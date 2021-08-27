Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SOCIOLOGIA Ensino Médio, Série 2º Ano O Homem como um ser Político
SOCIOLOGIA Série 2º Ano O Homem como um ser Político A política nasce com o cidadão O homem é um ser social http://psicolo...
SOCIOLOGIA Série 2º Ano O Homem como um ser Político De que forma se dá a relação do homem com a natureza e a relação home...
SOCIOLOGIA Série 2º Ano O Homem como um ser Político Relações produzidas pelo homem em sociedade – invenção humana é a Pol...
SOCIOLOGIA Série 2º Ano O Homem como um ser Político A Interpretação da realidade social http://softteensnet.blogspot.com....
SOCIOLOGIA Série 2º Ano O Homem como um ser Político Para Aristóteles O Homem é um "animal político", pois somente ele pos...
SOCIOLOGIA Série 2º Ano O Homem como um ser Político Política – Obra de Aristóteles . A palavra Politica foi empregada dur...
SOCIOLOGIA Série 2º Ano O Homem como um ser Político A origem da palavra politica – origem grega politikós – Polís – Cidad...
SOCIOLOGIA Série 2º Ano O Homem como um ser Político Foram os gregos e romanos que inventaram a política? Poder patriarcal...
SOCIOLOGIA Série 2º Ano O Homem como um ser Político Os princípios da invenção da politica pelos gregos e romanos http://w...
SOCIOLOGIA Série 2º Ano O Homem como um ser Político A partir das revoluções liberais do século XVII e XVIII... Revoluções...
SOCIOLOGIA Série 2º Ano O Homem como um ser Político Como entender a política nas sociedades atuais ? Um meio de resolver ...
SOCIOLOGIA Série 2º Ano O Homem como um ser Político A vida dos cidadãos e o acesso a seus direitos Serviços públicos http...
SOCIOLOGIA Série 2º Ano O Homem como um ser Político A política está presente em nossas vidas Política https://eusr.files....
SOCIOLOGIA Série 2º Ano O Homem como um ser Político Formas de exercício do poder político Uso da força Coesão física Cons...
SOCIOLOGIA Série 2º Ano O Homem como um ser Político Três formas de pensamento relevante para o estudo sociológico Max Web...
SOCIOLOGIA Série 2º Ano O Homem como um ser Político O poder político legítimo e as formas de dominação Para Max Weber Soc...
SOCIOLOGIA Série 2º Ano O Homem como um ser Político As formas de dominação de acordo com Max Weber Dominação legítima Tra...
SOCIOLOGIA Série 2º Ano O Homem como um ser Político Pensamento de Max Weber de Politica Política e poder estão diretament...
SOCIOLOGIA Série 2º Ano O Homem como um ser Político A visão de Karl Marx sobre a política A dominação econômica e a domin...
SOCIOLOGIA Série 2º Ano O Homem como um ser Político Teoria de dominação em Marx O Estado é um instrumento de dominação de...
SOCIOLOGIA Série 2º Ano O Homem como um ser Político O Estado deveria funcionar como agente para garantir a organização mo...
SOCIOLOGIA Série 2º Ano O Homem como um ser Político A política é algo indispensável para a vida em comunidade, reflita so...
SOCIOLOGIA Série 2º Ano O Homem como um ser Político Participação política Fazer Política é uma atitude cidadã Votar Ser c...
SOCIOLOGIA Série 2º Ano O Homem como um ser Político A política é parte integrante do nosso cotidiano Escola Hospitais Emp...
SOCIOLOGIA Série 2º Ano O Homem como um ser Político Atividade Coletiva Dividir a turma em equipes. 1. Pesquisar temas rel...
SOCIOLOGIA Série 2º Ano O Homem como um ser Político CHAUÍ, Marilena. Iniciando à Filosofia: ensino médio, volume único. S...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
Aug. 27, 2021
30 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

O homem como um ser político

Download to read offline

Education
Aug. 27, 2021
30 views

Sociologia e Política

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(5/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day Jay Shetty
(4/5)
Free
Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life Christie Tate
(4.5/5)
Free
Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change Maggie Smith
(4/5)
Free
Rude: Stop Being Nice and Start Being Bold Rebecca Reid
(3.5/5)
Free
Feeling Good: The New Mood Therapy David D. Burns, M.D.
(4.5/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
The Gifts of Imperfection: Let Go of Who You Think You're Supposed to Be and Embrace Who You Are Brené Brown
(4.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life Kate Eckman
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(5/5)
Free
Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life---and Can Save Yours Michelle Williams
(4.5/5)
Free
The Art of Stopping: How to Be Still When You Have to Keep Going David Kundtz
(4.5/5)
Free
Minimal Finance: Forging Your Own Path to Financial Freedom Sam Dixon Brown
(5/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(4.5/5)
Free
The Power of Your Attitude: 7 Choices for a Happy and Successful Life Stan Toler
(5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free
Winning: The Unforgiving Race to Greatness Tim S. Grover
(5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free
High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped and How We Get Out Amanda Ripley
(4.5/5)
Free
Keep Sharp: How to Build a Better Brain at Any Age Sanjay Gupta
(4.5/5)
Free
Influence, New and Expanded: The Psychology of Persuasion Robert B. Cialdini
(4.5/5)
Free
What Happened To You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing Oprah Winfrey
(5/5)
Free
Average Expectations: Lessons in Lowering the Bar Shep Rose
(4/5)
Free
The Power of Voice: A Guide to Making Yourself Heard Denise Woods
(5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

O homem como um ser político

  1. 1. SOCIOLOGIA Ensino Médio, Série 2º Ano O Homem como um ser Político
  2. 2. SOCIOLOGIA Série 2º Ano O Homem como um ser Político A política nasce com o cidadão O homem é um ser social http://psicologia2011ufersa.blogspot.com.br/2011/03/o- homem-e-um-ser-social-por-natureza.html O caráter intrinsecamente social da vida humana. O único ser que constrói formas e modos de regular a ação, seja ela tomada em seu aspecto de relação do homem com a natureza, seja em seu aspecto de relação homem-homem, isto é, em seu aspecto social.
  3. 3. SOCIOLOGIA Série 2º Ano O Homem como um ser Político De que forma se dá a relação do homem com a natureza e a relação homem-homem? https://escsunicamp.files.wordpress.com/2011/10/wilson_naufrago.jpg Essas formas de regular a ação não são naturais, como entre os animais São mediadas pela razão, conduzida pela consciência Filme: Náufrago (2000)
  4. 4. SOCIOLOGIA Série 2º Ano O Homem como um ser Político Relações produzidas pelo homem em sociedade – invenção humana é a Politica Não há humanidade, nem homem, nem sociedade sem política http://novapolitica.com.br/
  5. 5. SOCIOLOGIA Série 2º Ano O Homem como um ser Político A Interpretação da realidade social http://softteensnet.blogspot.com.br/2010/06/contatos-sociais.html A capacidade de atuação do Homem sobre a natureza e consequente criação de novas condições de existência Para compreendermos o desenvolvimento da comunicação na sociedade
  6. 6. SOCIOLOGIA Série 2º Ano O Homem como um ser Político Para Aristóteles O Homem é um "animal político", pois somente ele possui a linguagem e esta é o fundamento da comunicação entre os seres humanos. Segundo seu ponto de vista, os demais animais só exprimem dor e prazer, mas o Homem utiliza a palavra (logos) e com isso sua capacidade de julgamento entre o bem e o mal, o certo e o errado. http://lelivros.red/book/baixar-livro-a-politica-aristoteles-em- pdf-epub-e-mobi/
  7. 7. SOCIOLOGIA Série 2º Ano O Homem como um ser Político Política – Obra de Aristóteles . A palavra Politica foi empregada durante século para indicar a participação dos indivíduos na vida social ligadas à cidade-estado grega O primeiro tratado sobre a natureza, as funções e as formas de governo. http://www.netmundi.org/filosofia/wp- content/uploads/2014/09/platao_aristoteles.jpg
  8. 8. SOCIOLOGIA Série 2º Ano O Homem como um ser Político A origem da palavra politica – origem grega politikós – Polís – Cidade -Estado Tipo de organização da população que existiu na Antiguidade clássica. Polis que dizer “cidade”, incluindo não apenas a acepção física , mas o espaço público. https://pt.wikipedia.org/wiki/P%C3%B3lis
  9. 9. SOCIOLOGIA Série 2º Ano O Homem como um ser Político Foram os gregos e romanos que inventaram a política? Poder patriarcal Romperam com o poder despótico Exercido pelo chefe de famílias ao grupo Garantia proteção Econômica Militar Matrimoniais Laços de dependências Os súditos lealdade e obediência
  10. 10. SOCIOLOGIA Série 2º Ano O Homem como um ser Político Os princípios da invenção da politica pelos gregos e romanos http://www.klepsidra.net/klepsidra7/gregos.jpg Separaram a autoridade pessoal privada do chefe de família do poder impessoal publico , pertencente à coletividade.
  11. 11. SOCIOLOGIA Série 2º Ano O Homem como um ser Político A partir das revoluções liberais do século XVII e XVIII... Revoluções Burguesas - o poder econômico da burguesia e sua ascensão ao poder político. Revoluções Inglesas Independência dos EUA Revolução Francesa Revolução Industrial ...a palavra politica passou a ser empregada para atividades relativas ao controle do Estado.
  12. 12. SOCIOLOGIA Série 2º Ano O Homem como um ser Político Como entender a política nas sociedades atuais ? Um meio de resolver conflito http://racismoambiental.net.br/wp-content/uploads/2013/11/Yvy-Katu.jpg Direitos dos cidadãos Leis para regulamentar a vida em sociedade
  13. 13. SOCIOLOGIA Série 2º Ano O Homem como um ser Político A vida dos cidadãos e o acesso a seus direitos Serviços públicos http://averdade.org.br/novo/wp- content/uploads/2012/03/250x159xeducacao- 250x159.jpg.pagespeed.ic.sRghyiWdPC.webp http://www.alvoradaparintins.com.br/images/20 14/dezembro/saude-direito.jpg https://ufc.unasus.gov.br/curso/spi/politica/uni d_03/imagens/seguridade_social.png Qualidade de vida https://fauufpa.files.wordpress.com/2010/08/scr eenhunter_01-aug-09-12-31.jpg Acesso aos direitos http://2.bp.blogspot.com/trlW9I0vS2M/UVyHh8_Pg uI/AAAAAAAAACA/BAHhRIAfDY/s1600/24224.jpg https://vinoblok.files.wordpress.com/2009/12/decldirei toshumanosblok.jpg
  14. 14. SOCIOLOGIA Série 2º Ano O Homem como um ser Político A política está presente em nossas vidas Política https://eusr.files.wordpress.com/2013/04/eus-r-dignidade-humana-0.jpg Meios pelos quais um sujeito ou grupo se organiza. Exercer ou conquistar o poder Estado Modo especifico de exercício de poder sobre a sociedade
  15. 15. SOCIOLOGIA Série 2º Ano O Homem como um ser Político Formas de exercício do poder político Uso da força Coesão física Consenso social Imposição sobre determinada coletividade ou sujeito. Produção de consenso para impor sua vontade Segundo o filósofo Norberto Bobbio: O consenso social de que aqueles que detém o poder político pode fazer valer sua vontade sobre a coletividade.
  16. 16. SOCIOLOGIA Série 2º Ano O Homem como um ser Político Três formas de pensamento relevante para o estudo sociológico Max Weber Karl Marx Émile Durkheim http://literatortura.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/marx-weber-e-durkheim2.png
  17. 17. SOCIOLOGIA Série 2º Ano O Homem como um ser Político O poder político legítimo e as formas de dominação Para Max Weber Sociólogo alemão do final do século XIX e início do XX. O poder é legítimo quando a influência exercida é concedida por parte daqueles que se submetem a vontade do outro. Exercício do Poder - Dominação Poder exercido com o uso da força a dominação não é legítima. http://www.newrepublic.com/sites/default/files/migrat ed/max-weber.jpg
  18. 18. SOCIOLOGIA Série 2º Ano O Homem como um ser Político As formas de dominação de acordo com Max Weber Dominação legítima Tradição Carismática Racional legal Relações feudais, patriarcalismo e o coronelismo Lideranças politicas ou politicas com grande influência social Burocracia moderna, normas e regras.
  19. 19. SOCIOLOGIA Série 2º Ano O Homem como um ser Político Pensamento de Max Weber de Politica Política e poder estão diretamente relacionados, pois o poder é recurso inerente ao exercício da política. A prática política um papel de liderança no Estado, ou na luta pelo poder a fim de controlar distribuição deste, seja entre Estado ou entre grupos dentro do Estado. http://www.usp.br/espacoaberto/?attachment_id=33900
  20. 20. SOCIOLOGIA Série 2º Ano O Homem como um ser Político A visão de Karl Marx sobre a política A dominação econômica e a dominação política estão relacionadas Os meios de produção levam ao controle político. A exploração Econômica é compreendida pela relação existente entre essas duas classes http://situado.net/fotos/2010/11/capitalismo.jpg
  21. 21. SOCIOLOGIA Série 2º Ano O Homem como um ser Político Teoria de dominação em Marx O Estado é um instrumento de dominação de classe. Filósofo político, economista e teórico social de origem judaica, exerceu grande influência no pensamento socialista e nos movimentos políticos revolucionários dos séculos XIX e XX. Durante sua conturbada vida escreveu diversas obras, sendo que, “O Capital” (1867) é considerada a mais importante. https://cpalexandria.files.wordpress.com/2013/02/imag es-3.jpg
  22. 22. SOCIOLOGIA Série 2º Ano O Homem como um ser Político O Estado deveria funcionar como agente para garantir a organização moral da sociedade e deveria atuar como centro de organização mental dos grupos secundários, ou seja, aqueles grupos que refletiam os objetivos da coletividade. (BELLAMY, 1994, p.169) Émile Durkheim idealizou uma forma de Estado http://www.infoescola.com/wpcontent/uplo ads/2007/02/EmileDurkheim.jpg QUARESMA,Silvia Jurema Leone. O ESTADO E DOMINAÇÃO NOS PRESSUPOSTOS DE MARX, WEBER E DURKHEIM. Disponivel < http://www.achegas.net/numero/42/silvia_jurema_42.pdf?hc_location=ufi > 02 de agosto de 2015.
  23. 23. SOCIOLOGIA Série 2º Ano O Homem como um ser Político A política é algo indispensável para a vida em comunidade, reflita sobre o texto do poeta e dramaturgo alemão Bertolt Brecht O Analfabeto Político O pior analfabeto é o analfabeto político. Ele não ouve, não fala, não participa dos acontecimentos políticos. Ele não sabe que o custo de vida, o preço do feijão, do peixe, da farinha, do aluguel, do sapato e do remédio dependem das decisões políticas. O analfabeto político é tão burro que se orgulha e estufa o peito dizendo que odeia política. Não sabe o imbecil Que sua ignorância política nascem a prostituta, o menor abandonado, o assaltante e o pior de todos os bandidos que é o político vigarista, pilantra, corrupto e lacaio das empresas nacionais e multinacionais. http://www.consciencia.net/2004/mes/01/brecht-analfabeto.html
  24. 24. SOCIOLOGIA Série 2º Ano O Homem como um ser Político Participação política Fazer Política é uma atitude cidadã Votar Ser candidato Apoiar um candidato Agremiação política Partido político Participar de reuniões Manifestações Comícios públicos Discussão de assuntos políticos Sindicatos ou associações Movimentos sociais https://jovenseleitoresnt.files.wordpress.com/2011 /08/politica.jpg
  25. 25. SOCIOLOGIA Série 2º Ano O Homem como um ser Político A política é parte integrante do nosso cotidiano Escola Hospitais Emprego Lazer Segurança Todos os aspectos sociais são decisões políticas individuais e coletivas. Importância da participação da população nas decisões políticas http://dariorosalvo.blogspot.com.br/
  26. 26. SOCIOLOGIA Série 2º Ano O Homem como um ser Político Atividade Coletiva Dividir a turma em equipes. 1. Pesquisar temas relacionados com a participação e importância dos jovens na política. 2. Socializar os trabalhos através de debate. Atividade individual 1. Analisar e refletir sobre o poema Analfabeto Político Bertolt Brecht. 2. Identificar e relacionar elementos do poema com aspectos do cotidiano político da sua comunidade. http://portaldoprofessor.mec.gov.br/storage/disco virtual/galerias/imagem/0000002219/0000026 402.jpg
  27. 27. SOCIOLOGIA Série 2º Ano O Homem como um ser Político CHAUÍ, Marilena. Iniciando à Filosofia: ensino médio, volume único. São Paulo: Ática, 2010 . VASCONCELOS, Ana. Manual Compacto de Sociologia. 1 ed. São Paulo: Rideel, 2010. SILVA, Afrânio. Vários autores. Sociologia em Movimento. 1 ed. São Paulo: Moderna, 2013. QUARESMA, Silvia Jurema Leone. O ESTADO E DOMINAÇÃO NOS PRESSUPOSTOS DE MARX, WEBER E DURKHEIM. Disponível < http://www.achegas.net/numero/42/silvia_jurema_42.pdf?hc_location=ufi > acesso em 02 de agosto de 2015. SOUTO, Tamires Albernaz; SILVA, Flávio Augusto; SANTIAGO, Hewerton Luiz Pereira. O Pensamento Sociológico de Max Weber. Disponível <http://www.atenas.edu.br/Faculdade/arquivos/NucleoIniciacaoCiencia/RevistaCientifica/REVISTA%20CIE NTIFICA%202008/7%20O%20PENSAMENTO%20SOCIOL%C3%93GICO%20DE%20MAX%20WEBER.pdf > acesso em 24 de julho de 2015. GRETER, Francisco P. ; BEVERARI, Rafael Fermino. Comunicação e seus aspectos ideológicos. Portal Ciência e Vida. Disponível < http://filosofiacienciaevida.uol.com.br/ESFI/Edicoes/71/artigo265223-1.asp > acesso em 24 de julho de 2015. CANCIAN, Renato. Participação política: Participação política e cidadania. Especial para a Página 3 Pedagogia & Comunicação Disponível < http://educacao.uol.com.br/disciplinas/sociologia/participacao- politica-participacao-politica-e-cidadania.htm > acesso em 02 de agosto de 2015. Referência

    Be the first to comment

Sociologia e Política

Views

Total views

30

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×