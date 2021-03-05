[✔PDF✔] Karl Marx: A Life from Beginning to End ipad

Susan Shumsky is a successful author in the new age/spirituality field⭐ writing books on meditation⭐ intuition⭐ prayer⭐ auras⭐ chakras⭐ and the like. But in the 1970s⭐ she was one of only a handful of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi’s personal attendants and administrators⭐ in India⭐ Switzerland⭐ and elsewhere. Following the teachings of Maharishi displaced Susan’s devotion to the hippie lifestyle⭐ as she learned about meditation and grew spiritually self-aware. Maharishi died in 2008 at the age of 90⭐ but his influence continues throughout the Western world as a result of the spiritual movement he founded: TM (Transcendental Meditation). Other books have been written about the guru⭐ but this is the only one to offer an insider’s view of life and learning in Rishikesh - including the time when the Beatles came to learn at the feet of the Maharishi - as well as behind-the-scene stories of other celebrity disciples. The author lived in the spiritual leader’s ashrams for 22 years⭐ and served on his personal staff for seven of those years. Susan shares: “Merely by being in his presence⭐ we disciples entered an utterly timeless place and rapturous feeling⭐ and⭐ at the same time⭐ realized the utter futility and insanity of the mundane world.” Susan grew from a painfully shy teenage seeker into a spiritually aware teacher and author in her own right. Maharishi & Me is an honest and dynamic exposé about an imperfect person and his dysfunctional organization.