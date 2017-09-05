Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en

RFU V100R008C00 Hardware Description Issue 04 Date 2013-08-26 HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.
Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 2013. All rights reserved. No part of this document may be reproduced or transmi...
About This Document Overview This document describes the RFUs used by 3900 series base stations. It helps users learn abou...
Organization 1 Changes in RFU Hardware Description This chapter describes the changes in RFU Hardware Description. 2 Appli...
Convention Description Courier New Examples of information displayed on the screen are in Courier New. Command Conventions...
Format Description Key 1+Key 2 Press the keys concurrently. For example, pressing Ctrl+Alt +A means the three keys should ...
Contents About This Document.................................................................................................
3.10 LRFU....................................................................................................................
1Changes in RFU Hardware Description This chapter describes the changes in RFU Hardware Description. 04 (2013-08-26) This ...
l BTS3900A (Ver.B) Hardware Description, BTS3900A (Ver.C) Hardware Description, and BTS3900A (Ver.D) Hardware Description ...
2Applicable Cabinets for RFUs This chapter describes applicable cabinets for RFUs and serves as a reference for RFU config...
3RFU About This Chapter This chapter describes hardware and technical specifications of all RFUs. 3.1 MRFU This section de...
3.13 CRFUe This section describes CRFUe hardware and its technical specifications. RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04...
3.1 MRFU This section describes MRFU hardware and its technical specifications. 3.1.1 MRFU Description This section descri...
Figure 3-2 Logic structure of an MRFU Function An MRFU performs the following functions: l Performs digital up-convert on ...
Indicato r Color State Meaning Blinking (on for 0.125s and off for 0.125s) The module is loading software. Steady off Ther...
Indicato r Color State Meaning Blinking red (on for 1s and off for 1s) The CPRI link is out of lock. Steady off The SFP mo...
Table 3-3 Modes and frequency bands supported by an MRFU Type Frequency Band (MHz) Receive Frequency Band (MHz) Transmit F...
NOTE l ATBR in the RX and TX Channels column indicates that this RF module is configured with A transmit channels and B re...
Table 3-4 RF specifications of an MRFU Ty pe Tr an s mi t an d Re ce iv e C ha nn el s Capacit y Receiver Sensitivity (dBm...
Ty pe Tr an s mi t an d Re ce iv e C ha nn el s Capacit y Receiver Sensitivity (dBm) Output Power Power Consumpti onReceiv...
Ty pe Tr an s mi t an d Re ce iv e C ha nn el s Capacit y Receiver Sensitivity (dBm) Output Power Power Consumpti onReceiv...
Ty pe Tr an s mi t an d Re ce iv e C ha nn el s Capacit y Receiver Sensitivity (dBm) Output Power Power Consumpti onReceiv...
Table 3-5 Output power for the MRFU V1 (GSM, 900 MHz/1800 MHz/1900 MHz) Mode Total Number of GSM Carriers Output Power per...
Mode Total Number of GSM Carriers Total Number of UMTS Carriers Output Power per GSM Carrier (W) Output Power per UMTS Car...
Mode Total Number of GSM Carriers Output Power per GSM Carrier (W) Output Power per GSM Carrier With Dynamic Power Sharing...
Table 3-13 Output power for the MRFU V2/MRFU V2a (GU MSR, 850 MHz/900 MHz) Mode Total Number of GSM Carriers Total Number ...
Mode Total Number of GSM Carriers Total Number of LTE Carriers Output Power per GSM Carrier (W) Output Power per LTE Carri...
Engineering Specifications The following table lists the equipment specifications of an MRFU. Table 3-15 Equipment specifi...
Specifications of CPRI Ports The following table lists the specifications of CPRI ports on an MRFU. Table 3-17 Specificati...
Figure 3-3 MRFUd panel Principle An MRFUd consists of the high-speed interface unit, signal processing unit, power amplifi...
Function An MRFUd performs the following functions: l Performs digital up-convert on intermediate frequency (IF) signals o...
Indicato r Color State Meaning ACT Green Steady on The module is functioning properly with TX channels enabled. Blinking (...
Port Type Silkscre en Connector Description ANT_TX /RXA DIN connector CPRI port CPRI0 SFP female connector Connects to the...
NOTE l ATBR in the RX and TX Channels column indicates that this RF module is configured with A transmit channels and B re...
Table 3-22 RF specifications of an MRFUd Ty pe Tr an s mi t an d Re ce iv e C ha nn el s Capacit y Receiver Sensitivity (d...
Ty pe Tr an s mi t an d Re ce iv e C ha nn el s Capacit y Receiver Sensitivity (dBm) Output Power Power Consumpti onReceiv...
NOTE l If the power sharing feature is activated, assume that UEs in a cell are randomly located. l If the RF module is pl...
Mode Total Number of UMTS Carriers Output Power per UMTS Carrier (W) 3 40 4 40 5 25 6 25 1 (MIMO) 2 x 40 2 (MIMO) 2 x 40 3...
Mode Total Number of GSM Carriers Total Number of UMTS Carriers Output Power per GSM Carrier (W) Output Power per UMTS Car...
Mode Total Number of GSM Carriers Total Number of UMTS Carriers Output Power per GSM Carrier (W) Output Power per UMTS Car...
Mode Total Number of GSM Carriers Total Number of UMTS Carriers Output Power per GSM Carrier (W) Output Power per UMTS Car...
Mode Total Number of GSM Carriers Total Number of LTE Carriers Output Power per GSM Carrier (W) Output Power per LTE Carri...
Port Usage Scenario Surge Protection Mode Specification Interconnect ion port for receiving RF signals Applicable to all s...
3.3.1 MRFUe Description This section describes MRFUe hardware, including panels, functions, principles, indicators, and po...
Figure 3-6 Logic structure of an MRFUe Function An MRFUe performs the following functions: l Performs digital up-convert o...
Indicato r Color State Meaning Blinking (on for 0.125s and off for 0.125s) The module is loading software. Steady off Ther...
Indicato r Color State Meaning Blinking red (on for 1s and off for 1s) The CPRI link is out of lock. Steady off The SFP mo...
Table 3-35 Modes and frequency bands supported by an MRFUe Type Frequency Band (MHz) Receive Frequency Band (MHz) Transmit...
Table 3-36 RF specifications of an MRFUe Ty pe Tr an s mi t an d Re ce iv e C ha nn el s Capacit y Receiver Sensitivity (d...
Ty pe Tr an s mi t an d Re ce iv e C ha nn el s Capacit y Receiver Sensitivity (dBm) Output Power Power Consump tionReceiv...
NOTE l If the power sharing feature is activated, assume that UEs in a cell are randomly located. l If the RF module is pl...
Table 3-38 Output power for the MRFUe (UMTS, 900 MHz/1800 MHz) Mode Total Number of UMTS Carriers Output Power per UMTS Ca...
Mode Total Number of GSM Carriers Total Number of UMTS Carriers Output Power per GSM Carrier (W) Output Power per UMTS Car...
Mode Total Number of GSM Carriers Total Number of LTE Carriers Output Power per GSM Carrier (W) Output Power per LTE Carri...
Table 3-43 Surge protection specifications of ports on an MRFUe Port Usage Scenario Surge Protection Mode Specification Po...
Table 3-45 Antenna capability of an MRFUe Type TMA Support Supported RET Antennas MRFUe Supported AISG2.0 and AISG1.1 NOTE...
Principle A DRFU consists of the high-speed interface unit, signal processing unit, power amplifier, and dual-duplexer. Th...
Table 3-46 Indicators on a DRFU Indicator Color State Meaning RUN Green Steady on There is power supply, but the module is...
Indicator Color State Meaning CPRI1 Red or green Steady green The CPRI link is functioning properly. Steady red The optica...
Supported Modes and Frequency Bands The following table lists the modes and frequency bands supported by a DRFU. Table 3-4...
Table 3-49 RF specifications of a DRFU Type RX and TX Chan nels Capa city Receiver Sensitivity (dBm) Output Power Power Co...
Table 3-51 Output power for the DRFU (GSM, 1800 MHz) in a GBTS Mode Total Number of Carriers Output Power per Carrier (W) ...
Port Usage Scenario Surge Protection Mode Specifications and receiving signals Common mode 40 kA Interconnect ion port for...
Panel GRFUs are divided into three types: GRFU V1, GRFU V2, and GRFU V2a. They can be identified by their labels. A GRFU V...
Figure 3-10 Logic structure of a GRFU Function A GRFU performs modulation and demodulation between baseband signals and RF...
Indicato r Color State Meaning Blinking (on for 1s and off for 1s) The module is working. Blinking (on for 0.125s and off ...
Indicato r Color State Meaning Steady red The optical module fails to receive signals. Blinking red (on for 1s and off for...
Supported Modes and Frequency Bands The following table lists the modes and frequency bands supported by a GRFU. Table 3-5...
Table 3-59 RF specifications of a GRFU Type RX and TX Chann els Capaci ty Receiver Sensitivity (dBm) Output Power Power Co...
Type RX and TX Chann els Capaci ty Receiver Sensitivity (dBm) Output Power Power Consumpti on Receiver Sensitivity with On...
Type RX and TX Chann els Capaci ty Receiver Sensitivity (dBm) Output Power Power Consumpti on Receiver Sensitivity with On...
Mode Total Number of Carriers Output Power per Carrier (dBm) Output Power per Carrier With Dynamic Power Sharing (dBm) 2 4...
Table 3-63 Output power for the GRFU V2/GRFU V2a (GSM, 900 MHz) in an eGBTS Mode Total Number of Carriers Output Power per...
Table 3-65 Output power for the GRFU V2/GRFU V2a (GSM, 1800 MHz) in an eGBTS Mode Total Number of Carriers Output Power pe...
Table 3-67 Surge protection specifications of ports on a GRFU Port Usage Scenario Surge Protection Mode Specifications Pow...
Table 3-69 Antenna capability of a GRFU Type TMA Support RET Antenna Support GRFU V1 Supported AISG2.0 and AISG1.1 GRFU V2...
Figure 3-11 WRFU panel Principle A WRFU consists of the high-speed interface unit, signal processing unit, power amplifier...
Function A WRFU performs the following functions: l Performs the direct frequency conversion on the transmitting channel, ...
Indicato r Color State Meaning ACT Green Steady on The module is functioning properly with TX channels enabled. Blinking (...
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en

55 views

Published on

rfu hardware for huawei

Published in: Engineering
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
55
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Rfu hardware description(v100 r008c00 04)(pdf)-en

  1. 1. RFU V100R008C00 Hardware Description Issue 04 Date 2013-08-26 HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.
  2. 2. Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 2013. All rights reserved. No part of this document may be reproduced or transmitted in any form or by any means without prior written consent of Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Trademarks and Permissions and other Huawei trademarks are trademarks of Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. All other trademarks and trade names mentioned in this document are the property of their respective holders. Notice The purchased products, services and features are stipulated by the contract made between Huawei and the customer. All or part of the products, services and features described in this document may not be within the purchase scope or the usage scope. Unless otherwise specified in the contract, all statements, information, and recommendations in this document are provided "AS IS" without warranties, guarantees or representations of any kind, either express or implied. The information in this document is subject to change without notice. Every effort has been made in the preparation of this document to ensure accuracy of the contents, but all statements, information, and recommendations in this document do not constitute a warranty of any kind, express or implied. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Address: Huawei Industrial Base Bantian, Longgang Shenzhen 518129 People's Republic of China Website: http://www.huawei.com Email: support@huawei.com Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. i
  3. 3. About This Document Overview This document describes the RFUs used by 3900 series base stations. It helps users learn about the RFUs' panels, functions, principles, indicators, and ports as well as the following specifications supported by the RFUs: radio access technologies (RATs), frequency bands, RF specifications, engineering specifications, and antenna specifications. The exteriors of components or cables in this document are for reference only. The actual exteriors may be different. Product Version The following table lists the product versions related to this document. Product Name Product Version BTS3900 V100R008C00 The mapping single-mode base station versions are: GBTS: V100R015C00 eGBTS: V100R015C00 NodeB: V200R015C00 eNodeB: V100R006C00 BTS3900A BTS3900L BTS3900AL Intended Audience This document is intended for: l System engineers l Base station installation engineers l Site maintenance personnel RFU Hardware Description About This Document Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. ii
  4. 4. Organization 1 Changes in RFU Hardware Description This chapter describes the changes in RFU Hardware Description. 2 Applicable Cabinets for RFUs This chapter describes applicable cabinets for RFUs and serves as a reference for RFU configurations. 3 RFU This chapter describes hardware and technical specifications of all RFUs. Conventions Symbol Conventions The symbols that may be found in this document are defined as follows. Symbol Description Indicates a hazard with a high level or medium level of risk which, if not avoided, could result in death or serious injury. Indicates a hazard with a low level of risk which, if not avoided, could result in minor or moderate injury. Indicates a potentially hazardous situation that, if not avoided, could result in equipment damage, data loss, performance deterioration, or unanticipated results. Indicates a tip that may help you solve a problem or save time. Provides additional information to emphasize or supplement important points of the main text. General Conventions The general conventions that may be found in this document are defined as follows. Convention Description Times New Roman Normal paragraphs are in Times New Roman. Boldface Names of files, directories, folders, and users are in boldface. For example, log in as user root. Italic Book titles are in italics. RFU Hardware Description About This Document Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. iii
  5. 5. Convention Description Courier New Examples of information displayed on the screen are in Courier New. Command Conventions The command conventions that may be found in this document are defined as follows. Convention Description Boldface The keywords of a command line are in boldface. Italic Command arguments are in italics. [ ] Items (keywords or arguments) in brackets [ ] are optional. { x | y | ... } Optional items are grouped in braces and separated by vertical bars. One item is selected. [ x | y | ... ] Optional items are grouped in brackets and separated by vertical bars. One item is selected or no item is selected. { x | y | ... }* Optional items are grouped in braces and separated by vertical bars. A minimum of one item or a maximum of all items can be selected. [ x | y | ... ]* Optional items are grouped in brackets and separated by vertical bars. Several items or no item can be selected. GUI Conventions The GUI conventions that may be found in this document are defined as follows. Convention Description Boldface Buttons, menus, parameters, tabs, window, and dialog titles are in boldface. For example, click OK. > Multi-level menus are in boldface and separated by the ">" signs. For example, choose File > Create > Folder. Keyboard Operations The keyboard operations that may be found in this document are defined as follows. Format Description Key Press the key. For example, press Enter and press Tab. RFU Hardware Description About This Document Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. iv
  6. 6. Format Description Key 1+Key 2 Press the keys concurrently. For example, pressing Ctrl+Alt +A means the three keys should be pressed concurrently. Key 1, Key 2 Press the keys in turn. For example, pressing Alt, A means the two keys should be pressed in turn. Mouse Operations The mouse operations that may be found in this document are defined as follows. Action Description Click Select and release the primary mouse button without moving the pointer. Double-click Press the primary mouse button twice continuously and quickly without moving the pointer. Drag Press and hold the primary mouse button and move the pointer to a certain position. RFU Hardware Description About This Document Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. v
  7. 7. Contents About This Document.....................................................................................................................ii 1 Changes in RFU Hardware Description....................................................................................1 2 Applicable Cabinets for RFUs....................................................................................................3 3 RFU...................................................................................................................................................4 3.1 MRFU.............................................................................................................................................................................6 3.1.1 MRFU Description......................................................................................................................................................6 3.1.2 MRFU Technical Specifications.................................................................................................................................9 3.2 MRFUd.........................................................................................................................................................................22 3.2.1 MRFUd Description..................................................................................................................................................22 3.2.2 MRFUd Technical Specifications.............................................................................................................................26 3.3 MRFUe.........................................................................................................................................................................36 3.3.1 MRFUe Description..................................................................................................................................................37 3.3.2 MRFUe Technical Specifications..............................................................................................................................40 3.4 DRFU............................................................................................................................................................................49 3.4.1 DRFU Description.....................................................................................................................................................49 3.4.2 DRFU Technical Specifications................................................................................................................................52 3.5 GRFU............................................................................................................................................................................56 3.5.1 GRFU Description.....................................................................................................................................................56 3.5.2 GRFU Technical Specifications................................................................................................................................60 3.6 WRFU...........................................................................................................................................................................69 3.6.1 WRFU Description....................................................................................................................................................69 3.6.2 WRFU Technical Specifications...............................................................................................................................73 3.7 WRFUa.........................................................................................................................................................................79 3.7.1 WRFUa Description..................................................................................................................................................79 3.7.2 WRFUa Technical Specifications.............................................................................................................................83 3.8 WRFUd.........................................................................................................................................................................87 3.8.1 WRFUd Description..................................................................................................................................................87 3.8.2 WRFUd Technical Specifications.............................................................................................................................90 3.9 WRFUe.........................................................................................................................................................................97 3.9.1 WRFUe Description..................................................................................................................................................97 3.9.2 WRFUe Technical Specifications...........................................................................................................................101 RFU Hardware Description Contents Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. vi
  8. 8. 3.10 LRFU........................................................................................................................................................................108 3.10.1 LRFU Description.................................................................................................................................................108 3.10.2 LRFU Technical Specifications.............................................................................................................................112 3.11 LRFUe......................................................................................................................................................................115 3.11.1 LRFUe Description................................................................................................................................................115 3.11.2 LRFUe Technical Specifications...........................................................................................................................118 3.12 CRFUd......................................................................................................................................................................121 3.12.1 CRFUd Description...............................................................................................................................................121 3.12.2 CRFUd Technical Specifications..........................................................................................................................125 3.13 CRFUe......................................................................................................................................................................131 3.13.1 CRFUe Description...............................................................................................................................................131 3.13.2 CRFUe Technical Specifications...........................................................................................................................134 RFU Hardware Description Contents Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. vii
  9. 9. 1Changes in RFU Hardware Description This chapter describes the changes in RFU Hardware Description. 04 (2013-08-26) This is the fourth commercial release. Compared with issue 03 (2013-08-01), no topic is add or deleted from this issue. Compared with issue 03 (2013-08-01), this issue incorporates the following changes: Topic Change Description Technical specifications of all RFUs Deleted power consumption of RF modules. For power consumption of RF modules, see Power Consumption. DRFU Technical Specifications Deleted the tables Output power for the DRFU (GSM, 900 MHz) in an eGBTS and Output power for the DRFU (GSM, 1800 MHz) in an eGBTS. 03 (2013-08-01) This is the third commercial release. Compared with issue 02 (2013-06-26), contents about RFUs in related hardware descriptions of different models of 3900 series macro base stations are incorporated into RFU Hardware Description and technical specifications for RFUs are added. Before the incorporation, hardware descriptions of different models of 3900 series macro base stations include the following documents: l BTS3900 (Ver.B) Hardware Description, BTS3900 (Ver.C) Hardware Description, and BTS3900 (Ver.D) Hardware Description l BTS3900L (Ver.B) Hardware Description, BTS3900L (Ver.C) Hardware Description, and BTS3900L (Ver.D) Hardware Description RFU Hardware Description 1 Changes in RFU Hardware Description Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 1
  10. 10. l BTS3900A (Ver.B) Hardware Description, BTS3900A (Ver.C) Hardware Description, and BTS3900A (Ver.D) Hardware Description l BTS3900AL (Ver.A) Hardware Description Compared with issue 02 (2013-06-26), no topic is deleted from this issue. 02 (2013-06-26) This is the second commercial release for hardware descriptions of different models of 3900 series base stations. Changes to RFUs are only described here. Compared with issue 01 (2013-04-28), this issue does not include any changes. 01 (2013-04-28) This is the first commercial release for hardware descriptions of different models of 3900 series base stations. Changes to RFUs are only described here. Compared with draft A (2013-01-15), this issue includes the following new information: l 3.13.1 CRFUe Description Compared with draft A (2013-01-15), this issue does not change and delete any information. Draft A (2013-01-15) This is the draft release for hardware descriptions of different models of 3900 series base stations. Changes to RFUs are only described here. Compared with the issues for the multimode base station V100R007C00, WCDMA NodeB V200R014C00, GSM BTS V100R014C00, and eNodeB V100R005C00, this issue includes the following new information: l 3.7.1 WRFUa Description Compared with the issues for the multimode base station V100R007C00, WCDMA NodeB V200R014C00, GSM BTS V100R014C00, and eNodeB V100R005C00, this issue does not change and delete any information. RFU Hardware Description 1 Changes in RFU Hardware Description Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 2
  11. 11. 2Applicable Cabinets for RFUs This chapter describes applicable cabinets for RFUs and serves as a reference for RFU configurations. The maximum transmit power of an RFU varies from model to model. For an RFU with a high transmit power, it has high requirements for power distribution and heat dissipation of cabinets. Therefore, low-power RFUs can be configured in any cabinets, but high-power RFUs can be configured in only Ver.C cabinets, Ver.D cabinets (including cabinets with capabilities equivalent to Ver.D cabinets after being upgraded), and BTS3900AL (Ver.A) cabinets. The following table describes applicable cabinets for RFUs. Table 2-1 Cabinets used by RFUs RFU Type Cabinet Type MRFU l BTS3900 (Ver.B), BTS3900 (Ver.C), BTS3900 (Ver.D), BTS3900 (Ver.D_A), and BTS3900 (Ver.D_B) l BTS3900L (Ver.B), BTS3900L (Ver.C), BTS3900L (Ver.D), and BTS3900L (Ver.D_B) l RFC (Ver.B), RFC (Ver.C), RFC (Ver.D), RFC (Ver.D_B), and RFC (Ver.D_A) l BTS3900AL (Ver.A) DRFU GRFU WRFU WRFUa LRFU MRFUd l BTS3900 (Ver.C), BTS3900 (Ver.D), BTS3900 (Ver.D_A), and BTS3900 (Ver.D_B) l BTS3900L (Ver.C), BTS3900L (Ver.D), and BTS3900L (Ver.D_B) l RFC (Ver.C), RFC (Ver.D), RFC (Ver.D_B), and RFC (Ver.D_A) l BTS3900AL (Ver.A) MRFUe WRFUd WRFUe LRFUe CRFUd CRFUe RFU Hardware Description 2 Applicable Cabinets for RFUs Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 3
  12. 12. 3RFU About This Chapter This chapter describes hardware and technical specifications of all RFUs. 3.1 MRFU This section describes MRFU hardware and its technical specifications. 3.2 MRFUd This section describes MRFUd hardware and its technical specifications. 3.3 MRFUe This section describes MRFUe hardware and its technical specifications. 3.4 DRFU This section describes DRFU hardware and its technical specifications. 3.5 GRFU This section describes GRFU hardware and its technical specifications. 3.6 WRFU This section describes WRFU hardware and its technical specifications. 3.7 WRFUa This section describes WRFUa hardware and its technical specifications. 3.8 WRFUd This section describes WRFUd hardware and its technical specifications. 3.9 WRFUe This section describes WRFUe hardware and its technical specifications. 3.10 LRFU This section describes LRFU hardware and its technical specifications. 3.11 LRFUe This section describes LRFUe hardware and its technical specifications. 3.12 CRFUd This section describes CRFUd hardware and its technical specifications. RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 4
  13. 13. 3.13 CRFUe This section describes CRFUe hardware and its technical specifications. RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 5
  14. 14. 3.1 MRFU This section describes MRFU hardware and its technical specifications. 3.1.1 MRFU Description This section describes MRFU hardware, including panels, functions, principles, indicators, and ports. Panel MRFUs consist of MRFU V1, MRFU V2, and MRFU V2a. They can be identified by their labels. An MRFU V1 is labeled V0 or V1, an MRFU V2 is labeled V2, and an MRFU V2a is labeled V2a, as shown in Figure 3-1. Figure 3-1 MRFU panel Principle An MRFU consists of the high-speed interface unit, signal processing unit, power amplifier, and duplexer. The following figure shows the logic structure of an MRFU. RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 6
  15. 15. Figure 3-2 Logic structure of an MRFU Function An MRFU performs the following functions: l Performs digital up-convert on intermediate frequency (IF) signals on the transmitting channel, and modulates baseband signals to RF signals. After being filtered and amplified, the RF signals are sent by the duplex filter to the antenna. l Receives RF signals from the antenna system and then down-converts the received signals to IF signals. After being amplified, analog-to-digital converted, digital down-converted, matched filtered, and digital automatic gain control (DAGC) processed, the IF signals are sent to the BBU for further processing. l Controls power. l Tests the VSWR. l Manages the TMA power feeding and RET antennas. l Controls the DPD feedback. l Generates the CPRI clock, recovers the CPRI clock from out-of-synchronization, and detects alarms. Indicator Table 3-1 describes the indicators on the MRFU panel. Table 3-1 Indicators on the MRFU panel Indicato r Color State Meaning RUN Green Steady on There is power supply, but the module is faulty or the version is being checked. Blinking (on for 1s and off for 1s) The module is working. RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 7
  16. 16. Indicato r Color State Meaning Blinking (on for 0.125s and off for 0.125s) The module is loading software. Steady off There is no power supply or the module is faulty. ALM Red Steady on Alarms (excluding VSWR alarms) are generated and the module needs to be replaced. Blinking (on for 1s and off for 1s) Alarms are generated. The alarms may be caused by the faults on the related boards or ports. Therefore, you need to locate the fault before deciding whether to replace the module. Steady off No alarm (excluding the VSWR alarm) is generated. ACT Green Steady on The module is functioning properly with TX channels enabled. Blinking (on for 1s and off for 1s) The module is functioning properly with TX channels disabled. VSWR Red Steady on A VSWR alarm is generated on the ANT_TX/RXA port. Blinking (on for 1s and off for 1s) A VSWR alarm is generated on the ANT_RXB port. Blinking (on for 0.125s and off for 0.125s) VSWR alarms are generated on the ANT_TX/RXA and ANT_RXB ports. Steady off No VSWR alarm is generated. CPRI0 Red or green Steady green The CPRI link is functioning properly. Steady red The optical module fails to receive signals. Blinking red (on for 1s and off for 1s) The CPRI link is out of lock. Steady off The SFP module is not properly installed, or the optical module is powered off. CPRI1 Red or green Steady green The CPRI link is functioning properly. Steady red The optical module fails to receive signals. RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 8
  17. 17. Indicato r Color State Meaning Blinking red (on for 1s and off for 1s) The CPRI link is out of lock. Steady off The SFP module is not properly installed, or the optical module is powered off. Port Table 3-2 describes the ports on the MRFU panel. Table 3-2 Ports on the MRFU panel Port Type Silkscreen Connector Description RF port ANT_RXB DIN connector Connects to the antenna system for receiving signals. ANT_TX/ RXA DIN connector Connects to the antenna system for transiting and receiving signals. CPRI port CPRI0 SFP female connector Connects to the BBU. CPRI1 SFP female connector Connects to the BBU. Interconnectio n port for receiving RF signals RX_INB QMA female connector Receives diversity signals. RX_OUTA QMA female connector Transmits main signals. Power port PWR 3V3 connector Inputs -48 V DC power. Monitoring port MON RJ45 connector Performs monitoring and commissioning. 3.1.2 MRFU Technical Specifications Multi-Mode Radio Frequency Units (MRFUs) are classified into MRFU V1, MRFU V2, and MRFU V2a modules. Using the software-defined radio (SDR) technology, MRFUs can work in different modes with different configurations. Supported Modes and Frequency Bands The following table lists the modes and frequency bands supported by an MRFU. RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 9
  18. 18. Table 3-3 Modes and frequency bands supported by an MRFU Type Frequency Band (MHz) Receive Frequency Band (MHz) Transmit Frequency Band (MHz) Mode MRFU V1 900 PGSM 890 to 915 935 to 960 GSM, UMTS, and GU 1800 1710 to 1755 1805 to 1850 GSM, LTE, and GL 1740 to 1785 1835 to 1880 1900 1850 to 1890 1930 to 1970 GSM and UMTS 1870 to 1910 1950 to 1990 MRFU V2 850 824 to 846.5 869 to 891.5 GSM, UMTS, and GU 900 PGSM 890 to 915 935 to 960 GSM, UMTS, LTE, GU, and GL 900 EGSM 880 to 915 925 to 960 1800 1710 to 1770 1805 to 1865 GSM, LTE, and GL 1725 to 1785 1820 to 1880 1710 to 1785 1805 to 1880 MRFU V2a 900 885 to 910 930 to 955 GSM, UMTS, LTE, GU, and GL 1800 1710 to 1755 1805 to 1850 GSM, LTE, and GL RF Specifications Table 3-4 lists radio frequency (RF) specifications of an MRFU. RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 10
  19. 19. NOTE l ATBR in the RX and TX Channels column indicates that this RF module is configured with A transmit channels and B receive channels. l C x D W in the Output Power column indicates that this RF module is configured with C transmit channels and the maximum output power of each transmit channel is D W. l EF MSR indicates that E and F data is carried on the same transmit channel of an RF module. l The GSM receiver sensitivity is measured, as recommended in 3GPP TS 51.021, over the central band at the antenna connector on condition that the channel rate reaches 13 kbit/s and the bit error rate (BER) does not exceed 2%. The central band is the 80% of the full band. l The UMTS receiver sensitivity is measured, as recommended in 3GPP TS 25.104, over the full band at the antenna connector on condition that the channel rate reaches 12.2 kbit/s and the BER does not exceed 0.001. l The LTE receiver sensitivity is measured, as recommended in 3GPP TS 36.104, under a 5 MHz channel bandwidth based on the FRC A1-3 in Annex A.1 (QPSK, R = 1/3, 25 RBs) standard. l The MRFU that works in GSM mode and operates in the 900 or 1800 MHz frequency band complies with the EN 301 502 V9.2.1 standard. The MRFU that works in GSM mode and operates in the 850 or 1900 MHz frequency band complies with the 3GPP TS 45.005 V10.2.0 and 3GPP TS 51.021 V10.2.0 standards. l The MRFU that works in UMTS, LTE, or multiple service ring (MSR) mode and operates in the 900 or 1800 MHz frequency band complies with the ETSI EN 301 908 V5.2.1 and 3GPP TS 37.104 standards. The MRFU that works in UMTS, LTE, or MSR mode and operates in the 850 or 1900 MHz frequency band complies with the 3GPP TS 37.104 V10.4.0 and TS 37.141 V10.4.0 standards. RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 11
  20. 20. Table 3-4 RF specifications of an MRFU Ty pe Tr an s mi t an d Re ce iv e C ha nn el s Capacit y Receiver Sensitivity (dBm) Output Power Power Consumpti onReceive r Sensiti vity with One Antenn a Receive r Sensiti vity with Two Antenn as Receiver Sensitivi ty with Four Antenna s MR FU V1 1T 2R GSM: 6 TRXs UMTS: 4 carriers LTE: 1 carrier with a bandwidt h of 3, 5, or 10 MHz GSM: -113.0 UMTS: -125.5 LTE: -106.3 GSM: -115.8 UMTS: -128.3 LTE: -109.1 GSM: -118.5 (theoretica l value) UMTS: -131.0 LTE: -111.8 The MRFU V1 supports the maximum power configuration 1 x 80 W. The typical configurations are as follows: l Output power for the MRFU V1 (GSM, 900 MHz/ 1800 MHz/ 1900 MHz) l Output power for the MRFU V1 (UMTS, 900 MHz/ 1900 MHz) l Output power for the MRFU V1 (LTE, 1800 MHz) l Output power for the MRFU V1 (GU See the MRFU sheet in Power Consumptio n. RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 12
  21. 21. Ty pe Tr an s mi t an d Re ce iv e C ha nn el s Capacit y Receiver Sensitivity (dBm) Output Power Power Consumpti onReceive r Sensiti vity with One Antenn a Receive r Sensiti vity with Two Antenn as Receiver Sensitivi ty with Four Antenna s MSR, 900 MHz) l Output power for the MRFU V1 (GL MSR, 1800 MHz) MR FU V2 1T 2R GSM: 6 TRXs UMTS: 4 carriers LTE: l 900 MHz: 1 carrie r with a band width of 1.4, 3, 5, 10, 15, or 20 MHz l 1800 MHz: 1 carrie GSM: l 850 MHz : -113. 0 l 900 MHz PGS M: -113. 5 l 900 MHz EGS M: -113. 3 l 1800 MHz : -113. 8 UMTS: GSM: l 850 MHz : -115. 8 l 900 MHz PGS M: -116. 3 l 900 MHz EGS M: -116. 1 l 1800 MHz : -116. 6 UMTS: GSM: l 850 MHz: -118.5 (theore tical value) l 900 MHz PGSM : -119 (theore tical value) l 900 MHz EGSM : -118.8 (theore tical value) The MRFU V2/ MRFU V2a supports the maximum power configuration 1 x 80 W. The typical configurations are as follows: l Output power for the MRFU V2/MRFU V2a (GSM, 850 MHz/ 900 MHz/ 1800 MHz) l Output power for the MRFU V2/MRFU V2a (UMTS, RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 13
  22. 22. Ty pe Tr an s mi t an d Re ce iv e C ha nn el s Capacit y Receiver Sensitivity (dBm) Output Power Power Consumpti onReceive r Sensiti vity with One Antenn a Receive r Sensiti vity with Two Antenn as Receiver Sensitivi ty with Four Antenna s MR FU r with a band width of 5, 10, 15, or l 850 MHz : -125. 0 l 900 MHz PGS M: -125. 5 l 900 MHz EGS M: -125. 3 LTE: l 900 MHz PGS M: -106. 3 l 900 MHz EGS M: -106. 1 l 1800 MHz l 850 MHz : -127. 8 l 900 MHz PGS M: -128. 3 l 900 MHz EGS M: -128. 1 LTE: l 900 MHz PGS M: -109. 1 l 900 MHz EGS M: -108. 9 l 1800 MHz l 1800 MHz: -119.3 (theore tical value) UMTS: l 850 MHz: -130.5 l 900 MHz PGSM : -131.0 l 900 MHz EGSM : -130.8 LTE: l 900 MHz PGSM : -111.8 l 900 MHz EGSM : -111.6 850 MHz/ 900 MHz) l Output power for the MRFU V2/MRFU V2a (LTE, 900 MHz/ 1800 MHz) l Output power for the MRFU V2/MRFU V2a (GU MSR, 850 MHz/900 MHz) l Output power for the MRFU V2/MRFU V2a (GL MSR, 900 RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 14
  23. 23. Ty pe Tr an s mi t an d Re ce iv e C ha nn el s Capacit y Receiver Sensitivity (dBm) Output Power Power Consumpti onReceive r Sensiti vity with One Antenn a Receive r Sensiti vity with Two Antenn as Receiver Sensitivi ty with Four Antenna s V2 a 20 MHz : -106. 6 : -109. 4 l 1800 MHz: -112.1 MHz/1800 MHz) NOTE l If the power sharing feature is activated, assume that UEs in a cell are randomly located. l If the RF module is placed at an altitude of 3500 to 4500 meters, its power reduces by 1 dB. If the RF module is placed at an altitude of 4500 to 6000 meters, its power reduces by 2 dB. l Station spacing, frequency multiplexing factor, power control algorithm, and traffic model all affect the gains of dynamic power sharing. In most cases, network plans are designed on the basis of power specifications of dynamic power sharing. l Before activating the dynamic power sharing feature, enable the DTX and power control functions. In GBSS8.1, the dynamic power sharing feature is mutually exclusive with the GBFD-113201 Concentric Cell, GBFD-114501 Co-BCCH Cell, GBFD-118001 BCCH Dense Frequency Multiplexing, and GBFD-117501 Enhanced Measurement Report (EMR) features. In GBSS9.0 and later versions, the dynamic power sharing feature can be used together with these features. However, the dynamic power sharing feature currently cannot be used together with the GBFD-117002 IBCA (Interference Based Channel Allocation), GBFD-117001 Flex MAIO, GBFD-118701 RAN Sharing, and GBFD-114001 Extended Cell features in GBSS8.1, GBSS9.0, and later versions. l For the MRFU working in GSM mode: The maximum output power of the RF module in S1 configuration is 60 W. To achieve the maximum output power, you need to buy a license. l For the MRFU V2/MRFU V2a working in GSM mode and operating in the 900 MHz frequency band: After design optimization, the 8 phase shift keying (8PSK) and Gaussian minimum shift-frequency keying (GMSK) modulation schemes enable the same output power for each carrier on the the RF module when the S1, S2, or S3 configuration is used. When the S4, S5, or S6 configuration is used, the license controlling the GBFD-118104 Enhanced EDGE Coverage feature must be obtained. Otherwise, the 8PSK and GMSK modulation schemes cannot enable the same output power for each carrier on the RF module. l For the MRFU V2/MRFU V2a working in GSM mode and operating in the 1800 MHz frequency band: When the S4, S5, or S6 configuration is used, the license controlling the GBFD-118104 Enhanced EDGE Coverage feature must be obtained. Otherwise, the 8PSK and GMSK modulation schemes cannot enable the same output power for each carrier on the RF module. RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 15
  24. 24. Table 3-5 Output power for the MRFU V1 (GSM, 900 MHz/1800 MHz/1900 MHz) Mode Total Number of GSM Carriers Output Power per GSM Carrier (W) Output Power per GSM Carrier With Dynamic Power Sharing (W) GSM 1 60 60 2 40 40 3 27 31 4 20 27 5 12 20 6 10 16 NOTE In the following table, * indicates that the UMTS mode is supported in terms of hardware. Table 3-6 Output power for the MRFU V1 (UMTS, 900 MHz/1900 MHz) Mode Total Number of UMTS Carriers Output Power per UMTS Carrier (W) UMTS 1 60 2 40 3* 27* 4* 20* Table 3-7 Output power for the MRFU V1 (LTE, 1800 MHz) Mode Total Number of LTE Carriers Output Power per LTE Carrier (W) Bandwidth of LTE Carrier (MHz) LTE 1 60 3,5,10 Table 3-8 Output power for the MRFU V1 (GU MSR, 900 MHz) Mode Total Number of GSM Carriers Total Number of UMTS Carriers Output Power per GSM Carrier (W) Output Power per UMTS Carrier (W) GSM + UMTS 1 1 40 40 RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 16
  25. 25. Mode Total Number of GSM Carriers Total Number of UMTS Carriers Output Power per GSM Carrier (W) Output Power per UMTS Carrier (W) 1 2 40 20 2 1 20 40 2 2 20 20 3 1 20 10 3 1 16 20 3 2 16 10 3 2 10 20 4 1 12 20 4 2 10 10 5 1 10 10 Table 3-9 Output power for the MRFU V1 (GL MSR, 1800 MHz) Mode Total Number of GSM Carriers Total Number of LTE Carriers Output Power per GSM Carrier (W) Output Power per LTE Carrier (W) Bandwidth of LTE Carrier (MHz) GSM + LTE 1 1 40 40 3,5,10 2 1 20 40 3,5,10 3 1 20 10 3,5,10 3 1 16 20 3,5,10 4 1 15 10 3,5,10 4 1 12 20 3,5,10 5 1 10 20 3,5,10 Table 3-10 Output power for the MRFU V2/MRFU V2a (GSM, 850 MHz/900 MHz/1800 MHz) Mode Total Number of GSM Carriers Output Power per GSM Carrier (W) Output Power per GSM Carrier With Dynamic Power Sharing (W) GSM 1 60 60 RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 17
  26. 26. Mode Total Number of GSM Carriers Output Power per GSM Carrier (W) Output Power per GSM Carrier With Dynamic Power Sharing (W) 2 40 40 3 27 31 4 20 27 5 16 20 6 12 20 NOTE In the following table: l * indicates that the UMTS mode is supported in terms of hardware. l Two MRFU V2/MRFU V2a modules are required to enable MIMO on the UMTS side. Table 3-11 Output power for the MRFU V2/MRFU V2a (UMTS, 850 MHz/900 MHz) Mode Total Number of UMTS Carriers Output Power per UMTS Carrier (W) UMTS 1 60 2 40 3* 27* 4* 20* 1 (MIMO) 2 x 60 2 (MIMO) 2 x 40 3 (MIMO)* 2 x 27* 4 (MIMO)* 2 x 20* Table 3-12 Output power for the MRFU V2/MRFU V2a (LTE, 900 MHz/1800 MHz) Mode Total Number of LTE Carriers Output Power per LTE Carrier (W) Bandwidth of LTE Carrier (MHz) LTE 1 60 900 MHz: 1.4,3,5,10,15,20 1 60 1800 MHz: 5,10,15,20 RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 18
  27. 27. Table 3-13 Output power for the MRFU V2/MRFU V2a (GU MSR, 850 MHz/900 MHz) Mode Total Number of GSM Carriers Total Number of UMTS Carriers Output Power per GSM Carrier (W) Output Power per UMTS Carrier (W) GSM + UMTS 1 1 40 40 2 1 20 40 2 1 30 20 3 1 20 20 4 1 12 20 5 1 10 20 1 2 40 20 2 2 20 20 3 2 16 10 3 2 10 20 4 2 10 10 Table 3-14 Output power for the MRFU V2/MRFU V2a (GL MSR, 900 MHz/1800 MHz) Mode Total Number of GSM Carriers Total Number of LTE Carriers Output Power per GSM Carrier (W) Output Power per LTE Carrier (W) Bandwidth of LTE Carrier (MHz) GSM + LTE 1 1 40 30 l If there are less than 4 GSM carriers, 1.4, 3, 5, 10, or 15 MHz bandwidth can be spared from the 900 MHz frequency band to set up an LTE network; 5, 10, or 15 1 1 30 40 2 1 27 20 2 1 20 30 3 1 20 20 4 1 12 30 RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 19
  28. 28. Mode Total Number of GSM Carriers Total Number of LTE Carriers Output Power per GSM Carrier (W) Output Power per LTE Carrier (W) Bandwidth of LTE Carrier (MHz) 5 1 10 20 MHz bandwidth can be spared from the 1800 MHz frequency band to set up an LTE network. l If there are more than 3 GSM carriers, 1.4, 3, 5, or 10 MHz bandwidth can be spared from the 900 MHz frequency band to set up an LTE network; 5 or 10 MHz bandwidth can be spared from the 1800 MHz frequency band to set up an LTE network. RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 20
  29. 29. Engineering Specifications The following table lists the equipment specifications of an MRFU. Table 3-15 Equipment specifications of an MRFU Type Dimension (H x W x D) Weight (kg) MRFU V1, MRFU V2, and MRFU V2a 9 U x 14 HP x 308.5 mm (with the panel) 12 Table 3-16 lists the surge protection specifications of ports on an MRFU. NOTE l Unless otherwise specified, the surge protection specifications depend on the surge waveform of 8/20 μs. l All the surge current items, unless otherwise specified as Maximum discharge current, refer to Nominal discharge current. Table 3-16 Surge protection specifications of ports on an MRFU Port Usage Scenario Surge Protection Mode Specification Power port Applicable to all scenarios Surge Differential mode 2 kV (1.2/50 μs) Common mode 4 kV (1.2/50 μs) Surge current Differential mode 10 kA Common mode 20 kA RF port Applicable to all scenarios Surge current Differential mode 8 kA Common mode 40 kA Interconnect ion port for receiving RF signals Applicable to all scenarios Surge 250 A Alarm port Applicable to all scenarios Surge current Differential mode 3 kA Common mode 5 kA RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 21
  30. 30. Specifications of CPRI Ports The following table lists the specifications of CPRI ports on an MRFU. Table 3-17 Specifications of CPRI ports on an MRFU Type Number of CPRI Ports CPRI Data Rate (Gbit/s) Topology Cascading Levels MRFU V1 2 1.25 Star, chain, or dual-star CPRI MUX: l GU: 6 l GL: 4 MRFU V2 and MRFU V2a 2 1.25 or 2.5 Antenna Capability The following table provides the antenna capability of an MRFU. Table 3-18 Antenna capability of an MRFU Type TMA Support Supported RET Antennas MRFU V1 Supported AISG2.0 and AISG1.1 MRFU V2 and MRFU V2a Supported AISG2.0 and AISG1.1 NOTE For RF moudles supporting RET antennas, the feeding voltage is 12 V and feeding current is 2.3 A. 3.2 MRFUd This section describes MRFUd hardware and its technical specifications. 3.2.1 MRFUd Description This section describes MRFUd hardware, including panels, functions, principles, indicators, and ports. Panel The following figure shows the MRFUd panel. RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 22
  31. 31. Figure 3-3 MRFUd panel Principle An MRFUd consists of the high-speed interface unit, signal processing unit, power amplifier, and duplexer. Figure 3-4 shows the logic structure of an MRFUd. Figure 3-4 Logic structure of an MRFUd RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 23
  32. 32. Function An MRFUd performs the following functions: l Performs digital up-convert on intermediate frequency (IF) signals on the transmitting channel, and modulates baseband signals to RF signals. After being filtered and amplified, the RF signals are sent by the duplex filter to the antenna. l Receives RF signals from the antenna system and then down-converts the received signals to IF signals. After being amplified, analog-to-digital converted, digital down-converted, matched filtered, and digital automatic gain control (DAGC) processed, the IF signals are sent to the BBU for further processing. l Controls power. l Tests the VSWR. l Manages the TMA power feeding and RET antennas. l Controls the DPD feedback. l Generates the CPRI clock, recovers the CPRI clock from out-of-synchronization, and detects alarms. Indicator Table 3-19 describes the indicators on the MRFUd panel. Table 3-19 Indicators on the MRFUd panel Indicato r Color State Meaning RUN Green Steady on There is power supply, but the module is faulty or the version is being checked. Blinking (on for 1s and off for 1s) The module is working. Blinking (on for 0.125s and off for 0.125s) The module is loading software. Steady off There is no power supply or the module is faulty. ALM Red Steady on Alarms (excluding VSWR alarms) are generated and the module needs to be replaced. Blinking (on for 1s and off for 1s) Alarms are generated. The alarms may be caused by the faults on the related boards or ports. Therefore, you need to locate the fault before deciding whether to replace the module. Steady off No alarm (excluding the VSWR alarm) is generated. RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 24
  33. 33. Indicato r Color State Meaning ACT Green Steady on The module is functioning properly with TX channels enabled. Blinking (on for 1s and off for 1s) The module is functioning properly with TX channels disabled. VSWR Red Steady on A VSWR alarm is generated on the ANT_TX/RXA port. Blinking (on for 1s and off for 1s) A VSWR alarm is generated on the ANT_TX/RXB port. Blinking (on for 0.125s and off for 0.125s) A VSWR alarm is generated on the ANT_TX/RXA and ANT_TX/RXB ports. Steady off No VSWR alarm is generated. CPRI0 Red or green Steady green The CPRI link is functioning properly. Steady red The optical module fails to receive signals. Blinking red (on for 1s and off for 1s) The CPRI link is out of lock. Steady off The SFP module is not properly installed, or the optical module is powered off. CPRI1 Red or green Steady green The CPRI link is functioning properly. Steady red The optical module fails to receive signals. Blinking red (on for 1s and off for 1s) The CPRI link is out of lock. Steady off The SFP module is not properly installed, or the optical module is powered off. Port Table 3-20 describes the ports on the MRFUd panel. Table 3-20 Ports on the MRFUd panel Port Type Silkscre en Connector Description RF port ANT_TX /RXB DIN connector Connects to the antenna system for transiting and receiving signals. RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 25
  34. 34. Port Type Silkscre en Connector Description ANT_TX /RXA DIN connector CPRI port CPRI0 SFP female connector Connects to the BBU. CPRI1 SFP female connector Connects to the BBU. Interconnecti on port for receiving RF signals RX_INB QMA female connector Receives diversity signals in the antenna channel. RX_OUT A QMA female connector Transmits main signals in the antenna channel. Power port PWR 3V3 connector Inputs -48 V DC power. Monitoring port MON RJ45 connector Performs monitoring and commissioning. 3.2.2 MRFUd Technical Specifications Using the software-defined radio (SDR) technology, Multi-Mode Radio Frequency Unit Type D (MRFUd) modules can work in different modes with different configurations. Supported Modes and Frequency Bands The following table lists the modes and frequency bands supported by an MRFUd. Table 3-21 Modes and frequency bands supported by an MRFUd Type Frequency Band (MHz) Receive Frequency Band (MHz) Transmit Frequency Band (MHz) Mode MRFUd 900 PGSM 890 to 915 935 to 960 GSM, UMTS, LTE, GU, and GL 900 EGSM 880 to 915 925 to 960 1800 1710 to 1785 1805 to 1880 RF Specifications Table 3-22 lists radio frequency (RF) specifications of an MRFUd. RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 26
  35. 35. NOTE l ATBR in the RX and TX Channels column indicates that this RF module is configured with A transmit channels and B receive channels. l C x D W in the Output Power column indicates that this RF module is configured with C transmit channels and the maximum output power of each transmit channel is D W. l EF MSR indicates that E and F data is carried on the same transmit channel of an RF module. l EF non-MSR indicates that E data is carried on one transmit channel of an RF module while F data is carried on the other transmit channel of the RF module. l The GSM receiver sensitivity is measured, as recommended in 3GPP TS 51.021, over the central band at the antenna connector on condition that the channel rate reaches 13 kbit/s and the bit error rate (BER) does not exceed 2%. The central band is the 80% of the full band. l The UMTS receiver sensitivity is measured, as recommended in 3GPP TS 25.104, over the full band at the antenna connector on condition that the channel rate reaches 12.2 kbit/s and the BER does not exceed 0.001. l The LTE receiver sensitivity is measured, as recommended in 3GPP TS 36.104, under a 5 MHz channel bandwidth based on the FRC A1-3 in Annex A.1 (QPSK, R = 1/3, 25 RBs) standard. l The MRFUd that works in GSM mode and operates in the 900 or 1800 MHz frequency band complies with the EN 301 502 V9.2.1 standard . l The MRFUd that works in UMTS, LTE, or multiple service ring (MSR) mode and operates in the 900 or 1800 MHz frequency band complies with the ETSI EN 301 908 V5.2.1 and 3GPP TS 37.104 standards. RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 27
  36. 36. Table 3-22 RF specifications of an MRFUd Ty pe Tr an s mi t an d Re ce iv e C ha nn el s Capacit y Receiver Sensitivity (dBm) Output Power Power Consumpti onReceive r Sensiti vity with One Antenn a Receiver Sensitiv ity with Two Antenna s Receiver Sensitivi ty with Four Antenna s MR FU d 2T 2R GSM: 8 TRXs UMTS: l Witho ut MIM O: 6 carrie rs l With MIM O: 4 carrie rs LTE: 2 carriers. The bandwidt h per carrier is 1.4, 3, 5, 10, 15, or 20 MHz. GSM: l 900 MHz: -113. 7 l 1800 MHz: -114. 0 UMTS: l 900 MHz: -125. 8 l 1800 MHz: -126. 1 LTE: l 900 MHz: -106. 3 l 1800 MHz: -106. 6 GSM: l 900 MHz: -116.5 l 1800 MHz: -116.8 UMTS: l 900 MHz: -128.6 l 1800 MHz: -128.9 LTE: l 900 MHz: -109.1 l 1800 MHz: -109.4 GSM: l 900 MHz: -119.2 (theor etical value) l 1800 MHz: -119.5 (theor etical value) UMTS: l 900 MHz: -131.3 l 1800 MHz: -131.6 LTE: l 900 MHz: -111.8 l 1800 MHz: -112.1 The MRFUd supports the maximum power configuration 2 x 80 W. The typical configurations are as follows: l Output power for the MRFUd (GSM, 900 MHz/1800 MHz) l Output power for the MRFUd (UMTS, 900 MHz/ 1800 MHz) l Output power for the MRFUd (LTE, 900 MHz) See the MRFUd sheet in Power Consumptio n. RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 28
  37. 37. Ty pe Tr an s mi t an d Re ce iv e C ha nn el s Capacit y Receiver Sensitivity (dBm) Output Power Power Consumpti onReceive r Sensiti vity with One Antenn a Receiver Sensitiv ity with Two Antenna s Receiver Sensitivi ty with Four Antenna s l Output power for the MRFUd (GU non- MSR, 900 MHz/1800 MHz) l Output power for the MRFUd (GU MSR, 900 MHz/ 1800 MHz) l Output power for the MRFUd (GL MSR, 900 MHz/ 1800 MHz) RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 29
  38. 38. NOTE l If the power sharing feature is activated, assume that UEs in a cell are randomly located. l If the RF module is placed at an altitude of 3500 to 4500 meters, its power reduces by 1 dB. If the RF module is placed at an altitude of 4500 to 6000 meters, its power reduces by 2 dB. l Station spacing, frequency multiplexing factor, power control algorithm, and traffic model all affect the gains of dynamic power sharing. In most cases, network plans are designed on the basis of power specifications of dynamic power sharing. l Before activating the dynamic power sharing feature, enable the DTX and power control functions. In GBSS8.1, the dynamic power sharing feature is mutually exclusive with the GBFD-113201 Concentric Cell, GBFD-114501 Co-BCCH Cell, GBFD-118001 BCCH Dense Frequency Multiplexing, and GBFD-117501 Enhanced Measurement Report (EMR) features. In GBSS9.0 and later versions, the dynamic power sharing feature can be used together with these features. However, the dynamic power sharing feature currently cannot be used together with the GBFD-117002 IBCA (Interference Based Channel Allocation), GBFD-117001 Flex MAIO, GBFD-118701 RAN Sharing, and GBFD-114001 Extended Cell features in GBSS8.1, GBSS9.0, and later versions. l For the MRFUd working in GSM mode: when the S1 or S2 configuration is applied, the maximum output power of each carrier on the MRFUd is 80 W. If the output power of 60 W or 80 W is required, the related license must be obtained. After design optimization, the 8PSK and GMSK modulation schemes enable the same output power for each carrier on the MRFUd when any of the S1 through S6 configurations is used. When the S7 or S8 configuration is used, the license controlling the GBFD-118104 Enhanced EDGE Coverage feature must be obtained. Otherwise, the 8PSK and GMSK modulation schemes cannot enable the same output power for each carrier on the MRFUd. Table 3-23 Output power for the MRFUd (GSM, 900 MHz/1800 MHz) Mode Total Number of GSM Carriers Output Power per GSM Carrier (W) Output Power per GSM Carrier With Dynamic Power Sharing (W) GSM 1 80 80 2 80 80 3 40 40 4 40 40 5 27 30 6 27 30 7 20 27 8 20 27 Table 3-24 Output power for the MRFUd (UMTS, 900 MHz/1800 MHz) Mode Total Number of UMTS Carriers Output Power per UMTS Carrier (W) UMTS 1 80 2 80 RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 30
  39. 39. Mode Total Number of UMTS Carriers Output Power per UMTS Carrier (W) 3 40 4 40 5 25 6 25 1 (MIMO) 2 x 40 2 (MIMO) 2 x 40 3 (MIMO) 2 x 25 4 (MIMO) 2 x 20 NOTE In the following table, * indicates that the configuration is supported since SRAN8.0 and the MRFUd operates on the 1800 MHz frequency band only. Table 3-25 Output power for the MRFUd (LTE, 900 MHz/1800 MHz) Mode Total Number of LTE Carriers Output Power per LTE Carrier (W) LTE 1 (MIMO)* 2 x 80* 1 (MIMO) 2 x 60 1 (MIMO) 2 x 40 2 (MIMO) 2 x 40 Table 3-26 Output power for the MRFUd (GU non-MSR, 900 MHz/1800 MHz) Mode Total Number of GSM Carriers Total Number of UMTS Carriers Output Power per GSM Carrier (W) Output Power per UMTS Carrier (W) GSM + UMTS 1 1 80 80 2 1 40 80 3 1 27 80 4 1 20 80 5 1 16 80 RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 31
  40. 40. Mode Total Number of GSM Carriers Total Number of UMTS Carriers Output Power per GSM Carrier (W) Output Power per UMTS Carrier (W) 6 1 12 80 1 2 80 40 2 2 40 40 3 2 27 40 4 2 20 40 5 2 16 40 6 2 12 40 1 3 80 25 2 3 40 25 3 3 27 25 4 3 20 25 5 3 16 25 1 4 80 20 2 4 40 20 3 4 27 20 4 4 20 20 NOTE In the following table: l * indicates that only SRAN7.0 or a later version supports the configuration and the RF module must be operating on the 900 MHz frequency band. l ** indicates that only SRAN8.0 or a later version supports the configuration. Table 3-27 Output power for the MRFUd (GU MSR, 900 MHz/1800 MHz) Mode Total Number of GSM Carriers Total Number of UMTS Carriers Output Power per GSM Carrier (W) Output Power per UMTS Carrier (W) GSM + UMTS 1* 1* 30* 50* 2* 1* 30* 50* 2 1 40 40 RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 32
  41. 41. Mode Total Number of GSM Carriers Total Number of UMTS Carriers Output Power per GSM Carrier (W) Output Power per UMTS Carrier (W) 3 1 40 40 4 1 27 40 5 1 27 20 5 1 25 30 5 1 20 40 6 1 20 40 7 1 20 20 7 1 16 30 1* 2* 30* 50* 1 2 40 40 2* 2* 30* 50* 2 2 40 40 3 2 30 20 3 2 25 30 3 2 20 40 4 2 30 20 4 2 25 30 4 2 20 40 5 2 20 20 5** 2** 20** 30** 6 2 20 20 1 1 (MIMO) 40 2 x 40 1* 1 (MIMO)* 30* 2 x 50* 2 1 (MIMO) 40 2 x 40 2* 1 (MIMO)* 30* 2 x 50* 3 1 (MIMO) 20 2 x 40 3 1 (MIMO) 25 2 x 30 4 1 (MIMO) 20 2 x 40 RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 33
  42. 42. Mode Total Number of GSM Carriers Total Number of UMTS Carriers Output Power per GSM Carrier (W) Output Power per UMTS Carrier (W) 4 1 (MIMO) 25 2 x 30 4 1 (MIMO) 30 2 x 20 1 2 (MIMO) 20 2 x 30 1 2 (MIMO) 40 2 x 20 2 2 (MIMO) 20 2 x 30 2 2 (MIMO) 40 2 x 20 3 2 (MIMO) 15 2 x 20 4 2 (MIMO) 15 2 x 20 NOTE In the following table, * indicates that only SRAN7.0 or a later version supports the configuration and the RF module must be operating on the 1800 MHz frequency band. Table 3-28 Output power for the MRFUd (GL MSR, 900 MHz/1800 MHz) Mode Total Number of GSM Carriers Total Number of LTE Carriers Output Power per GSM Carrier (W) Output Power per LTE Carrier (W) GSM + LTE 1 1 (MIMO) 40 2 x 40 1* 1 (MIMO)* 30* 2 x 50* 2 1 (MIMO) 40 2 x 40 2* 1 (MIMO)* 30* 2 x 50* 3 1 (MIMO) 30 2 x 20 3 1 (MIMO) 25 2 x 30 3 1 (MIMO) 20 2 x 40 4 1 (MIMO) 20 2 x 40 4 1 (MIMO) 25 2 x 30 4 1 (MIMO) 30 2 x 20 5 1 (MIMO) 16 2 x 30 5 1 (MIMO) 20 2 x 20 RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 34
  43. 43. Mode Total Number of GSM Carriers Total Number of LTE Carriers Output Power per GSM Carrier (W) Output Power per LTE Carrier (W) 6 1 (MIMO) 15 2 x 20 6* 1 (MIMO)* 16* 2 x 30* Engineering Specifications The following table lists the equipment specifications of an MRFUd. Table 3-29 Equipment specifications of an MRFUd Type Dimension (H x W x D) Weight (kg) MRFUd 9 U x 14 HP x 308.5 mm (with the panel) 12 Table 3-30 lists the surge protection specifications of ports on an MRFUd. NOTE l Unless otherwise specified, the surge protection specifications depend on the surge waveform of 8/20 μs. l All the surge current items, unless otherwise specified as Maximum discharge current, refer to Nominal discharge current. Table 3-30 Surge protection specifications of ports on an MRFUd Port Usage Scenario Surge Protection Mode Specification Power port Applicable to all scenarios Surge Differential mode 2 kV (1.2/50 μs) Common mode 4 kV (1.2/50 μs) Surge current Differential mode 10 kA Common mode 20 kA RF port Applicable to all scenarios Surge current Differential mode 8 kA Common mode 40 kA RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 35
  44. 44. Port Usage Scenario Surge Protection Mode Specification Interconnect ion port for receiving RF signals Applicable to all scenarios Surge 250 A Alarm port Applicable to all scenarios Surge current Differential mode 3 kA Common mode 5 kA Specifications of CPRI Ports The following table lists the specifications of CPRI ports on an MRFUd. Table 3-31 Specifications of CPRI ports on an MRFUd Type Number of CPRI Ports CPRI Data Rate (Gbit/s) Topology Cascading Levels MRFUd 2 1.25 or 2.5 Star, chain, or dual-star CPRI MUX: l GU: 6 l GL: 4 Antenna Capability The following table provides the antenna capability of an MRFUd. Table 3-32 Antenna capability of an MRFUd Type TMA Support Supported RET Antennas MRFUd Supported AISG2.0 and AISG1.1 NOTE For RF moudles supporting RET antennas, the feeding voltage is 12 V and feeding current is 2.3 A. 3.3 MRFUe This section describes MRFUe hardware and its technical specifications. RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 36
  45. 45. 3.3.1 MRFUe Description This section describes MRFUe hardware, including panels, functions, principles, indicators, and ports. Panel The following figure shows the MRFUe panel. Figure 3-5 MRFUe panel Principle An MRFUe consists of the high-speed interface unit, signal processing unit, power amplifier, and duplexer. The following figure shows the logic structure of an MRFUe. RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 37
  46. 46. Figure 3-6 Logic structure of an MRFUe Function An MRFUe performs the following functions: l Performs digital up-convert on intermediate frequency (IF) signals on the transmitting channel, and modulates baseband signals to RF signals. After being filtered and amplified, the RF signals are sent by the duplex filter to the antenna. l Receives RF signals from the antenna system and then down-converts the received signals to IF signals. After being amplified, analog-to-digital converted, digital down-converted, matched filtered, and digital automatic gain control (DAGC) processed, the IF signals are sent to the BBU for further processing. l Controls power. l Tests the VSWR. l Manages the TMA power feeding and RET antennas. l Controls the DPD feedback. l Generates the CPRI clock, recovers the CPRI clock from out-of-synchronization, and detects alarms. Indicator The following table describes the indicators on the MRFUe panel. Table 3-33 Indicators on the MRFUe panel Indicato r Color State Meaning RUN Green Steady on There is power supply, but the module is faulty or the version is being checked. Blinking (on for 1s and off for 1s) The module is working. RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 38
  47. 47. Indicato r Color State Meaning Blinking (on for 0.125s and off for 0.125s) The module is loading software. Steady off There is no power supply or the module is faulty. ALM Red Steady on Alarms (excluding VSWR alarms) are generated and the module needs to be replaced. Blinking (on for 1s and off for 1s) Alarms are generated. The alarms may be caused by the faults on the related boards or ports. Therefore, you need to locate the fault before deciding whether to replace the module. Steady off No alarm (excluding the VSWR alarm) is generated. ACT Green Steady on The module is functioning properly with TX channels enabled. Blinking (on for 1s and off for 1s) The module is functioning properly with TX channels disabled. VSWR Red Steady on A VSWR alarm is generated on the ANT_TX/RXA port. Blinking (on for 1s and off for 1s) A VSWR alarm is generated on the ANT/RXB port. Blinking (on for 0.125s and off for 0.125s) VSWR alarms are generated on the ANT_TX/RXA and ANT/RXB ports. Steady off No VSWR alarm is generated. CPRI0 Red or green Steady green The CPRI link is functioning properly. Steady red The optical module fails to receive signals. Blinking red (on for 1s and off for 1s) The CPRI link is out of lock. Steady off The SFP module is not properly installed, or the optical module is powered off. CPRI1 Red or green Steady green The CPRI link is functioning properly. Steady red The optical module fails to receive signals. RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 39
  48. 48. Indicato r Color State Meaning Blinking red (on for 1s and off for 1s) The CPRI link is out of lock. Steady off The SFP module is not properly installed, or the optical module is powered off. Port The following table describes the ports on the MRFUe panel. Table 3-34 Ports on the MRFUe panel Port Type Silkscreen Connector Description RF port ANT/RXB DIN connector Connects to the antenna system for receiving signals. ANT_TX/ RXA DIN connector Connects to the antenna system for transiting and receiving signals. CPRI port CPRI0 SFP female connector Connects to the BBU. CPRI1 SFP female connector Connects to the BBU. Interconnectio n port for receiving RF signals RX_INB QMA female connector Receives diversity signals. RX_OUTA QMA female connector Transmits main signals. Power port PWR 3V3 connector Inputs -48 V DC power. Monitoring port MON RJ45 connector Performs monitoring and commissioning. 3.3.2 MRFUe Technical Specifications Using the software-defined radio (SDR) technology, Multi-Mode Radio Frequency Unit Type E (MRFUe) modules can work in different modes with different configurations. Supported Modes and Frequency Bands The following table lists the modes and frequency bands supported by an MRFUe. RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 40
  49. 49. Table 3-35 Modes and frequency bands supported by an MRFUe Type Frequency Band (MHz) Receive Frequency Band (MHz) Transmit Frequency Band (MHz) Mode MRFUe 900 EGSM 880 to 915 925 to 960 GSM, UMTS, LTE, GU, and GL 1800 1710 to 1785 1805 to 1880 RF Specifications Table 3-36 lists radio frequency (RF) specifications of an MRFUe. NOTE l ATBR in the RX and TX Channels column indicates that this RF module is configured with A transmit channels and B receive channels. l C x D W in the Output Power column indicates that this RF module is configured with C transmit channels and the maximum output power of each transmit channel is D W. l EF MSR indicates that E and F data is carried on the same transmit channel of an RF module. l The GSM receiver sensitivity is measured, as recommended in 3GPP TS 51.021, over the central band at the antenna connector on condition that the channel rate reaches 13 kbit/s and the bit error rate (BER) does not exceed 2%. The central band is the 80% of the full band. l The UMTS receiver sensitivity is measured, as recommended in 3GPP TS 25.104, over the full band at the antenna connector on condition that the channel rate reaches 12.2 kbit/s and the BER does not exceed 0.001. l The LTE receiver sensitivity is measured, as recommended in 3GPP TS 36.104, under a 5 MHz channel bandwidth based on the FRC A1-3 in Annex A.1 (QPSK, R = 1/3, 25 RBs) standard. l The MRFUe that works in GSM mode and operates in the 900 or 1800 MHz frequency band complies with the EN 301 502 V9.2.1 standard. l The MRFUe that works in UMTS, LTE, or multiple service ring (MSR) mode and operates in the 900 or 1800 MHz frequency band complies with the ETSI EN 301 908 V5.2.1 and 3GPP TS 37.104 standards. RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 41
  50. 50. Table 3-36 RF specifications of an MRFUe Ty pe Tr an s mi t an d Re ce iv e C ha nn el s Capacit y Receiver Sensitivity (dBm) Output Power Power Consump tionReceive r Sensitiv ity with One Antenn a Receiver Sensitivi ty with Two Antenna s Receiver Sensitivi ty with Four Antenna s MR FU e 1T 2R GSM: 8 TRXs UMTS: 4 carriers LTE: 2 carriers. The bandwidt h per carrier is 1.4, 3, 5, 10, 15, or 20 MHz. GSM: l 900 MHz: -113. 7 l 1800 MHz: -114. 0 UMTS: l 900 MHz: -125. 8 l 1800 MHz: -126. 1 LTE: l 900 MHz: -106. 3 l 1800 MHz: -106. 6 GSM: l 900 MHz: -116.5 l 1800 MHz: -116.8 UMTS: l 900 MHz: -128.6 l 1800 MHz: -128.9 LTE: l 900 MHz: -109.1 l 1800 MHz: -109.4 GSM: l 900 MHz: -119.2 (theore tical value) l 1800 MHz: -119.5 (theore tical value) UMTS: l 900 MHz: -131.3 l 1800 MHz: -131.6 LTE: l 900 MHz: -111.8 l 1800 MHz: -112.1 The MRFUe supports the maximum power configuration 1 x 125 W. The typical configuration s are as follows: l Output power for the MRFUe (GSM, 900 MHz/ 1800 MHz) l Output power for the MRFUe (UMTS, 900 MHz/ 1800 MHz) l Output power for the MRFUe (LTE, 900 See the MRFUe sheet in Power Consumpti on. RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 42
  51. 51. Ty pe Tr an s mi t an d Re ce iv e C ha nn el s Capacit y Receiver Sensitivity (dBm) Output Power Power Consump tionReceive r Sensitiv ity with One Antenn a Receiver Sensitivi ty with Two Antenna s Receiver Sensitivi ty with Four Antenna s MHz/ 1800 MHz) l Output power for the MRFUe (GU MSR, 1800 MHz) l Output power for the MRFUe (GL MSR, 1800 MHz) RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 43
  52. 52. NOTE l If the power sharing feature is activated, assume that UEs in a cell are randomly located. l If the RF module is placed at an altitude of 3500 to 4500 meters, its power reduces by 1 dB. If the RF module is placed at an altitude of 4500 to 6000 meters, its power reduces by 2 dB. l Station spacing, frequency multiplexing factor, power control algorithm, and traffic model all affect the gains of dynamic power sharing. In most cases, network plans are designed on the basis of power specifications of dynamic power sharing. l Before activating the dynamic power sharing feature, enable the DTX and power control functions. In GBSS8.1, the dynamic power sharing feature is mutually exclusive with the GBFD-113201 Concentric Cell, GBFD-114501 Co-BCCH Cell, GBFD-118001 BCCH Dense Frequency Multiplexing, and GBFD-117501 Enhanced Measurement Report (EMR) features. In GBSS9.0 and later versions, the dynamic power sharing feature can be used together with these features. However, the dynamic power sharing feature currently cannot be used together with the GBFD-117002 IBCA (Interference Based Channel Allocation), GBFD-117001 Flex MAIO, GBFD-118701 RAN Sharing, and GBFD-114001 Extended Cell features in GBSS8.1, GBSS9.0, and later versions. l For the MRFUe working in GSM mode: when the S1 configuration is applied, the maximum output power of each carrier on the MRFUe is 125 W; when the S2 configuration is applied, the maximum output power of each carrier on the MRFUe is 60 W. If the output power of 60 W, 80 W, or 125 W is required, the related license must be obtained. After design optimization, the 8 phase shift keying (8PSK) and Gaussian minimum shift-frequency keying (GMSK) modulation schemes enable the same output power for each carrier on the the RF module when the S1, S2, or S3 configuration is used. When any of the S4 through S8 configurations is used, the license controlling the GBFD-118104 Enhanced EDGE Coverage feature must be obtained. Otherwise, the 8PSK and GMSK modulation schemes cannot enable the same output power for each carrier on the MRFUe. Table 3-37 Output power for the MRFUe (GSM, 900 MHz/1800 MHz) Mode Total Number of GSM Carriers Output Power per GSM Carrier (W) Output Power per GSM Carrier With Dynamic Power Sharing (W) GSM 1 80 (SRAN6.0) 80 1 125 (SRAN7.0, 900 MHz) 125 2 60 60 3 40 50 4 30 40 5 25 30 6 20 30 7 15 20 8 10 16 RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 44
  53. 53. Table 3-38 Output power for the MRFUe (UMTS, 900 MHz/1800 MHz) Mode Total Number of UMTS Carriers Output Power per UMTS Carrier (W) UMTS 1 80 2 60 3 40 4 30 Table 3-39 Output power for the MRFUe (LTE, 900 MHz/1800 MHz) Mode Total Number of LTE Carriers Output Power per LTE Carrier (W) Bandwidth of LTE Carrier (MHz) LTE 1 60 5,10,15,20 1 40 1.4,3 2 60 5,10,15,20 2 40 1.4,3 NOTE In the following table, * indicates that SRAN8.0 or a later version supports the configuration. Table 3-40 Output power for the MRFUe (GU MSR, 900 MHz/1800 MHz) Mode Total Number of GSM Carriers Total Number of UMTS Carriers Output Power per GSM Carrier (W) Output Power per UMTS Carrier (W) GSM + UMTS 2 1 40 40 3 1 25 30 4 1 24 20 4 1 20 30 5 1 18 20 5 1 16 30 6 1 13 20 6* 1* 15* 20* 7 1 10 20 RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 45
  54. 54. Mode Total Number of GSM Carriers Total Number of UMTS Carriers Output Power per GSM Carrier (W) Output Power per UMTS Carrier (W) 1 2 40 40 2 2 20 30 3 2 20 20 3 2 15 30 4 2 18 20 5 2 12 20 5* 2* 15* 20* NOTE In the following table: l In SRAN6.0, if the MRFUe is configured with two LTE carriers, the bandwidth of the two carriers can be 1.4, 3, 5, or 10 MHz. l In SRAN7.0, if the MRFUe is configured with two LTE carriers, the bandwidth of the two carriers cannot exceed 15 MHz at the same time.Therefore, the "15+15, 15+20, and 20+20" configurations cannot apply to the two carriers. The maximum configuration can be 10+20 only. Table 3-41 Output power for the MRFUe (GL MSR, 900 MHz/1800 MHz) Mode Total Number of GSM Carriers Total Number of LTE Carriers Output Power per GSM Carrier (W) Output Power per LTE Carrier (W) Bandwidth of LTE Carrier (MHz) GSM + LTE 1 1 60 60 5,10,15,20 1 1 60 40 1.4,3 2 1 40 40 1.4,3,5,10,15 ,20 3 1 25 30 1.4,3,5,10,15 ,20 3 1 20 40 1.4,3,5,10,15 ,20 4 1 24 20 1.4,3,5,10,15 ,20 4 1 20 30 1.4,3,5,10,15 ,20 RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 46
  55. 55. Mode Total Number of GSM Carriers Total Number of LTE Carriers Output Power per GSM Carrier (W) Output Power per LTE Carrier (W) Bandwidth of LTE Carrier (MHz) 5 1 20 20 1.4,3,5,10,15 ,20 5 1 16 30 1.4,3,5,10,15 ,20 6 1 13 20 1.4,3,5,10,15 ,20 7 1 10 20 1.4,3,5,10,15 ,20 3 2 20 20 1.4,3,5,10,15 ,20 4 2 18 20 1.4,3,5,10,15 ,20 5 2 12 20 1.4,3,5,10,15 ,20 Engineering Specifications The following table lists the equipment specifications of an MRFUe. Table 3-42 Equipment specifications of an MRFUe Type Dimension (H x W x D) Weight (kg) MRFUe 9 U x 14 HP x 308.5 mm (with the panel) 12 Table 3-43 lists the surge protection specifications of ports on an MRFUe. NOTE l Unless otherwise specified, the surge protection specifications depend on the surge waveform of 8/20 μs. l All the surge current items, unless otherwise specified as Maximum discharge current, refer to Nominal discharge current. RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 47
  56. 56. Table 3-43 Surge protection specifications of ports on an MRFUe Port Usage Scenario Surge Protection Mode Specification Power port Applicable to all scenarios Surge Differential mode 2 kV (1.2/50 μs) Common mode 4 kV (1.2/50 μs) Surge current Differential mode 10 kA Common mode 20 kA RF port Applicable to all scenarios Surge current Differential mode 8 kA Common mode 40 kA Interconnect ion port for receiving RF signals Applicable to all scenarios Surge 250 A Alarm port Applicable to all scenarios Surge current Differential mode 3 kA Common mode 5 kA Specifications of CPRI Ports The following table lists the specifications of CPRI ports on an MRFUe. Table 3-44 Specifications of CPRI ports on an MRFUe Type Number of CPRI Ports CPRI Data Rate (Gbit/s) Topology Cascading Levels MRFUe 2 1.25 or 2.5 Star, chain, or dual-star CPRI MUX: l GU: 6 l GL: 4 Antenna Capability The following table provides the antenna capability of an MRFUe. RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 48
  57. 57. Table 3-45 Antenna capability of an MRFUe Type TMA Support Supported RET Antennas MRFUe Supported AISG2.0 and AISG1.1 NOTE For RF moudles supporting RET antennas, the feeding voltage is 12 V and feeding current is 2.3 A. 3.4 DRFU This section describes DRFU hardware and its technical specifications. 3.4.1 DRFU Description This section describes DRFU hardware, including panels, functions, principles, indicators, and ports. Panel The following figure shows the DRFU panel. Figure 3-7 Exterior of a DRFU RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 49
  58. 58. Principle A DRFU consists of the high-speed interface unit, signal processing unit, power amplifier, and dual-duplexer. The following figure shows the logic structure of a DRFU. Figure 3-8 Logic structure of a DRFU Function A DRFU performs modulation and demodulation between baseband signals and RF signals, processes data, and combines and divides signals. A DRFU performs the following functions: l Performs the direct frequency conversion on the transmitting channel, and modulates baseband signals to GSM RF signals. After being filtered, amplified, or combined, the RF signals are sent by the duplex filter to the antenna for transmission. l Receives RF signals from the antenna system and then down-converts the received signals to IF signals. After being amplified, analog-to-digital converted, digital down-converted, matched filtered, and automatic gain control (AGC) processed, the IF signals are sent to the BBU for further processing. l Controls power. l Performs reverse power control. l Synthesizes frequencies and tests loops. l Generates the CPRI clock, recovers the CPRI clock from out-of-synchronization, and detects alarms. Indicator The six indicators on the DRFU panel indicate its status. The following table describes the indicators on a DRFU. RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 50
  59. 59. Table 3-46 Indicators on a DRFU Indicator Color State Meaning RUN Green Steady on There is power supply, but the module is faulty or the version is being checked. Blinking (on for 1s and off for 1s) The module is working. Blinking (on for 0.125s and off for 0.125s) The module is loading software. Steady off There is no power supply or the module is faulty. ALM Red Steady on Alarms (excluding VSWR alarms) are generated and the module needs to be replaced. Blinking (on for 1s and off for 1s) Alarms are generated. The alarms may be caused by the faults on the related boards or ports. Therefore, you need to locate the fault before deciding whether to replace the module. Steady off No alarm (excluding the VSWR alarm) is generated. ACT Green Steady on The module is functioning properly with TX channels enabled. Blinking (on for 1s and off for 1s) The module is functioning properly with TX channels disabled. VSWR Red Steady on A VSWR alarm is generated on the ANT1 port. Blinking (on for 1s and off for 1s) A VSWR alarm is generated on the ANT2 port. Blinking (on for 0.125s and off for 0.125s) VSWR alarms are generated on the ANT1 and ANT2 ports. Steady off No VSWR alarm is generated. CPRI0 Red or green Steady green The CPRI link is functioning properly. Steady red The optical module fails to receive signals. Blinking red (on for 1s and off for 1s) The CPRI link is out of lock. Steady off The SFP module is not properly installed, or the optical module is powered off. RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 51
  60. 60. Indicator Color State Meaning CPRI1 Red or green Steady green The CPRI link is functioning properly. Steady red The optical module fails to receive signals. Blinking red (on for 1s and off for 1s) The CPRI link is out of lock. Steady off The SFP module is not properly installed, or the optical module is powered off. Port The following table describes the ports on the DRFU panel. Table 3-47 Ports on the DRFU panel Port Type Silkscreen Connector Description Port for transmitting and receiving signals ANT1 DIN female connector Connects to the antenna system. ANT2 CPRI port CPRI0 SFP female connector Connects to the cascaded lower-level RFU. CPRI1 Connects to the BBU or connects to the cascaded upper-level RFU. Interconnecti on port for receiving RF signals RX1/IN QMA female connector Receives diversity signals from antenna channel 1. RX1/OUT Transmits diversity signals to antenna channel 1. RX2/IN Receives diversity signals from antenna channel 2. RX2/OUT Transmits diversity signals to antenna channel 2. Power port PWR 3V3 connector Connects the power equipment. 3.4.2 DRFU Technical Specifications The Double Radio Frequency Unit (DRFU) is a dual-transceiver radio frequency (RF) module, which supports a maximum of two carriers. RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 52
  61. 61. Supported Modes and Frequency Bands The following table lists the modes and frequency bands supported by a DRFU. Table 3-48 Modes and frequency bands supported by a DRFU Type Mode Frequency Band (MHz) RX Frequency Band (MHz) TX Frequency Band (MHz) DRFU GSM 900 EGSM 880 to 915 925 to 960 900 PGSM 890 to 915 935 to 960 1800 1710 to 1785 1805 to 1880 RF Specifications Table 3-49 lists RF specifications of a DRFU. NOTE ATBR in the RX and TX Channels column indicates that this RF module is configured with A transmit channels and B receive channels. RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 53
  62. 62. Table 3-49 RF specifications of a DRFU Type RX and TX Chan nels Capa city Receiver Sensitivity (dBm) Output Power Power Consum ptionReceiver Sensitivi ty with One Antenna Receiver Sensitivi ty with Two Antenna s Receiver Sensitivi ty with Four Antenna s DRFU 2T2R 2 TRXs -113.0 -115.8 -118.5 l Outpu t power for the DRFU (GSM, 900 MHz) in a GBTS l Outpu t power for the DRFU (GSM, 1800 MHz) in a GBTS See the DRFU sheet in Power Consumpt ion. NOTE Two DRFU modules are required when four carriers are configured. Table 3-50 Output power for the DRFU (GSM, 900 MHz) in a GBTS Mode Total Number of Carriers Output Power per Carrier (W) GSM 1 45 (GMSK)/30 (8PSK) 1 (PBT) 71 (GMSK)/41 (8PSK) 2 45 (GMSK)/30 (8PSK) 4 20 (GMSK)/14 (8PSK) RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 54
  63. 63. Table 3-51 Output power for the DRFU (GSM, 1800 MHz) in a GBTS Mode Total Number of Carriers Output Power per Carrier (W) GSM 1 40 (GMSK)/26 (8PSK) 1 (PBT) 63 (GMSK)/42 (8PSK) 2 40 (GMSK)/26 (8PSK) 4 18 (GMSK)/12 (8PSK) Engineering Specifications The following table lists the equipment specifications of a DRFU. Table 3-52 Equipment specifications of a DRFU Type Dimension (H x W x D) Weight (kg) DRFU 9 U x 14 HP x 308.5 mm (with the panel) ≤12 Table 3-53 lists the surge protection specifications of ports on a DRFU. NOTE l Unless otherwise specified, the surge protection specifications depend on the surge waveform of 8/20 μs. l All the surge current items, unless otherwise specified as Maximum discharge current, refer to Nominal discharge current. Table 3-53 Surge protection specifications of ports on a DRFU Port Usage Scenario Surge Protection Mode Specifications Power port Applicable to all scenarios Surge Differential mode 2 kV (1.2/50 μs) Common mode 4 kV (1.2/50 μs) Surge current Differential mode 10 kA Common mode 20 kA Port for transmitting Applicable to all scenarios Surge current Differential mode 8 kA RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 55
  64. 64. Port Usage Scenario Surge Protection Mode Specifications and receiving signals Common mode 40 kA Interconnect ion port for receiving RF signals Applicable to all scenarios Surge 250 A Specifications of CPRI Ports The following table lists the specifications of CPRI ports on a DRFU. Table 3-54 Specifications of CPRI ports on a DRFU Type Number of CPRI Ports CPRI Data Rate (Gbit/s) Topology Cascading Levels DRFU 2 1.25 Star or chain 3 Antenna Capability The following table shows antenna capability of a DRFU. Table 3-55 Antenna capability of a DRFU Type TMA Support RET Antenna Support DRFU Not supported AISG1.1 NOTE l An external bridge tap (BT) is required if a DRFU needs to be configured with a TMA. l For RF moudles supporting RET antennas, the feeding voltage is 12 V and feeding current is 2.3 A. 3.5 GRFU This section describes GRFU hardware and its technical specifications. 3.5.1 GRFU Description This section describes GRFU hardware, including panels, functions, principles, indicators, and ports. RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 56
  65. 65. Panel GRFUs are divided into three types: GRFU V1, GRFU V2, and GRFU V2a. They can be identified by their labels. A GRFU V1 is labeled V0 or V1, a GRFU V2 is labeled V2, and a GRFU V2a is labeled V2a, as shown in the following figure. Figure 3-9 GRFU panel Principle A GRFU consists of the high-speed interface unit, signal processing unit, power amplifier, and duplexer. Its logic structure is shown in the following figure. RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 57
  66. 66. Figure 3-10 Logic structure of a GRFU Function A GRFU performs modulation and demodulation between baseband signals and RF signals, processes data, and combines and divides signals. A GRFU performs the following functions: l Performs the direct frequency conversion on the transmitting channel, and modulates baseband signals to GSM RF signals. After being filtered, amplified, or combined, the RF signals are sent by the duplex filter to the antenna for transmission. l Receives RF signals from the antenna system and then down-converts the received signals to IF signals. After being amplified, analog-to-digital converted, digital down-converted, matched filtered, and automatic gain control (AGC) processed, the IF signals are sent to the BBU for further processing. l Performs power control and VSWR test. l Performs reverse power control. l Synthesizes frequencies and tests loops. l Generates the CPRI clock, recovers the CPRI clock from out-of-synchronization, and detects alarms. Indicator The six indicators on the GRFU panel indicate its status. The following table describes the indicators on the GRFU panel. Table 3-56 Indicators on the GRFU panel Indicato r Color State Meaning RUN Green Steady on There is power supply, but the module is faulty or the version is being checked. RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 58
  67. 67. Indicato r Color State Meaning Blinking (on for 1s and off for 1s) The module is working. Blinking (on for 0.125s and off for 0.125s) The module is loading software. Steady off There is no power supply or the module is faulty. ALM Red Steady on Alarms (excluding VSWR alarms) are generated and the module needs to be replaced. Blinking (on for 1s and off for 1s) Alarms are generated. The alarms may be caused by the faults on the related boards or ports. Therefore, you need to locate the fault before deciding whether to replace the module. Steady off No alarm (excluding the VSWR alarm) is generated. ACT Green Steady on The module is functioning properly with TX channels enabled. Blinking (on for 1s and off for 1s) The module is functioning properly with TX channels disabled. VSWR Red Steady on A VSWR alarm is generated on the ANT_TX/RXA port. Blinking (on for 1s and off for 1s) A VSWR alarm is generated on the ANT_RXB port. Blinking (on for 0.125s and off for 0.125s) VSWR alarms are generated on the ANT_TX/RXA and ANT_RXB ports. Steady off No VSWR alarm is generated. CPRI0 Red or green Steady green The CPRI link is functioning properly. Steady red The optical module fails to receive signals. Blinking red (on for 1s and off for 1s) The CPRI link is out of lock. Steady off The SFP module is not properly installed, or the optical module is powered off. CPRI1 Red or green Steady green The CPRI link is functioning properly. RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 59
  68. 68. Indicato r Color State Meaning Steady red The optical module fails to receive signals. Blinking red (on for 1s and off for 1s) The CPRI link is out of lock. Steady off The SFP module is not properly installed, or the optical module is powered off. Port The following table describes the ports on the GRFU panel. Table 3-57 Ports on the GRFU panel Port Type Silkscreen Connector Description RF port ANT_RXB DIN connector Connects to the antenna system for receiving signals. ANT_TX/ RXA DIN connector Connects to the antenna system for transiting and receiving signals. CPRI port CPRI0 SFP female connector Connects to the BBU or connects to the cascaded upper-level RFU. CPRI1 SFP female connector Connects to the cascaded lower-level RFU. Interconnectio n port for receiving RF signals RX_INB QMA female connector Receives diversity signals. RX_OUTA QMA female connector Transmits main signals. Power port PWR 3V3 connector Connects the power equipment. Monitoring port MON RJ45 connector Performs monitoring and commissioning. 3.5.2 GRFU Technical Specifications The GSM Radio Frequency Unit (GRFU) is a multi-carrier radio frequency (RF) module, which supports a maximum of six carriers. RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 60
  69. 69. Supported Modes and Frequency Bands The following table lists the modes and frequency bands supported by a GRFU. Table 3-58 Modes and frequency bands supported by a GRFU Type Mode Frequency Band (MHz) RX Frequency Band (MHz) TX Frequency Band (MHz) GRFU V1 GSM 1900 1850 to 1890 1930 to 1970 1870 to 1910 1950 to 1990 GRFU V2 GSM 900 PGSM 890 to 915 935 to 960 900 EGSM 880 to 915 925 to 960 1800 1710 to 1770 1805 to 1865 1725 to 1785 1820 to 1880 GRFU V2a GSM 900 885 to 910 930 to 955 1800 1710 to 1755 1805 to 1850 RF Specifications Table 3-59 lists RF specifications of a GRFU. NOTE l ATBR in the RX and TX Channels column indicates that this RF module is configured with A transmit channels and B receive channels. l C x D W in the Output Power column indicates that this RF module is configured with C transmit channels and the maximum output power of each transmit channel is D W. RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 61
  70. 70. Table 3-59 RF specifications of a GRFU Type RX and TX Chann els Capaci ty Receiver Sensitivity (dBm) Output Power Power Consumpti on Receiver Sensitivity with One Antenna Receiver Sensitivity with Two Antennas GRFU V1 1T2R 6 TRXs -113.0 -115.8 The GRFU V1 supports the maximum power configuratio n 1 x 80 W. The typical configuratio ns are as follows: l Output power for the GRFU V1 (GSM, 1900 MHz) in a GBTS l Output power for the GRFU V1 (GSM, 1900 MHz) in an eGBTS See the GRFU sheet in Power Consumptio n. GRFU V2 l 900 MHz EGSM: -113.3 l 900 MHz PGSM/ 1800 MHz: -113.5 l 900 MHz EGSM: -116.1 l 900 MHz PGSM/ 1800 MHz: -116.3 The GRFU V2 supports the maximum power configuratio n 1 x 80 W. The typical configuratio RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 62
  71. 71. Type RX and TX Chann els Capaci ty Receiver Sensitivity (dBm) Output Power Power Consumpti on Receiver Sensitivity with One Antenna Receiver Sensitivity with Two Antennas GRFU V2a ns are as follows: l Output power for the GRFU V2/ GRFU V2a (GSM, 900 MHz) in a GBTS l Output power for the GRFU V2/ GRFU V2a (GSM, 1800 MHz) in a GBTS l Output power for the GRFU V2/ GRFU V2a (GSM, 900 MHz) in an eGBTS l Output power for the GRFU V2/ GRFU -113.5 -116.3 RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 63
  72. 72. Type RX and TX Chann els Capaci ty Receiver Sensitivity (dBm) Output Power Power Consumpti on Receiver Sensitivity with One Antenna Receiver Sensitivity with Two Antennas V2a (GSM, 1800 MHz) in an eGBTS NOTE For the GRFU V1 operating in the 1900 MHz frequency band: The maximum output power of the RF module in S1 configuration is 60 W. To achieve the maximum output power, you need to buy a license. Table 3-60 Output power for the GRFU V1 (GSM, 1900 MHz) in a GBTS Mode Total Number of Carriers Output Power per Carrier (W) Output Power per Carrier With Dynamic Power Sharing (W) GSM 1 60 (GMSK)/40 (8PSK) 60 (GMSK)/40 (8PSK) 2 40 (GMSK)/26 (8PSK) 40 (GMSK)/26 (8PSK) 3 27 (GMSK)/18 (8PSK) 31 (GMSK)/20 (8PSK) 4 20 (GMSK)/13 (8PSK) 27 (GMSK)/18 (8PSK) 5 12 (GMSK)/8 (8PSK) 20 (GMSK)/13 (8PSK) 6 10 (GMSK)/6.6 (8PSK) 16 (GMSK)/10 (8PSK) Table 3-61 Output power for the GRFU V1 (GSM, 1900 MHz) in an eGBTS Mode Total Number of Carriers Output Power per Carrier (dBm) Output Power per Carrier With Dynamic Power Sharing (dBm) GSM 1 47.8 (GMSK)/46.0 (8PSK) 47.8 (GMSK)/46.0 (8PSK) RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 64
  73. 73. Mode Total Number of Carriers Output Power per Carrier (dBm) Output Power per Carrier With Dynamic Power Sharing (dBm) 2 46.0 (GMSK)/44.1 (8PSK) 46.0 (GMSK)/44.1 (8PSK) 3 44.3 (GMSK)/42.6 (8PSK) 44.9 (GMSK)/43.0 (8PSK) 4 43.0 (GMSK)/41.1 (8PSK) 44.3 (GMSK)/42.6 (8PSK) 5 40.8 (GMSK)/39.0 (8PSK) 43.0 (GMSK)/41.1 (8PSK) 6 40.0 (GMSK)/38.2 (8PSK) 42.0 (GMSK)/40.0 (8PSK) NOTE For the GRFU V2/GRFU V2a operating in the 900 MHz frequency band: l The maximum output power of the RF module in S1 configuration is 60 W. To achieve the maximum output power, you need to buy a license. l After design optimization, the 8 phase shift keying (8PSK) and Gaussian minimum shift-frequency keying (GMSK) modulation schemes enable the same output power for each carrier on the the RF module when the S1, S2, or S3 configuration is used. l When the S4, S5, or S6 configuration is used, the license controlling the GBFD-118104 Enhanced EDGE Coverage feature must be obtained. Otherwise, the 8PSK and GMSK modulation schemes cannot enable the same output power for each carrier on the RF module. Table 3-62 Output power for the GRFU V2/GRFU V2a (GSM, 900 MHz) in a GBTS Mode Total Number of Carriers Output Power per Carrier (W) Output Power per Carrier With Dynamic Power Sharing (W) GSM 1 60 (GMSK)/60 (8PSK) 60 (GMSK)/60 (8PSK) 2 40 (GMSK)/40 (8PSK) 40 (GMSK)/40 (8PSK) 3 27 (GMSK)/27 (8PSK) 31 (GMSK)/31 (8PSK) 4 20 (GMSK)/20 (8PSK) 27 (GMSK)/27 (8PSK) 5 16 (GMSK)/16 (8PSK) 20 (GMSK)/20 (8PSK) 6 12 (GMSK)/12 (8PSK) 20 (GMSK)/20 (8PSK) RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 65
  74. 74. Table 3-63 Output power for the GRFU V2/GRFU V2a (GSM, 900 MHz) in an eGBTS Mode Total Number of Carriers Output Power per Carrier (dBm) Output Power per Carrier With Dynamic Power Sharing (dBm) GSM 1 47.8 (GMSK)/47.8 (8PSK) 478 (GMSK)/47.8 (8PSK) 2 46.0 (GMSK)/46.0 (8PSK) 460 (GMSK)/46.0 (8PSK) 3 44.3 (GMSK)/44.3 (8PSK) 449 (GMSK)/44.9 (8PSK) 4 43.0 (GMSK)/43.0 (8PSK) 443 (GMSK)/44.3 (8PSK) 5 42.0 (GMSK)/42.0 (8PSK) 430 (GMSK)/43.0 (8PSK) 6 40.8 (GMSK)/40.8 (8PSK) 430 (GMSK)/43.0 (8PSK) NOTE For the GRFU V2/GRFU V2a operating in the 1800 MHz frequency band: l The maximum output power of the RF module in S1 configuration is 60 W. To achieve the maximum output power, you need to buy a license. l When the S4, S5, or S6 configuration is used, the license controlling the GBFD-118104 Enhanced EDGE Coverage feature must be obtained. Otherwise, the 8PSK and GMSK modulation schemes cannot enable the same output power for each carrier on the RF module. Table 3-64 Output power for the GRFU V2/GRFU V2a (GSM, 1800 MHz) in a GBTS Mode Total Number of Carriers Output Power per Carrier (W) Output Power per Carrier With Dynamic Power Sharing (W) GSM 1 60 (GMSK)/40 (8PSK) 60 (GMSK)/40 (8PSK) 2 40 (GMSK)/26 (8PSK) 40 (GMSK)/26 (8PSK) 3 27 (GMSK)/18 (8PSK) 31 (GMSK)/20 (8PSK) 4 20 (GMSK)/20 (8PSK) 27 (GMSK)/27 (8PSK) 5 16 (GMSK)/16 (8PSK) 20 (GMSK)/20 (8PSK) 6 12 (GMSK)/12 (8PSK) 20 (GMSK)/20 (8PSK) RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 66
  75. 75. Table 3-65 Output power for the GRFU V2/GRFU V2a (GSM, 1800 MHz) in an eGBTS Mode Total Number of Carriers Output Power per Carrier (dBm) Output Power per Carrier With Dynamic Power Sharing (dBm) GSM 1 47.8 (GMSK)/46.0 (8PSK) 47.8 (GMSK)/46.0 (8PSK) 2 46.0 (GMSK)/44.1 (8PSK) 46.0 (GMSK)/44.1 (8PSK) 3 44.3 (GMSK)/42.6 (8PSK) 44.9 (GMSK)/43.0 (8PSK) 4 43.0 (GMSK)/43.0 (8PSK) 44.3 (GMSK)/44.3 (8PSK) 5 42.0 (GMSK)/42.0 (8PSK) 43.0 (GMSK)/43.0 (8PSK) 6 40.8 (GMSK)/40.8 (8PSK) 43.0 (GMSK)/43.0 (8PSK) Engineering Specifications The following table lists the equipment specifications of a GRFU. Table 3-66 Equipment specifications of a GRFU Type Dimension (H x W x D) Weight (kg) GRFU V1, GRFU V2, and GRFU V2a 9 U x 14 HP x 308.5 mm (with the panel) ≤12 Table 3-67 lists the surge protection specifications of ports on a GRFU. NOTE l Unless otherwise specified, the surge protection specifications depend on the surge waveform of 8/20 μs. l All the surge current items, unless otherwise specified as Maximum discharge current, refer to Nominal discharge current. RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 67
  76. 76. Table 3-67 Surge protection specifications of ports on a GRFU Port Usage Scenario Surge Protection Mode Specifications Power port Applicable to all scenarios Surge Differential mode 2 kV (1.2/50 μs) Common mode 4 kV (1.2/50 μs) Surge current Differential mode 10 kA Common mode 20 kA RF port Applicable to all scenarios Surge current Differential mode 8 kA Common mode 40 kA Interconnect ion port for receiving RF signals Applicable to all scenarios Surge 250 A Monitoring port Applicable to all scenarios Surge current Differential mode 250 A Common mode 250 A Specifications of CPRI Ports The following table lists the specifications of CPRI ports on a GRFU. Table 3-68 Specifications of CPRI ports on a GRFU Type Number of CPRI Ports CPRI Data Rate (Gbit/s) Topology Cascading Levels GRFU V1 2 1.25 Star or chain 2 GRFU V2 and GRFU V2a 2 1.25 or 2.5 Star or chain 2 Antenna Capability The following table shows antenna capability of a GRFU. RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 68
  77. 77. Table 3-69 Antenna capability of a GRFU Type TMA Support RET Antenna Support GRFU V1 Supported AISG2.0 and AISG1.1 GRFU V2 Supported AISG2.0 and AISG1.1 GRFU V2a Supported AISG2.0 and AISG1.1 NOTE For RF moudles supporting RET antennas, the feeding voltage is 12 V and feeding current is 2.3 A. 3.6 WRFU This section describes WRFU hardware and its technical specifications. 3.6.1 WRFU Description This section describes WRFU hardware, including panels, functions, principles, indicators, and ports. Panel The following figure shows the WRFU panel. RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 69
  78. 78. Figure 3-11 WRFU panel Principle A WRFU consists of the high-speed interface unit, signal processing unit, power amplifier, and duplexer. The following figure shows the logic structure of a WRFU. Figure 3-12 Logic structure of a WRFU RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 70
  79. 79. Function A WRFU performs the following functions: l Performs the direct frequency conversion on the transmitting channel, and modulates baseband signals to WCDMA RF signals. After being filtered, amplified, or combined, the RF signals are sent by the duplex filter to the antenna for transmission. l Receives RF signals from the antenna system and then down-converts the received signals to IF signals. After being amplified, analog-to-digital converted, digital down-converted, matched filtered, and automatic gain control (AGC) processed, the IF signals are sent to the BBU for further processing. l Performs power control and VSWR test. l Performs reverse power control. l Synthesizes frequencies and tests loops. l Generates the CPRI clock, recovers the CPRI clock from out-of-synchronization, and detects alarms. Indicator The following table describes the indicators on the WRFU panel. Table 3-70 Indicators on the WRFU panel Indicato r Color State Meaning RUN Green Steady on There is power supply, but the module is faulty or the version is being checked. Blinking (on for 1s and off for 1s) The module is working. Blinking (on for 0.125s and off for 0.125s) The module is loading software. Steady off There is no power supply or the module is faulty. ALM Red Steady on Alarms (excluding VSWR alarms) are generated and the module needs to be replaced. Blinking (on for 1s and off for 1s) Alarms are generated. The alarms may be caused by the faults on the related boards or ports. Therefore, you need to locate the fault before deciding whether to replace the module. Steady off No alarm (excluding the VSWR alarm) is generated. RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 71
  80. 80. Indicato r Color State Meaning ACT Green Steady on The module is functioning properly with TX channels enabled. Blinking (on for 1s and off for 1s) The module is functioning properly with TX channels disabled. VSWR Red Steady on A VSWR alarm is generated on the ANT_TX/RXA port. Blinking (on for 1s and off for 1s) A VSWR alarm is generated on the ANT_RXB port. Blinking (on for 0.125s and off for 0.125s) VSWR alarms are generated on the ANT_TX/RXA and ANT_RXB ports. Steady off No VSWR alarm is generated. CPRI0 Red or green Steady green The CPRI link is functioning properly. Steady red The optical module fails to receive signals. Blinking red (on for 1s and off for 1s) The CPRI link is out of lock. Steady off The SFP module is not properly installed, or the optical module is powered off. CPRI1 Red or green Steady green The CPRI link is functioning properly. Steady red The optical module fails to receive signals. Blinking red (on for 1s and off for 1s) The CPRI link is out of lock. Steady off The SFP module is not properly installed, or the optical module is powered off. Port The following table describes the ports on the WRFU panel. RFU Hardware Description 3 RFU Issue 04 (2013-08-26) Huawei Proprietary and Confidential Copyright © Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 72

×