Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 9

Biodiesel market to grow at a cagr of 6.75% by 2030

Jan. 18, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Business

According to ChemAnalyst report, “Global Biodiesel Market: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Demand & Supply, Technology, End Use, Distribution Channel, Region, Competition, Trade, Customer & Price Intelligence Market Analysis, 2015-2030”, global biodiesel market demand stood at 25 Million Tonnes in 2020 and is forecast to reach 48.02 Million Tonnes by 2030, growing at a healthy CAGR of 6.75% until 2030.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(4/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career Claire Wasserman
(5/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(5/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(3.5/5)
Free
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods Amelia Pang
(4/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(0/5)
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
(4.5/5)
Free
Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable Jamie Kern Lima
(4.5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(5/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Your Turn: Careers, Kids, and Comebacks--A Working Mother's Guide Jennifer Gefsky
(0/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Make Your Moment: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want Dion Lim
(3.5/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(0/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Crypto Economy: How Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Token-Economy Are Disrupting the Financial World Aries Wang
(4.5/5)
Free
Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul Jamie Ducharme
(5/5)
Free
Twelve and a Half: Leveraging the Emotional Ingredients Necessary for Business Success Gary Vaynerchuk
(5/5)
Free
End of Bias, The: A Beginning: The Science and Practice of Overcoming Unconscious Bias Jessica Nordell
(3/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
You're Invited: The Art and Science of Cultivating Influence Jon Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
We Should All Be Millionaires: Change Your Thinking, Build Bank, and Claim Your Independence Rachel Rodgers
(5/5)
Free
Your Work from Home Life: Redefine, Reorganize and Reinvent Your Remote Work (Tips for Building a Home-Based Working Career) M.J. Fievre
(3.5/5)
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Findaway
(3.5/5)
Free
Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America Alec MacGillis
(4.5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
The Way We Work: On the Job in Hollywood Bruce Ferber
(4.5/5)
Free
Just Work: How to Root Out Bias, Prejudice, and Bullying to Build a Kick-Ass Culture of Inclusivity Kimberly Scott
(3.5/5)
Free
Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less Leidy Klotz
(4/5)
Free
Flex: Reinventing Work for a Smarter, Happier Life Annie Auerbach
(4.5/5)
Free
Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You): A How-To Guide from the First Family of Podcasting Justin McElroy
(5/5)
Free

Biodiesel market to grow at a cagr of 6.75% by 2030

  1. 1. Biodiesel Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis and Forecast 2030 According to ChemAnalyst report, “Global Biodiesel Market: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Demand & Supply, Technology, End Use, Distribution Channel, Region, Competition, Trade, Customer & Price Intelligence Market Analysis, 2015-2030”, global biodiesel market demand stood at 25 Million Tonnes in 2020 and is forecast to reach 48.02 Million Tonnes by 2030, growing at a healthy CAGR of 6.75% until 2030. Lesser greenhouse gas emissions associated with biodiesel along with its biodegradable nature and the growing need for replacing fossil fuel with renewable fuel is projected to drive the demand of biodiesel for the forecast period. Moreover, increasing population and subsequent urbanization is also a propelling factor supporting demand growth of biodiesel during the forecast period. Additionally, government support for replacement of fossil fuels with biofuels which have lesser greenhouse emissions is another factor fueling demand growth for biodiesel. Lower performance as compared to fossil fuel and corrosion related problems are expected to hinder demand growth during the forecast period. Biodiesel is a type of fuel made from bio-based resources such as vegetable oil and animal fat. It is renewable in nature with lesser carbon footprint. It can be used in existing diesel engines without modification. Biodiesel is produced via transesterification whereby glycerin is separated from animal fat or vegetable oil leaving behind methyl esters and glycerin. Its major application areas are fuel and
  2. 2. power generation. It is blended with diesel and then used in vehicles. Governments globally have set various blending targets to lower the dependence on oil imports and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Various automotive companies are incentivizing the usage of biofuel by giving extended warranty. Indian government has set targets of 5% blending by 2022 and United States department of defense has ordered that most of its road fleet would use blended fuels. Read Full Report Here: https://www.chemanalyst.com/industry- report/biodiesel-market-570 Biodiesel is basically processed vegetable oil or animal fat. It has applications in automotive and power generation as fuel. Stronger government support for replacement of fossil fuels with biofuel is propelling the demand of biodiesel. Due to the abundance of raw material and increasing demand from both the automotive and power generation segment, it is expected that the cost of biodiesel might come down during the forecast period. This is also another factor supporting demand rise for biodiesel and its usage in automotive and power generation. Growing demand for electric vehicles might also act as a constraint for demand growth during the forecast period. Biodiesel are related to vegetable oil and animal fat. Hence, the price is directly linked to the fluctuations in the prices of vegetable oil and animal fat. In the first half of FY20 sudden outbreak of novel coronavirus followed by fall in in the demand of automotive rendered a major downfall in the global biodiesel, hence the prices remained low for biodiesel during the coronavirus pandemic. Demand has picked up in the recent quarters and is projected to grow due to increasing demand from Asia Pacific and North America. Regionally, Europe dominates the Global biodiesel market and holds the largest market share in FY20. Asia’s biodiesel market is anticipated to grow in the economies like China due to increasing demand of automotive and power generation.
  3. 3. Request Sample: https://www.chemanalyst.com/ChemAnalyst/RequestForm Major Players: • Australian Renewable Fuels Limited, • Arizona Biodiesel, • Amereco Biofuels Corp., • Cosan, • Coskata, • Sapphire Energy, • Renewable Energy Group, • Ag Environmental Products, • Louis Dreyfus Corp. “Being linked to the automotive industry, the global biodiesel industry has shown a robust growth alongside growing population and changing consumer preference towards environment friendly materials. Regionwide, Europe holds the major share of global biodiesel demand due to early adoption and greater government support for replacement of fossil fuel with biofuel. In Asia Pacific, China serves as the key growth region with sufficiently installed capacities for biodiesel. With new competitors emerging across the Asia Pacific biodiesel market, players anticipate that there will be sufficient supply demand gaps in future. At this, it is extremely important to keep an eye which region will grab the biggest market share in the upcoming years.” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm promoting ChemAnalyst. Report Scope: In this report, global biodiesel market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
  4. 4. Attribute Details Market size volume in 2020 25 million tons Growth Rate CAGR of 6.75% from 2021 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2020 Historic Data 2015 – 2019 Forecast period 2022 – 2030 Quantitative units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2030 Report coverage Revenue forecast, demand & supply, competitive analysis, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered By Application (Fuel and Power Generation) By product Type (Vegetable Oil, Animal Fat) By Sales Channel (Direct/Institutional Sales, Indirect Sales) Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; South America; Middle East & Africa Country scope United States; Mexico; Canada; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Taiwan; Singapore; Germany; Belgium; France; United Kingdom; Spain; Italy; Sweden; Austria; Saudi Arabia; Iran; South Africa; Brazil; Argentina Key companies profiled Australian Renewable Fuels Limited, Arizona Biodiesel, Ameresco Biofuels Corp., Cosan, Coskata, Sapphire Energy, Renewable Energy Group, Ag Environmental Products, Louis Dreyfus Corp. Customization scope Free report customization with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope. Pricing and purchase options Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Explore purchase options
  5. 5. Table of Content 1. Global Biodiesel Market Outlook, 2015-2030 1.1. Capacity, By Volume 1.1.1.By Company 1.2. Production, By Volume 1.2.1.By Company 1.3. Operating Efficiency 1.3.1.By Company 2. Global Biodiesel Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume 2.1. By Application 2.2. By Type 2.3. By Region 2.4. By Company 3. North America Biodiesel Market Outlook, 2015-2030 3.1. Capacity, By Volume 3.1.1.By Country 3.2. Production 3.2.1.By Country 3.3. Operating Efficiency 3.3.1.By Country
  6. 6. 4. North America Biodiesel Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume 4.1. By Application 4.2. By Type 4.3. By Country 4.4. United States Biodiesel Market Outlook, 2015-2030 4.4.1.Capacity, By Volume 4.4.1.1. By Company 4.4.1.2. By Location 4.4.2.Production 4.4.2.1. By Company 4.4.3.Operating Efficiency 4.4.3.1. By Company 4.4.4. United States Biodiesel Demand-Supply Scenario, 2015-2030, By Volume 4.4.4.1. Demand 4.4.4.2. Supply 4.4.4.3. Gap 4.4.5. United States Biodiesel Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume 4.4.5.1. By Application 4.4.5.2. By Type 4.4.5.3. By Company Share (At least top 3 companies’ market share) 4.4.5.4. By Region
  7. 7. 4.4.5.5. By Sales Channel 4.5. Mexico Biodiesel Market Outlook, 2015-2030 4.5.1.Capacity, By Volume 4.5.1.1. By Company 4.5.1.2. By Location 4.5.2.Production 4.5.2.1. By Company 4.5.3.Operating Efficiency 4.5.3.1. By Company 4.5.4. Mexico Biodiesel Demand-Supply Scenario, 2015-2030, By Volume 4.5.4.1. Demand 4.5.4.2. Supply 4.5.4.3. Gap 4.5.5. Mexico Biodiesel Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume 4.5.5.1. By Application 4.5.5.2. By Type 4.5.5.3. By Company Share (At least top 3 companies’ market share) 4.5.5.4. By Region 4.5.5.5. By Sales Channel 4.6. Canada Biodiesel Market Outlook, 2015-2030 4.6.1.Capacity, By Volume
  8. 8. 4.6.1.1. By Company 4.6.1.2. By Location 4.6.2.Production 4.6.2.1. By Company 4.6.3.Operating Efficiency 4.6.3.1. By Company 4.6.4. Canada Biodiesel Demand-Supply Scenario, 2015-2030, By Volume 4.6.4.1. Demand 4.6.4.2. Supply 4.6.4.3. Gap 4.6.5. Canada Biodiesel Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume 4.6.5.1. By Application 4.6.5.2. By Type 4.6.5.3. By Company Share (At least top 3 companies’ market share) 4.6.5.4. By Region 4.6.5.5. By Sales Channel 5. Asia Pacific Biodiesel Market Outlook, 2015-2030 5.1. Capacity, By Volume 5.1.1.By Country 5.2. Production 5.2.1.By Country
  9. 9. 5.3. Operating Efficiency 5.3.1.By Country Read Full ToC Here: https://www.chemanalyst.com/industry-report/biodiesel- market-570 About Us ChemAnalyst is a ‘one stop’ digital platform that offers comprehensive market intelligence data and in-depth analysis of the Indian chemical and petrochemical industry. ChemAnalyst’s team of 100+ analysts are engaged in tracking chemical prices daily, production capacity, demand and supply outlook, manufacturing plant locations, foreign trade data and news/deals for more than 400 major chemicals produced in India. ChemAnalyst is promoted by TechSci Research which is an award winning research based management consulting firm providing market research and advisory solutions to the customers worldwide, spanning a range of industries including Chemicals & Material, Automotive, Consumer & Retail, ICT, Energy & Power, Aerospace & Defense, Water and Waste Management, BFSI and more. Contact Us: Nilesh Vishwakarma B-44 Sector-57 Noida, National Capital Region Tel: 0120-4523948 Mob: +91-8882336899 Email: sales@chemanalyst.com Website: https://www.chemanalyst.com/

×