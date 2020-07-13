Successfully reported this slideshow.
July 13, 2020 Mysterious Alabama – Something White and the Tinfoil Alien
Alabama is a US state found in the southeastern United States and is bordered with the US states of Tennessee, Mississippi...
largest city is Birmingham. Alabama has the 2nd largest inland waterway system in the US and about three-fifths of its env...
It would be kind of strange for it to have such light coloured fur in Alabama due to the environment, the Yeti has white f...
Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images from Pixabay Next up is the tale of a wolf and not any normal wolf, this is a wolf-human...
One of the Alabama Metal Man photos taken by Jeff Greenhaw. about the time of April Fool's and so many believe it was mere...
and his home also burned down. These following incidents though made Greenhaw into a martyr of sorts as in the following y...
the riders off and then the horses turned around and bolted away back down the road they had been coming from, eventually ...
  the riders off and then the horses turned around and bolted away back down the road they had been coming from, eventually the men were able to get their horses back under control and turn them back around. When the men and their horses reached the same spot that they had been attacked at the horses stood still and no matter what was done they would not budge and so they had to take a longer way back. The boys on their return home were not believed on their story, but the family was yet to have another encounter. On a night three months after the original incident, the family were returning home from a church service, when in the same spot on that road back the creature was witnessed again, with it revealing itself and then quickly darting off into the forest, the children were so scared for months afterwards that they had to sleep with their mother. There was another incident involving a man called Jim Jackson, happening during the night on early fall, he was driving a mule-drawn wagon full of homemade moonshine towards the Commisary in Galloway, but on his way their he got the peculiar sense he was being followed. Upon looking around Jackson saw a strange creature indeed following him and he then considered if he should try outrunning it, but realized his mules would not be good at running along a level-surface and so instead picked up his revolver and fired two shots at the creature, hitting it and causing it to scream like a woman and limping off on three feet back into the forest. After that news spread on it and a posse was formed to hunt down the injured creature, although some blood was found the creature itself was never found and since then has apparently not been seen again. Well I think that will about do it for Alabama before this gets too overly long. Next up will be the strange and the weird of the US state of Michigan.

