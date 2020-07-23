Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Technological Processes The Universal Systems Model
What Is a System? • A group of parts that work together to achieve a goal. • A technological system produces results throu...
Technology Systems Are: • Created from human need or want • Designed and developed by people • Modified and/or abandoned o...
1. Goals • Technology is designed to reach a desired goal. • Most technology is designed with several goals in mind.
Universal Systems Model Five parts of the Universal Systems Model 1.Goal 2.Input 3.Process 4.Output 5.Feedback
Steps of the Universal Systems Model 1. Goal (idea) - what you want to happen 2. Input - resources given to the system to ...
2. Inputs
3. Processes Processes The step that lead to something getting done The action part of the system Acts on the inputs to cr...
4. Outputs
5. Feedback Feedback Monitor Make Adjustment
An example, the operation of a skateboard. The Universal System Model to describe this function would be as follows: Step ...
Another example, the operation of a blender: The Universal System Model to describe this function would be as follows: Ste...
Open-Loop System • A system that has no way of monitoring or adjusting itself. • Since you can’t control the temperature, ...
Open-Loop Systems (non-feedback controller) (cannot correct any errors that it makes) Woodstove Does the temperature remai...
• A system can change or adjust under different conditions • Combination of speedometer, driver’s eye, and driver’s brain ...
Closed-Loop Systems (has a feedback loop controller) (can monitor and make adjustments) Bicycle Rider watches road and adj...
Technological systemspresentation2
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Technological systemspresentation2

22 views

Published on

Universal Systems Model

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Technological systemspresentation2

  1. 1. Technological Processes The Universal Systems Model
  2. 2. What Is a System? • A group of parts that work together to achieve a goal. • A technological system produces results through the use of technology. A system may be huge, like a space shuttle. Or it may be small, like a cell phone.
  3. 3. Technology Systems Are: • Created from human need or want • Designed and developed by people • Modified and/or abandoned over time Technology is designed to reach a Desired goal.
  4. 4. 1. Goals • Technology is designed to reach a desired goal. • Most technology is designed with several goals in mind.
  5. 5. Universal Systems Model Five parts of the Universal Systems Model 1.Goal 2.Input 3.Process 4.Output 5.Feedback
  6. 6. Steps of the Universal Systems Model 1. Goal (idea) - what you want to happen 2. Input - resources given to the system to reach the desired result 3. Process - the action part of the system, the part that takes place to make things happen 4. Output - the result of the system 5. Feedback - information about the output that is used to adjust the system
  7. 7. 2. Inputs
  8. 8. 3. Processes Processes The step that lead to something getting done The action part of the system Acts on the inputs to create the outputs
  9. 9. 4. Outputs
  10. 10. 5. Feedback Feedback Monitor Make Adjustment
  11. 11. An example, the operation of a skateboard. The Universal System Model to describe this function would be as follows: Step Example Goal To ride the skateboard down the street Input Get on the board and kick off Process The wheels spin and the board travels Output The board moves forward and you ride it Feedback See a puddle and steer around it
  12. 12. Another example, the operation of a blender: The Universal System Model to describe this function would be as follows: Step Example Goal To produce a drink or smoothie Input Put in the bananas, milk, berries, etc. Process Blending the mixture Output The smoothie Feedback The taste test
  13. 13. Open-Loop System • A system that has no way of monitoring or adjusting itself. • Since you can’t control the temperature, only the time the microwave is heating your food, it may come out too hot or not hot enough.
  14. 14. Open-Loop Systems (non-feedback controller) (cannot correct any errors that it makes) Woodstove Does the temperature remain constant? Washer/Dryer Do the clothes always come out clean and dry? Train Does the speed remain constant while travelling uphill, downhill, or on a flat?
  15. 15. • A system can change or adjust under different conditions • Combination of speedometer, driver’s eye, and driver’s brain form the feedback loop.
  16. 16. Closed-Loop Systems (has a feedback loop controller) (can monitor and make adjustments) Bicycle Rider watches road and adjusts pedaling or braking. Car Speed Driver looks at speedometer regularly and adjusts speed as needed or sets cruise control. Furnace Temperature is controlled by setting thermostat to desired level.

×