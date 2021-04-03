COPY LINK TO DOWNLOAD : https://pdf.ebooklibrary.pw/1947200178 These days, even if you✔8217;re an outstanding lawyer, you✔8217;re getting lost in the shuffle. America✔8217;s legal landscape is saturated with more than 1.3 million attorneys, and they✔8217;re all competing fiercely to attract the same discerning clients and high-value cases you are. Fortunately, there✔8217;s a way to stand out from the pack and reach a vast online audience searching for your services.In The Game Changing Attorney, marketing expert Michael Mogill takes you through the process of creating powerful visual content that connects emotionally with potential clients. You✔8217;ll learn the value of differentiation and storytelling, while unlocking the keys to landing the best clients and highest-value cases.Like it or not, the best cases go to the best marketers. With The Game Changing Attorney, you✔8217;ll not only become a better marketer, but you✔8217;ll also learn actionable strategies to help you break through the noise, gain your ideal client✔8217;s attention, and dominate the competition.