[0] (dtb) boot kernel Load entry[n] (dtbo) mergeentry[n] Update second addr U-boot V2018.03 Merge API: CONFIG_OF_LIBFDT_OVERLAY=y
  26. 26. Patch link
  27. 27. [** L**] Nice to hear it works out! We are glad to see the patches if you can share it with us.
  28. 28. Future Work
  29. 29. What about boot image V2 • For Android 10 • Add "DTB" field • Keep DTB files in Boot Image (concatenated or in DTBO image format) • All DTBO files must be stored in ‘dtbo’ partition
  30. 30. End?? No, V3 format coming • For Android 11 • Needed for GKI (Generic Kernel Image) • Other new features and partition layouts...
  31. 31. Other vendors.... V1 V2 V3 NXP IMX8 Android 10 ✔ TI Beagle Board Android 10 ✔ RockchipRK3399 Android 10 ✔ MTK Android 11 ✔
  32. 32. Summary • DTBOdiscussion ❖Pros • Overcome complexity issue for runtime level • Match AOSP security architecture • Easy to make a DTBO image ❖Cons • The version of Boot image header changes are being made too fast • Google said it's universal for all vendors, but the truth is different implement methods for each vendors
  33. 33. Thank you for your listen!
  34. 34. Reference • Google DTBO overview • Linaro Connect resource: SAN19-217 - New Android requirements for bootloaders • Linux example: load device tree overlay on u-boot

