Rotisserie Pork Roast, Super juicy on the inside and caramelized yumminess on the outside!
Won Tons
Fried Pickles!
Salomon
Stromboli
Burger Night!
French fries
4 minute Grilled Cheese, Kid-obsessed Chicken tenders & homemade onion rings
10 minute cinnamon apples; soooo delicious!
Air Fried Steak with veggies cooking on the drip pan!
10 min Cookie Bars made in the freezer storage container in my air fryer!
Rotisserie Chicken!
Kid-obsessed chicken tenders! Soak your tenders overnight in pickle juice and they will taste just like Chik fil A’s!
Recipes made with my Deluxe Air Fryer
Recipes made with my Deluxe Air Fryer

www.pamperedchef.biz/holub

Published in: Food
Recipes made with my Deluxe Air Fryer

