Scrumban is a powerful approach to supercharging team and organizational performance, by integrating the best elements of Scrum, Kanban, and many other models and frameworks. Now, there's a complete guide to Scrumban for every IT, software, and knowledge professional who wants to apply it. Whatever your role -- even if you're not a team leader -- you'll learn how to use Scrumban to help your organization thrive. Pioneering Scrumban consultants Ajay Reddy and Jack Speranza introduce the technical principles of Scrumban, offering a firm foundation for applying it in your environment. Next, they present a start-to-finish case study demonstrating Scrumban at work. You'll learn how to use Scrumban to drive consistent business performance improvements, year after year -- and find key takeaways for implementing it more effectively. Exceptionally readable and actionable, Scrumban empowers you to gain more influence by delivering better results.

