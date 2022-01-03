Successfully reported this slideshow.
Plagiarism is an act of dishonesty. Many organisations are already facing the challenges of content that are not original....
The pandemic has given rise to the mode of learning. This new normal has given a set of challenges for learners and evalua...
It is high time to curb this academic dishonesty. Students are getting multiple-choice to choose the shortcut and about th...
Be in a professional or academic field it is extremely necessary to produce original work. This can be done with the help ...
You can try the Indian initiative of Check For Plag (CFP), best anti plagiarism software which is free and secured. Any no...
Original Source: https://bit.ly/3dJ04jR
Plagiarism as a Threat in Education
Plagiarism as a Threat in Education
Online education in India is suffering from plagiarism menace. However, we can easily combat this problem by using Check for Plag, the Best Anti Plagiarism Software in India. Many academic institutions and corporate houses are using the software. If you need any query, then you can contact on 9818626125. For more information, you can visit: https://check-for-plag.mystrikingly.com/blog/online-education-and-plagiarism-threat

Plagiarism as a Threat in Education

  1. 1. Plagiarism is an act of dishonesty. Many organisations are already facing the challenges of content that are not original. The era of online education has fuelled this. It is high time to make the young learners realise the value of their creation. Original content is their potential that needs to be evaluated for their good.
  2. 2. The pandemic has given rise to the mode of learning. This new normal has given a set of challenges for learners and evaluators both. Students are exposed to multiple resources that restrict their creative thinking and their potential remains unexplored. The educators and supervisors can’t keep a watch on students during the examination. This leniency is the unwelcomed guest of the onlineplatform. It is a threat to academic integrity.
  3. 3. It is high time to curb this academic dishonesty. Students are getting multiple-choice to choose the shortcut and about the academic proficiency. There are reasons behind such actions such as peer pressure, family expectations, lack of guidance and short cut to good grades. They opt for copy and paste when there are deadlines for assignments. It has to be noticed that these are not all deliberate actions. Top colleges and universities entertain good scorers only. To fulfilsuch needs students fall prey to plagiarism. The need of the hour is to make them realise the downside of plagiarism.
  4. 4. Be in a professional or academic field it is extremely necessary to produce original work. This can be done with the help of technology. The educators can make use of the best plagiarism checker India. This discourages text manipulation and encourages original work. This software tool empowers educators in grading and evaluating students papers and assignments. This is the best way of incorporating healthy practices that kick start the foundation of academic integrity and professional supremacy.
  5. 5. You can try the Indian initiative of Check For Plag (CFP), best anti plagiarism software which is free and secured. Any novice can use it without any prior technical knowledge. It supports multiple file formats and researchers are on a positive note about it. Use it and contribute to making healthy academic practices.
  Original Source: https://bit.ly/3dJ04jR

Online education in India is suffering from plagiarism menace. However, we can easily combat this problem by using Check for Plag, the Best Anti Plagiarism Software in India. Many academic institutions and corporate houses are using the software. If you need any query, then you can contact on 9818626125. For more information, you can visit: https://check-for-plag.mystrikingly.com/blog/online-education-and-plagiarism-threat

