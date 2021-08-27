O fim da idade media e o renascimento comercial e urbano.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
A Crise do Sistema Feudal:
O homem Medieval “O homem medieval não tinha nenhum sentido de liberdade segundo a concepção moderna. Para ele, a liberdad...
O embate entre muçulmanos e cristãos na “Terra Santa”
Visões diferentes Afinal, o que foram as cruzadas? Um ato de fé e heroísmo? Um massacre covarde? “Não faz sentido buscar h...
A herança para o Ocidente Houve a separação da Igreja do Ocidente e do Oriente e um rastro de violência que fez aumentar a...
O excedente da produção facilitou o crescimento demográfico da população medieval, incentivou o comércio, dinamizou a econ...
Um mundo em transformação Lentamente um novo mundo começou a ser construído: o mundo dos negócios. A burguesia estava preo...
A mentalidade econômica “A fraqueza das técnicas de produção reforçada pelos hábitos mentais condenava a economia medieval...
As Guildas ou Corporações de Ofício Não haverá incentivo à competitividade. Portanto, era bastante diferente de hoje, em q...
As Comunas e as Cartas de Franquia (Forais) Os habitantes dos burgos sentiam necessidade de se libertarem e, para tal, era...
A Usura Sua condenação como uma prática ilícita e pecaminosa tem uma longa tradição na história do pensamento cristão. A c...
“A fome, a peste e a guerra.”
A Peste Negra Na época, as cidades medievais agrupavam desordeiramente uma grande quantidade de pessoas. O lixo e o esgoto...
Auto- flagelação Estudiosos calculam que cerca de 1/3 de toda população européia teria sucumbido ao terror da epidemia. Ao...
“Um mundo em equilíbrio marginal”: a fome. A Grande fome de 1315- 1317 na Europa foi a primeira de uma série de crises em ...
A Guerra dos Cem Anos Aconteceu no final da idade média, entre 1337 e 1453, não foram 100, mas sim 116 anos de guerra entr...
Joana D’arc Evitando certo exagero, é neste episódio que encontramos a participação de Joana D’Arc. Os franceses impuseram...
A Guerra das Duas Rosas Foi uma série de longas e intermitentes lutas dinásticas pelo trono da Inglaterra, ocorridas ao lo...
A Idade da Fé “Enfim, penso que ao se esforçar para descrever e explicar a civilização medieval, convém não esquecer duas ...
O fim da idade media e o renascimento comercial e urbano.
O fim da idade media e o renascimento comercial e urbano.
O fim da idade media e o renascimento comercial e urbano.
O fim da idade media e o renascimento comercial e urbano.
O fim da idade media e o renascimento comercial e urbano.
O fim da idade media e o renascimento comercial e urbano.
O fim da idade media e o renascimento comercial e urbano.
O fim da idade media e o renascimento comercial e urbano.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
Aug. 27, 2021
26 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

O fim da idade media e o renascimento comercial e urbano.

Download to read offline

Education
Aug. 27, 2021
26 views

História

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(5/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day Jay Shetty
(4/5)
Free
Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life Christie Tate
(4.5/5)
Free
Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change Maggie Smith
(4/5)
Free
Rude: Stop Being Nice and Start Being Bold Rebecca Reid
(3.5/5)
Free
Feeling Good: The New Mood Therapy David D. Burns, M.D.
(4.5/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
The Gifts of Imperfection: Let Go of Who You Think You're Supposed to Be and Embrace Who You Are Brené Brown
(4.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life Kate Eckman
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(5/5)
Free
Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life---and Can Save Yours Michelle Williams
(4.5/5)
Free
The Art of Stopping: How to Be Still When You Have to Keep Going David Kundtz
(4.5/5)
Free
Minimal Finance: Forging Your Own Path to Financial Freedom Sam Dixon Brown
(5/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(4.5/5)
Free
The Power of Your Attitude: 7 Choices for a Happy and Successful Life Stan Toler
(5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free
Winning: The Unforgiving Race to Greatness Tim S. Grover
(5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free
High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped and How We Get Out Amanda Ripley
(4.5/5)
Free
Keep Sharp: How to Build a Better Brain at Any Age Sanjay Gupta
(4.5/5)
Free
Influence, New and Expanded: The Psychology of Persuasion Robert B. Cialdini
(4.5/5)
Free
What Happened To You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing Oprah Winfrey
(5/5)
Free
Average Expectations: Lessons in Lowering the Bar Shep Rose
(4/5)
Free
The Power of Voice: A Guide to Making Yourself Heard Denise Woods
(5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

O fim da idade media e o renascimento comercial e urbano.

  1. 1. A Crise do Sistema Feudal:
  2. 2. O homem Medieval “O homem medieval não tinha nenhum sentido de liberdade segundo a concepção moderna. Para ele, a liberdade era o privilégio, e a palavra era usada frequentemente no plural. (...) O homem livre era aquele que tinha um senhor poderoso. Quando, na época da Reforma Gregoriana, os clérigos reclamavam a ‘liberdade da Igreja’, entendiam por isso subtrair-se a dominação dos senhores terrenos para exaltar diretamente apenas o senhor mais alto, Deus.” Jacques Le Goff, em A Civilização do Ocidente Medieval.
  3. 3. O embate entre muçulmanos e cristãos na “Terra Santa”
  4. 4. Visões diferentes Afinal, o que foram as cruzadas? Um ato de fé e heroísmo? Um massacre covarde? “Não faz sentido buscar hoje bandidos e mocinhos”, diz o holandês Peter Demant, historiador da USP. “As batalhas tiveram significados diferentes para o Ocidente e o Oriente”. São olhares diferentes que ajudam a entender por que, nove séculos depois, o assunto continua fascinando – e causando polêmica – nos dois lados do mundo.
  5. 5. A herança para o Ocidente Houve a separação da Igreja do Ocidente e do Oriente e um rastro de violência que fez aumentar a desconfiança entre cristãos e muçulmanos nos anos seguintes. Em compensação, é inegável que a Europa, apesar de não ter conquistado seus objetivos, saiu fortalecida. As cruzadas reforçaram a autoridade dos reis, abrindo caminho para a criação dos Estados Nacionais. Elas também impulsionaram o comércio com o Oriente, enriquecendo as cidades italianas que teriam papel fundamental na sofisticação das transações financeiras até resultar na criação do sistema bancário.
  6. 6. O excedente da produção facilitou o crescimento demográfico da população medieval, incentivou o comércio, dinamizou a economia e promoveu a urbanização na Europa.
  7. 7. Um mundo em transformação Lentamente um novo mundo começou a ser construído: o mundo dos negócios. A burguesia estava preocupada em poupar, investir, em obter lucro e administrar seus interesses com mais autonomia.
  8. 8. A mentalidade econômica “A fraqueza das técnicas de produção reforçada pelos hábitos mentais condenava a economia medieval à estagnação; a satisfazer apenas a subsistência, e os gastos com produtos de luxo de uma minoria.” Jacques Le Goff, ao comentar sobre a vida material dos feudos.
  9. 9. As Guildas ou Corporações de Ofício Não haverá incentivo à competitividade. Portanto, era bastante diferente de hoje, em que a concorrência prevalece e cada empresa faz aquilo que crê ser melhor para seu crescimento. “Era normal que esta indiferença e mesmo hostilidade ao crescimento econômico se refletisse no setor de economia monetária e opusesse forte resistência ao desenvolvimento de um espírito de lucro de tipo pré- capitalista.” (Le Goff)
  10. 10. As Comunas e as Cartas de Franquia (Forais) Os habitantes dos burgos sentiam necessidade de se libertarem e, para tal, era necessária a compra de uma carta (foral), a qual podia conceder-lhes a libertação total ou parcial do domínio do senhor, dependendo da quantia paga. Surgia assim, o movimento comunal, ou seja, o desejo dos burgueses de obterem liberdade, segurança, isenção de impostos feudais e justiça própria, desejos estes que eram sobretudo resultado do desenvolvimento comercial. Pode-se dizer que este foi o nascimento das comunas.
  11. 11. A Usura Sua condenação como uma prática ilícita e pecaminosa tem uma longa tradição na história do pensamento cristão. A começar pelos textos contidos na Bíblia, livro sagrado do cristianismo, onde são explícitas as citações que condenam tal ato, podendo ser citados pelo menos quatro textos do Antigo Testamento e um do Novo Testamento. Textos estes provenientes da versão em latim, conhecida como Vulgata, edição largamente utilizada durante todo o período medieval.
  12. 12. “A fome, a peste e a guerra.”
  13. 13. A Peste Negra Na época, as cidades medievais agrupavam desordeiramente uma grande quantidade de pessoas. O lixo e o esgoto corriam a céu aberto, atraindo insetos e roedores hospedeiros da peste. Os hábitos de higiene pessoal ofereciam grande risco. Os banhos não faziam parte da rotina das pessoas. (Ver texto em destaque no material didático)
  14. 14. Auto- flagelação Estudiosos calculam que cerca de 1/3 de toda população européia teria sucumbido ao terror da epidemia. Ao mesmo tempo em que a Peste Negra era compreendida como um sinal de desgraça, indicava o colapso de alguns valores e práticas do mundo feudal.
  15. 15. “Um mundo em equilíbrio marginal”: a fome. A Grande fome de 1315- 1317 na Europa foi a primeira de uma série de crises em larga escala que atingiram a Europa no inicio do século XIV, causando milhões de mortes por um grande número de anos, marcando o fim de um período anterior de prosperidade durante o século XIII. Iniciando com um tempo ruim na primavera de 1315, quebras universais de colheitas passaram por 1316 até o verão de 1317. A Europa não se recuperou totalmente até 1322.
  16. 16. A Guerra dos Cem Anos Aconteceu no final da idade média, entre 1337 e 1453, não foram 100, mas sim 116 anos de guerra entre a França e a Inglaterra. Os normandos, que haviam se estabelecido na Inglaterra, tinham coroado sua descendência como monarcas ingleses, estes possuíam na França grandes extensões de terra. Quando, na França, foi extinta a dinastia dos Capetos, o rei Felipe de Valois foi nomeado seu sucessor.
  17. 17. Joana D’arc Evitando certo exagero, é neste episódio que encontramos a participação de Joana D’Arc. Os franceses impuseram seguidas derrotas aos exércitos britânicos. Em 1453, a conquista da cidade de Bordeaux obrigou os ingleses a admitir sua derrota, dando fim à Guerra dos Cem Anos. Depois disso, a monarquia francesa ganhou amplos poderes sob a tutela do rei CarlosVII.
  18. 18. A Guerra das Duas Rosas Foi uma série de longas e intermitentes lutas dinásticas pelo trono da Inglaterra, ocorridas ao longo de trinta anos de batalhas esporádicas (1455 e 1485). Em campos opostos encontravam-se as casas deYork e de Lancaster. As lutas pelo trono de Inglaterra entre famílias rivais dos descendentes de Eduardo III devem o seu nome aos símbolos das duas facções: uma rosa branca para a Casa deYork, uma vermelha para a Casa de Lancaster.
  19. 19. A Idade da Fé “Enfim, penso que ao se esforçar para descrever e explicar a civilização medieval, convém não esquecer duas realidades essenciais. A primeira relaciona-se com a própria natureza do período. A Igreja desempenhou aí um papel central, fundamental. Mas é preciso ver que o Cristianismo aí funcionou em dois níveis: como ideologia dominante, apoiada num poder temporal considerável, e como religião propriamente dita. Negligenciar um desses papéis levaria à incompreensão e ao erro.” Jacques Le Goff

    Be the first to comment

História

Views

Total views

26

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×