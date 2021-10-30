Gandhigram Rural Institute is a recognized university that was founded in the year 1976. The MHRD authorized the institution to be an institution of higher learning. The university is located at Gandhigram, Tamil Nadu. It is the University Grants Commission recognized the Gandhigram Rural Institute. In addition, the institution received it's approval by NIRF, ARIIA, AISHE, NAAC etc. Gandhigram Rural Institute offers various courses in multiple disciplines. Gandhigram Rural Institute offers courses that are only full time. The college offers masters, bachelors and doctoral courses. Additionally, Gandhigram Rural Institute has numerous clubs on campus.Read more https://www.cheggindia.com/university/gandhigram-rural-institute-gri-gandhigram-10692/