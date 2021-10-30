Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Gandhigram Rural Institute ADM ISSION COURSE & FEE LATEST UPDATES
Table of Content • About University • Important Facts and Figures • History • Ranking • Infrastructure • Courses Offered •...
Gandhigram Rural Institute is a deemed university, which laid its foundation in 1976. The MHRD approved the university to ...
IMPORTANT FACTS AND FIGURE Gandhigram Rural Institute Year of Establishment 1976 University Address Gandhigram, Tamil Nadu...
Earlier in 1976, Gandhigram Rural Institute came into existence. The vision is to promote a classless and casteless societ...
RANKING Gandhigram Rural Institute Outlook 2020 Top 50 Deemed Universities 29 NIRF 2019 University 75 NIRF 2020 University...
 Sports, Gym  Auditorium  Library  Computer Lab  Canteen  Medical  Wi-Fi/internet INFRASTRUCTURE
Gandhigram Rural Institute offers various courses across multidisciplinary fields. Gandhigram Rural Institute offers cours...
FAQ Q. 1 Is Gandhigram university good? Yes, Gandhigram Rural Institute is good. Q.2 Is Gandhigram University UGC approved...
BOOST EARNINGS AND MARCH AHEAD ON YOUR CAREER Become a Subject Expert withCHEGG SIGN UP NOW
Thank You
You’ve finished this document.
Download and read it offline.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Next
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Next
Download to read offline and view in fullscreen.
Education
Oct. 30, 2021
5 views

0 Likes

Share

Gandhigram Rural Institute - [GRI], Gandhigram

Download to read offline

Education
Oct. 30, 2021
5 views



Gandhigram Rural Institute is a recognized university that was founded in the year 1976. The MHRD authorized the institution to be an institution of higher learning. The university is located at Gandhigram, Tamil Nadu. It is the University Grants Commission recognized the Gandhigram Rural Institute. In addition, the institution received it's approval by NIRF, ARIIA, AISHE, NAAC etc.
Gandhigram Rural Institute offers various courses in multiple disciplines. Gandhigram Rural Institute offers courses that are only full time. The college offers masters, bachelors and doctoral courses. Additionally, Gandhigram Rural Institute has numerous clubs on campus.Read more



https://www.cheggindia.com/university/gandhigram-rural-institute-gri-gandhigram-10692/

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(4/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(5/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped and How We Get Out Amanda Ripley
(5/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(4.5/5)
Free
Rude: Stop Being Nice and Start Being Bold Rebecca Reid
(3/5)
Free
Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change Maggie Smith
(4/5)
Free
Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age Sanjay Gupta
(4.5/5)
Free
Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life Christie Tate
(4/5)
Free
Average Expectations: Lessons in Lowering the Bar Shep Rose
(3/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
Everything Is F*cked: A Book About Hope Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day Jay Shetty
(4/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
10 Rules for Resilience: Mental Toughness for Families Joe De Sena
(0/5)
Free
Impact Players: How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger, and Multiply Your Impact Liz Wiseman
(0/5)
Free
Misfits: A Personal Manifesto Michaela Coel
(4.5/5)
Free
The Design Thinking Mindset: How to Access the Power of Innovation Darin Eich
(5/5)
Free
Minimal Finance: Forging Your Own Path to Financial Freedom Sam Dixon Brown
(3.5/5)
Free
Sex From Scratch: Making Your Own Relationship Rules Sarah Mirk
(4/5)
Free
Feeding the Soul (Because It's My Business): Finding Our Way to Joy, Love, and Freedom Tabitha Brown
(5/5)
Free
Bloom Forward: Healing from Trauma Emmy Marie
(3.5/5)
Free
Power, for All: How It Really Works and Why It's Everyone's Business Julie Battilana
(4.5/5)
Free
The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times Jane Goodall
(5/5)
Free
The Pillars of Self-Love D'Yonna Riley
(4.5/5)
Free
Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals Oliver Burkeman
(5/5)
Free
What Happened to You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing Oprah Winfrey
(5/5)
Free
Influence, New and Expanded: The Psychology of Persuasion Robert B. Cialdini
(4.5/5)
Free
Making Sense of Anxiety and Stress: A Comprehensive Stress Management Toolkit Saarim Aslam
(4.5/5)
Free
Winning: The Unforgiving Race to Greatness Tim S. Grover
(5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Gandhigram Rural Institute - [GRI], Gandhigram

  1. 1. Gandhigram Rural Institute ADM ISSION COURSE & FEE LATEST UPDATES
  2. 2. Table of Content • About University • Important Facts and Figures • History • Ranking • Infrastructure • Courses Offered • FAQ
  3. 3. Gandhigram Rural Institute is a deemed university, which laid its foundation in 1976. The MHRD approved the university to function as a university. The university has its location in Gandhigram, Tamil Nadu. The University Grants Commission recognized the Gandhigram Rural Institute. Moreover, the university got its approval from NIRF, ARIIA, AISHE, NAAC etc. ABOUT UNIVERSITY
  4. 4. IMPORTANT FACTS AND FIGURE Gandhigram Rural Institute Year of Establishment 1976 University Address Gandhigram, Tamil Nadu Chancellor Dr.S. Madheswaran University Type Deemed University Approved By UGC No. of courses offered 20+ Courses Admission Criteria Entrance Based Degree Offered Bachelor’s, Master’s and PHD Mode of Education Full Time
  5. 5. Earlier in 1976, Gandhigram Rural Institute came into existence. The vision is to promote a classless and casteless society through research, instruction and extension. Moreover, Gandhigram Rural Institute holds its excellence in learning, teachings, development and research across various fields. In addition, they educate the students through value-based education and set up centres to promote educational excellence. And, the mission of the institution is to provide the knowledge to support the rural sector for a self-reliant, self-sufficient and self-governed society. Thus, Gandhigram Rural Institute helps students to achieve their goals. HISTORY
  6. 6. RANKING Gandhigram Rural Institute Outlook 2020 Top 50 Deemed Universities 29 NIRF 2019 University 75 NIRF 2020 University 91
  7. 7.  Sports, Gym  Auditorium  Library  Computer Lab  Canteen  Medical  Wi-Fi/internet INFRASTRUCTURE
  8. 8. Gandhigram Rural Institute offers various courses across multidisciplinary fields. Gandhigram Rural Institute offers courses only full time. For instance, the university offers courses in bachelors, masters and doctorate courses. Hence, several schools are offering different courses. Specifically 1. Tamil, Indian Languages and Rural Arts 2. English and Foreign Languages 3. Health Sciences and Rural Development 4. Social Sciences 5. Management Studies 6. Sciences 7. Computer Science & Technologies 8. Agriculture and Animal Sciences 9. DDU-KAUSHAL KENDRA COURSES OFFERED
  9. 9. FAQ Q. 1 Is Gandhigram university good? Yes, Gandhigram Rural Institute is good. Q.2 Is Gandhigram University UGC approved? The University Grants Commission recognized the Gandhigram Rural Institute. Q.3 When was Gandhigram university established? Earlier in 1976, Gandhigram Rural Institute came into existence. Q.4 How is gandhigram university's hostel? Gandhigram Rural Institute has separate hostels for both men and women on the campus. Also, the university campus provides comfortable hostels and a homely environment. All the hostels are easily reachable with the classrooms, sports and academic areas. Also, the hostel has facilities such as 24 hours water supply, cupboards, study lamps, water supply, internet facilities etc.
  10. 10. BOOST EARNINGS AND MARCH AHEAD ON YOUR CAREER Become a Subject Expert withCHEGG SIGN UP NOW
  11. 11. Thank You

Gandhigram Rural Institute is a recognized university that was founded in the year 1976. The MHRD authorized the institution to be an institution of higher learning. The university is located at Gandhigram, Tamil Nadu. It is the University Grants Commission recognized the Gandhigram Rural Institute. In addition, the institution received it's approval by NIRF, ARIIA, AISHE, NAAC etc. Gandhigram Rural Institute offers various courses in multiple disciplines. Gandhigram Rural Institute offers courses that are only full time. The college offers masters, bachelors and doctoral courses. Additionally, Gandhigram Rural Institute has numerous clubs on campus.Read more https://www.cheggindia.com/university/gandhigram-rural-institute-gri-gandhigram-10692/

Views

Total views

5

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×