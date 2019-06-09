Carlos chavez fisiología del sistema nervioso

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD ESPECIALIZADA DE LAS AMÉRICAS DEPARTAMENTO DE CIENCIAS MÉDICAS Y DE LA ENFERMERÍA LICENCIATURA EN ENFERMERÍA Nombre de asignatura: FISIOLOGÍA HUMANA II. Facilitador: Carlos Chávez. MODULO I. Fisiología del sistema Nervioso. BIENVENIDA. Iniciamos el primer módulo de la asignatura de FISIOLOGÍA HUMANA II sobre la Fisiología del sistema Nervioso, en el cual compartiremos experiencias y diferentes temas en materia de la Fisiología del sistema nervioso. Abordando cada tema desde la perspectiva de la Fisiología del sistema Nervioso en las áreas de funcionalidad y transporte de sistema nervioso, ligados a la salud de los pacientes que son de importancia para los estudiantes de enfermería, brindando a cada participante una orientación que les permitirá alcanzar los objetivos propuestos en este módulo. INTRODUCCIÓN. El cuerpo tiene muchos sistemas y aparatos. Los sistemas y aparatos son conjuntos de órganos que realizan una función determinada. Estos le ayudan al cuerpo a hacer lo que necesita para vivir. Los músculos y los huesos ayudan a que las personas puedan moverse, el corazón bombea sangre por todo el cuerpo, los pulmones absorben el aire y el estómago descompone la comida. Pero… ¿Qué hace que todos estos sistemas y aparatos funcionen? El sistema nervioso controla todos los sistemas y aparatos. Está al tanto de todo lo que sucede en el cuerpo. Les indica a los otros sistemas y aparatos lo que tienen que hacer. Si no hubiera sistema nervioso, ninguno de los otros sistemas y aparatos podría hacer su trabajo. El modulo I de Fisiología del sistema Nervioso te permitirá comprender como funciona el sistema nervioso y su estructura, lo cual te permitirá conocer la biología celular y anatomía del Sistema nervioso aplicado a la enfermería. Este módulo estará compuesto por los siguientes temas:
  2. 2.  Funciones de la célula y organización funcional del cuerpo.  Transporte de sustancias por la membrana celular.  Propiedades de la membrana, potencial de acción y reposo.  Conducción nerviosa y vías de transmisión de señales.  Arco reflejo y sistema autónomo. OBJETIVOS DEL MÓDULO I. Objetivo General:  Relacionar a los estudiantes con los aspectos esenciales de la fisiología celular y sistema nervioso. Objetivos Específicos:  Establecer la organización funcional del cuerpo y sistemas.  Identificar los aspectos más importantes del transporte de sustancias.  Describir la excitabilidad celular.  Reconocer los aspectos más importantes del sistema nervioso.  Identificar los componentes funcionales del sistema nervioso. CLASE 1 GENERALIDADES DEL SISTEMA NERVIOSO. Elsistemanervioso es probablemente elmás misterioso y complicado sistemaen nuestro cuerpo. Sin él, ninguno de los otros sistemas podría funcionar de manera óptima. El sistema nervioso es un grupo organizado de células que seespecializaen laconducción de estímulos electroquímicos. Estos estímulos viajan desde los receptores sensoriales hasta el sitio donde se produce la respuesta, a través de una red. El sistema nervioso permite la transmisión casi instantánea de impulsos eléctricos de una región del cuerpo a otra, a través de células especializadas llamadas neuronas. Los seres humanos tenemos un sistema nervioso central, que tiene un papel dominante en la coordinación de información y dirección de respuestas. Este sistema nervioso está completo cuando tiene un cerebro y una médula espinal bien desarrollados. Los impulsos se llevan hacia y desde el cerebro y la médula espinal por fibras nerviosas que forman el sistema nervioso periférico. Divisiones Del Sistema Nervioso. Estructuralmente SISTEMA NERVIOSO CENTRAL
  3. 3. Función:  Integrar y coordinar señales nerviosas  Funciones mentales superiores Encéfalo:  Núcleo: acúmulo de cuerpo de neuronas  Tracto: Haz de fibras nerviosas que conectan núcleos  Sustancia Gris: cuerpo de neuronas  Sustancia Blanca: tracto de fibras Médula Espinal  Sustancia Gris: forma de H  Sustancia Blanca: envuelve sustancia gris Meninges  Piamadre  Aracnoides  Duramadre (Encéfalo/ME) SISTEMA NERVIOSO PERIFÉRICO - Fibras nerviosas y cuerpos celulares fue del SNC - Nervio:  Haz de fibras nerviosas  Cobertura de tejido conectivo  Vasos sanguíneos Tipos de Nervios - Fibras Aferentes (sensitivas). Órganos de Sentido y receptores SNC - Fibras Eferentes (motoras). SNC Órganos Efectores.  Nervios Craneales (12 pares)  Nervios Espinales (segmentarios) Funcionalmente SISTEMA NERVIOSO SOMÁTICO  Formado por partes somáticas del SNC y SNP  Inervación sensitiva y motora a todo el cuerpo  Exceptuando: Vísceras, ML y glándulas  Sistema Somático sensitivo: sensaciones de dolor, temperatura y posición.  Sistema Somático motor: músculo esquelético (voluntario y reflejo) SISTEMA NERVIOSO AUTÓNOMO  Sistema nervioso visceral o motor visceral  Fibras motoras: músculo liso, músculo cardiaco y células glandulares
  4. 4.  Fibras aferentes: dolor visceral (regular función) División:  Simpática (toracolumbar).  Parasimpática (craneosacra). ASIGNACIÓN. Indicaciones. - Analiza la información brindada en la CLASE 1 sobre las Generalidades del Sistema Nervioso. - Elabore un mapa mental con los aspectos más pertinentes del tema analizado. - Utilice la siguiente herramienta para crear el mapa mental https://www.mindmeister.com - Agregue imágenes para ilustrar el mapa mental. - Envíe el link por correo profchavezc@hotmail.com Recursos. - Documento en Word y Power Point. - Tutorial para crear un mapa mental en mindmeister https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KjgprJzTupk Criterios de evaluación. - Originalidad (Diseño y creatividad). - Coherencia. - Manejo Conceptual. - Puntualidad. - Ortografía.

