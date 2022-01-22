Successfully reported this slideshow.
Most Common Questions About Six-Month Braces

Jan. 22, 2022
Healthcare

Straighten your teeth and smile with confident with six-month smile braces. Know more about six-month braces in this PPT.

Also you can book six-month treatment appointment at: https://www.chatfieldbraces.co.uk/orthodontics/six-month-braces/

  1. 1. Most Common Questions About Six-Month Braces
  2. 2. Introduction Dental realignment therapy has always been associated with a lot of pain, and lengthy treatments with uncomfortable braces occupying most of your mouth during that time. So six-month smile braces are a beacon of hope for those who want small and medium realignment without having to bother with metal braces for a year or two. What makes this treatment even better is its discrete appearance, as it does not cover most of your front teeth. It uses small brackets coated with plastic to slightly apply pressure to your teeth, which means it causes a lot less pain than metallic braces and is more comfortable on your teeth and gums.
  3. 3. Can I use six-month braces to deal with more serious misalignments? The answer really depends on not just the severity of the misalignment, but the malleability of your gums as well. In extreme cases, six-month braces may be useless at the start of the treatment, as metal wires can deal with issues such as jaw misalignment. As the treatment progresses, you can use six-month smile braces to have a better smile. While metal wires are great for bigger shifts in teeth, six-month braces are better suited for small adjustment and purely cosmetic shifts in your front teeth.
  4. 4. Can I benefit from a six- month smile treatment? If you are annoyed by a small gap between your front teeth or want to readjust your teeth for a better bite, these braces are the right choice. They offer the opportunity to get straighter teeth without the complications of common orthodontic treatments, such as yearlong treatments and abhorring braces sticking out of your gums. however, these braces are not a suitable option for children and teenagers younger than thirteen, since their gums are still too malleable and these braces aren’t enough to make any lasting change in their alignments.
  5. 5. Can I use six-month braces to fix bite issues? Yes, these braces can be fitted for more than fixing small gaps and cosmetic issues, and with the right fitting, your orthodontist can treat a variety of small and medium misalignments including open bite issues, upper and lower teeth misalignments that may cause issues in your sleep. But as we discussed, the braces cannot offer extensive realignment, and can only be applied to less serious bite problems. For more information on how to treat your case, contact Chatfield Braces Clinic and book a consultation visit. Dental professionals can offer more personalized solutions, such as combinations of orthodontic treatments for the best possible results.
  6. 6. A safer and more affordable solution This treatment requires considerably fewer dental visits compared to its competitors, as the process takes less time. While metal braces could cost a small fortune in dental visits alone, the braces don’t offer much safety for your gums and teeth either and can cause serious damage if you get in an accident. However, the wires and brackets of six-month smile braces are coated with plastic, which means your teeth and gums are safe from any bruises.
  7. 7. Contact Us Chatfield Dental Braces Website: https://www.chatfieldbraces.co.uk Phone: 02071834041 Email: info@chatfieldbraces.co.uk Address: 3rd Floor, 50 Chatfield Rd, Battersea, London, SW11 3UJ

