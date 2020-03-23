Opdrachtfiche omgevingsboek - Charlotte Dujardin

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Arteveldehogeschool – Educatieve bacheloropleiding voor lager onderwijs Op schok naar het stadion! 1. Plaats - adres Schoo...
Arteveldehogeschool – Educatieve bacheloropleiding voor lager onderwijs 2.8 De leerlingen kunnen schatten met behulp van r...
Arteveldehogeschool – Educatieve bacheloropleiding voor lager onderwijs 7. De leerlingen verwoorden de formule voor de omt...
Arteveldehogeschool – Educatieve bacheloropleiding voor lager onderwijs https://documentcloud.adobe.com/link/track?uri=urn...
Arteveldehogeschool – Educatieve bacheloropleiding voor lager onderwijs Een schatting kan daarnaast ook gebruikt worden om...
Arteveldehogeschool – Educatieve bacheloropleiding voor lager onderwijs Leerlingen vinden het altijd fijn om hun ervaringe...
  1. 1. Arteveldehogeschool – Educatieve bacheloropleiding voor lager onderwijs Op schok naar het stadion! 1. Plaats - adres School: Katholieke centrumschool Denderleeuw Collegestraat 19 9470 Denderleeuw Van Roystadion: Stadionlaan 5 9470 Denderleeuw 2. Geolocatie / geolokalisatie 50°53'01.8"N 4°04'21.4"E 3. Korte omschrijving Tijdens de les wiskunde gaan de leerlingen op schok naar het stadion! De leerlingen wandelen, in kleine groepjes, van aan de speelplaats tot aan het Van Roystadion aan de hand van een wegbeschrijving met foto’s. Deze wandeling duurt 4 minuutjes. Tijdens deze wandeling respecteren de leerlingen de verkeersregels. Er worden vragen gesteld rond de verkeersregels in de opdrachtenbundel. Aangekomen aan het stadion beginnen ze aan de opdrachten. In de opdrachtenbundel wordt er gefocust op het maken van schattingen, de omtrek, de oppervlakte, betalen met geld & berekeningen en vraagstukken met procenten. Deze focuspunten worden ingeoefend aan de hand van opdrachten in en rond het stadion. De leerinhouden werden allemaal al verworven in de klas. De opdrachten dienen om de leerinhouden verder in te oefenen of opnieuw te herhalen. 4. Doelgroep De doelgroep zijn de leerlingen van de 3de graad. De oefeningen kunnen ook gemaakt worden door de leerlingen van de 2de graad mits de vraagstukken rond procenten vervangen worden door vraagstukken rond een ander onderwerp. 5. Tijdsduur 90 minuten 6. Eindtermen Mens & Maatschappij Ruimte 4.15. De leerlingen beschikken over voldoende reactiesnelheid, evenwichtsbehoud en gevoel voor coördinatie en ze kennen de verkeersregels voor fietsers en voetgangers, om zich zelfstandig en veilig te kunnen verplaatsen langs een voor hen vertrouwde route. Wiskunde Getallen 1.25 De leerlingen kunnen eenvoudige procentberekeningen maken met betrekking tot praktische situaties. Meten
  2. 2. Arteveldehogeschool – Educatieve bacheloropleiding voor lager onderwijs 2.8 De leerlingen kunnen schatten met behulp van referentiepunten. 2.9 De leerlingen kunnen op een concrete wijze aangeven hoe ze de oppervlakte en de omtrek van een willekeurige, vlakke figuur en van een veelhoek kunnen bepalen. 2.11 De leerlingen kunnen in reële situaties rekenen met geld en geldwaarden. Strategieën en probleemoplossende vaardigheden 4.2 De leerlingen zijn in staat om de geleerde begrippen, inzichten, procedures, met betrekking tot getallen, meten en meetkunde, zoals in de respectievelijke eindtermen vermeld, efficiënt te hanteren in betekenisvolle toepassingssituaties, zowel binnen als buiten de klas. 7. Leerinhoud Verkeersregels: -Fluohesje dragen om je zichtbaar te maken op de weg. -Voetgangers wandelen op het voetpad. -Je mag de spoorweg oversteken wanneer de slagbomen open zijn en de lichten wit zijn. -Oversteken: Stop bij de rand van het voetpad, kijk eerst naar links, dan naar rechts en dan weer naar links. Nu mag je oversteken. Wiskunde: -Formule oppervlakte rechthoek: b x h -Oppervlakte berekenen van een rechthoek -Formule omtrek rechthoek: (l + b) x 2 -Omtrek berekenen van een rechthoek -Beredeneerd schatten op basis van een zelfgekozen methode -Procenten berekenen van een getal -Korting berekenen -Rekenen met geld: met het best gepaste biljet betalen & het wisselgeld berekenen -Vraagstukken rond procenten, korting, oppervlakte & rekenen met geld buiten de klas 8. Lesdoelen 1. De leerlingen verwoorden dat ze een fluohesje dragen om zich zichtbaar te maken op de weg 2. De leerlingen verwoorden dat voetgangers op het voetpad wandelen 3. De leerlingen verwoorden dat je de spoorweg pas mag oversteken wanneer de slagbomen open zijn en de lichten wit zijn 4. De leerlingen verwoorden hoe je moet oversteken 5. De leerlingen verwoorden de formule voor de oppervlakte van een rechthoek 6. De leerlingen berekenen de oppervlakte van een rechthoek
  3. 3. Arteveldehogeschool – Educatieve bacheloropleiding voor lager onderwijs 7. De leerlingen verwoorden de formule voor de omtrek van een rechthoek 8. De leerlingen berekenen de omtrek van een rechthoek 9. De leerlingen schatten beredeneerd op basis van een zelfgekozen methode 10. De leerlingen berekenen een procent van een getal 11. De leerlingen berekenen de korting die ze krijgen 12. De leerlingen rekenen met geld 9. Materiaal - Fluohesje - Rekenmachine - Rolmeter - Opdrachtenbundel & balpen - Klembord 10.Organisatie Praktische organisatie De leerlingen worden verdeeld in heterogene groepjes van 4 personen. Elke groep krijgt een opdrachtenbundel, een balpen, een rekenmachine en een rolmeter. Om de beurt mag er een groepje zelfstandig vertrekken. De groepjes gaan aan de hand van de wegbeschrijving met foto’s zelf naar het Van Roystadion. Aangekomen op de parking van het stadion maken de leerlingen in hun groepje de volledige opdrachtenbundel. Wanneer de leerlingen klaar zijn, mogen ze terugwandelen naar school. Daar wachten ze op de speelplaats tot alle groepjes terug zijn. Blijf als leerkracht steeds in de buurt van de groepjes en wees steeds beschikbaar voor mogelijke vragen. Afspraken ✓ Jullie blijven in jullie eigen groep ✓ Jullie dragen jullie fluohesje ✓ Jullie respecteren de verkeersregels ✓ Lees eerst de volledige opdracht voor jullie eraan beginnen ✓ Bij vragen gaan jullie naar de juf Klaar? Dan keren jullie terug naar school en wachten jullie op de speelplaats. 11.Werkbladen – instructiebladen – richtlijnen… Opdrachtenbundel ‘Op schok naar het stadion’
  4. 4. Arteveldehogeschool – Educatieve bacheloropleiding voor lager onderwijs https://documentcloud.adobe.com/link/track?uri=urn%3Aaaid%3Ascds%3AUS%3A3b8eea01-1f96-4882- 9835-de5833086e4d 12.Oplossingen - sleutel Opdrachtenbundel ‘Op schok naar het stadion’ oplossingen https://documentcloud.adobe.com/link/track?uri=urn%3Aaaid%3Ascds%3AUS%3A8cc17cba-b629-4abb- 80d9-778540807f59 13.Bronnen FCV Dender EH. (2016). VAN ROYSTADION. Geraadpleegd op 21 maart 2020 via https://www.fcvdendereh.be/clubinfo/van-roystadion FCV Dender EH. (2016). ABO EN TICKETS. Geraadpleegd op 21 maart 2020 via https://www.fcvdendereh.be/clubinfo/ticketing Merckx, B. (2019). Didactiek schatten en schattend rekenen [Cursus]. Gent: Arteveldehogeschool Bachelor in het onderwijs: lager onderwijs. 14.Achtergrondinformatie voor de leerkracht Tijdens de opdrachten moeten de leerlingen meermaals schatten. Ze mogen schatten aan de hand van een zelfgekozen methode. Als leerkracht is het belangrijk om te weten waarom de leerlingen moeten kunnen schattenen en op welke manieren de leerlingen kunnen schatten. Waarom moeten de leerlingen kunnen schatten? Schatten van hoeveelheden of grootheden zijn zaken die in het dagelijkse leven geregeld voorkomen. Voorbeeld 1: een hoeveelheid schatten Basisschool De Trappers houdt een tombola. Als schiftingsvraag moeten de deelnemers het aantal snoepjes in de bokaal aan het secretariaat schatten. Hoeveel zou jij schatten? (We veronderstellen bij deze opgave wel dat leerlingen deze bokaal 'echt' kunnen zien.) Voorbeeld 2: een grootheid schatten Schat de hoogte van een gebouw. Voorbeeld 3: schattend rekenen Sinterklaas besteedt per kind maximaal euro. Het politiekantoor van Lego kost normaal 67,99 euro. Tijdens de maand november krijg je bij Dreamland 15% korting op deze doos. Zal de doos meer of minder dan 60 euro kosten? Het feit dat je gaat schatten in plaats van precies te tellen, meten of rekenen kan verschillende redenen hebben. Soms is het niet mogelijk om het exacte antwoord te bepalen (bv. de hoogte van een gebouw), soms is het niet nodig om het exacte antwoord te bepalen (bv. de korting die je krijgt tot op 0,01 euro nauwkeurig) en in sommige gevallen is het precieze antwoord zelfs niet zinvol (bv. het inwonersaantal van een stad).
  5. 5. Arteveldehogeschool – Educatieve bacheloropleiding voor lager onderwijs Een schatting kan daarnaast ook gebruikt worden om het resultaat van een precieze telling, meting of berekening te controleren. Hoe kunnen de leerlingen schatten? 1: gebruik maken van verhoudingen Het woordenboek van juf Aisha telt 900 pagina's. Aan welke pagina zit de bladwijzer in het woordenboek ongeveer? Je mag tussenstappen noteren op het werkblad. Wat weten we zeker? Wat moeten we schatten? In het voorbeeld hierboven bepaal je bij benadering welk deel van het boek boven de bladwijzer zit. Uit de figuur zou je bv. kunnen afleiden dat het om 1/10 gaat, dus om ongeveer 90 pagina's. 2: een gedeelte tellen Een manier om te tellen hoeveel smarties op de foto staan is om een stukje uit de figuur te nemen (bv. het vierkantje), te tellen hoeveel smarties er zich in dit vierkantje bevinden, en vervolgens na te gaan hoeveel keer het vierkantje in de volledige figuur kan. Ook bij het schatten van de snoepjes bij de schiftingsvraag (zie voorbeeld 1 uit vorige paragraaf) kan je op deze manier te werk gaan. Het is zinvol om leerlingen deze strategieën zelf te laten ontdekken. Uiteraard geef je best voorbeelden waar leerlingen niet kunnen tellen, zodat ze het nut van deze strategieën inzien. Bij het bespreken van een schatting is het vooral belangrijk de strategie te laten verwoorden, de precisie van de schatting is van ondergeschikt belang. Beoordeel je vooral de precisie van de schatting, dan motiveer je leerlingen eigenlijk om te gaan tellen, en dat is nu net niet de bedoeling. 3: gebruik maken van referentiepunten Bij het schatten van grootheden als lengte, gewicht, oppervlakte, …. is het belangrijk gebruik te maken van referentiepunten (bv. de inhoud van een emmer is 10 liter). Op die manier vermijd je dat leerlingen gaan 'gokken'. Zo kan je je bij het schatten van de hoogte van het huis baseren op de hoogte van de deur. Als we ervan uit gaan dat de deur ruim 2 meter hoog is, dan kan je concluderen dat het huis ruim 6 meter hoog moet zijn. Merk op dat we hier opnieuw gebruik maken van verhoudingen (de hoogte van de deur gaat ongeveer 3 keer in de hoogte van het huis). Leerlingen kunnen ook grootheden gaan schatten op basis van persoonlijke referentiepunten. Zo kunnen ze bv. de lengte van de speelplaats schatten door deze af te stappen. Op basis van de lengte van 'een grote stap' (persoonlijk referentiepunt) komen ze tot de schatting voor de lengte van de speelplaats. Ook bij het schatten van grootheden is het belangrijk om niet de precisie, maar wel de strategie in de kijker te zetten. 15.Extra mogelijkheden tot naverwerking Wanneer alle leerlingen terug zijn, kan je de opdrachtenbundels klassikaal verbeteren. Je neemt hierbij de tijd om te luisteren hoe de leerlingen de schattingen in de verschillende situaties hebben uitgevoerd. Op dit moment kunnen de verschillende groepjes veel van mekaar leren. De leerlingen komen zo tot inzicht dat je verschillende methodes kan gebruiken om een schatting te maken en dat je met meerdere methodes een antwoord kan bekomen dat dicht bij de werkelijke uitkomst ligt.
  6. 6. Arteveldehogeschool – Educatieve bacheloropleiding voor lager onderwijs Leerlingen vinden het altijd fijn om hun ervaringen te delen. Tijdens een van de opdrachten moesten ze een bal zo voor mogelijk uittrappen. Het is leuk om alle leerlingen eens te laten vertellen hoe ver ze de bal konden trappen en een kort applausje te geven aan de winnaar. Overloop met de leerlingen de uitkomsten van de verschillende berekeningen die ze moesten maken. Luister waar de moeilijkheden bij de leerlingen liggen en laat een groepje met de juiste uitkomst vertellen hoe zij tot het juiste antwoord kwamen. Op deze manier zijn er zoveel mogelijk leerlingen tegelijk actief.

