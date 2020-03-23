Op schok naar het stadion oplossingen

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Wandelroute 1.Wanneer jullie buiten komen, slaan jullie rechtsaf. Om jullie zichtbaar te maken op de weg dragen jullie een...
4.Jullie zoeken het bordje van de stadionlaan. 5.Jullie zoeken het stadion. De juf is er al. Nu jullie nog! Hoe steken jul...
Opdracht 1 Kijk eens rond op de parking (enkel de parking van het stadion, niet de parkingplaatsen errond). Hoeveel auto’s...
Wat is de oppervlakte van alle parkeerplaatsen samen? Berekening: 10,13 x 205 = 2076,65 m De oppervlakte van alle parkeerp...
Opdracht 3 Voor je in het stadion binnen kan, moeten jullie een ticket kopen. Zoek de plaats waar jullie tickets kunnen ko...
Berekening: 19 – 3 = 16 16 x 10 = €160 160 : 100 = 1,6 1,6 x 30 = 48 160 – 48 = €112 We moeten € 112 betalen. Opdracht 4 W...
Opdracht 6 Vandaag krijgen jullie de kans om een doelschop te geven vanuit een van de goals van het Van Roystadion! Jullie...
Opdracht 7 De voetbalclub heeft een probleem met het aantal parkingplaatsen. Wanneer het match is, hebben ze veel te weini...
20% van de supporters komt met de trein Hoeveel supporters zijn dat? Berekening: 6400 : 100 = 64 64 x 20 = 1280 Dat zijn 1...
Einde! Proficiat! Jullie hebben alle opdrachten goed opgelost. Nu mogen jullie terug naar school wandelen en op de speelpl...
  1. 1. Wandelroute 1.Wanneer jullie buiten komen, slaan jullie rechtsaf. Om jullie zichtbaar te maken op de weg dragen jullie een fluohesje. 2.Jullie lopen rechtdoor tot aan de spoorweg. Je wandelt op het voetpad. 3.Jullie steken de spoorweg over. Wanneer mogen jullie de spoorweg oversteken? -Wanneer de slagbomen open zijn. -Wanneer de lichten wit zijn.
  2. 2. 4.Jullie zoeken het bordje van de stadionlaan. 5.Jullie zoeken het stadion. De juf is er al. Nu jullie nog! Hoe steken jullie de weg over? -Stop bij de rand van het voetpad. -Kijk eerst naar links. -Dan naar rechts. -Dan weer naar links. -Nu mag je oversteken. 6.Jullie staan nu op de parking van het stadion. Hier maken jullie de eerste opdracht.
  3. 3. Opdracht 1 Kijk eens rond op de parking (enkel de parking van het stadion, niet de parkingplaatsen errond). Hoeveel auto’s kunnen er hier parkeren? Schatting: Hier kunnen eigen antwoord leerlingen auto’s parkeren. Hoe maakten jullie jullie schatting? Mogelijke oplossing: een stukje van de parkeerplaats tellen. Nadien kijken hoeveel keer dat stukje in de volledige parking past. Tel nu hoeveel auto’s er kunnen parkeren. Telling: Hier kunnen 205 auto’s parkeren. Opdracht 2 Wat is de oppervlakte van de parkeerplaats? Schatting: De parkeerplaats is eigen antwoord leerlingen lang en eigen antwoord leerlingen breed. De oppervlakte is eigen antwoord leerlingen. Hoe maakten jullie jullie schatting? Mogelijke oplossing: nadenken over hoe groot een auto is en hoeveel plaats er nodig is om uit te stappen. Op basis daarvan proberen de leerlingen in te schatten hoe lang en hoe breed de parkingplaats is. Berekening oppervlakte: Meet de lengte en de breedte van de parkeerplaats (vul aan op de figuur hiernaast) Formule: b x h Berekening: 2,25 x 4,50 = 10,13 m 4,50 m De oppervlakte is 10,13 m. Berekening omtrek: Formule: (l + b) x 2 Berekening: (4,50 + 2,25) x 2 = 13,50 m De omtrek is 13,50 m. 2,25 m
  4. 4. Wat is de oppervlakte van alle parkeerplaatsen samen? Berekening: 10,13 x 205 = 2076,65 m De oppervlakte van alle parkeerplaatsen samen is 2076,65 m. Stel dat er 305 supporters met de auto naar de voetbalmatch komen. Om zoveel mogelijk zorg te dragen voor het milieu, doen de supporters aan carpoolen. Ze rijden dus allemaal samen. Elke wagen is volledig gevuld. Hoeveel parkeerplaatsen zijn er ingenomen? Berekening: 305 : 5 = 61 auto’s 61 auto’s = 61 parkeerplaatsen Er zijn 61 Parkeerplaatsen ingenomen. Hoeveel procent van de parkeerplaatsen is er ongeveer ingenomen? Berekening: Ingenomen parkeerplaatsen 61 ? x 3,36 : 3,36 Totaal 205 100% Ingenomen parkeerplaatsen 61 29,76 ≈ 30% x 3,36 : 3,36 Totaal 205 100% Ongeveer 30 % van de parkeerplaatsen is ingenomen.
  5. 5. Opdracht 3 Voor je in het stadion binnen kan, moeten jullie een ticket kopen. Zoek de plaats waar jullie tickets kunnen kopen. Achter het loket zit er iemand die jullie verder zal helpen. Hoeveel kost een ticket om het stadion binnen te mogen? Een ticket kost € 10 Omdat jullie met een kleine groep zijn krijgen jullie 10% korting. Hoeveel moeten jullie betalen om met de hele groep het stadion binnen te mogen? Berekening: 10 x 4 = €40 40 : 100 = 0,4 0,4 x 10 = 4 40 – 4 = €36 We moeten € 36 betalen. Betaal met het meest gepaste biljet/biljetten. De persoon aan het loket zal jullie vragen om zelf uit te rekenen hoeveel wisselgeld jullie krijgen. We gaven een biljet van € 50 Berekening: 50 – 36 = €14 We kregen € 14 wisselgeld Nu krijgen jullie van de persoon achter het loket elk een ticket om straks het stadion binnen te raken. Je wil met de hele klas naar een voetbalmatch gaan kijken. Er zijn drie leerlingen die niet komen opdagen. Omdat jullie met zo een grote groep komen kijken krijgen jullie 30% korting. Hoeveel moeten jullie betalen om met de hele groep het stadion binnen te mogen?
  6. 6. Berekening: 19 – 3 = 16 16 x 10 = €160 160 : 100 = 1,6 1,6 x 30 = 48 160 – 48 = €112 We moeten € 112 betalen. Opdracht 4 Welkom in het Van Roystadion! Het stadion werd gebouwd in 1997. Hier komen wekelijks heel wat voetbalsupporters samen. Kijk maar eens goed rond. Hoeveel supporters kunnen er in dit stadion binnen? Schatting: Hier kunnen eigen antwoord leerlingen supporters binnen. Hoe maakten jullie jullie schatting? Mogelijke oplossing: een stukje van de plaatsen in het stadion tellen. Nadien kijken hoeveel keer dat stukje in het volledige stadion past. Wanneer jullie schatting gemaakt is gaan jullie naar de juf. De juf zal jullie vertellen hoeveel supporters er in het stadion passen. Er kunnen 6429 supporters in het stadion. Opdracht 5 Wat is de oppervlakte van het voetbalveld? Schatting: het voetbalveld is eigen antwoord leerlingen lang en eigen antwoord leerlingen breed. De oppervlakte is eigen antwoord leerlingen. Hoe maakten jullie jullie schatting? Mogelijke oplossing: de lengte en de breedte van het voetbalveld afstappen. De leerlingen weten dat een grote voetstap ongeveer 1 meter lang is.
  7. 7. Opdracht 6 Vandaag krijgen jullie de kans om een doelschop te geven vanuit een van de goals van het Van Roystadion! Jullie mogen om de beurt vanuit de goal, de bal zover mogelijk wegschoppen! Hoe ver schopt leerling 1? Schatting: Leerling 1 schopt eigen antwoord leerlingen meter ver Tip: Gok niet zomaar in het wilde weg maar ga beredeneerd te werk! Hoe maakten jullie jullie schatting? Mogelijke oplossing: de afstand tussen de goal en de bal afstappen. De leerlingen weten dat een grote voetstap ongeveer 1 meter lang is. Meting: Leerling 1 schopt eigen antwoord leerlingen meter ver (meet van aan de goal tot aan de bal). Hoe ver schopt leerling 2? Schatting: Leerling 2 schopt eigen antwoord leerlingen meter ver Tip: Gok niet zomaar in het wilde weg maar ga beredeneerd te werk! Meting: Leerling 2 schopt eigen antwoord leerlingen meter ver (meet van aan de goal tot aan de bal). Hoe ver schopt leerling 3? Schatting: Leerling 3 schopt eigen antwoord leerlingen meter ver Tip: Gok niet zomaar in het wilde weg maar ga beredeneerd te werk! Meting: Leerling 3 schopt eigen antwoord leerlingen meter ver (meet van aan de goal tot aan de bal). Hoe ver schopt leerling 4? Schatting: Leerling 4 schopt eigen antwoord leerlingen meter ver Tip: Gok niet zomaar in het wilde weg maar ga beredeneerd te werk! Meting: Leerling 4 schopt eigen antwoord leerlingen meter ver (meet van aan de goal tot aan de bal).
  8. 8. Opdracht 7 De voetbalclub heeft een probleem met het aantal parkingplaatsen. Wanneer het match is, hebben ze veel te weinig parkeerplaatsen. Op welke manier zouden de supporters nog naar het stadion kunnen komen? - Te voet - Met de trein - Met de fiets - Afgezet worden De voetbalclub doet een enquête om te zien hoe de supporters naar het stadion komen. Op het moment van de enquête zat het voetbalstadion bijna volledig vol. Er waren maar 29 lege plaatsen. Hoeveel supporters zitten er dan in het stadion? Berekening: 6429 – 29 = 6400 Er zitten 6400 supporters in het stadion. 30% van de supporters komt met de auto Hoeveel supporters zijn dat? Berekening: 6400 : 100 = 64 64 x 30 = 1920 Dat zijn 1920 supporters. 25% van de supporters komt met de fiets Hoeveel supporters zijn dat? Berekening: 6400 : 100 = 64 64 x 25 = 1600 Dat zijn 1600 supporters.
  9. 9. 20% van de supporters komt met de trein Hoeveel supporters zijn dat? Berekening: 6400 : 100 = 64 64 x 20 = 1280 Dat zijn 1280 supporters. 15% van de supporters wordt afgezet Hoeveel supporters zijn dat? Berekening: 6400 : 100 = 64 64 x 15 = 960 Dat zijn 960 supporters. 10% van de supporters komt te voet Hoeveel supporters zijn dat? Berekening: 6400 : 100 = 64 64 x 10 = 640 Dat zijn 640 supporters. Klaar met alle opdrachten en nog tijd over? Maak op de volgende bladzijde een staafdiagram van de aantallen die je net verzameld hebt. Tip: - Vergeet de assen niet te benoemen. - Vergeet de grafiek geen titel te geven.
  10. 10. Einde! Proficiat! Jullie hebben alle opdrachten goed opgelost. Nu mogen jullie terug naar school wandelen en op de speelplaats wachten tot iedereen terug is. Respecteer de verkeersregels wanneer jullie terugwandelen. Tot straks! 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 Auto Fiets Trein Afgezet Te voet Vervoersmiddelen om naar het stadion te gaanAantal mensen Vervoersmiddel

