Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Description âœ”Design, build, and operate scalable and reliable Kubernetes infrastructure for productionðŸ”¥Key FeaturesLe...
Book Details ASIN : B08T5Y4CJP
IF YOU WANT TO DOWNLOAD OR READ Kubernetes in Production Best Practices: Build and manage highly available production-read...
DOWNLOAD OR READ Kubernetes in Production Best Practices: Build and manage highly available production-ready Kubernetes cl...
EBOOKS
READ
DOWNLOAD
EPUB
KINDLE
BESTSELLER
PAPERBACK
HARDCOVER
IPAD
ANDROID
THANK YOU
[⚡PDF⚡] Kubernetes in Production Best Practices Build and manage highly available production-ready Kubernetes clusters
[⚡PDF⚡] Kubernetes in Production Best Practices Build and manage highly available production-ready Kubernetes clusters
[⚡PDF⚡] Kubernetes in Production Best Practices Build and manage highly available production-ready Kubernetes clusters
[⚡PDF⚡] Kubernetes in Production Best Practices Build and manage highly available production-ready Kubernetes clusters
[⚡PDF⚡] Kubernetes in Production Best Practices Build and manage highly available production-ready Kubernetes clusters
[⚡PDF⚡] Kubernetes in Production Best Practices Build and manage highly available production-ready Kubernetes clusters
[⚡PDF⚡] Kubernetes in Production Best Practices Build and manage highly available production-ready Kubernetes clusters
[⚡PDF⚡] Kubernetes in Production Best Practices Build and manage highly available production-ready Kubernetes clusters
[⚡PDF⚡] Kubernetes in Production Best Practices Build and manage highly available production-ready Kubernetes clusters
[⚡PDF⚡] Kubernetes in Production Best Practices Build and manage highly available production-ready Kubernetes clusters
[⚡PDF⚡] Kubernetes in Production Best Practices Build and manage highly available production-ready Kubernetes clusters
[⚡PDF⚡] Kubernetes in Production Best Practices Build and manage highly available production-ready Kubernetes clusters
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

[⚡PDF⚡] Kubernetes in Production Best Practices Build and manage highly available production-ready Kubernetes clusters

14 views

Published on

https://reader.ebookexprees.com/exspresion/B08T5Y4CJP ✔Design, build, and operate scalable and reliable Kubernetes infrastructure for productionKey FeaturesLeverage industry best practices to build and manage production-grade Kubernetes infrastructureLearn to architect scalable Kubernetes clusters for production, harden container security, and fine-tune resource managementUnderstand, manage, and operate complex business workloads confidentlyBook DescriptionKubernetes in Production Best Practices is a blueprint and reference book for anyone who wants to leverage Kubernetes to manage their applications and services in production, following cloud industry standards, and applying best practices to achieve scaling, availability, operational excellence, and cost optimization.The book will help you to design Kubernetes production clusters, provision them using infrastructure and configuration as code (CAC), optimize performance, harden security, and tune resource usage.There are different ways of using Kubernetes, including deployment from scratch to your own hardware through to using a fully managed service in the public cloud. The most common way to deploy and operate Kubernetes clusters is to use a public cloud-managed service from either AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud Platform (GCP). This book covers Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), the AWS-managed version of Kubernetes. You&#8217;ll get to grips with implementation details specific to AWS and EKS, which will enable you to understand the design concepts, implementation best practices, and configuration relating to other cloud-managed services. Throughout the book, you&#8217;ll discover standard and cloud-agnostic tools to provision and configure the infrastructure, such as Terraform and Ansible.By the end of this Kubernetes book, you&#8217;ll be able to confidently operate and manage your production environments using Kubernetes.What you will learnExplore the different infrastructure architectures for Kube

Published in: Lifestyle
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

[⚡PDF⚡] Kubernetes in Production Best Practices Build and manage highly available production-ready Kubernetes clusters

  1. 1. Description âœ”Design, build, and operate scalable and reliable Kubernetes infrastructure for productionðŸ”¥Key FeaturesLeverage industry best practices to build and manage production-grade Kubernetes infrastructureLearn to architect scalable Kubernetes clusters for production, harden container security, and fine-tune resource managementUnderstand, manage, and operate complex business workloads confidentlyBook DescriptionKubernetes in Production Best Practices is a blueprint and reference book for anyone who wants to leverage Kubernetes to manage their applications and services in production, following cloud industry standards, and applying best practices to achieve scaling, availability, operational excellence, and cost optimization.The book will help you to design Kubernetes production clusters, provision them using infrastructure and configuration as code (CAC), optimize performance, harden security, and tune resource usage.There are different ways of using Kubernetes, including deployment from scratch to your own hardware through to using a fully managed service in the public cloud. The most common way to deploy and operate Kubernetes clusters is to use a public cloud-managed service from either AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud Platform (GCP). This book covers Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), the AWS-managed version of Kubernetes. You’ll get to grips with implementation details specific to AWS and EKS, which will enable you to understand the design concepts, implementation best practices, and configuration relating to other cloud-managed services. Throughout the book, you’ll discover standard and cloud- agnostic tools to provision and configure the infrastructure, such as Terraform and Ansible.By the end of this Kubernetes book, you’ll be able to confidently operate and manage your production environments using Kubernetes.What you will learnExplore the different infrastructure architectures for Kubernetes deploymentImplement optimal open source and commercial storage management solutionsDiscover best practices for provisioning and configuring Kubernetes clusters, such as infrastructure as code and CACConfigure the cluster networking plugin and other core networking components and learn how to get the best out of themApply the latest industry tools and best practices to secure your Kubernetes environmentDeploy core observability stacks such as monitoring and logging to your infrastructure and fine-tune itWho This Book Is ForThis book is for cloud infrastructure experts, DevOps engineers, site reliability engineers, and engineering managers looking to design and operate Kubernetes infrastructure for production. Basic knowledge of Kubernetes, Terraform, Ansible, Linux, and AWS is needed to get the most out of this book.
  2. 2. Book Details ASIN : B08T5Y4CJP
  3. 3. IF YOU WANT TO DOWNLOAD OR READ Kubernetes in Production Best Practices: Build and manage highly available production-ready Kubernetes clusters, CLICK BUTTON DOWNLOAD IN THE NEXT PAGE
  4. 4. DOWNLOAD OR READ Kubernetes in Production Best Practices: Build and manage highly available production-ready Kubernetes clusters by click link below GET NOW Kubernetes in Production Best Practices: Build and manage highly available production-ready Kubernetes clusters OR CLICK THE BUTTON HERE
  5. 5. EBOOKS
  6. 6. READ
  7. 7. DOWNLOAD
  8. 8. EPUB
  9. 9. KINDLE
  10. 10. BESTSELLER
  11. 11. PAPERBACK
  12. 12. HARDCOVER
  13. 13. IPAD
  14. 14. ANDROID
  15. 15. THANK YOU

×