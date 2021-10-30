Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science - [HITS], Chennai

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Hindustan University
Table of Content • About University • Important Facts and Figures • History • Ranking • Infrastructure • Courses Offered • FAQ
Hindustan University is a deemed university, which laid its foundation in 2008. The MHRD approved the university to functi...
IMPORTANT FACTS AND FIGURE Hindustan University Year of Establishment 2008 University Address Chennai, Tamil Nadu Chancell...
HISTORY Earlier in 1985, Hindustan College of Engineering came into existence. Later in 2008, the institution gained unive...
RANKING Hindustan University ARIIA 2020 Top Private Institutions A Outlook 2020 Top 50 Deemed University 31 Outlook 2020 T...
 Canteen and Fast Food Centre.  Round the clock security service  24 hrs incoming phone facility.  Counselling for des...
 Geysers are provided in all hostels.  Centralized laundry facility.  Horse Riding Facility.  Campus Clinic with Nurse...
Hindustan University offers various courses across multidisciplinary fields. Hindustan University offers courses only full...
FAQ Q. 1 Is Hindustan University a good college? Yes. Hindustan University is a good College. Q.2 When was Hindustan unive...
Oct. 30, 2021
Hindustan University is a deemed university, and it was founded in the year 2008. The MHRD authorized the university to operate as a university. The campus of the university is within Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Chennai is in Tamil Nadu. University Grants Commission recognized Hindustan University. In addition, the school received it's approval by NBA, IEE, IET, IAO, NAAC etc.
Courses
Hindustan University offers various courses that span multidisciplinary areas. Hindustan University offers courses only at full-time. The college offers masters, bachelors and doctoral programs.
Additionally, Hindustan University has various clubs within its campus. They help students' growth. Additionally, the school offers a ragging-free and sexual harassment-free campus. This gives students more confidence and a comfortable area for students.


Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science - [HITS], Chennai

  1. 1. Hindustan University ADM ISSION COURSE & FEE LATEST UPDATES
  2. 2. Table of Content • About University • Important Facts and Figures • History • Ranking • Infrastructure • Courses Offered • FAQ
  3. 3. Hindustan University is a deemed university, which laid its foundation in 2008. The MHRD approved the university to function as a university. The university has its location in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The University Grants Commission recognized Hindustan University. Moreover, the university got its approval from NBA, IEE, IET, IAO, NAAC etc. ABOUT UNIVERSITY
  4. 4. IMPORTANT FACTS AND FIGURE Hindustan University Year of Establishment 2008 University Address Chennai, Tamil Nadu Chancellor Dr. S. N. Sridhara University Type Deemed University Approved By UGC No. of courses offered 25+ Courses Admission Criteria Merit Based/ Entrance Based Degree Offered Bachelor’s, Master’s and PHD Mode of Education Full Time
  5. 5. HISTORY Earlier in 1985, Hindustan College of Engineering came into existence. Later in 2008, the institution gained university status. The vision is to promote excellence and quality in education for the next generation. Moreover, Hindustan University holds its excellence in learning, teachings, development and research across various fields. In addition, they educate the students through value-based education and set up centres to promote educational excellence. Thus, Hindustan University helps students to achieve their goals. The main goal is to have a high standard of training and teaching of individuals in the field of medical science.
  6. 6. RANKING Hindustan University ARIIA 2020 Top Private Institutions A Outlook 2020 Top 50 Deemed University 31 Outlook 2020 Top 110 Private Engineering Institutions 22 TOI 2020 Top 100 Private Engineering Institutions 11
  7. 7.  Canteen and Fast Food Centre.  Round the clock security service  24 hrs incoming phone facility.  Counselling for deserving students.  Faculty interaction for clearing doubts of students.  Generator facility  Sports & Games (Including Yoga, Gymnasium, Mind and Body alignment training).  Transport facility available for off-campus students.  The library opens on all days.  Dance & Music Club.  Preventive maintenance.  Stationery shops. INFRASTRUCTURE
  8. 8.  Geysers are provided in all hostels.  Centralized laundry facility.  Horse Riding Facility.  Campus Clinic with Nurse and Doctors ( including Lady Doctor).  Stationary Shops & Xeroxing facility.  Banking Facility.  FreeCycle Riding Facility.  24 HRS CCTV Surveillance.  Guesthouse facilities  Departmental Stores INFRASTRUCTURE
  9. 9. Hindustan University offers various courses across multidisciplinary fields. Hindustan University offers courses only full time. For instance, the university offers courses in bachelors, masters and doctorate courses. Hence, several schools are offering different courses. Specifically 1. Aeronautical 2. Building 3. Computing 4. Electrical 5. Management 6. Mechanical 7. Planning, Architecture, Design and Excellence 8. Science & Humanities COURSES OFFERED
  10. 10. FAQ Q. 1 Is Hindustan University a good college? Yes. Hindustan University is a good College. Q.2 When was Hindustan university established? Earlier in 1985, Hindustan College of Engineering came into existence. Later in 2008, the institution gained university status. Q.3 How is Hindustan university's hostel? Hindustan University has separate hostels for both men and women on the campus. Hindustan University campus provides comfortable hostels and a homely environment. Choices of beds are available depending on the students' needs.
Hindustan University is a deemed university, and it was founded in the year 2008. The MHRD authorized the university to operate as a university. The campus of the university is within Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Chennai is in Tamil Nadu. University Grants Commission recognized Hindustan University. In addition, the school received it's approval by NBA, IEE, IET, IAO, NAAC etc. Courses Hindustan University offers various courses that span multidisciplinary areas. Hindustan University offers courses only at full-time. The college offers masters, bachelors and doctoral programs. Additionally, Hindustan University has various clubs within its campus. They help students' growth. Additionally, the school offers a ragging-free and sexual harassment-free campus. This gives students more confidence and a comfortable area for students. Read more

