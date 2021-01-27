Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIVERSIDAD FERMIN TORO VICE-RECTORADO ACADEMICO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS JURIDICAS Y POLITICAS ESCUELA DE DERECHO NUCLEO ARAU...
La investigación, es la actividad humana de búsqueda de conocimientos; de indagación de soluciones y de interrogantes, car...
De La Estructura Del Contenido Páginas Preliminares Cuerpo O Texto Del Trabajo Sección De Referencias Anexos Aspectos Form...
De La Estructura Del Contenido: Se describe, que los Trabajos de Grado se deben estructurar en 3 partes: Las Páginas Preli...
Constancia De Aprobación Por Parte Del Jurado, es un requisito que es opcional, pues depende si la investigación desarroll...
ASPECTOS FORMALES De La Redacción Y Estilo: Deber ser clara, precisa y concisa, evitándose el exceso de citas textuales y ...
presentar subtítulos hasta cuarto orden, los títulos deberán ir en la primera página de cada capítulo centrado y en la par...
demás línea que la conforma guarda una sangría francesa de punto cinco (0,5) cm, es decir que estas líneas deben comenzar ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Informe sobre las Normas para la elaboración y presentación de trabajo de investigación de la UFT (2019)

36 views

Published on

Metodología de la Investigación

Published in: Law
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Informe sobre las Normas para la elaboración y presentación de trabajo de investigación de la UFT (2019)

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD FERMIN TORO VICE-RECTORADO ACADEMICO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS JURIDICAS Y POLITICAS ESCUELA DE DERECHO NUCLEO ARAURE ESTADO PORTUGUESA INFORME DESCRIPTIVO SOBRE EL CONTENIDO DE LA NORMAS PARA LA ELABORACIÓN Y PRESENTACIÓN DE TRABAJO DE INVESTIGACIÓN DE LA UFT (2019) Autor: Charlie Pérez C.I: V- 24.020.471 Cátedra: Metodología de la Investigación SAIA Lapso B Profesora: Abg. Bertha Ramírez Araure, 27 de Enero de 2021
  2. 2. La investigación, es la actividad humana de búsqueda de conocimientos; de indagación de soluciones y de interrogantes, caracterizada por ser reflexiva, sistemática y metódica; tiene por finalidad obtener conocimientos y solucionar problemas científicos, filosóficos o empírico-técnicos, y se desarrolla mediante un proceso, de manera que podemos definir la investigación como aquel proceso metódico, sistematizado, objetivo y ordenado, que tiene como finalidad responder ciertas preguntas, teorías, suposiciones, conjeturas y/o hipótesis que se presentan en un momento dado sobre un tema determinado, además permite la adquisición de conocimientos e información sobre un tema o asunto que se desconoce, seguidamente una investigación es una acción ordenada destinada o encaminada a obtener o adquirir, por medio de una observación y experimentación, nuevos conocimientos sobre diferentes campos de la tecnología y de la ciencia. Ahora bien, en el ámbito de la educación superior, cada estudiante al finalizar su carrera de pregrado y optar al título de la misma, se ve en la necesidad de realizar una investigación, en este caso llamada Trabajo de Grado, el cual se entiende como un estudio delimitado y sistemático sobre un tema, que, a partir de un manejo adecuado de la bibliografía relevante al mismo, y de consideraciones conceptuales y/o teóricas, y aplicando una metodología concreta, demuestre un nivel de dominio suficiente del objeto de estudio, donde deberá aplicar además de las normas impuesta por la institución educativa, sus conocimientos adquiridos a lo largo de esos años de formación académica En tal sentido, el Trabajo de Grado se convierte en una gran oportunidad para que el estudiante pueda demostrar la capacidad que tiene el alumno a nivel de análisis textual, extracción de ideas, comprensión lectora y producción escrita, donde el punto más importante es la de aplicar el saber adquirido a través de años de estudio profesional y dar cabida a iniciar una labor investigativa profunda, relacionada con el tema elegido Teniendo en cuenta lo expuesto anteriormente podemos mencionar a continuación algunos de los propósitos principales al desarrollar el Trabajo de Grado: Fomentar en el estudiante mayor autonomía en la realización de trabajos científicos-técnicos propios de su formación. Brindar al estudiante la oportunidad de manifestar su capacidad creativa y su habilidad para integrar conocimiento y métodos al buscar alternativas de soluciones a problemas En aras de contribuir a un excelente desarrollo del mismo, en nuestro caso la Universidad Fermín Toro, nos ofrece un manual ampliamente detallado, donde se exponen las Normas para la elaboración y presentación de trabajo de investigación de la UFT (2019), el cual se estructura de la siguiente forma: Presentación Disposiciones Generales
  3. 3. De La Estructura Del Contenido Páginas Preliminares Cuerpo O Texto Del Trabajo Sección De Referencias Anexos Aspectos Formales De La Redacción Y Estilo De Aspectos Mecanográficos De Las Citas De Las Siglas Y Cifras Cuadros Y Figuras De Las Referencias De Los Anexos De Los Proyectos De La Naturaleza De Los Trabajos De Investigación Disposiciones Finales Referencias Anexos Lista de Cuadros Lista de Figuras De manera que, en el presente informe se pretende indagar en cada uno de los aspectos mencionados, para obtener mayores conocimientos al respecto, y así lograr el desarrollo de un Trabajo de Grado de calidad, con pertinencia y sobre todo que sea de utilidad según se trate, así que comencemos por: Presentación: Es contentiva de lo que se engloba en el manual de las Normas para la elaboración y presentación de trabajo de investigación de la UFT (2019), cuya finalidad es presentar de forma clara y explícita el contenido plasmado en el Índice General. Disposiciones Generales: Se expone el propósito de las normas, estableciéndose los procedimientos y criterios para lograr la estandarización en la elaboración de todas las investigaciones que se realicen producto del desarrollo de las funciones universitarias de docencia, investigación y extensión; se hace hincapié al hecho, de que en los Trabajos de Grado, se tomarán en cuenta la estructura de contenido y los aspectos formales, por lo tanto, los estudiantes deben preparar sus trabajos de investigación con la asesoría de un tutor designado conforme a los procedimientos y requisitos que se establecen en los reglamentos internos de la Universidad, no obstante, tanto la selección del tema, como la conceptualización, diseño y ejecución del trabajo, en todas sus partes, son de entera y personal responsabilidad del estudiante quien debe garantizar su pertinencia y calidad.
  4. 4. De La Estructura Del Contenido: Se describe, que los Trabajos de Grado se deben estructurar en 3 partes: Las Páginas Preliminares, que comprenden: la cubierta (solo en versiones impresas), la portada, el índice de contenido, páginas tales como la Constancia de Aceptación del Tutor, Dedicatoria, Resumen entre otras. El cuerpo o texto del trabajo. Referencias: comprende la lista de fuentes impresas, audiovisuales, electrónicas o de otra naturaleza. Se hace la salvedad, de que cuando el trabajo de investigación lo amerite se incorporan los anexos PÁGINAS PRELIMINARES Cubierta O Carátula, (solo en versión impresa), es la parte externa, anterior y posterior del trabajo. La cubierta anterior debe contener los siguientes elementos como, el logo de la Universidad, centrado llevará en espacio sencillo y mayúscula sostenida el membrete de la Universidad; en el centro de la página llevara el título del trabajo, en espacio sencillo, mayúscula sostenida, centrado y en forma de pirámide invertida, al margen derecho debe llevar el Autor (es), Tutor o Docente y Asignatura, finalmente en el margen inferior, centrado y en mayúscula sostenida se colocará, lugar, mes y año de la presentación, así como se muestra: Portada: Se escriben los mismos elementos de la cubierta, anexándole en los trabajos conducentes a título, el tipo de trabajo realizado, como se evidencia:
  5. 5. Constancia De Aprobación Por Parte Del Jurado, es un requisito que es opcional, pues depende si la investigación desarrollada lo amerita Dedicatoria, Reconocimiento O Agradecimiento: Son breves notas, que expresan el agradecimiento por la colaboración, asesoría, orientación y asistencia técnica, científica o financiera de profesores, recibidas, estas páginas son opcionales Índice O Contenido: Es la lista de títulos y subtítulos que se estructuran en el trabajo, incluyen desde el resumen, la introducción, el cuerpo del trabajo, la conclusión, recomendaciones hasta los demás índices y anexos Índice de Cuadros e Índice de Figuras: Se expone en orden de aparición en el trabajo, cada cuadro y figura con su respectiva fuente, señalando el número de página donde está, para una fácil consulta. Resumen (cuando aplique), se esboza de manera precisa y concisa, los aspectos relevantes del contenido del trabajo, el mismo debe contener la idea concluyente, el título del trabajo desarrollado, la Línea de Investigación a la cual pertenece la producción, expresar el problema que se investiga y el objetivo del mismo, así como también tipo de investigación, técnicas de recolección, análisis e interpretación de resultados, hallazgos, conclusiones y recomendaciones. Cuerpo O Texto Del Trabajo: Varía en consonancia con la naturaleza de trabajo de investigación realizado, la estructura del cuerpo de trabajo se debe organizar en capítulos, fases, contextos, momentos o dimensiones y su división en secciones, dependiendo de la modalidad de trabajo, la metodología empleada y la especificidad del tema tratado Sección De Referencias: Son el compendio de libros, obras y documentos consultados, va en estricto orden alfabético, deben contener los siguientes elementos: Autor, Año de publicación, títulos y los datos que permitan su identificación y búsqueda. Anexos: Es un material complementario relacionado con la investigación realizada, que sirve de apoyo o prueba, dependiendo de la investigación, puede incluir cuestionarios o formularios de las encuestas u otros instrumentos de investigación elaborados como parte de instrucciones textuales a los sujetos, validación de juicio de experto, cuadros, gráficos estadísticos y otras formas adicionales que resulte necesario incluir para ampliar o sustentar algún punto tratado en el cuerpo de trabajo
  6. 6. ASPECTOS FORMALES De La Redacción Y Estilo: Deber ser clara, precisa y concisa, evitándose el exceso de citas textuales y conectores, además se debe redactar en tercera persona, la construcción de párrafos, la puntuación y el uso de las letras mayúsculas y minúsculas deben ajustarse a normas gramaticales, la cantidad de líneas que debe poseer cada párrafo, será de mínimo seis (6) y máximo doce (12) líneas; no se deben usar abreviaturas en la redacción, pero se pueden utilizar siglas para referirse a organismos, instrumentos o variables que se nombren repetidas veces en el texto, siempre y cuando faciliten la compresión de las ideas expuestas. DE ASPECTOS MECANOGRÁFICOS Del Tipo Y Tamaño De La Letra: La letra debe ser Arial, tamaño doce (12), dicho tamaño varía según se use en la investigación, del siguiente modo: Los títulos de primer orden, deberán ir en tamaño de letra catorce (14). Las páginas de la dedicatoria y reconocimiento en la que se permite libre presentación en cuanto el tipo, estilo y tamaño de la letra. Los textos de los gráficos y cuadros podrán presentarse con letra tamaño doce (12) o diez (10) La página de presentación de los anexos, en la que esta palabra se escribe, en letra tamaño dieciséis (16) Márgenes: En todo el documento, estos deben ser, el margen izquierdo debe ser a cuatro (4) centímetros, el margen superior, inferior y el margen derecho a tres (3) centímetros. La escritura del texto se hará justificada según los márgenes especificados. De La Sangría: Se debe dejar una sangría de un centímetro (1cm.) al inicio de cada párrafo; en las citas textuales iguales o mayores a cuarenta (40) palabras debe mantenerse margen de un centímetro (1) cm a la derecha y a la izquierda de todas las líneas que conforman la cita, y en cada referencia la segunda y demás líneas que la conforman deben guardar una sangría de medio centímetro (0,5 cm). De Los Interlineados: Se refiere al espacio entre las líneas, se utilizará espacio sencillo en todo el desarrollo del trabajo de grado, salvo algunas excepciones expuestas en las Normas De Los Contenidos Y Series: En este caso, cuando se requiera enumerar varios elementos dentro de un mismo párrafo se utilizará letras minúsculas seguida de un paréntesis a la derecha, según configuración de lista de multinivel en Microsoft Word. De La Ubicación De Los Títulos Y Subtítulos: En todo el desarrollo del trabajo, tanto el índice general como en el desarrollo del trabajo se podrán
  7. 7. presentar subtítulos hasta cuarto orden, los títulos deberán ir en la primera página de cada capítulo centrado y en la parte superior, y los subtítulos alineados a la izquierda con intercalado entre mayúsculas y minúsculas. De La Paginación: Varía dependiendo de que se está paginando, así en las páginas preliminares se utilizarán los números romanos en minúsculas (i, ii, iii, iv), debe colocarse en la parte inferior central y en las páginas del texto se utilizarán los números arábigos (1, 2, 3…) en el margen superior derecho, a dos (2) centímetros del borde superior de la hoja; exceptuando las primeras páginas de introducción, capítulo, las conclusiones, las referencias bibliográficas, la página de presentación de los anexos, se cuentan, mas no se enumeran. De Las Citas: De la diversidad de formas para realizarlas, la Universidad Fermín Toro (UFT) adopta el sistema autor- fecha, especificando como proceder en cada caso que se presente, durante la realización de la investigación De Las Siglas Y Cifras: Destaca que la primera vez que se mencione una sigla, debe ser descrita previamente y a continuación se presenta entre paréntesis, las próximas veces que se haga referencia de ella se indica directamente y sin encerrarla entre paréntesis. Abreviatura Para Citas Y Notas: Expone un listado de diversas abreviaturas para citas y notas que son de utilidad y de uso común en la redacción de trabajos de investigación. Cuadros Y Figuras: Tanto los cuadros como las figuras (gráficos, mapas, diagramas, dibujos, esquemas u otras formas de ilustración), deben ser anunciados en los párrafos precedentes a su presentación, de modo, que cada cuadro debe presentar en la parte superior del mismo, el número que lo identifique en números arábigos y negrilla, la primera letra en mayúscula y sin punto final; y las figuras, llevan la denominación correspondiente en la parte inferior de los mismos, el número que lo identifique en números arábigos y negrilla, la primera letra en mayúscula y sin punto final. En líneas generales, los cuadros y figuras deben ser incorporados en el lugar apropiado del texto, y no al final de los capítulos o en anexos, y cuando son pequeños pueden aparecer entre párrafos, mientras que los de mayor dimensión deben colocarse en páginas separadas, inmediatamente después de la página donde se mencionan o explican. De Las Referencias: Se deben exponer en estricto orden alfabético indicando de manera general: Primer apellido e inicial del primer nombre, año entre paréntesis, título de la obra en negrillas, número de la edición entre paréntesis, ciudad donde se editó y nombre de la editorial. La segunda y
  8. 8. demás línea que la conforma guarda una sangría francesa de punto cinco (0,5) cm, es decir que estas líneas deben comenzar debajo de la tercera letra de la primera palabra de la primera línea; se hace especial mención y ejemplificación de cada tipo de referencia para lograr la mayor comprensión del investigador. De Los Anexos: Se debe insertar una hoja posterior a las referencias para presentar esta sección, con la palabra ANEXOS escrita en mayúscula sostenida y resaltada en negrilla, en la mitad de la página y con tamaño de letra dieciséis (16), previamente identificado del siguiente modo: ANEXO A/TITULO DEL ANEXO, ANEXO B/TITULO DEL ANEXO. De Los Proyectos: En el proyecto presentado como requisito previo para la obtención de títulos, grados académicos y ascensos, se debe exponer la descripción del trabajo que se propone realizar, cuya extensión estará entre quince (15) y cuarenta (40) páginas incluyendo las preliminares, mecanografiadas según las especificaciones que aparezcan en estas normas; y se organizará en tres partes principales: De Los Trabajos De Investigación Conducentes A Títulos, Grados Académicos Y Ascensos, posterior a la realización y aprobación del proyecto se debe elaborar la versión final del trabajo de investigación, el cual contendrá los diversos elementos señalados en las Normas para la elaboración y presentación de trabajo de investigación de la UFT (2019). Disposiciones Finales: Con esta poderosa herramienta, representada por este manual de Normas para la elaboración y presentación de trabajo de investigación de la UFT (2019), tanto los estudiantes como docentes e investigadores tienen la responsabilidad, única y exclusiva, de llevar a cabo la investigación y garantizar su calidad e informar a la comunidad científica sobre los resultados obtenidos de manera abierta, honesta y ética. No obstante, si se suscita cualquier acto que atente con la integridad del proceso de investigación y constituya una grave violación a las normas éticas y de propiedad intelectual, será considerado y sancionado como actos no éticos en la investigación, los cuáles serán penados según el Reglamento Disciplinario de la Universidad Fermín Toro.

×