Mind sphere

MindSphere Paradigms shift of the digitalization Laurent Mismacque - Directeur Plant Data Services - DF PL DS
Diffusion non restreinte / © Siemens AG 2017. All Rights Reserved.Page 3 Plant Data Services Digitalization changes everyt...
Diffusion non restreinte / © Siemens AG 2017. All Rights Reserved.Page 4 Plant Data Services Industrial software and autom...
Page 5 Diffusion non restreinte © Siemens AG 2017 Digitalization of services Improving the efficiency of traditional servi...
Diffusion non restreinte / © Siemens AG 2017. All Rights Reserved.Page 6 Plant Data Services Asset analytics increases ava...
Page 7 Diffusion non restreinte © Siemens AG 2017 Machine learning and Remote Services Holistic approach Mindsphère Siemen...
Diffusion non restreinte / © Siemens AG 2017. All Rights Reserved.Page 8 Plant Data Services MindSphere – The cloud-based,...
Diffusion non restreinte / © Siemens AG 2017. All Rights Reserved.Page 9 Plant Data Services 00110100110010110000111010 11...
Page 10 Diffusion non restreinte © Siemens AG 2017 MindSphere – Take advantage of new maintenance opportunities with data-...
Diffusion non restreinte / © Siemens AG 2017. All Rights Reserved.Page 11 Plant Data Services MindSphere
Page 12 Diffusion non restreinte © Siemens AG 2017 Machine overview provides a one page summary of operation data User def...
Page 13 Diffusion non restreinte © Siemens AG 2017 Manage MyMachines Monitoring of the critical components Main spindle, e...
Page 14 Diffusion non restreinte © Siemens AG 2017 MindSphere - Siemens Industrial Cloud, IoT Ecosystem Enjoy new opportun...
Page 15 Diffusion non restreinte © Siemens AG 2017
Diffusion non restreinte / © Siemens AG 2017. All Rights Reserved.Page 16 Plant Data Services MindSphere enables customers...
Diffusion non restreinte / © Siemens AG 2017. All Rights Reserved.Page 17 Plant Data Services What the customer orders and...
Diffusion non restreinte / © Siemens AG 2017. All Rights Reserved.Page 18 Plant Data Services The stored data is located o...
Page 19 Diffusion non restreinte © Siemens AG 2017 The MindSphere ecosystem is the trusted partner network for our custome...
Page 20 Diffusion non restreinte © Siemens AG 2017 Consulting / strategy partners MindSphere 10 01 01 11 01 00 11 10 10 01...
Diffusion non restreinte / © Siemens AG 2017. All Rights Reserved.Page 21 Plant Data Services MindSphere changes everythin...
