Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Use of Chemaxon MarvinJS and JChem library to support the development of a new web application for iPPI-DB Olivier Sperand...
Outline • Introduction • Last developments on iPPI-DB • Future directions 2
Introduction 3
Nero & al, (2014), Nat Rev Cancer., Oncogenic protein interfaces: small molecules, big challenges. Maccaron & al, (2011), ...
PPI a challengeable class of therapeutic targets 5 Nero & al, (2014), Nat Rev Cancer., Oncogenic protein interfaces: small...
Venetoclax has just been approved by the FDA Venetoclax is a BH3-mimetic and acts as a Bcl-2 inhibitor. It blocks the anti...
Chemical space analysis using knowledge-based methods iPPI non iPPI Learning Gain of knowledge 7
Last developments on iPPI-DB 8 http://ippidb.pasteur.fr/compounds/
iPPI-DB 9 • iPPI-DB (www.ippidb.cdithem.fr) • Source • Litterature (PubMed), world patents • Hand curated by medicinal che...
iPPI-DB • New designed web application for querying (MarvinJS & JChem) • Web application for maintenance (MarvinJS & JChem...
iPPI-DB • New designed web application for querying (MarvinJS & JChem) • Web application for maintenance (MarvinJS & JChem...
A new query interface empowered by MarvinJS and JChem 12
13
14
15
iPPI-DB • New designed web application for querying • Web application for maintenance • New data 16
17
18
19
20
Future directions 21 http://ippidb.pasteur.fr/compounds/
Future directions • Considering the target itself • Offering better functionalities to mine information • Cross reference ...
Acknowledgement C&P Group Alexandra Moine-Franel C3BI HUB Hervé Ménager Rachel Torchet Fabien Mareuil BIS Unit Michael Nil...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Pasteur Institute User Story - Cheminfo Stories 2020 Day 5

11 views

Published on

Here, we present an updated version of iPPI-DB, our manually curated database of PPI modulators. In this release, the data model, the graphical interface and the tools to query the database have been completely redesigned. We used Chemaxon MarvinJS and JChem library to support this development. We added new PPI modulators, new PPI targets, and extended our focus to stabilizers of PPIs as well. Finally, we introduce a web application relying on crowdsourcing for the maintenance of the database. This application can be used outside of our group to collaboratively maintain iPPI-DB within a community of curators.

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Pasteur Institute User Story - Cheminfo Stories 2020 Day 5

  1. 1. Use of Chemaxon MarvinJS and JChem library to support the development of a new web application for iPPI-DB Olivier Sperandio Chemoinformatics & Proteochemometrics Group Unité de Bioinformatique Structurale CNRS UMR 3528 Institut Pasteur Chemaxon Webinars May 27th 2020 1
  2. 2. Outline • Introduction • Last developments on iPPI-DB • Future directions 2
  3. 3. Introduction 3
  4. 4. Nero & al, (2014), Nat Rev Cancer., Oncogenic protein interfaces: small molecules, big challenges. Maccaron & al, (2011), Nat Rev Drug Discov., Impact of high-throughput screening in biomedical research. • Small molecule - LMW ? • Chemical space • Privileged substructures • Physico-chemistry • ADME/Tox, PAINS • Fragments • Libraries • PPI target ? • Networks, Pathways • Structural properties • Dynamics • Interface • Binding cavities • Druggability PPI a challengeable class of therapeutic targets • Target/LMW? • Screening (HTS/VLS) • Affinity prediction • Interactions • Compatibilities • SAR 4 Whitty A. Nature Chemical Biology. 2006 • Difficulty to find non-peptide (Low Molecular Weight) compounds that modulate PPI targets. Low hit rate on experimental screenings or high false positive rate (e.g. HTS conventional target ≈ 0.1% vs PPI ≈ 0.01%) ➔ Not all PPIs are meant to become targets (as in therapeutic target) ➔ Not all PPI targets are equally suited for small molecule modulation ➔ Chemical libraries not designed for PPI • Wealth of potential therapeutic targets • Numerous implications in nearly all cellular compartments and various pathologies. Special interest in infectious diseases (host/pathogen)
  5. 5. PPI a challengeable class of therapeutic targets 5 Nero & al, (2014), Nat Rev Cancer., Oncogenic protein interfaces: small molecules, big challenges. Maccaron & al, (2011), Nat Rev Drug Discov., Impact of high-throughput screening in biomedical research. • Small molecule - LMW ? • Chemical space • Privileged substructures • Physico-chemistry • ADME/Tox, PAINS • Fragments • Libraries • PPI target ? • Networks, Pathways • Structural properties • Dynamics • Interface • Binding cavities • Druggability • Target/LMW? • Screening (HTS/VLS) • Affinity prediction • Interactions • Compatibilities • SAR Whitty A. Nature Chemical Biology. 2006 • Difficulty to find non-peptide (Low Molecular Weight) compounds that modulate PPI targets. Low hit rate on experimental screenings or high false positive rate (e.g. HTS conventional target ≈ 0.1% vs PPI ≈ 0.01%) ➔ Not all PPIs are meant to become targets (as in therapeutic target) ➔ Not all PPI targets are equally suited for small molecule modulation ➔ Chemical libraries not designed for PPI • Wealth of potential therapeutic targets • Numerous implications in nearly all cellular compartments and various pathologies. Special interest in infectious diseases (host/pathogen)
  6. 6. Venetoclax has just been approved by the FDA Venetoclax is a BH3-mimetic and acts as a Bcl-2 inhibitor. It blocks the anti-apoptotic B-cell lymphoma-2 (Bcl-2) protein, leading to programmed cell death of CLL cells. It is an ABT-737 analog whose identification was first made possible using NMR and fragment-based design Be inspired by success stories… 6
  7. 7. Chemical space analysis using knowledge-based methods iPPI non iPPI Learning Gain of knowledge 7
  8. 8. Last developments on iPPI-DB 8 http://ippidb.pasteur.fr/compounds/
  9. 9. iPPI-DB 9 • iPPI-DB (www.ippidb.cdithem.fr) • Source • Litterature (PubMed), world patents • Hand curated by medicinal chemists • Criteria • Potency: IC50, Ki, Kd, EC50 < 30 μM • Clear data on PPI targets • Publications • Labbé et al.(2013). Drug Discov Today • Labbé et al.(2016). Nucleic Acids Res
  10. 10. iPPI-DB • New designed web application for querying (MarvinJS & JChem) • Web application for maintenance (MarvinJS & JChem) • New data 10
  11. 11. iPPI-DB • New designed web application for querying (MarvinJS & JChem) • Web application for maintenance (MarvinJS & JChem) • New data 11
  12. 12. A new query interface empowered by MarvinJS and JChem 12
  13. 13. 13
  14. 14. 14
  15. 15. 15
  16. 16. iPPI-DB • New designed web application for querying • Web application for maintenance • New data 16
  17. 17. 17
  18. 18. 18
  19. 19. 19
  20. 20. 20
  21. 21. Future directions 21 http://ippidb.pasteur.fr/compounds/
  22. 22. Future directions • Considering the target itself • Offering better functionalities to mine information • Cross reference target and compounds even more efficiently 22
  23. 23. Acknowledgement C&P Group Alexandra Moine-Franel C3BI HUB Hervé Ménager Rachel Torchet Fabien Mareuil BIS Unit Michael Nilges Arnaud Blondel Guillaume Bouvier PF-CCB Fabrice Agou Karen Druart Bryan Brancotte Luis Checa Ruano

×