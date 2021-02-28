https://pdf.ebooklibrary.pw/?book=1704902886 Practical Investigation Techniques is useful for new as well as veteran investigators to establish a practical standard for conducting a wide range of diverse criminal investigations. Written by a veteran investigator⭐ the book teaches the proper investigative techniques for such criminal activities as extortion⭐ blackmail⭐ credit card fraud⭐ check fraud⭐ fencing operations⭐ employee theft⭐ sports gambling⭐ money laundering⭐ and shoplifting rings. Practical Investigation Techniques is presented in an easy-to-read format and provides a wealth of specific investigation techniques⭐ checklists⭐ and case studies.