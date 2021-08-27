Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ciências Humanas e suas Tecnologias - Geografia 3ª Série Desenvolvimento, Cidadania e Sustentabilidade
Geografia, 3º Ano do Ensino Médio Desenvolvimento, Cidadania e Sustentabilidade O que é desenvolvimento sustentável? Qual ...
Geografia, 3º Ano do Ensino Médio Desenvolvimento, Cidadania e Sustentabilidade O que é desenvolvimento? A definição mais ...
Geografia, 3º Ano do Ensino Médio Desenvolvimento, Cidadania e Sustentabilidade O que é preciso fazer para alcançar o dese...
Geografia, 3º Ano do Ensino Médio Desenvolvimento, Cidadania e Sustentabilidade Os modelos de desenvolvimento dos países i...
Geografia, 3º Ano do Ensino Médio Desenvolvimento, Cidadania e Sustentabilidade Análise O nosso planeta, atualmente, poss...
Geografia, 3º Ano do Ensino Médio Desenvolvimento, Cidadania e Sustentabilidade O filme Avatar, de James Cameron, conta a ...
Geografia, 3º Ano do Ensino Médio Desenvolvimento, Cidadania e Sustentabilidade Qual é o significado correto do termo cida...
Geografia, 3º Ano do Ensino Médio Desenvolvimento, Cidadania e Sustentabilidade Os direitos fundamentais do homem estabele...
Geografia, 3º Ano do Ensino Médio Desenvolvimento, Cidadania e Sustentabilidade Análise Realmente, nós conseguimos usufru...
Geografia, 3º Ano do Ensino Médio Desenvolvimento, Cidadania e Sustentabilidade “E que direitos são esses?”... Nossa const...
Geografia, 3º Ano do Ensino Médio Desenvolvimento, Cidadania e Sustentabilidade Se, no passado, os direitos individuais fo...
Geografia, 3º Ano do Ensino Médio Desenvolvimento, Cidadania e Sustentabilidade Existem vários vídeos na Internet que retr...
Geografia, 3º Ano do Ensino Médio Desenvolvimento, Cidadania e Sustentabilidade Sustentabilidade é “algo da moda” ou neces...
Geografia, 3º Ano do Ensino Médio Desenvolvimento, Cidadania e Sustentabilidade Níveis de intervenção humana na natureza A...
Geografia, 3º Ano do Ensino Médio Desenvolvimento, Cidadania e Sustentabilidade A partir desse estágio, o ser humano passa...
Geografia, 3º Ano do Ensino Médio Desenvolvimento, Cidadania e Sustentabilidade Os efeitos da degradação ambiental são sen...
Geografia, 3º Ano do Ensino Médio Desenvolvimento, Cidadania e Sustentabilidade Agora, todos os rios, barragens, lagoas e ...
Geografia, 3º Ano do Ensino Médio Desenvolvimento, Cidadania e Sustentabilidade Alterou-se também a morfologia dos esperma...
Geografia, 3º Ano do Ensino Médio Desenvolvimento, Cidadania e Sustentabilidade Então, sinto um nó na garganta; não deixo ...
Geografia, 3º Ano do Ensino Médio Desenvolvimento, Cidadania e Sustentabilidade Análise Que significado podemos obter des...
Geografia, 3º Ano do Ensino Médio Desenvolvimento, Cidadania e Sustentabilidade Carta do Chefe Seattle Como é que se pode ...
Geografia, 3º Ano do Ensino Médio Desenvolvimento, Cidadania e Sustentabilidade Deixa para trás os túmulos de seus antepas...
Geografia, 3º Ano do Ensino Médio Desenvolvimento, Cidadania e Sustentabilidade Mesmo o homem branco, cujo Deus caminha e ...
Geografia, 3º Ano do Ensino Médio Desenvolvimento, Cidadania e Sustentabilidade Os “Três erres” Constantemente nos deparam...
Geografia, 3º Ano do Ensino Médio Desenvolvimento, Cidadania e Sustentabilidade “Quem nunca ouviu falar dos famosos “três ...
Geografia, 3º Ano do Ensino Médio Desenvolvimento, Cidadania e Sustentabilidade Recusar – é realmente necessário aceitar s...
Geografia, 3º Ano do Ensino Médio Desenvolvimento, Cidadania e Sustentabilidade Nosso país é campeão mundial de reciclagem...
Geografia, 3º Ano do Ensino Médio Desenvolvimento, Cidadania e Sustentabilidade Finalmente, podemos nos lembrar do texto “...
Desenvolvimento, cidadania e sustentabilidade...

  1. 1. Ciências Humanas e suas Tecnologias - Geografia 3ª Série Desenvolvimento, Cidadania e Sustentabilidade
  2. 2. Geografia, 3º Ano do Ensino Médio Desenvolvimento, Cidadania e Sustentabilidade O que é desenvolvimento sustentável? Qual é o significado correto do termo cidadania? Sustentabilidade é “algo da moda” ou necessidade real? Imagem da esquerda para a direta: (a) U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua J. Wahl / Public Domain (b) U.S. National Archives and Records Administration / Public Domain e (c) Nelso Cintra / Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported.
  3. 3. Geografia, 3º Ano do Ensino Médio Desenvolvimento, Cidadania e Sustentabilidade O que é desenvolvimento? A definição mais aceita para desenvolvimento sustentável é a capacidade de suprir as necessidades da geração atual, sem comprometer a capacidade de atender as necessidades das futuras gerações. É o desenvolvimento que não esgota os recursos para o futuro. Esta definição surgiu na Comissão Mundial sobre Meio Ambiente e Desenvolvimento, criada pelas Nações Unidas para discutir e propor meios de harmonizar dois objetivos: o desenvolvimento econômico e a conservação ambiental (1). Economia Sociedade Meio Ambiente Viável Sustentável Equitativo Suportável Imagem (textos traduzidos): Johann Dréo / GNU Free Documentation Licanse.
  4. 4. Geografia, 3º Ano do Ensino Médio Desenvolvimento, Cidadania e Sustentabilidade O que é preciso fazer para alcançar o desenvolvimento correto? Para ser alcançado, o desenvolvimento depende de planejamento e do reconhecimento de que os recursos naturais são finitos. Esse conceito representou uma nova forma de desenvolvimento econômico, que leva em conta o meio ambiente. Muitas vezes, desenvolvimento é confundido com crescimento econômico, que depende do consumo crescente de energia e de recursos naturais. Esse tipo de desenvolvimento tende a ser insustentável, pois leva ao esgotamento dos recursos naturais dos quais a humanidade depende. Atividades econômicas podem ser encorajadas em detrimento da base de recursos naturais dos países. Desses recursos, depende não só a existência humana e a diversidade biológica, como o próprio crescimento econômico. O desenvolvimento sugere, de fato, qualidade em vez de quantidade, com a redução do uso de matérias-primas e de produtos e o aumento da reutilização e da reciclagem (2).
  5. 5. Geografia, 3º Ano do Ensino Médio Desenvolvimento, Cidadania e Sustentabilidade Os modelos de desenvolvimento dos países industrializados devem ser seguidos? O desenvolvimento econômico é vital para os países mais pobres, mas o caminho a seguir não pode ser o mesmo adotado pelos países industrializados, porque isso não seria possível. Caso as sociedades do Hemisfério Sul copiassem os padrões das sociedades do Norte, a quantidade de combustíveis fósseis consumida, atualmente, aumentaria 10 vezes e a de recursos minerais, 200 vezes. Ao invés de aumentar os níveis de consumo dos países em desenvolvimento, é preciso reduzir os níveis observados nos países industrializados. Os crescimentos econômico e populacional das últimas décadas têm sido marcados por disparidades. Embora os países do Hemisfério Norte possuam apenas um quinto da população do planeta, eles detêm quatro quintos dos rendimentos mundiais e consomem 70% da energia, 75% dos metais e 85% da produção de madeira mundial (3).
  6. 6. Geografia, 3º Ano do Ensino Médio Desenvolvimento, Cidadania e Sustentabilidade Análise O nosso planeta, atualmente, possui cerca de 7 bilhões de habitantes. Na década de 1950, havia “apenas” 2,5 bi. Qual é o impacto, na natureza, desse aumento populacional? É possível que nós continuemos nos desenvolvendo com o consumo cada vez maior de matérias-primas, recursos alimentares e hídricos? Os astrônomos cada vez mais se aproximam de uma possível descoberta de um planeta semelhante ao nosso, distante anos-luz de onde estamos. Será possível que o homem viaje a esse planeta? Em quanto tempo? Quem teria condições financeiras para viver nesse outro planeta?
  7. 7. Geografia, 3º Ano do Ensino Médio Desenvolvimento, Cidadania e Sustentabilidade O filme Avatar, de James Cameron, conta a história de um planeta semelhante ao nosso, distante, que é invadido por humanos em busca de recursos minerais e se opõem aos nativos que têm uma vida intimamente ligada à natureza. O que poderá realmente acontecer a um novo mundo, caso um dia o encontremos? http://www.avatarmovie.com/ http://www.youtube.com/user/officialavatar?blend=1&ob=4 Imagem: Screeshot do Filme Avatar. Photo by Courtesy of WETA / © 2007 Twentieth Century Fox - All Rights Reserved.
  8. 8. Geografia, 3º Ano do Ensino Médio Desenvolvimento, Cidadania e Sustentabilidade Qual é o significado correto do termo cidadania? Cidadania (do latim, civitas,"cidade"), é o conjunto de direitos, e deveres ao qual um indivíduo está sujeito em relação à sociedade em que vive. O conceito de cidadania sempre esteve fortemente atrelado à noção de direitos, especialmente os direitos políticos, que permitem, ao indivíduo, intervir na direção dos negócios públicos do Estado, participando de modo direto ou indireto na formação do governo e na sua administração, seja ao votar (direto), seja ao concorrer a cargo público (indireto). No entanto, dentro de uma democracia, a própria definição de Direito pressupõe a contrapartida de deveres, uma vez que, em uma coletividade, os direitos de um indivíduo são garantidos a partir do cumprimento dos deveres dos demais componentes da sociedade. História O conceito de cidadania tem origem na Grécia clássica, sendo usado, então,b para designar os direitos relativos ao cidadão, ou seja, o indivíduo que vivia na cidade e ali participava ativamente dos negócios e das decisões políticas. Cidadania pressupunha, portanto, todas as implicações decorrentes de uma vida em sociedade (4).
  9. 9. Geografia, 3º Ano do Ensino Médio Desenvolvimento, Cidadania e Sustentabilidade Os direitos fundamentais do homem estabelecem faculdades da pessoa humana que permitem sua breve classificação do seguinte modo:  Os direitos de liberdade, como por exemplo, a liberdade de consciência, de propriedade, de manifestação do pensamento, de associação, etc.;  Os direitos de participação política, tais como a igualdade de sufrágio, o direito de voto e de elegibilidade, o direito de petição, entre outros, tais como os direitos de iniciativa popular, iniciativa de leis que cabe aos cidadãos (v.g., o 2o parágrafo do artigo 61 da Constituição da República brasileira);  Os direitos sociais, que abrangem os direitos de natureza econômica, como por exemplo, o direito ao trabalho, de assistência à saúde, à educação, etc.;  os direitos chamados de quarta geração, por exemplo, o direito ao meio ambiente preservado (obviamente, este, bcorresponde a obrigação de preservação dos bens que a natureza do planeta concedeu aos homens) e à qualidade de vida (5).
  10. 10. Geografia, 3º Ano do Ensino Médio Desenvolvimento, Cidadania e Sustentabilidade Análise Realmente, nós conseguimos usufruir de nossos direitos? O que garante que sejamos de fato “cidadãos”? Para você, o que é um cidadão? Imagem: Humanrightslogo2011 / Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported.
  11. 11. Geografia, 3º Ano do Ensino Médio Desenvolvimento, Cidadania e Sustentabilidade “E que direitos são esses?”... Nossa constituição de 1988 lista todos esses direitos (civis, sociais, políticos), que resumem a obrigação do Estado em proporcionar uma vida digna e participativa a todos os seus habitantes. Imagem: Thomas Schoch / Free Documentation License.
  12. 12. Geografia, 3º Ano do Ensino Médio Desenvolvimento, Cidadania e Sustentabilidade Se, no passado, os direitos individuais foram estimulados pelo capitalismo e por seu espírito liberal, atualmente, é este mesmo capitalismo – desenvolvido e truculento, promovendo a exclusão e a desigualdade – que retarda e dificulta a caminhada para a cidadania plena. Imagem: Frederick Burr Opper / Public Domain. Analise a imagem e responda: No atual mundo capitalista, marcado por constantes crises econômicas, a sociedade deve organizar-se de que forma para assegurar seus direitos?
  13. 13. Geografia, 3º Ano do Ensino Médio Desenvolvimento, Cidadania e Sustentabilidade Existem vários vídeos na Internet que retratam o não uso dos direitos básicos que possuímos. Um que simboliza parte da nossa realidade nordestina é o vídeo “Vida Maria”, do 3º Prêmio Ceará de Cinema e Vídeo. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2QFKzrsBd0s
  14. 14. Geografia, 3º Ano do Ensino Médio Desenvolvimento, Cidadania e Sustentabilidade Sustentabilidade é “algo da moda” ou necessidade real? Se, no processo geográfico-histórico, encontramos vários exemplos de degradação ambiental, entendemos que os problemas de sustentabilidade são bem antigos, e que as dificuldades atuais são o resultado de centenas de anos de poluição e de degradação dos recursos naturais. À medida que nós utilizamos a natureza a bel prazer, estamos diminuindo as chances de que as gerações futuras conheçam o planeta tal qual conhecemos hoje. Desde a época do descobrimento, vem ocorrendo degradação sucessiva no Brasil. DIAS (1992), diz que, no “dia 1º de Maio de 1500, para realizar a segunda missa, foi feita uma gigantesca cruz de madeira e uma clareira”. Daí por diante, vários outros tipos de degradação ambiental foram surgindo em nossa nação e, ao mesmo tempo, em várias outras nações espalhadas pelo mundo. Existem vários tipos de poluição: a sonora, a visual, a hídrica, a atmosférica e a edáfica... (Lima, Antonio Almir. Revista Caminhos de Geografia (http://www.caminhosdegeografia.ig.ufu.br/viewissue.php?id=43)
  15. 15. Geografia, 3º Ano do Ensino Médio Desenvolvimento, Cidadania e Sustentabilidade Níveis de intervenção humana na natureza A interação dos seres humanos com a natureza foi marcada por diversos estágios de intervenção ao longo de sua história. No primeiro estágio, o ser humano se identifica com a natureza e ocorrem pequenas alterações na paisagem natural, sem impactos significativos sobre os ecossistemas. A economia de subsistência caracteriza-se pela coleta dos alimentos disponíveis no ambiente, sem necessidade de armazenagem. Depois, os seres humanos primitivos passam a se dedicar à caça e à pesca, a partir do advento das ferramentas e do domínio do fogo. Com as ferramentas e o fogo, surge a necessidade de desenvolver estratégias de captura, baseadas nas fases favoráveis e desfavoráveis do ciclo vital; na abundância; no habitat, tal como é determinado pela topografia, pela cobertura, pelo alimento e pelos hábitos alimentares da presa. Por outro lado, trata-se de atividades controladas pela percepção de que o abate deve ser suficiente para garantir a subsistência da população.
  16. 16. Geografia, 3º Ano do Ensino Médio Desenvolvimento, Cidadania e Sustentabilidade A partir desse estágio, o ser humano passa a ter domínio sobre a ecologia dos animais a serem consumidos. Desse processo, decorre a domesticação de determinadas espécies. A relação do ser humano com a natureza caracteriza-se pela modificação do habitat, dando origem às primeiras pastagens, que marcam um grande passo em direção ao domínio da natureza. Nessa fase, ocorrem as primeiras modificações na paisagem, em função da preferência pelos habitats abertos, mais favoráveis à pastagem; grandes extensões de florestas e savanas são transformadas em campos de pastagem (Dansereau,1999; Lima, 1990). Tais modificações, na paisagem natural, podem ter desencadeado mudanças climáticas pontuais, ou até mesmo globais naquela época. A teoria mais aceita sobre a transição do estágio de caça e coleta para o da agricultura defende, como uma das causas, uma mudança climática, ocorrida há cerca de 12 mil anos, em Jericó, no território em torno do Mar Morto. Nesse período, o clima tornou-se provavelmente mais seco e quente, o que pode ter incentivado o cultivo de lavouras como alternativa à caça e à pesca (Gore, 1993).
  17. 17. Geografia, 3º Ano do Ensino Médio Desenvolvimento, Cidadania e Sustentabilidade Os efeitos da degradação ambiental são sentidos após anos de acumulação na biosfera. Consequentemente, iremos sentir tais efeitos maléficos ainda por décadas, mesmo se pararmos de poluir hoje. A “Carta Escrita no Ano 2070” retrata bem o desequilíbrio ambiental: “Ano 2070. Acabo de completar 50 anos, mas a minha aparência é de alguém com 85. Tenho sérios problemas renais porque bebo muito pouca água. Creio que me resta pouco tempo. Hoje sou uma das pessoas mais idosas nesta sociedade. Recordo quando tinha cinco anos. Tudo era muito diferente. Havia muitas árvores nos parques, as casas tinham bonitos jardins e eu podia desfrutar de um banho de chuveiro com cerca de uma hora. Agora usamos toalhas de azeite mineral para limpar a pele. Antes, todas as mulheres mostravam as suas formosas cabeleiras. Agora, devemos rapar a cabeça para mantê-la limpa sem água. Antes, o meu pai lavava o carro com a água que saía de uma mangueira. Hoje, os meninos não acreditam que a água se utilizava dessa forma. Recordo que havia muitos anúncios que diziam CUIDA DA ÁGUA, só que ninguém lhes ligava - pensávamos que a água jamais podia acabar.
  18. 18. Geografia, 3º Ano do Ensino Médio Desenvolvimento, Cidadania e Sustentabilidade Agora, todos os rios, barragens, lagoas e mantos aquíferos estão irreversivelmente contaminados ou esgotados. Antes, a quantidade de água indicada como ideal para beber eram oito copos por dia por pessoa adulta. Hoje só posso beber meio copo. A roupa é descartável, o que aumenta grandemente a quantidade de lixo e tivemos que voltar a usar os poços sépticos (fossas) como no século passado já que as redes de esgotos não se usam por falta de água. A aparência da população é horrorosa; corpos desfalecidos, enrugados pela desidratação, cheios de chagas na pele provocadas pelos raios ultravioleta que já não têm a capa de ozônio que os filtrava na atmosfera. Imensos desertos constituem a paisagem que nos rodeia por todos os lados. As infecções gastrointestinais, as enfermidades da pele e das vias urinárias são as principais causas de morte. A indústria está paralisada e o desemprego é dramático. As fábricas dessalinizadoras são a principal fonte de emprego e pagam-nos em água potável o salário. Os assaltos por um botijão de água são comuns nas ruas desertas. A comida é 80% sintética. Pela ressequido da pele, uma jovem de 20 anos está como se tivesse 40. Os cientistas investigam, mas não parece haver solução possível. Não se pode fabricar água, o oxigênio também está degradado por falta de árvores e isso ajuda a diminuir o coeficiente intelectual das novas gerações.
  19. 19. Geografia, 3º Ano do Ensino Médio Desenvolvimento, Cidadania e Sustentabilidade Alterou-se também a morfologia dos espermatozoides de muitos indivíduos e, como consequência, há muitos meninos com insuficiências, mutações e deformações. O governo cobra-nos pelo ar que respiramos (137 m3 por dia por habitante adulto). As pessoas que não podem pagar são retiradas das "zonas ventiladas". Estas estão dotadas de gigantescos pulmões mecânicos que funcionam à energia solar. Embora não sendo de boa qualidade, pode-se respirar. A idade média é de 35 anos. Em alguns países, existem manchas de vegetação normalmente perto de um rio, que é fortemente vigiado pelo exército. A água tornou-se um tesouro muito cobiçado - mais do que o ouro ou os diamantes. Aqui não há árvores, porque quase nunca chove e, quando se registra precipitação, é de chuva ácida. As estações do ano têm sido severamente alteradas pelos testes atômicos. Advertiam-nos que devíamos cuidar do meio ambiente e ninguém fez caso. Quando a minha filha me pede que lhe fale de quando era jovem, descrevo o bonito que eram os bosques, lhe falo da chuva, das flores, do agradável que era tomar banho e poder pescar nos rios e barragens, beber toda a água que quisesse, o saudável que era a gente, ela pergunta-me: - Papá! Por que se acabou a água?
  20. 20. Geografia, 3º Ano do Ensino Médio Desenvolvimento, Cidadania e Sustentabilidade Então, sinto um nó na garganta; não deixo de me sentir culpado, porque pertenço à geração que foi destruindo o meio ambiente ou simplesmente não levamos em conta tantos avisos. Agora os nossos filhos pagam um preço alto e, sinceramente, creio que a vida na terra já não será possível dentro de muito pouco tempo porque a destruição do meio ambiente chegou a um ponto irreversível. Como gostaria voltar atrás e fazer com que toda a humanidade compreendesse isto, quando ainda podíamos fazer algo para salvar o nosso planeta Terra!” "Crônicas de los Tiempos" de Abril de 2002
  21. 21. Geografia, 3º Ano do Ensino Médio Desenvolvimento, Cidadania e Sustentabilidade Análise Que significado podemos obter desta imagem? As questões ambientais são de responsabilidade apenas dos grandes industriais e consumidores? Qual é o seu papel na garantia da sustentabilidade de nosso planeta? Imagem: Börje Peratt / Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported.
  22. 22. Geografia, 3º Ano do Ensino Médio Desenvolvimento, Cidadania e Sustentabilidade Carta do Chefe Seattle Como é que se pode comprar ou vender o céu, o calor da terra? Essa ideia nos parece estranha. Se não possuímos o frescor do ar e o brilho da água, como é possível comprá-los? Cada pedaço desta terra é sagrado para meu povo. Cada ramo brilhante de um pinheiro, cada punhado de areia das praias, a penumbra na floresta densa, cada clareira e inseto a zumbir são sagrados na memória e experiência de meu povo. A seiva que percorre o corpo das árvores carrega consigo as lembranças do homem vermelho. Sabemos que o homem branco não compreende nossos costumes. Uma porção da terra, para ele, tem o mesmo significado que qualquer outra, pois é um forasteiro que vem à noite e extrai da terra aquilo de que necessita. A terra não é sua irmã, mas sua inimiga, e, quando ele a conquista, prossegue seu caminho. No ano de 1854, o presidente dos Estados Unidos fez, a uma tribo indígena, a proposta de comprar grande parte de suas terras, oferecendo, em contrapartida, a concessão de uma outra "reserva". O texto da resposta do Chefe Seattle tem sido considerado, através dos tempos, um dos mais belos e profundos pronunciamentos já feitos a respeito da defesa do meio ambiente.
  23. 23. Geografia, 3º Ano do Ensino Médio Desenvolvimento, Cidadania e Sustentabilidade Deixa para trás os túmulos de seus antepassados e não se incomoda. Rapta da terra aquilo que seria de seus filhos e não se importa. A sepultura de seu pai e os direitos de seus filhos são esquecidos. Trata sua mãe, a terra, e seu irmão, o céu, como coisas que possam ser compradas, saqueadas, vendidas como carneiros ou enfeites coloridos. Seu apetite devorará a terra, deixando somente um deserto. .... Não há um lugar quieto nas cidades do homem branco. Nenhum lugar onde se possa ouvir o desabrochar de folhas na primavera ou o bater das asas de um inseto. Mas, talvez seja porque eu sou um selvagem e não compreendo. O ruído parece somente insultar os ouvidos. E o que resta da vida se um homem que não pode ouvir o choro solitário de uma ave ou o debate dos sapos ao redor de uma lagoa, à noite? Eu sou um homem vermelho e não compreendo. O índio prefere o suave murmúrio do vento encrespando a face do lago, e o próprio vento, limpo por uma chuva diurna ou perfumado pelos pinheiros. .... Isto sabemos: a terra não pertence ao homem; o homem pertence à terra. Isto sabemos: todas as coisas estão ligadas como o sangue que une uma família. Há uma ligação em tudo. O que ocorrer com a terra, recairá sobre os filhos da terra. O homem não tramou o tecido da vida; ele é simplesmente um de seus fios. Tudo o que fizer ao tecido, fará a si mesmo.
  24. 24. Geografia, 3º Ano do Ensino Médio Desenvolvimento, Cidadania e Sustentabilidade Mesmo o homem branco, cujo Deus caminha e fala com ele de amigo para amigo, não pode estar isento do destino comum. É possível que sejamos irmãos, apesar de tudo. Veremos. De uma coisa estamos certos - e o homem branco poderá vir a descobrir um dia: nosso Deus é o mesmo Deus. Vocês podem pensar que O possuem, como desejam possuir nossa terra; mas não é possível. Ele é o Deus do homem, e Sua compaixão é igual para o homem vermelho e para o homem branco. A terra lhe é preciosa, e feri-la é desprezar seu criador. Os brancos também passarão; talvez mais cedo que todas as outras tribos. Contaminem suas camas, e uma noite serão sufocados pelos próprios dejetos. Mas, quando de sua desaparição, vocês brilharão intensamente, iluminados pela força do Deus que os trouxe a esta terra e por alguma razão especial lhes deu o domínio sobre a terra e sobre o homem vermelho. Esse destino é um mistério para nós, pois não compreendemos que todos os búfalos sejam exterminados, os cavalos bravios sejam todos domados, os recantos secretos da floresta densa impregnadobbbs do cheiro de muitos homens, e a visão dos morros obstruída por fios que falam. Onde está o arvoredo? Desapareceu. Onde está a águia? Desapareceu. É o final da vida e o início da sobrevivência.
  25. 25. Geografia, 3º Ano do Ensino Médio Desenvolvimento, Cidadania e Sustentabilidade Os “Três erres” Constantemente nos deparamos com informações sobre como podemos garantir um estilo de vida sustentável, mas que, na maioria das vezes, essas ideias ficam apenas no discurso ideológico, sem serem realmente colocadas em prática. Para conseguirmos fazer algo pelo nosso planeta, podemos nos utilizar das seguintes propostas que estão ao alcance de todos: Imagem: DannyLazarov / GNU Free Documentation License.
  26. 26. Geografia, 3º Ano do Ensino Médio Desenvolvimento, Cidadania e Sustentabilidade “Quem nunca ouviu falar dos famosos “três erres”, ao nos referirmos ao meio ambiente? O reduzir, reaproveitar e reciclar são propostas de atitudes referentes ao nosso modo de consumo, muitas vezes insustentável – ou você acha que precisamos de todas as sacolinhas que embalam nossas compras (se é que precisamos, de fato, de tudo o que compramos) e de usar toda a quantidade de copos descartáveis utilizados em festas e até mesmo em nosso trabalho? Entretanto, pelo menos outros dois erres poderiam ser adicionados a esses três (6): Refletir – será que é realmente necessário eu adquirir tal coisa? Será que se eu optasse pelo sabão ao detergente, não agrediria menos nossos rios? E se eu separar o lixo da minha casa e encaminhar a catadores ou a cooperativas? Será que se eu levar esse produto de 1 kg, ao invés de um de 500 g, além de pagar menos, não estarei economizando embalagem, lixo? Reduzir – você sabia que a maior parte de lixo produzido mundialmente é o lixo orgânico, ao passo que pessoas morrem diariamente pela falta de alimentos? Será que você realmente irá comer tudo aquilo que colocou em seu prato? E será que esse produto que está levando para casa não vencerá antes de ser consumido? É necessário mesmo ir de carro até o mercadinho do bairro? E aquelas luzes acesas? E o DVD no standby? E o computador ligado, enquanto assiste à TV na sala?
  27. 27. Geografia, 3º Ano do Ensino Médio Desenvolvimento, Cidadania e Sustentabilidade Recusar – é realmente necessário aceitar sacolas plásticas, sempre? Mesmo quando vai a uma locadora, é realmente necessário levar o vídeo em uma sacola? E quando adquire um remédio? Realmente interessa a você adquirir um apartamento neste momento, para aceitar que lhe entreguem a propaganda dele? Você realmente precisa aceitar um panfleto daquela senhora que lê mãos e “faz arrumação para o amor”? Reutilizar – é necessário usar um copo diferente cada vez que for tomar seu refrigerante ou sua água...? E aquela papelada que imprimiu errado, não poderia usar o outro lado da folha para rascunho, anotações...? E aquela roupa que nem lhe serve mais, não poderia ser útil a alguém? E a água que usou para fazer verduras, não poderia ser aproveitada no cozimento do arroz, até porque muitas propriedades nutricionais estão ali, na água do cozimento? Feiras de troca são uma boa alternativa no que diz respeito à reutilização. Reciclar – viu só onde está o reciclar? É a última alternativa dessas etapas, até porque este processo também gera poluição, uma vez que utiliza energia, insumos químicos, água, etc., além do fato de que o próprio material reciclado tem um “período de vida”: o mesmo papel, por exemplo, pode ser reciclado aproximadamente oito vezes, já que, a cada nova reciclagem,b as fibras de celulose se degradam mais (7).
  28. 28. Geografia, 3º Ano do Ensino Médio Desenvolvimento, Cidadania e Sustentabilidade Nosso país é campeão mundial de reciclagem de latinhas de alumínio e recicla cerca de 37% do papel que produz mas, infelizmente, este título é proveniente das péssimas condições de vida em que alguns brasileiros vivem, tendo a reciclagem como fonte de renda. Separar o lixo em nossas casas é uma forma, inclusive, de refletirmos acerca do quanto consumimos diariamente, do tanto de lixo que produzimos. Se apenas separarmos os materiais recicláveis dos não recicláveis, tomando o cuidado para não amassar os papéis separados e lavar as embalagens, já será uma forma de ajudar essas pessoas e de contribuir para um melhor encaminhamento desse lixo remanescente (lembre-se de que a reciclagem deve, ou pelo menos, deveria ser a última alternativa). Encerro com uma frase de Leonardo Boff para reflexão: “O consumo é crescente e nervoso, sem sabermos até quando a Terra finita aguentará essa exploração infinita de seus recursos.” Por Mariana Araguaia Graduada em Biologia Equipe Brasil Escola
  29. 29. Geografia, 3º Ano do Ensino Médio Desenvolvimento, Cidadania e Sustentabilidade Finalmente, podemos nos lembrar do texto “A maior flor do mundo”, de José Saramago: “Ó que feliz ia o menino! Andou, andou, foram rareando as árvores, e agora havia uma charneca rasa, de mato ralo e seco, e no meio dela uma inóspita colina redonda como uma tigela voltada. Deu-se o menino ao trabalho de subir a encosta, e quando chegou lá acima, que viu ele? Nem a sorte nem a morte, nem as tábuas do destino... Era só uma flor. Mas tão caída, tão murcha, que o menino se achegou, de cansado. E como este menino era especial de história, achou que tinha de salvar a flor. Mas que é da água? Ali, no alto, nem pinga. Cá por baixo, só no rio, e esse que longe estava!...” http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MNavjsXc12c Análise:  O que podemos fazer pelo nosso planeta e por nós mesmos?  Como os jovens devem trabalhar pela sustentabilidade ambiental? Imagem: José Saramago / A maior Flor do Mundo, 2001 / http://entretexto.blogspot.com/2011/05/qual-e- maior-flor-do-mundo.html
