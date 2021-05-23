Research Boards Second Draft

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Art Deco 1920
Overview  First appeared in France after WW1, at an art exhibition set up by the society of decorative artists in 1925  ...
Overview  The use of Triangles and rectangles is extremely popular  Use of layered Motifs  Machine like and metallic  ...
Locations: Macbeth to 1920s America Scottish Mountains Battlefield Valley Mountain Pass Inverness The Chapel Village Squar...
Ministry of State – 1920s New York - New York City - Central Perk - Ministry of State NYC - Lobby/Central Hall - Bedroom i...
Mining Town - Bannack Montana - Bannock, Montana - The Chapel - Village Square - Macbeths Bedroom (Mayor Townhouse) - Pavi...
Irving Trust Company (1931), 1 Wall Street, New York Bioshock Model Hannah Lee Sherman dressed in a Chanel coat, brimless ...
DEPARTMENT OF MAGICAL LAW ENFORCEMENT, Ministry of Magic courtrooms, Order of the Phoenix NOTE LIGHTING AND SCALE Detail o...
The Grand Lobby of The Paramount Art Deco Vector shapes
Sketches
Sketches
Storyboards
New Sketches Art Deco Vector shapes
Rough Model
Model Notes - Not extravagant enough - Need more dynamic levels - Fix the scale, make it bigger?
Ministry of State: Central Hall Central Hall, Houses of Parliment Houses of Parliament Floor Plan Galeries Lafayette, Pari...
Art Deco Research Board The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, Las Vegas Empire State Interior Famous jazz music night ...
Cubism: Pablo Picasso Pablo Picasso and Georges Braque started this movement, when they began to analyse and reduce object...
Artists: René Jules Lalique: A driving force of Art Deco, a maker of jewellery and vases Oranges, vase, designed by René J...
Bizarre (details), plate, designed by Clarice Cliff, manufactured by Newport Pottery Co. Ltd, 1928, UK. Museum no. C.75- 1...
Media Great Gatsby 2013 Metropolis 1927 Bioshock 2007 Fantastic Beasts 2016
Fantastic Beasts 2016
Great Gatsby 2013
Lifestyle: Times Square illuminated during the 1920s New York City prohibition agents dumping liquor into the gutter New Y...
JAZZ, SPEAKEASIES, AND EXUBERANCE: A LOOK BACK AT THE REAL ROARING '20S The interior of Zellie, the famous Paris cabaret, ...
Women in Chicago being arrested for wearing one piece bathing suits without the required leg coverings Women entertainers ...
Architecture: Chanin Building NYC, Sloan & Robertson, 1929 Detail of base frieze https://www.thecityreview.com/42nd/chanin...
Architecture: Chrysler Building NYC, William Van Alen, 1928 https://www.thecityreview.com/42nd/chanin.html Art Deco Style ...
Interiors: Palau de la Musica Catalana, Barcelona. Spain. Interior. Art deco, Passengers dance on the Saturnia ship
Finishes Door surround, designed by Raymond Hood and Stanley Gordon Jeeves, made by Birmingham Guild of Handicraft, 1928, ...
Furniture Dressing table, designed by Emile Jacques Ruhlmann, 1919 – 23, Paris, France Desk, designed by Sir Edward Brantw...
Furniture Clock, B.E. Co, about 1935, China. Museum no. FE.565:1&2-2007. © Victoria and Albert Museum, London Table lamp, ...
Fashion Hat, made by Kilpin Ltd, about 1925, London, England Evening dress, designed by Jeanne Lanvin, 1935, Paris, France...
Research Boards Second Draft
Research Boards Second Draft
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Design
38 views
May. 23, 2021

Research Boards Second Draft

Research Boards Second Draft

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Research Boards Second Draft

  1. 1. Art Deco 1920
  2. 2. Overview  First appeared in France after WW1, at an art exhibition set up by the society of decorative artists in 1925  Successor to the Art Nouveau style, popular between 1890s-1910, and focused more on natural forms, plants and flowers  Influenced the design of buildings, furniture, clothing, graphics and jewellery  Characterised by bold geometric shapes, rare and expensive materials and bright colours  Came about during the Post War Era, which represented a loss of innocence and rapid advancement in technology, as technology developed from the war, was being used for commercial use instead  The trend spread quickly over Europe, and was popular in the US amongst the wealthy and middle class  Merging Ancient and Futuristic styles: Advanced for the time, but has many characteristics of Ancient art and Architecture (hieroglyphs, runes etc.)
  3. 3. Overview  The use of Triangles and rectangles is extremely popular  Use of layered Motifs  Machine like and metallic  Ascending and descending rectangles  Embellishments similar to Ancient Egyptian headdress and lots of patterns similar to what's on Greek Pottery  Colour scheme: Ancient Greek Art/Pottery  Tiny details are important  Grandeur and sophisticated but futuristic  Fully developed in late 1920s, survived the Great Depression and was at its peak in the 1930s  Three main influences: Cubism,
  4. 4. Locations: Macbeth to 1920s America Scottish Mountains Battlefield Valley Mountain Pass Inverness The Chapel Village Square Macbeths Bedchamber Pavillion Corral King Duncans Tent Feast Tent Lake Dunsinane Beach Dunsinane Castle Nave Bedchamber Banquet Hall Great Hall Woods English Border Hadrian's Wall Countryside Death Valley Battlefield Valley Mountain Pass Long Island? Small town (Fashionable) The Church Village Square Macbeths Bedroom (Big House) Pavillion Street with cars? King Duncans summer house Town Hall Lake Ronkonkoma New York City Central Perk Ministry for New York State Government Lobby Bedroom in private quarters Dining hall Function room Alleys ? ? Death Valley Battlefield Valley Mountain Pass Bannack, Montana (Ghost Town) The Chapel Village Square Macbeths Bedroom (Mayor Townhouse) Pavillion Corral/stables King Duncans guest house Town Hall Grasshopper Creek New York City Central Perk Ministry for New York State Government Lobby Bedroom in private quarters Dining hall Function room Alleys ? ?
  5. 5. Ministry of State – 1920s New York - New York City - Central Perk - Ministry of State NYC - Lobby/Central Hall - Bedroom in private penthouse - Dining hall - Function room - NY Alleyways Dunsinane Beach Dunsinane Castle Nave Bedchamber Banquet Hall Great Hall Woods Jazz show girls at the $7,000,000 home of the Senator William A. Clark, on Fifth Avenue. 1927 Model Hannah Lee Sherman dressed in a Chanel coat, brimless hat, fox stole, suede bag, and snakeskin shoes is helped out of a car on Park Avenue. Dunsinane Castle in 1920s America – Ministry of State NYC A speakeasy cellar ,circa 1920 Central Hall, Houses of Parliment New York State Capitol Irving Trust Company (1931), 1 Wall Street, New York DEPARTMENT OF MAGICAL LAW ENFORCEMENT, Ministry of Magic courtrooms, Order of the Phoenix,NOTE LIGHTING AND SCALE Empire State Interior 1920a offices wall street Bioshock
  6. 6. Mining Town - Bannack Montana - Bannock, Montana - The Chapel - Village Square - Macbeths Bedroom (Mayor Townhouse) - Pavillion - Corral/stables - King Duncans guest house - Town Hall - Grasshopper Creek Inverness The Chapel Village Square Macbeths Bedchamber Pavillion Corral King Duncans Tent Feast Tent Lake An old, small town in Montana, USA . It was used for mining from 1862, and was finally left as a complete Ghost Town in the 1970s. It was a major mining spot for Gold as it had some of the purest forms, 99 to 99.5% pure, but surrounding areas were only up to 95% pure. Most of the buildings were built bewteen 1860 and 1900, and mostly built from logs, and decorative false fronts. To celebrate and reboot the town, every year for two days an event is held called “Bannack Days”, where people go to re-enact the lives of miners during the Gold Rush. Assay Office, where miners would take their gold to be analysed The Gallows, constructed by Sherif Henry Plummer, who also turned out to be a murder. He was hung to death on his own Gallows Hotel Meade, the first Legislative Session was held here, and it was built as Beaverheads first County Courthouse Bank Exchange Saloon, burned down in 1898 Bannack Masons Lodge and School Bannack Village Inverness in 1920s America – Macbeths Home Town
  7. 7. Irving Trust Company (1931), 1 Wall Street, New York Bioshock Model Hannah Lee Sherman dressed in a Chanel coat, brimless hat, fox stole, suede bag, and snakeskin shoes is helped out of a car on Park Avenue. Empire State Interior DEPARTMENT OF MAGICAL LAW ENFORCEMENT, Ministry of Magic courtrooms, Order of the Phoenix, NOTE LIGHTING AND SCALE DEPARTMENT OF MAGICAL LAW ENFORCEMENT, Ministry of Magic courtrooms, Deathly Hallows Saint Paul City Hall and Ramsey County Courthouse 1920a offices wall street Bioshock Saint Paul City Hall and Ramsey County Courthouse
  8. 8. DEPARTMENT OF MAGICAL LAW ENFORCEMENT, Ministry of Magic courtrooms, Order of the Phoenix NOTE LIGHTING AND SCALE Detail of base frieze, Chanin Building Art Deco Style Columns Wall graphic DEPARTMENT OF MAGICAL LAW ENFORCEMENT, Ministry of Magic courtrooms, Deathly Hallows Bioshock Bioshock
  9. 9. The Grand Lobby of The Paramount Art Deco Vector shapes
  10. 10. Sketches
  11. 11. Sketches
  12. 12. Storyboards
  13. 13. New Sketches Art Deco Vector shapes
  14. 14. Rough Model
  15. 15. Model Notes - Not extravagant enough - Need more dynamic levels - Fix the scale, make it bigger?
  16. 16. Ministry of State: Central Hall Central Hall, Houses of Parliment Houses of Parliament Floor Plan Galeries Lafayette, Paris by BIG
  17. 17. Art Deco Research Board The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, Las Vegas Empire State Interior Famous jazz music night club located in Harlem, New York City Art Deco type illustration. From The Illustrated London News, Christmas Number, 1933. Vintage Art Deco red and black design of a 1920s woman clinging to her boyfriend; lithograph, 1928. Fantastic Beasts Great Gatsby Great Gatsby Audrey Leightage Vintage Collection
  18. 18. Cubism: Pablo Picasso Pablo Picasso and Georges Braque started this movement, when they began to analyse and reduce objects to their simple geometric shapes, created abstract forms. Main Features include: Clean lines, Geometric shapes and Exaggerated/muted colours King Tutankhamun An Egyptian Pharaoh from 1300BC. His untouched tomb was discovered by an Archaeologist in 1922, something the world had never seen before. This created a trend in Egyptian styling, influencing Architecture, furniture, jewellery etc. It was at its peak from 1925. Main Features include: Sunbursts, horizontal lines, Ziggurat/pyramid roofs, a use of ‘threes’ Rise of The Automobile & Technology During the 1920s, cars replaced horses as the preferred mode of transportation. Dirt streets were being replaced by paved roads and gas stations. Automobiles heavily influenced the Chrysler building with its use of metal and chrome and gargoyles similar to those on the front of cars. Art Deco diners were heavily influenced too. Main Features include: Rounded Corners, aerodynamic/streamlined form, metal or chrome
  19. 19. Artists: René Jules Lalique: A driving force of Art Deco, a maker of jewellery and vases Oranges, vase, designed by René Jules Lalique, made by Lalique glassworks, 1926, France. Museum no. CIRC.377-1970. © Victoria and Albert Museum, London Bacchantes, vase, designed by René Jules Lalique, manufactured by Lalique glassworks, 1927, France. Museum no. CIRC.379-1970. © Victoria and Albert Museum, London Blackbirds and grapes (details), panel, designed by René Jules Lalique, made by Lalique glassworks, 1928, France. Museum no. C.53-1978. © Victoria and Albert Museum, London
  20. 20. Bizarre (details), plate, designed by Clarice Cliff, manufactured by Newport Pottery Co. Ltd, 1928, UK. Museum no. C.75- 1976. © Victoria and Albert Museum, London Crocus, cream jug, designed by Clarice Cliff, manufactured by Newport Pottery Co. Ltd, 1928, UK. Museum no. CIRC.674-1975. © Victoria and Albert Museum, London Inspiration Caprice, plate, designed by Clarice Cliff, manufactured by Newport Pottery Co. Ltd, 1929 – 31, UK. Museum no. C.71-1976. © Victoria and Albert Museum, London Sunray (front and back), vase, designed by Clarice Cliff, manufactured by Newport Pottery Co. Ltd, 1929, UK. Museum no. C.74-1976. © Victoria and Albert Museum, London Conical, coffee cup and saucer, designed by Clarice Cliff, manufactured by Newport Pottery Co. Ltd, 1929 – 31, UK. Museum no. C.173&A- 1977. © Victoria and Albert Museum, London Artists; Clarice Cliff: A famous ceramicist from the UK, known for her colour-rich designs, and influence from The Art Deco movement
  21. 21. Media Great Gatsby 2013 Metropolis 1927 Bioshock 2007 Fantastic Beasts 2016
  22. 22. Fantastic Beasts 2016
  23. 23. Great Gatsby 2013
  24. 24. Lifestyle: Times Square illuminated during the 1920s New York City prohibition agents dumping liquor into the gutter New York Yankees win their first World Series championship in 1923 Santa Claus rides a float at the 1925 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade A worker bolts beams during Empire State Building construction; the Chrysler Building is seen in the background A speakeasy cellar ,circa 1920 Women wave American flags to celebrate the ratification of the 19th Amendment
  25. 25. JAZZ, SPEAKEASIES, AND EXUBERANCE: A LOOK BACK AT THE REAL ROARING '20S The interior of Zellie, the famous Paris cabaret, 1929 A dressing room full of chorus girls between scenes during the filming of Broadway in 1928 Jazz Band performing on stage, 20s NYC The rich drinking and having a party, Flapper girls dancing with Jazz band Sit down dinner and Jazz performance
  26. 26. Women in Chicago being arrested for wearing one piece bathing suits without the required leg coverings Women entertainers dancing in a line at Small's Paradise Club in Harlem, 1929 Prohibition protesters parade in a car emblazoned with signs and flags calling for the repeal of the 18th Amendment, 1923 A group of patrons, many dressed as men in tuxedos and some with monocles, sit, talk, laugh, and kiss, at 'Le Monocle' a famous night club for women, Paris, 1920s A woman smiles while holding bottles of various types of alcohol, including peach brandy, port wine, gin, absinthe, and forbidden fruit A woman with a Chrysler vehicle, circa 1920s
  27. 27. Architecture: Chanin Building NYC, Sloan & Robertson, 1929 Detail of base frieze https://www.thecityreview.com/42nd/chanin.html
  28. 28. Architecture: Chrysler Building NYC, William Van Alen, 1928 https://www.thecityreview.com/42nd/chanin.html Art Deco Style noticeable at the top of the building and its interior
  29. 29. Interiors: Palau de la Musica Catalana, Barcelona. Spain. Interior. Art deco, Passengers dance on the Saturnia ship
  30. 30. Finishes Door surround, designed by Raymond Hood and Stanley Gordon Jeeves, made by Birmingham Guild of Handicraft, 1928, Birmingham, England (Detail) Frieze panel, designed by Walter Gilbert, made by Bromsgrove Guild of Applied Art, 1933, Birmingham, England Wall Panels, Chanin Building, NYC Style Art Deco. Details des ferronneries de La Poste. Architecte : Rene F. Delannoy. Rue de Lyon. Saint Quentin, Aisne, region Hauts de France, 2019
  31. 31. Furniture Dressing table, designed by Emile Jacques Ruhlmann, 1919 – 23, Paris, France Desk, designed by Sir Edward Brantwood Maufe, made by W. Rowcliffe, 1925, London, England Breakfast table made of maple, designed by Abel Faidy, 1927. office chair in beech lacquer and varnish; Paris
  32. 32. Furniture Clock, B.E. Co, about 1935, China. Museum no. FE.565:1&2-2007. © Victoria and Albert Museum, London Table lamp, designed by Poul Henningsen, made by Louis Poulsen, 1927, Copenhagen, Denmark Vogue, cup and saucer, designed by Eric Slater, manufactured by Shelley Potteries, 1930 – 31, Fenton, England Tea service, Harry George Murphy, 1933 – 1934, England. Museum no. M.6 to 6b 1985. © Victoria & Albert Museum, London Vogue, tea service, designed by Eric Slater, manufactured by Shelley Potteries, 1930, England. Museum no. C.159:1&2-2003/C.160:1&2-2003/C.161-2003. © Victoria and Albert Museum, London
  33. 33. Fashion Hat, made by Kilpin Ltd, about 1925, London, England Evening dress, designed by Jeanne Lanvin, 1935, Paris, France Hair comb, 1923 – 24, France Cigarette case, Gérard Sandoz, about 1929, France. Museum no. CIRC.329-1972. © Victoria & Albert Museum, London A woman wearing a fur coat and hat in the '20s A woman wearing a voluminous feather hat at Ascot horse race Harlem Dancer, 1925. James van der Zee/Library of Congress

×