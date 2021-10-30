Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science - [HITS], Chennai

Hindustan University is a deemed university, and it was founded in the year 2008. The MHRD authorized the university to operate as a university. The campus of the university is within Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Chennai is in Tamil Nadu. University Grants Commission recognized Hindustan University. In addition, the school received it's approval by NBA, IEE, IET, IAO, NAAC etc. Courses Hindustan University offers various courses that span multidisciplinary areas. Hindustan University offers courses only at full-time. The college offers masters, bachelors and doctoral programs. Additionally, Hindustan University has various clubs within its campus. They help students' growth. Additionally, the school offers a ragging-free and sexual harassment-free campus. This gives students more confidence and a comfortable area for students. Read more