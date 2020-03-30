Successfully reported this slideshow.
6 [FRESH] Digital Marketing Tips That Will Help Businesses Combat Coronavirus Impact Created by colorwhistle.com
Businesses are facing challenging times as the coronavirus pandemic is biting the global economy. Many businesses have bee...
Fortunately, staying calm under difficult situations is part of the job description for entrepreneurs and business leaders...
Do you want proof? Well, here are a few sources. China is lifting travel restrictions and life is returning to normal.- So...
So, if you work smarter, you can tackle the challenges ahead. Here are some key strategies and insights that you must keep...
Top Digital Marketing Tactics to Consider During this Coronavirus Downtime
An exclusive survey conducted by Marketing Week and Econsultancy, reveals coronavirus will heavily impact marketing activi...
When making budget cuts, marketing may be at the top of your list. But, a cut on marketing activities will only be a short...
Do Smart Work to Keep your Existing Customer Base
You need to regularly keep in touch with your existing customers or you’ll risk losing them. Keep in mind that it is alway...
Marketing Automation It is one of the easiest and most cost-effective ways of keeping in touch with your customers. Avoid ...
Producing Content This is an essential ingredient for keeping in touch with your existing customer base. Share innovations...
Be More Social Platforms like LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook are the places where people are discussing their purchasing deci...
Be More Visible in Front of Your Potential Clients
You have to create more awareness to get more visibility. This means you have to drive more visitors to your website to ma...
Exposure Effect It is an age-old marketing phenomenon that helps consumers develop a preference for your product or servic...
Update Your Content Your website must have an archive of content that will still be useful for your customers and search e...
Concentrate on Driving Conversions
One of the most cost-effective digital marketing technique is conversion rate optimization. Making small changes to the us...
Share Positive Stories Take a look at your case studies, recommendations and reviews at every touchpoint in your marketing...
Improve User Experience If you have been meaning to improve the user experience of your website, optimize your site for mo...
Keep Measuring
If you don’t measure, you cannot manage. If you can’t manage, you will flush money down the drain. Measuring means taking ...
Properly configure Google Analytics Make sure if you have set up the goals and connected properly to the search console. T...
Measure Social Media ROI When budgets get tight, an easy option would be to put a break on social media activity because i...
Learn, Unlearn and Relearn
Always keep this in mind, there is no one-size fits all approach for digital marketing. You have to be quick and creative....
● If your experiment works, great, do more of it ● If the experiment doesn’t work, terminate the plan and move on. Start t...
Other Points to Keep in Mind
Here are some other points you can keep in mind while defining your marketing strategy and action plans. ● As more people ...
● Competitors may stop their SEO campaigns because of the current situation. In SEO, the work you do today, will take at l...
● Don’t fall victim to the panic move. Such type of reactions will not work well in digital marketing ● Whether it is webs...
Learn From The Experience
Try to keep a positive mindset and learn from the experience. We understand that this sounds like a cliche, but it’s actua...
But you really can’t do anything about this. Now is the perfect time to invest in your business. Upgrade your website, giv...
There are always challenges affecting businesses. Learn to adapt and create new opportunities. You can bounce back stronge...
C.A.L.L +1 (919) 234-5140 Visit www.colorwhistle.com If you have any questions about how ColorWhistle’s digital solutions ...
×