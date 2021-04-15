✔[PDF]⚡ Hockey 50 Tips From Intelligent Players Ipad

COPY LINK TO DOWNLOAD : https://pdf.ebooklibrary.pw/B08P1CFG7V Have you ever thought about what should you perceive before receiving the ball? And what is the first thing to attend after receiving it? Have you ever noticed how intelligent players defend inside the circle? And how do they use their body to protect the ball? Have you ever felt that intelligent players are ahead of the action? Inside these pages you will find "tips" about tactical principles but also about skill acquisition. You will find tips about mental strength but also about social intelligence. There are tips about how to optimize your perception but also about how to make right decisions. The aim of this book is to provide 50 concrete and useful tips about things that most intelligent players do. The text is written by a coach but is directly addressed to you, players: the real protagonists of this game. 8220;Intelligent players are those who accelerate games while always choosing the appropriate technique to solve every context in the best possible way. And by doing that, they make their teammates better. 8221;Max Caldas Netherlands Men 8217Read National Team Coach"I rate intelligent players by the simplicity in how they dictate the ritme of the game. The seemingly easist of touches, passes and fakes is what creates space for teammates or themselves. They are the masters of space. The most of those qualities are undervalued in modern hockey. Those players always have a plan in mind before receiving the ball. The positioning, body position and first touch are crucial to create that opening.Arthur Van DorenBelgium International - FIH Player of the Year