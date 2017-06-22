Surviving and Thriving in the Digital Age

Charlie Gunningham @chazgunningham The Outlook for Business in 2017 - surviving and thriving the digital age
Wrong direction? 1. Admit it! 2. Turn around 3. Trend is your friend
2016 … all bad? • Celebrity Deaths • Brexit, Trump • More Senate issues, post Aus election • Poor local economy • Media, r...
BN 30 says … 2016 not so bad! businessnews.com.au/List/bn30
A pessimist complains about the wind. An optimist expects the wind to change. A leader adjusts the sails. ~ John C. Maxwell
“I’m not making light of my situation, but I have unyielding belief I will prevail” ~ Jim Stockdale The Stockdale Paradox
Doing it tough  Mining Services Retail Property/home builds Recruitment Business Services Source: businessnews.com.au
Why? WA population growth stalls + Mining const’n boom ends + Digital disruption + Uncertainty about future = Low confiden...
Bright spots  ICT + tech, digital Prof. Services Annuity businesses Agribusiness Some miners Source: businessnews.com.au
Great Potential ? Tourism Education Aqua/Agriculture Health services Mining/Bio/startup tech Source: businessnews.com.au
2017 + beyond … • Unyielding belief we will prevail, without making light of the situation • Adjust the sails • what can y...
Media’s jaws of death 1. “News is free”! 2. Readership collapsing 3. Business model disrupted 4. Local economy waning 5. F...
Ouch!
So how’d you solve that tricky problemo ..?
Well …
Pay wall is our line in the sand Quality news + data + keep innovating/focused = people will pay
169,000 169k 30,000 Pre pay wall record: May 2011, 67k Web traffic x5 Unique Monthly Visitors
NPS Scores - comparative +38 BN
Cross the chasm - talk to innovators/early adopters ~ Godin - make it easy to spread ~ Gladwell - find influencers (use KL...
Example: Chewbacca Mom, May 2016 24 19th May 2016 2.24pm, FB video 1 million views by 9.41pm 20m by following morning 3m s...
Example: Weird Al, 2014 26 8 YT vids in 8 days => 1st #1 comedy album in 50 years
Mix trad promos … with social … to make longer, lasting effect! 27
Marketing = the 3 i’s Get the right information to the right eyes at the right instant 28
2 Lt John Gunningham, Aged 20, Royal Corps of Signals 1. Get the facts 2. Listen to customers 3. Get on trend 4. Adjust th...
2 month free trial 1. BN fortnightly magazine 2. BN online + BNiQ search engine 3. Twice daily business emails
Charlie Gunningham These slides -> www.slideshare.net/charliegunningham The Outlook for Business in 2017 ~ the sun is out!
Surviving and Thriving in the Digital Age
Surviving and Thriving in the Digital Age
Surviving and Thriving in the Digital Age
Surviving and Thriving in the Digital Age
Surviving and Thriving in the Digital Age
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Surviving and Thriving in the Digital Age

58 views

Published on

Talk to business forum, 27 June 2017 - with some background on business outlook in 2017 and tips on how to succeed, including how Business News weathered the storm of recent years in media ...

Published in: Business
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
58
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Surviving and Thriving in the Digital Age

  1. 1. Charlie Gunningham @chazgunningham The Outlook for Business in 2017 - surviving and thriving the digital age
  2. 2. Wrong direction? 1. Admit it! 2. Turn around 3. Trend is your friend
  3. 3. 2016 … all bad? • Celebrity Deaths • Brexit, Trump • More Senate issues, post Aus election • Poor local economy • Media, retail, property getting smashed…
  4. 4. BN 30 says … 2016 not so bad! businessnews.com.au/List/bn30
  5. 5. A pessimist complains about the wind. An optimist expects the wind to change. A leader adjusts the sails. ~ John C. Maxwell
  6. 6. “I’m not making light of my situation, but I have unyielding belief I will prevail” ~ Jim Stockdale The Stockdale Paradox
  7. 7. Doing it tough  Mining Services Retail Property/home builds Recruitment Business Services Source: businessnews.com.au
  8. 8. Why? WA population growth stalls + Mining const’n boom ends + Digital disruption + Uncertainty about future = Low confidence Source: businessnews.com.au
  9. 9. Bright spots  ICT + tech, digital Prof. Services Annuity businesses Agribusiness Some miners Source: businessnews.com.au
  10. 10. Great Potential ? Tourism Education Aqua/Agriculture Health services Mining/Bio/startup tech Source: businessnews.com.au
  11. 11. 2017 + beyond … • Unyielding belief we will prevail, without making light of the situation • Adjust the sails • what can you do? • where’s the trend? • who can help you?
  12. 12. Media’s jaws of death 1. “News is free”! 2. Readership collapsing 3. Business model disrupted 4. Local economy waning 5. Fake news, Trump…
  13. 13. Ouch!
  14. 14. So how’d you solve that tricky problemo ..?
  15. 15. Well …
  16. 16. Pay wall is our line in the sand Quality news + data + keep innovating/focused = people will pay
  17. 17. 169,000 169k 30,000 Pre pay wall record: May 2011, 67k Web traffic x5 Unique Monthly Visitors
  18. 18. NPS Scores - comparative +38 BN
  19. 19. Cross the chasm - talk to innovators/early adopters ~ Godin - make it easy to spread ~ Gladwell - find influencers (use KLOUT) 23
  20. 20. Example: Chewbacca Mom, May 2016 24 19th May 2016 2.24pm, FB video 1 million views by 9.41pm 20m by following morning 3m shares Then … 153m and counting + Appearances on GM America, James Corden, Jimmy Fallon Chewbacca masks sell out across US
  21. 21. Example: Weird Al, 2014 26 8 YT vids in 8 days => 1st #1 comedy album in 50 years
  22. 22. Mix trad promos … with social … to make longer, lasting effect! 27
  23. 23. Marketing = the 3 i’s Get the right information to the right eyes at the right instant 28
  24. 24. 2 Lt John Gunningham, Aged 20, Royal Corps of Signals 1. Get the facts 2. Listen to customers 3. Get on trend 4. Adjust the sails In Closing …
  25. 25. 2 month free trial 1. BN fortnightly magazine 2. BN online + BNiQ search engine 3. Twice daily business emails
  26. 26. Charlie Gunningham These slides -> www.slideshare.net/charliegunningham The Outlook for Business in 2017 ~ the sun is out!

×