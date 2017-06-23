Acadena program (2016)

LET’S BUILD TOGETHER A BRIGHT FUTURE FOR THE NEXT GENERATIONS OF COMMUNITY LEADERS EDUCATIVE & SPORT DRIVEN PROGRAMME DEDI...
«  Football is a fantastic social tool unfortunately often left on the side. However, disadvantaged communities are madly ...
ACADENA is a social, educative and sport programme dedicated to kids from Bangkok slums. Based on practising football and ...
We are raising money 80,000 € to be raised before December 2016 to ensure a full year of ACADENA HOUSE programme PROJECT &...
1 federative and exciting tool : football 1 playful educative key : games 1 main long term goal : involve the community to...
Thai school system offers scholarships for talented kids from primary school. Football is the national favorite sport. Slu...
PROJECT & GOALS 2016-2017 PROGRAMME DEVELOPED BY ACADENA ALL RIGHTS RESERVED TRAINING TEAM ASSOCIATIVE TEAM FUTURE EMPLOYE...
10 kids from Bangkok’ slums Kids from Klong Toey : Bird, Mark, El, Mek, Dew, Bell Kids from Bonkai : White, Tong, Wave Kid...
PROJECT & GOALS 2016-2017 PROGRAMME DEVELOPED BY ACADENA ALL RIGHTS RESERVED SLUM RISING STARS Through its social and spor...
MID TERM BASIS – ACADENA HOUSE, FIRST PROMOTION LONG TERM BASIS – ACADENA HOUSE STRENGTHENED, GIRLS ON BOARD PROJECT & GOA...
PROJECT & GOALS FOR 2016-2017 PROGRAMME DEVELOPED BY ACADENA ALL RIGHTS RESERVED DETAILED PROGRAMME ACADENA HOUSE, LONG TE...
PROJECT & GOALS FOR 2016-2017 PROGRAMME DEVELOPED BY ACADENA ALL RIGHTS RESERVED QUICK SUMMARY “ACADENA AIMS TO ENHANCE TH...
PROJECT & GOALS FOR 2016-2017 PROGRAMME DEVELOPED BY ACADENA ALL RIGHTS RESERVED BUDGET ANNUAL PROGRAMME – 2016/2017 ACADE...
PROJECT & GOALS FOR 2016-2017 PROGRAMME DEVELOPED BY ACADENA ALL RIGHTS RESERVED OFFICIAL SPONSOR PARTNERS PROFESSIONAL PL...
  1. 1. LET’S BUILD TOGETHER A BRIGHT FUTURE FOR THE NEXT GENERATIONS OF COMMUNITY LEADERS EDUCATIVE & SPORT DRIVEN PROGRAMME DEDICATED TO KIDS FROM BANGKOK SLUMS
  2. 2. «  Football is a fantastic social tool unfortunately often left on the side. However, disadvantaged communities are madly receptive to football messages and its core values such as respect, hard working and diversity. Above all, football generates dreams and ambition, enabling us to encourage kids in believing in a bright future to be built for and by themselves and their community. » CHARLY NOMDEDEU ACADENA FOUNDER PROJECT & GOALS 2016-2017 PROGRAMME DEVELOPED BY ACADENA ALL RIGHTS RESERVED ACADENA’ STORY ACADENA’ METHOD WHY ACADENA OPERATES IN BANGKOK WHO IS BEHIND ACADENA ACADENA FOOTBALL DREAM TEAM DETAILED PROGRAMME BUDGET ACADENA PARTNERS AND PROFESSIONAL SUPPORTERS Find out in this presentation... Charly first came to Bangkok as a consultant for Jean Marc Guillou academies and settled as Deputy Director of JMG THAILAND for two years. He momentarily left Thailand to enter a world trip with the desire to discover as many football cultures as possible. Charly is now 34 years old, owning a great career built within social and sport industries, ready to share his knowledge and energy through IDEAL GOAL and ACADENA initiatives to help kids and future community leaders in Thailand. Who is Charly?
  3. 3. ACADENA is a social, educative and sport programme dedicated to kids from Bangkok slums. Based on practising football and learning the values needed in life to achieve personal and professional goals, the programme aims to enhance the development of great capacities and initiatives within the community itself for a bright future built by and for the next generations. This programme belongs to the French organization IDEAL GOAL. Join us to develop this project and offer a bright future to these community leaders to be PROJECT & GOALS 2016-2017 PROGRAMME DEVELOPED BY ACADENA ALL RIGHTS RESERVED DISCOVER ACADENA KEY FACTS SUMMER 2015 ENGIE becomes our first official sponsor enabling Charly to fly to Bangkok and settle the project after two years of reflexion. NOVEMBER 2015 6 kids from Klong Toey slum enter the programme. MARCH 2016 4 kids from BonKay and RongMoo slums join the programme. The first promotion of future academicians ACADENA is complete. TODAY ACADENA offer an elit football training programme and healthly meals to these kids three to five times a week. TOMORROW THANKS TO YOU ACADENA would open the ACADENA HOUSE in April 2017 and offer to the future academicians a two years elit sport-study programme far from the slum. LET’S PUSH IT FURTHER TOGETHER ACADENA would welcome its second promotion of academicians within the ACADENA HOUSE in 2018. ACADENA would welcome its first promotion of girls within the ACADENA HOUSE in 2019.
  4. 4. We are raising money 80,000 € to be raised before December 2016 to ensure a full year of ACADENA HOUSE programme PROJECT & GOALS 2016-2017 PROGRAMME DEVELOPED BY ACADENA ALL RIGHTS RESERVED JOIN THE GAME!
  5. 5. 1 federative and exciting tool : football 1 playful educative key : games 1 main long term goal : involve the community to enhance its own evolution PROJECT & GOALS 2016-2017 PROGRAMME DEVELOPED BY ACADENA ALL RIGHTS RESERVED ACADENA`METHOD ACADENA`GOALS Secure a brighter future for these future community leaders. Initiate great social capacities awarness within the community. Ensure the efficient passing from one generation to the next ones. A PROGRAMME WITH THREE BIG STEPS SOCIAL AND EDUCATIVE TRANSITION, from 11 years old to 13 years old Kid gets detected and enters ACADENA HOUSE programme. He matures within its promotion of academicians and benefits from an optimal environment to study and develop his personal social skills. He prepares to be granted a scholarship to access the best schools in Bangkok. EDUCATIVE FOLLOW UP, from 14 years old to 18 years old Once granted with a scholarship and attending school in Bangkok, ACADENA teenager still benefits from a mentor following his evolution. COMMUNITY COMMITMENT, from18 years old ACADENA young adult commit to share his acquired values and knowledge within the community.
  6. 6. Thai school system offers scholarships for talented kids from primary school. Football is the national favorite sport. Slums are an infinite football talents pool. European football expertise is well known and much appreciated in Thailand. Support received from international and thai professional players pushes ACADENA actions. Local existing partnerships with football clubs and academies is a significative plus for ACADENA. Slums leaders are the most influencial people within communities, having a strong impact on daily decisions and personal actions of the community. PROJECT & GOALS 2016-2017 PROGRAMME DEVELOPED BY ACADENA ALL RIGHTS RESERVED WHY IN BANGKOK ?
  7. 7. PROJECT & GOALS 2016-2017 PROGRAMME DEVELOPED BY ACADENA ALL RIGHTS RESERVED TRAINING TEAM ASSOCIATIVE TEAM FUTURE EMPLOYEES WITHIN ACADENA HOUSE A SOCIAL & EDUCATIVE MENTOR, managing the social and educative support of our academicians A FOOTBALL TRAINER, managing the sportive training of our academicians A COOKER A HOUSE KEEPER AJARN TOM Coach, managing trainings SRIROJ SUTTIPONG Assistant managing events & daily group life AFIF SFAR, Co-founder, based in London ALEXANDRE DESPREZ, Administrative manager, based in Bangkok ALLISON BLANCHO, Communication manager, based in Bangkok GUILLAUME ALLICOU, Treasurer, based in France CHARLY NOMDEDEU, ACADENA founder, supervising the programme
  8. 8. 10 kids from Bangkok’ slums Kids from Klong Toey : Bird, Mark, El, Mek, Dew, Bell Kids from Bonkai : White, Tong, Wave Kid from Rong Moo : Best PROJECT & GOALS 2016-2017 PROGRAMME DEVELOPED BY ACADENA ALL RIGHTS RESERVED DREAM TEAM
  9. 9. PROJECT & GOALS 2016-2017 PROGRAMME DEVELOPED BY ACADENA ALL RIGHTS RESERVED SLUM RISING STARS Through its social and sport programme, ACADENA is also able to spot the rising football stars within each ACADENA promotion of kids and aims to offer to these kids an access to professional football fields. Best Dew June DEW - SUCH A FOX! Krissada Kuntong, nicknamed Dew is also 12 years old. He is living with his father in Khlong Toey slum, district 6 and attends the slum’s school. His football skills: Dew is a pure attacking player. He is arrogant, smart and unpredictable. He possesses strong technical abilities and never hesitates to use it to turn up the game! His favourite Thai club: Suphan Buri He is dreaming about playing for: PSG Paris Saint Germain Dew have all skills to be developed required to play in the Thai Premier League. BEST - A HEART OF GOLD Pongsakorn Sonthi, 12 years old, is the oldest kid supported by ACADENA. He is living with his parents and his younger brother in RongMoo slum. His football skills: Best is a smart player and a generous boy with his team mates both on and off the field. Best is a real creative left footed midfield player and definitely a future leader in life. His favourite Thai club: Thai Port FC He is dreaming about playing for: Leicester City Best is a mastermind. He is leading ACADENA’s team, owning a high sport and social potential. JUNE – TREASURE Hojune Kub appears to be one of the best junior Thai players below 10 years old. Being 9 years old, June already got granted a scholarship in a catholic school nearby Khlong Toey slum, where he is living with his parents in district 4. His football skills : June possesses the same innate football skills than major international players. He is a playmaker, using perfectly space given, serving his team mates and scoring when needed. His favourite Thai club: Thai Port FC He is dreaming about playing for: FC Barcelone As he is used to playing with older boys, in a futsal environment, June reminds us the biggest international players beginnings... Here is the future Thai star player.
  10. 10. MID TERM BASIS – ACADENA HOUSE, FIRST PROMOTION LONG TERM BASIS – ACADENA HOUSE STRENGTHENED, GIRLS ON BOARD PROJECT & GOALS FOR 2016-2017 PROGRAMME DEVELOPED BY ACADENA ALL RIGHTS RESERVED DETAILED PROGRAMME ACADENA HOUSE, FIRST PROMOTION PROJECT FOR A BRIGHT FUTURE ACADENA HOUSE will be settled 150 kilometers away from the slum, in Petchaburi. Taking the kids out of the slum is an essential step to help them mature and glimpse into a bright future. DAILY LIFE AT ACADENA HOUSE Academicians will commit to their new responsabilities and will be supported by Charly and its thai team: a specialized mentor, a football coach, a cooker and a house keeper. SPORT AND EDUCATIVE PROGRAMME Academicians will attend regional public school and will be mentored by a private teacher at home after school. The daily private tutoring programme will include homeworks support, english classes and new technologies mastering workshops. Schedule will be adujsted to enable academicians to attend weekly elit football trainings on ACADENA HOUSE private fields. OUR SOCIAL GOAL A two years educative, social and sport programme to get a scholarship and attend the best schools in Bangkok. OUR SPORT GOAL Spot the rising football stars within each ACADENA promotion of kids and offer to these kids an access to professional football fields.
  11. 11. PROJECT & GOALS FOR 2016-2017 PROGRAMME DEVELOPED BY ACADENA ALL RIGHTS RESERVED DETAILED PROGRAMME ACADENA HOUSE, LONG TERM LIFE From 2018, promotions of academicians will succeed to predecessors. Numerous young leaders to be will be accessing a two years programme within the ACADENA HOUSE. PROGRAMME’S OPERATION Futures academicians are detected within our FIRST GOAL programme. They enter ACADENA HOUSE as « YOUNG BROTHERS », coached and supported by the previous recruted promotion of academicians. The following year, they turn « BIG BROTHERS » in ACADENA HOUSE and finalize their preparation to be granted a scholarship to access elitist schools in Bangkok. ACADENA’S SOCIAL AMBITION Spread social values and knowledge to get passed on from one generation to the next, empower the soon to be adults and encourage the youngest to believe in a bright future for them and their community. ACADENA’S SPORT AMBITION Become a major player in detecting Thai football talents and help kids willing to push it further to access the professional football industry. ACADENA HOUSE, GIRLS ON BOARD SUPPORTING GIRLS Girls in the slum of Bangkok are getting more and more interested in joining boys on the football field. A great opportunity to start supporting these future family and social leaders. MID TERM BASIS – ACADENA HOUSE, FIRST PROMOTION LONG TERM BASIS – ACADENA HOUSE STRENGTHENED, GIRLS ON BOARD
  12. 12. PROJECT & GOALS FOR 2016-2017 PROGRAMME DEVELOPED BY ACADENA ALL RIGHTS RESERVED QUICK SUMMARY “ACADENA AIMS TO ENHANCE THE DEVELOPMENT OF GREAT CAPACITIES AND INITIATIVES WITHIN THE COMMUNITY ITSELF FOR A BRIGHT FUTURE BUILT BY AND FOR THE NEXT GENERATIONS.”
  13. 13. PROJECT & GOALS FOR 2016-2017 PROGRAMME DEVELOPED BY ACADENA ALL RIGHTS RESERVED BUDGET ANNUAL PROGRAMME – 2016/2017 ACADENA HOUSE & EXTRAS A 1 year budget to support 10 kids with a team of 5 Adults School at Petchaburi ACADENA training fieldACADENA future house
  14. 14. PROJECT & GOALS FOR 2016-2017 PROGRAMME DEVELOPED BY ACADENA ALL RIGHTS RESERVED OFFICIAL SPONSOR PARTNERS PROFESSIONAL PLAYERS SUPPORTING ACADENA CHRISTOPHE JALLET ACADENA’ GODFATHER OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS PLAYER FRENCH NATIONAL TEAM PLAYER PREVIOUSLY CAPTAIN OF PSG TEAM MARC ALBRIGHTON LEICESTER CITY MARC ANTOINE FORTUNÉ COVENTRY FC JOE COLE COVENTRY FC JAMES MADDISON COVENTRY FC

