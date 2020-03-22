Successfully reported this slideshow.
Lecture given in master course Thermochemical conversion of biomass Prepared by Chaudhary Awais Salman Course: Biomass as ...
OUTLINE ● Thermochemical conversion processes ● Combustion ● Gasification ● Pyrolysis ● Brief introduction of other thermo...
A general representation of biomass Thermochemical process 3 Feedstock Product (energy, biofuels etc) Thermolytic substrat...
Basic Definitions Combustion ● Thermal conversion of biomass with oxygen (usually excess amount of air) to produce primari...
Combustion ● Combustion aims to release all the chemical energy stored in fuel. ● Proper combustion requires ● High temper...
Stages of combustion and main combustion reactions 1. Drying ● Physical process (No chemical reaction) 2. Devolatilization...
Combustion of a match stick The flaming match has all three thermochemical processes occurring. Lightning of match produce...
Amount of air required for combustion The real combustion takes place with air. ● Air main composition: ● O2 (21 % volume)...
Combustion application: Steam/Power production 9 Biomass 1. Biomass is combusted in the boiler to produce hot gases 2. Hea...
Emissions from combustion ● Emissions from combustion must meet the strict environment regulations imposed by governments....
Gasification ”Conversion of solid biomass into a gaseous product with a usable heating value in the presence of partial am...
History of Gasification 12 Did you know that ? • over one million vehicles in Europe ran onboard gasifiers during WWII • f...
Fundamentals of gasification ● The gasification of a biomass occurs in four stages. 1. Drying 2. Pyrolysis (Devolatilizati...
Fundamentals of gasification: Drying ● Drying is the removal of the moisture in the biomass. ● Drying happens around 100°C...
● After drying, the temperature of the biomass particle increases, and pyrolysis reactions begin to occur. ● Pyrolysis is ...
● At the end of pyrolysis, the volatile gases and the char formed continue to react independently. ● Sufficient oxygen mus...
● Reduction is the removal of oxygen atoms off combustion products of hydrocarbon molecules. (Reduction is opposite of com...
Types of gasifiers 1 Fixed-bed gasifiers 18 2 Fluidized bed gasifiers 3 Entrained flow gasifiers
Gasifier types: Advantages and disadvantages 19 Fixed bed 1 Updraft 2 Down draft Fluidized bed Entrained flow Feed size li...
Gasification efficiency ● Thermal efficiency - conversion of chemical energy of biomass fuel to chemical energy and sensib...
Routes for conversion of syngas 21 Syngas can be converted to biofuels, biochemicals or power Fischer-Tropsch (FT) fuels c...
Upgradation of syngas ● Syngas contains impurities such as: particulates, tar, sulphur, nitrogen, chlorine, alkaline metal...
Gasification: Advantages/concerns Positives ● Can handle all type of biomass (waste, wood, sludge) ● Syngas produced can b...
Pyrolysis ● Require dry feedstock: <10% ● Small particle size of biomass requried : <3mm ● Pyrolysis occurs at moderate te...
Pyrolysis products ● Syngas: non‐condensable gases like carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, hydrogen, methane. ● Biochar: mix...
Bio-oil characteristics Advantages ● Bio-oil has characteristics that may require it to be upgraded or treated before it c...
Slow pyrolysis ● Another variation of pyrolysis is slow pyrolysis ● Slow pyrolysis has been used for thousands of years fo...
Biochar ● Biochar is the carbonaceous material obtained from the pyrolysis of biomass/waste. ● It has fine porous structur...
Another thermochemical process 1: Torrefaction 29 Torrefied BiomassBiomass • Torrefaction converts the biomass into coal l...
Another thermochemical process 2: Hydrothermal carbonization ● Biomass is pressurized at a temperature of 180-200 °C and 2...
Another thermochemical process 3: Hydrothermal Liqufaction ● Effective technology to treat wet biomass feedstock (lignocel...
Process control ● Process control in defined as ”Continuous maintaining of desired outputs and process conditions in therm...
Process control in thermochemical process ● Some of the most important variables in thermochemical processes that need to ...
