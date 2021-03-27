❤[PDF]⚡ Preme Magazine Ari Lennox

https://reader.ebookexprees.com/exspresion/1715521595 When the idea to launch Preme an independent black owned magazine came about, the concept was clear. It would be a publication that shed light on not just one aspect of the industry, but would feature everyone behind the scenes as well. Creatives such as models, stylists, designers, makeup artists and more would be included. It would showcase an array of people who strive for what they believe in and do what they love. It is our mission to give you a glimpse into the lives of those individuals, while also giving them a platform to showcase their work and talent.