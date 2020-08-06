Pasteur Institute User Story - Cheminfo Stories 2020 Day 5

Here, we present an updated version of iPPI-DB, our manually curated database of PPI modulators. In this release, the data model, the graphical interface and the tools to query the database have been completely redesigned. We used Chemaxon MarvinJS and JChem library to support this development. We added new PPI modulators, new PPI targets, and extended our focus to stabilizers of PPIs as well. Finally, we introduce a web application relying on crowdsourcing for the maintenance of the database. This application can be used outside of our group to collaboratively maintain iPPI-DB within a community of curators.